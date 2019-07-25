Trending

Valls wins Prueba Villafranca

Movistar rider solos to victory

Rafael Valls on the start line

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team3:55:06
2Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Vito-Feirense-PNB0:00:29
3Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
4Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
5Sergei Chernetskii (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
6Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
7Masahiro Ishigami (Jpn)
8Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
9Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
10Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) Vib Sports
11João Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto
12Alexander Vdovin (Rus) Lokosphinx
13Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
14António Ferreira Carvalho (Por) W52-FC Porto
15Awet Gebremedhin (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
16Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:35
17Márton Dina (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team0:01:26
18Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
19Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:28
20Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:35
21Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH0:02:52
22Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:02:58
23Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:03:18
24David Livramento (Por) Sporting / Tavira0:03:28
25Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Vito-Feirense-PNB
26Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:04:52
27Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy0:05:44
28Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
29Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
30Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) W52-FC Porto
31Rui Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto0:07:21
32Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
33Savva Novikov (Rus) Lokosphinx
34Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
35Atsushi Oka (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen0:09:00
36Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
37Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling
38Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
39Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
40Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
41Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
42Jose Manuel Gutierrez Revuelta (Spa) Guerciotti -Kiwi Atlantico0:10:52
43Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto0:11:31
44Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
45Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos-BH
46Daniel José Pereira Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
47Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Vib Sports
48Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
49Juan Camacho Del Fresno (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
50Michel Ries (Lux) Kometa Cycling Team
51Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
52Jose Antonio Garcia Martin (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
53Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
54Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
55Camille Thominet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
56Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
57David Galarreta Ugarte (Spa) Guerciotti -Kiwi Atlantico
58Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
59Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
60Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
61Arseny Nikiforov (Rus) Lokosphinx
62António Ferreira (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB
63Pedro Andrade (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB
64João Leite (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB
65João Barbosa (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB0:11:35
66Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:12:59
67Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
68Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen0:15:51
69Jose Carlos Nuñez Sanchez (Spa) Guerciotti-Kiwi Atlantico0:18:01

