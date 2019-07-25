Valls wins Prueba Villafranca
Movistar rider solos to victory
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:55:06
|2
|Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Vito-Feirense-PNB
|0:00:29
|3
|Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|4
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|5
|Sergei Chernetskii (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|Masahiro Ishigami (Jpn)
|8
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|9
|Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|10
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) Vib Sports
|11
|João Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto
|12
|Alexander Vdovin (Rus) Lokosphinx
|13
|Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|14
|António Ferreira Carvalho (Por) W52-FC Porto
|15
|Awet Gebremedhin (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
|16
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:35
|17
|Márton Dina (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team
|0:01:26
|18
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|19
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:28
|20
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:35
|21
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:02:52
|22
|Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:02:58
|23
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:03:18
|24
|David Livramento (Por) Sporting / Tavira
|0:03:28
|25
|Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Spa) Vito-Feirense-PNB
|26
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:04:52
|27
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:05:44
|28
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|29
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|30
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) W52-FC Porto
|31
|Rui Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:07:21
|32
|Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|33
|Savva Novikov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|34
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|35
|Atsushi Oka (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
|0:09:00
|36
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|37
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling
|38
|Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
|39
|Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|40
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|41
|Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|42
|Jose Manuel Gutierrez Revuelta (Spa) Guerciotti -Kiwi Atlantico
|0:10:52
|43
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:11:31
|44
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|45
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos-BH
|46
|Daniel José Pereira Mestre (Por) W52-FC Porto
|47
|Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Vib Sports
|48
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|49
|Juan Camacho Del Fresno (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|50
|Michel Ries (Lux) Kometa Cycling Team
|51
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|52
|Jose Antonio Garcia Martin (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|53
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|54
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|55
|Camille Thominet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|56
|Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|57
|David Galarreta Ugarte (Spa) Guerciotti -Kiwi Atlantico
|58
|Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|59
|Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|60
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|61
|Arseny Nikiforov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|62
|António Ferreira (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB
|63
|Pedro Andrade (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB
|64
|João Leite (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB
|65
|João Barbosa (Por) Vito-Feirense-PNB
|0:11:35
|66
|Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:12:59
|67
|Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|68
|Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
|0:15:51
|69
|Jose Carlos Nuñez Sanchez (Spa) Guerciotti-Kiwi Atlantico
|0:18:01
