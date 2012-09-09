Trending

Vos claims overall on final stage

Stevens, Arndt move onto podium

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team2:31:39
2Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
3Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Homes0:00:09
4Judith Arndt (Ger) Orica AIS0:01:08
5Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Homes0:01:10
6Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies CT
7Jessie Daams (Bel) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl0:01:55
8Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon0:01:58
9Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italian National Team
10Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team0:04:55
11Linda Villumsen (NZl) Orica AIS0:04:58
12Annelies van Doorslaer (Bel) Belgium National Team0:06:42
13Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Specialized - Lululemon0:07:19
14Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italian National Team
15Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Women Cycling Team
16Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl0:07:40
17Emma Trott (GBr) Dolmans-Boels CT0:11:18
18Julie Leth (Den) Team Ibis Cycles0:11:35
19Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
20Charlotte Becker (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
21Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
22Adrie Visser (Ned) Skil-Argos CT
23Kelly Druyts (Bel) Belgium National Team
24Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica AIS
25Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Rabo Women Cycling Team
26Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
27Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Argos CT
28Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans-Boels CT
29Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Homes
30Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
31Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Belgium National Team
32Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans-Boels CT
33Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Belgium National Team0:11:40
34Liesbeth de Vocht (Bel) Rabo Women Cycling Team
35Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Homes
36Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team
37Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Faren Honda Team
38Gracie Elvin (Aus) Faren Honda Team0:11:42
39Martina Thomasson (Swe) Team Ibis Cycles0:11:49
40Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies CT0:13:41
41Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
42Mariël Borgerink (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
43Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
44Else Belmans (Bel) Belgium National Team
45Rixt Meijer (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
46Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies CT
47Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Italian National Team
48Sandra van Veghel (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
49Ilaria Sanguinetti (Ita) Italian National Team
50Lotte van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling
51Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Homes
52Lisa Fischer (Ger) German National Team
53Kirsten Niessen (Ned) Restore Cycling
54Kim de Baat (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
55Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
56Janneke Kanis (Ned) Skil-Argos CT
57Eileen Roe (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles
58Suzanne de Goede (Ned) Skil-Argos CT
59Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Argos CT
60Monique van de Ree (Ned) Skil-Argos CT
61Hannah Barnes (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles
62Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Homes
63Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italian National Team0:14:31
64Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team
DNFIna Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
DNFShelley Olds (USA) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
DNFMelissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica AIS
DNFAlexis Rhodes (Aus) Orica AIS
DNFAnouk Rockx (Ned) Sengers Ladies CT
DNFMieke Kröger (Ger) German National Team
DNFJudith Bloem (Ned) Restore Cycling
DNFJudith Jelsma (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
DNFBianca van den Hoek (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
DNFMarissa Otten (Ned) Team Specialized DPD

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team14:53:09
2Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon0:01:21
3Judith Arndt (Ger) Orica AIS0:02:50
4Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon0:03:26
5Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Homes0:04:51
6Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Homes0:05:21
7Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies CT0:05:57
8Linda Villumsen (NZl) Orica AIS0:06:45
9Jessie Daams (Bel) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl0:07:31
10Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italian National Team0:08:20
11Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team0:08:26
12Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Specialized - Lululemon0:08:46
13Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Women Cycling Team0:09:44
14Charlotte Becker (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon0:11:27
15Annelies van Doorslaer (Bel) Belgium National Team0:12:26
16Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team0:14:00
17Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Rabo Women Cycling Team0:14:01
18Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl0:14:47
19Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italian National Team0:14:56
20Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl0:15:06
21Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Argos CT0:16:10
22Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans-Boels CT0:16:34
23Adrie Visser (Ned) Skil-Argos CT0:16:51
24Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Homes0:16:53
25Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans-Boels CT0:17:14
26Kelly Druyts (Bel) Belgium National Team0:17:18
27Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Belgium National Team0:17:19
28Martina Thomasson (Swe) Team Ibis Cycles0:17:39
29Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team0:17:48
30Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica AIS
31Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies CT0:17:49
32Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team0:17:53
33Julie Leth (Den) Team Ibis Cycles0:18:19
34Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies CT0:18:28
35Else Belmans (Bel) Belgium National Team0:18:46
36Monique van de Ree (Ned) Skil-Argos CT0:18:54
37Suzanne de Goede (Ned) Skil-Argos CT0:18:57
38Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Homes0:18:59
39Gracie Elvin (Aus) Faren Honda Team0:19:09
40Liesbeth de Vocht (Bel) Rabo Women Cycling Team0:19:11
41Lisa Fischer (Ger) German National Team0:19:15
42Eileen Roe (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles0:19:31
43Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Faren Honda Team0:20:14
44Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:20:27
45Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Belgium National Team0:20:30
46Hannah Barnes (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles0:20:43
47Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Homes0:20:48
48Rixt Meijer (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT0:21:00
49Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
50Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:21:06
51Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team0:21:13
52Janneke Kanis (Ned) Skil-Argos CT0:21:28
53Lotte van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling0:23:00
54Kim de Baat (Ned) Team Specialized DPD0:23:01
55Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl0:23:12
56Emma Trott (GBr) Dolmans-Boels CT0:23:37
57Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Argos CT0:23:49
58Sandra van Veghel (Ned) Team Specialized DPD0:25:31
59Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Italian National Team0:26:38
60Ilaria Sanguinetti (Ita) Italian National Team0:30:49
61Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Homes0:31:20
62Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italian National Team0:31:39
63Mariël Borgerink (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT0:32:15
64Kirsten Niessen (Ned) Restore Cycling0:45:20

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team30pts
2Judith Arndt (Ger) Orica AIS17
3Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon16
4Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Homes15
5Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Homes12
6Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon11
7Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italian National Team8
8Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl8
9Monique van de Ree (Ned) Skil-Argos CT8
10Kelly Druyts (Bel) Belgium National Team6
11Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Argos CT6
12Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans-Boels CT5
13Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies CT4
14Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team4
15Linda Villumsen (NZl) Orica AIS3
16Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Women Cycling Team3
17Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Homes3
18Jessie Daams (Bel) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl2
19Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Specialized - Lululemon2
20Charlotte Becker (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Homes14:58:30
2Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies CT0:00:36
3Jessie Daams (Bel) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl0:02:10
4Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Women Cycling Team0:04:23
5Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl0:09:26
6Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italian National Team0:09:35
7Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Argos CT0:10:49
8Kelly Druyts (Bel) Belgium National Team0:11:57
9Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Belgium National Team0:11:58
10Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team0:12:27
11Julie Leth (Den) Team Ibis Cycles0:12:58
12Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Homes0:13:38
13Lisa Fischer (Ger) German National Team0:13:54
14Eileen Roe (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles0:14:10
15Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Faren Honda Team0:14:53
16Hannah Barnes (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles0:15:22
17Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:15:45
18Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team0:15:52
19Lotte van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling0:17:39
20Kim de Baat (Ned) Team Specialized DPD0:17:40
21Emma Trott (GBr) Dolmans-Boels CT0:18:16
22Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Argos CT0:18:28
23Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Italian National Team0:21:17
24Ilaria Sanguinetti (Ita) Italian National Team0:25:28
25Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italian National Team0:26:18
26Mariël Borgerink (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT0:26:54

