Vos claims overall on final stage
Stevens, Arndt move onto podium
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|2:31:39
|2
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
|3
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Homes
|0:00:09
|4
|Judith Arndt (Ger) Orica AIS
|0:01:08
|5
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Homes
|0:01:10
|6
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies CT
|7
|Jessie Daams (Bel) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
|0:01:55
|8
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|0:01:58
|9
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italian National Team
|10
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:04:55
|11
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Orica AIS
|0:04:58
|12
|Annelies van Doorslaer (Bel) Belgium National Team
|0:06:42
|13
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Specialized - Lululemon
|0:07:19
|14
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italian National Team
|15
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|16
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
|0:07:40
|17
|Emma Trott (GBr) Dolmans-Boels CT
|0:11:18
|18
|Julie Leth (Den) Team Ibis Cycles
|0:11:35
|19
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
|20
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|21
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
|22
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Skil-Argos CT
|23
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Belgium National Team
|24
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica AIS
|25
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|26
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
|27
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Argos CT
|28
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans-Boels CT
|29
|Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Homes
|30
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|31
|Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Belgium National Team
|32
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans-Boels CT
|33
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Belgium National Team
|0:11:40
|34
|Liesbeth de Vocht (Bel) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|35
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Homes
|36
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team
|37
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Faren Honda Team
|38
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Faren Honda Team
|0:11:42
|39
|Martina Thomasson (Swe) Team Ibis Cycles
|0:11:49
|40
|Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies CT
|0:13:41
|41
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|42
|Mariël Borgerink (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
|43
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|44
|Else Belmans (Bel) Belgium National Team
|45
|Rixt Meijer (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
|46
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies CT
|47
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Italian National Team
|48
|Sandra van Veghel (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|49
|Ilaria Sanguinetti (Ita) Italian National Team
|50
|Lotte van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling
|51
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Homes
|52
|Lisa Fischer (Ger) German National Team
|53
|Kirsten Niessen (Ned) Restore Cycling
|54
|Kim de Baat (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|55
|Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
|56
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Skil-Argos CT
|57
|Eileen Roe (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles
|58
|Suzanne de Goede (Ned) Skil-Argos CT
|59
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Argos CT
|60
|Monique van de Ree (Ned) Skil-Argos CT
|61
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles
|62
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Homes
|63
|Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:14:31
|64
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team
|DNF
|Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|DNF
|Shelley Olds (USA) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
|DNF
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica AIS
|DNF
|Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Orica AIS
|DNF
|Anouk Rockx (Ned) Sengers Ladies CT
|DNF
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) German National Team
|DNF
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Restore Cycling
|DNF
|Judith Jelsma (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
|DNF
|Bianca van den Hoek (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|DNF
|Marissa Otten (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|14:53:09
|2
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
|0:01:21
|3
|Judith Arndt (Ger) Orica AIS
|0:02:50
|4
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|0:03:26
|5
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Homes
|0:04:51
|6
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Homes
|0:05:21
|7
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies CT
|0:05:57
|8
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Orica AIS
|0:06:45
|9
|Jessie Daams (Bel) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
|0:07:31
|10
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:08:20
|11
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:08:26
|12
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Specialized - Lululemon
|0:08:46
|13
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:09:44
|14
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|0:11:27
|15
|Annelies van Doorslaer (Bel) Belgium National Team
|0:12:26
|16
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:14:00
|17
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:14:01
|18
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
|0:14:47
|19
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:14:56
|20
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
|0:15:06
|21
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Argos CT
|0:16:10
|22
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans-Boels CT
|0:16:34
|23
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Skil-Argos CT
|0:16:51
|24
|Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Homes
|0:16:53
|25
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans-Boels CT
|0:17:14
|26
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Belgium National Team
|0:17:18
|27
|Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Belgium National Team
|0:17:19
|28
|Martina Thomasson (Swe) Team Ibis Cycles
|0:17:39
|29
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
|0:17:48
|30
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica AIS
|31
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies CT
|0:17:49
|32
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team
|0:17:53
|33
|Julie Leth (Den) Team Ibis Cycles
|0:18:19
|34
|Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies CT
|0:18:28
|35
|Else Belmans (Bel) Belgium National Team
|0:18:46
|36
|Monique van de Ree (Ned) Skil-Argos CT
|0:18:54
|37
|Suzanne de Goede (Ned) Skil-Argos CT
|0:18:57
|38
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Homes
|0:18:59
|39
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Faren Honda Team
|0:19:09
|40
|Liesbeth de Vocht (Bel) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:19:11
|41
|Lisa Fischer (Ger) German National Team
|0:19:15
|42
|Eileen Roe (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles
|0:19:31
|43
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Faren Honda Team
|0:20:14
|44
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:20:27
|45
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Belgium National Team
|0:20:30
|46
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles
|0:20:43
|47
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Homes
|0:20:48
|48
|Rixt Meijer (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
|0:21:00
|49
|Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
|50
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:21:06
|51
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:21:13
|52
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Skil-Argos CT
|0:21:28
|53
|Lotte van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling
|0:23:00
|54
|Kim de Baat (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|0:23:01
|55
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
|0:23:12
|56
|Emma Trott (GBr) Dolmans-Boels CT
|0:23:37
|57
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Argos CT
|0:23:49
|58
|Sandra van Veghel (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|0:25:31
|59
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:26:38
|60
|Ilaria Sanguinetti (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:30:49
|61
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Homes
|0:31:20
|62
|Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:31:39
|63
|Mariël Borgerink (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
|0:32:15
|64
|Kirsten Niessen (Ned) Restore Cycling
|0:45:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|30
|pts
|2
|Judith Arndt (Ger) Orica AIS
|17
|3
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
|16
|4
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Homes
|15
|5
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Homes
|12
|6
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|11
|7
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italian National Team
|8
|8
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
|8
|9
|Monique van de Ree (Ned) Skil-Argos CT
|8
|10
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Belgium National Team
|6
|11
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Argos CT
|6
|12
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans-Boels CT
|5
|13
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies CT
|4
|14
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|4
|15
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Orica AIS
|3
|16
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|3
|17
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Homes
|3
|18
|Jessie Daams (Bel) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
|2
|19
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Specialized - Lululemon
|2
|20
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Homes
|14:58:30
|2
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies CT
|0:00:36
|3
|Jessie Daams (Bel) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
|0:02:10
|4
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:04:23
|5
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA-Drink - Leontien.nl
|0:09:26
|6
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:09:35
|7
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Argos CT
|0:10:49
|8
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Belgium National Team
|0:11:57
|9
|Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Belgium National Team
|0:11:58
|10
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
|0:12:27
|11
|Julie Leth (Den) Team Ibis Cycles
|0:12:58
|12
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Homes
|0:13:38
|13
|Lisa Fischer (Ger) German National Team
|0:13:54
|14
|Eileen Roe (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles
|0:14:10
|15
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Faren Honda Team
|0:14:53
|16
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Team Ibis Cycles
|0:15:22
|17
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:15:45
|18
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:15:52
|19
|Lotte van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling
|0:17:39
|20
|Kim de Baat (Ned) Team Specialized DPD
|0:17:40
|21
|Emma Trott (GBr) Dolmans-Boels CT
|0:18:16
|22
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Argos CT
|0:18:28
|23
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:21:17
|24
|Ilaria Sanguinetti (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:25:28
|25
|Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:26:18
|26
|Mariël Borgerink (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
|0:26:54
