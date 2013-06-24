Trending

Forbes and Berkenpas win Missoula super D

Hoke and Berkenpas best all around riders on the weekend

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Forbes (Cyclinic Kenmore Cycles)0:13:05
2Dalle Gian (Monster Systems Racing)0:00:11
3Mitchell Hoke (Kenda/Felt)0:00:17
4Menso de Jong (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:00:25
5John Curry (Gallatin Alpine Sports/Intrinsik Archite)0:00:40
6Sean Leader0:00:47
7Greg Krieger0:00:53
8Adam Looney0:00:59
9Colin Cares (Kenda/Felt)0:01:06
DNSPhil Grove (Team Hammer Nutrition)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jean Ann Berkenpas (Xprezo Factory Team)0:14:28
2Teal Stetson-Lee (Team Luna Chix)0:00:02
3Elizabeth English (Liv Giant)0:00:22
4rose grant (Sportsman & Ski Haus)0:00:28
5Amanda Carey0:00:29
6Lisa Curry (Gallatin Alpine Sports/Intrinsik Archite)0:00:38
7Cindy Montambault (Equipe du Quebec/CVM 2 VALS)0:00:45
8Jill Behlen (University of Wyoming)0:00:44
9Anna Beck (Cyclinic Kenmore Cycles)0:01:03
10Judy Freeman (Crankbrothers Race Club)0:01:09
11Evelyn Dong0:01:13
12Heidi Rentz0:01:27
13Larissa Fitchett0:01:53
DNSSarah Kaufmann (Stans NoTubes Womens Elite)
DNFLinnea Dixson (Mafia Racing)

King of the mountain (best of three weekend events)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitchell Hoke (Team Optimum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)17pts

Queen of the mountains
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jean Ann Berkenpas (Xprezo Factory Team)29pts

