Forbes and Berkenpas win Missoula super D
Hoke and Berkenpas best all around riders on the weekend
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Forbes (Cyclinic Kenmore Cycles)
|0:13:05
|2
|Dalle Gian (Monster Systems Racing)
|0:00:11
|3
|Mitchell Hoke (Kenda/Felt)
|0:00:17
|4
|Menso de Jong (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|0:00:25
|5
|John Curry (Gallatin Alpine Sports/Intrinsik Archite)
|0:00:40
|6
|Sean Leader
|0:00:47
|7
|Greg Krieger
|0:00:53
|8
|Adam Looney
|0:00:59
|9
|Colin Cares (Kenda/Felt)
|0:01:06
|DNS
|Phil Grove (Team Hammer Nutrition)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jean Ann Berkenpas (Xprezo Factory Team)
|0:14:28
|2
|Teal Stetson-Lee (Team Luna Chix)
|0:00:02
|3
|Elizabeth English (Liv Giant)
|0:00:22
|4
|rose grant (Sportsman & Ski Haus)
|0:00:28
|5
|Amanda Carey
|0:00:29
|6
|Lisa Curry (Gallatin Alpine Sports/Intrinsik Archite)
|0:00:38
|7
|Cindy Montambault (Equipe du Quebec/CVM 2 VALS)
|0:00:45
|8
|Jill Behlen (University of Wyoming)
|0:00:44
|9
|Anna Beck (Cyclinic Kenmore Cycles)
|0:01:03
|10
|Judy Freeman (Crankbrothers Race Club)
|0:01:09
|11
|Evelyn Dong
|0:01:13
|12
|Heidi Rentz
|0:01:27
|13
|Larissa Fitchett
|0:01:53
|DNS
|Sarah Kaufmann (Stans NoTubes Womens Elite)
|DNF
|Linnea Dixson (Mafia Racing)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mitchell Hoke (Team Optimum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|17
|pts
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jean Ann Berkenpas (Xprezo Factory Team)
|29
|pts
