Kabush and Woodruff earns short track victory

Short track races kick off weekend of racing in Missoula

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Chloe Woodruff (CrankBrothers Race Club)
2Jean Ann Berkenpas (Xprezo Factory)
3Erica Tingey (Jamis Factory Racing)
4Erin Huck (Tokyo Joes)
5Christina Gokey-Smith (Colonel's /Sho-Air)
6Evelyn Dong
7Judy Freeman (Crankbrothers Race Club)
8Frederique Trudel (Specialized racing Canada/TeamQuebec )
9Amy Beisel (Griggs Orthopedics)
10Rose Grant (Sportsman & Ski Haus)
11Amanda Carey (Stan's NoTubes Elite Racing)
12Haley Smith (Norco Factory Team)
13Shayna Powless
14Catherine Fleury (Equipe du Quebec/Cyclone d'Alma)
15Linnea Dixson (Mafia Racing)
16Sarah Kaufmann (Team Roaring Mouse )
17Cindy Montambault (Equipe du Quebec/CVM)
18Kaila Hart (Stan's NoTubes Elite Racing)
19Jill Behlen (University of Wyoming)
20Elizabeth English
21Andreane Lanthier (Nadeau Rocky Mountain Factory Team)
22Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement)

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Geoffrey Kabush (3 Rox Racing)
2Stephen Ettinger (BMC)
3Todd Wells (Specialized Factory Racing)
4Howard Grotts (Fort Lewis College)
5Ryan Trebon
6Leandre Bouchard (Equipe Quebec)
7Mitchell Hoke (Kenda/Felt)
8Spencer Paxson (Kona Factory Team)
9Russell Finsterwald (Trek Factory Racing)
10Kerry Werner (BMC U23 Development)
11Gian Dalle Angelini (Monster Systems Racing)
12Troy Wells (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
13Menso De Jong (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
14Colin Cares (Kenda/felt)
15Jeremy Martin (Rocky Mountain)
16Joseph Maloney (KS Energy Services)
17Alexandre Vialle (Equipe Du Quebec)
18Ryan Geiger (Team Winded)
19Kevin Bradford-Parish (Team NW Sho-Air)
20Greg Krieger
21Phil Grove (Team Hammer Nutrition)
22Adam Looney)
23David Flaten (U.S. Military Cycling Team-FRS)
24Craig Wohlschlaeger (Giant Bicycle)
25Sam Chovan (Mafia Racing)

