Kabush and Woodruff earns short track victory
Short track races kick off weekend of racing in Missoula
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Chloe Woodruff (CrankBrothers Race Club)
|2
|Jean Ann Berkenpas (Xprezo Factory)
|3
|Erica Tingey (Jamis Factory Racing)
|4
|Erin Huck (Tokyo Joes)
|5
|Christina Gokey-Smith (Colonel's /Sho-Air)
|6
|Evelyn Dong
|7
|Judy Freeman (Crankbrothers Race Club)
|8
|Frederique Trudel (Specialized racing Canada/TeamQuebec )
|9
|Amy Beisel (Griggs Orthopedics)
|10
|Rose Grant (Sportsman & Ski Haus)
|11
|Amanda Carey (Stan's NoTubes Elite Racing)
|12
|Haley Smith (Norco Factory Team)
|13
|Shayna Powless
|14
|Catherine Fleury (Equipe du Quebec/Cyclone d'Alma)
|15
|Linnea Dixson (Mafia Racing)
|16
|Sarah Kaufmann (Team Roaring Mouse )
|17
|Cindy Montambault (Equipe du Quebec/CVM)
|18
|Kaila Hart (Stan's NoTubes Elite Racing)
|19
|Jill Behlen (University of Wyoming)
|20
|Elizabeth English
|21
|Andreane Lanthier (Nadeau Rocky Mountain Factory Team)
|22
|Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Geoffrey Kabush (3 Rox Racing)
|2
|Stephen Ettinger (BMC)
|3
|Todd Wells (Specialized Factory Racing)
|4
|Howard Grotts (Fort Lewis College)
|5
|Ryan Trebon
|6
|Leandre Bouchard (Equipe Quebec)
|7
|Mitchell Hoke (Kenda/Felt)
|8
|Spencer Paxson (Kona Factory Team)
|9
|Russell Finsterwald (Trek Factory Racing)
|10
|Kerry Werner (BMC U23 Development)
|11
|Gian Dalle Angelini (Monster Systems Racing)
|12
|Troy Wells (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|13
|Menso De Jong (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|14
|Colin Cares (Kenda/felt)
|15
|Jeremy Martin (Rocky Mountain)
|16
|Joseph Maloney (KS Energy Services)
|17
|Alexandre Vialle (Equipe Du Quebec)
|18
|Ryan Geiger (Team Winded)
|19
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (Team NW Sho-Air)
|20
|Greg Krieger
|21
|Phil Grove (Team Hammer Nutrition)
|22
|Adam Looney)
|23
|David Flaten (U.S. Military Cycling Team-FRS)
|24
|Craig Wohlschlaeger (Giant Bicycle)
|25
|Sam Chovan (Mafia Racing)
