Davison wins Catamount Classic Pro XCT

Specialized rider celebrates overall series victory in front of home crowd

Image 1 of 29

Lea Davison (Specialized) wins the Catamount Classic Pro XCT

Lea Davison (Specialized) wins the Catamount Classic Pro XCT
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 29

Mary McConneloug (Kenda-NoTubes) was happy with third place

Mary McConneloug (Kenda-NoTubes) was happy with third place
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 3 of 29

Lea Davison (Specialized) hoisting her bike at the finish

Lea Davison (Specialized) hoisting her bike at the finish
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 4 of 29

Catamount Classic elite women's podium (L to R): Judy Freeman (Crankbrothers) 5th, Amanda Sin (Scott 3Rox Racing) 4th, Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Notubes) 3rd, Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) 2nd, Lea Davison (Specialized) 1st

Catamount Classic elite women's podium (L to R): Judy Freeman (Crankbrothers) 5th, Amanda Sin (Scott 3Rox Racing) 4th, Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Notubes) 3rd, Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) 2nd, Lea Davison (Specialized) 1st
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 5 of 29

Pro XCT Final Podium: (L to R) Judy Freeman (Crankbrothers) 5th, Amanda Sin (Scott 3Rox Racing) 4th, Erica Tingey (Jamis) 3rd, Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers) 2nd, Lea Davison (Specialized) 1st

Pro XCT Final Podium: (L to R) Judy Freeman (Crankbrothers) 5th, Amanda Sin (Scott 3Rox Racing) 4th, Erica Tingey (Jamis) 3rd, Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers) 2nd, Lea Davison (Specialized) 1st
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 6 of 29

Lea Davison (Specialized) leading Chloe Woodruff on lap one

Lea Davison (Specialized) leading Chloe Woodruff on lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 7 of 29

Crystal Anthony (Riverside Racing) was riding with some elite company today

Crystal Anthony (Riverside Racing) was riding with some elite company today
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 8 of 29

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) got off to a poor first half lap but pulled herself back to the chasers

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) got off to a poor first half lap but pulled herself back to the chasers
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 9 of 29

Amanda Sin (Scott 3Rox Racing) on one of the grassy climbs

Amanda Sin (Scott 3Rox Racing) on one of the grassy climbs
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 10 of 29

Lea Davison (Specialized) on lap two with over a minute lead

Lea Davison (Specialized) on lap two with over a minute lead
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 11 of 29

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) chasing with Mary McConneloug

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) chasing with Mary McConneloug
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 12 of 29

Amanda Sin (Scott 3Rox Racing) riding through the tall grass

Amanda Sin (Scott 3Rox Racing) riding through the tall grass
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 13 of 29

Crystal Anthony had to stop for air in her rear tire

Crystal Anthony had to stop for air in her rear tire
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 14 of 29

Teal Stetson-Lee (Luna Pro Team) heading out for her last lap

Teal Stetson-Lee (Luna Pro Team) heading out for her last lap
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 15 of 29

Amy Dombroski (Telnet Fidea) with one lap to go

Amy Dombroski (Telnet Fidea) with one lap to go
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 16 of 29

Judy Freeman (Crankbrothers) riding herself onto the podium

Judy Freeman (Crankbrothers) riding herself onto the podium
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 17 of 29

Lea Davison and Mary McConneloug are old friends

Lea Davison and Mary McConneloug are old friends
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 18 of 29

Elite women's front row at the Catamount Classic

Elite women's front row at the Catamount Classic
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 19 of 29

Lea Davison (Specialized) was alone by the end of lap one

Lea Davison (Specialized) was alone by the end of lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 20 of 29

Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers) did her best to keep Lea Davison in sight

Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers) did her best to keep Lea Davison in sight
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 21 of 29

Teal Stetson-Lee (Luna Pro Team) taking one of the A-Line gap jumps

Teal Stetson-Lee (Luna Pro Team) taking one of the A-Line gap jumps
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 22 of 29

Lea Davison (Specialized) riding uphill switchbacks with ease

Lea Davison (Specialized) riding uphill switchbacks with ease
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 23 of 29

Chloe Woodruff (Crank Brothers) riding in second place on lap three

Chloe Woodruff (Crank Brothers) riding in second place on lap three
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 24 of 29

Maghalie Rochette (Powerwatts-FTTime) riding in the top ten

Maghalie Rochette (Powerwatts-FTTime) riding in the top ten
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 25 of 29

Shayna Powless (BMC MTB Development Team) on a climb

Shayna Powless (BMC MTB Development Team) on a climb
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 26 of 29

Evelyn Dong (White Pine Touring) riding some tight, uphill turns

Evelyn Dong (White Pine Touring) riding some tight, uphill turns
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 27 of 29

Amy Dombroski (Telnet Fidea) racing close to her Vermont home

Amy Dombroski (Telnet Fidea) racing close to her Vermont home
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 28 of 29

Lea Davison (Specialized) riding a rock garden with the race lead on lap four

Lea Davison (Specialized) riding a rock garden with the race lead on lap four
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 29 of 29

Lea Davison (Specialized) had plenty of time to celebrate winning the Catamount Classic Pro XCT

Lea Davison (Specialized) had plenty of time to celebrate winning the Catamount Classic Pro XCT
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Racing in front of her home crowd, Vermonter Lea Davison (Specialized) captured both the Catamount Classic Pro XCT victory and the overall Pro XCT series title on Saturday afternoon.

US cross country national champion Davison dominated the race from the start. At the end of the first lap, she had a 50-second lead, and it only grew as the race progressed. Ultimately Davison finished in first with a two-minute lead, winning her third consecutive Pro XCT race and making her the Pro XCT champion.

Behind her, the race a cat and mouse competition was for second place between Catharine Pendrel (Luna) and Mary McConneloug (Kenda/Stan's NoTubes). They traded attacks on the fast and technical course. Pendrel, who is back to racing after breaking her collarbone earlier this summer, beat McConneloug for second.

Only a minute after, Amanda Sin (Scott-3Rox) rode in to take fourth along with Judy Freeman (Crankbrothers) to take fifth.

The Catamount Classic broke new ground for women's cycling as the first pro mountain bike race in history in which the women not only raced before the men, but were also awarded more prize money. The progressive message behind the race meant top pros and avid fans were there in force to show their support.

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing1:33:33
2Catherine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team0:02:01
3Mary Mcconneloug (USA) Kenda/Stan's No Tubes0:02:04
4Amanda Sin (Can) Scott - 3 Rox Racing0:04:40
5Judy Freeman (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club0:06:10
6Maghalie Rochette (Can) Pow Erw Atts-Fttime0:06:37
7Crystal Anthony (USA) Riverside Racing0:07:02
8Shayna Powless (USA) BMC MTB Development Team0:07:06
9Andréanne Pichette (Can) Opus/Ogc0:09:14
10Amy Dombroski (USA) Telenet Fidea0:09:58
11Evelyn Dong (USA) W Hite Pine Touring/ Poc0:10:10
12Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) Luna Pro Team0:10:58
13Sarah Kaufmann (USA) Stan's Notubes Women's Elite0:14:43
14Xiomara Guerrero (Col) Team Specialized-Tugo Colombia0:15:32
15Erica Tingey (USA) Team Jamis0:16:04
16Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Cycle Loft MTB Team0:16:34
17Elisa Otter (USA) Mountain Moxie0:17:26
18Bryna Blanchard (USA) Windham Mountain Outfitters0:38:15
19Chloe Woodruff (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club0:38:22
20Frederique Larose-Gingras (Can) Opus/OGC0:38:33
21Emily Shields (USA) Ken's Bike Shop0:58:08
22Catherine Harnden (Can) Independent1:19:17

 

