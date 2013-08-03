Davison wins Catamount Classic Pro XCT
Specialized rider celebrates overall series victory in front of home crowd
Racing in front of her home crowd, Vermonter Lea Davison (Specialized) captured both the Catamount Classic Pro XCT victory and the overall Pro XCT series title on Saturday afternoon.
US cross country national champion Davison dominated the race from the start. At the end of the first lap, she had a 50-second lead, and it only grew as the race progressed. Ultimately Davison finished in first with a two-minute lead, winning her third consecutive Pro XCT race and making her the Pro XCT champion.
Behind her, the race a cat and mouse competition was for second place between Catharine Pendrel (Luna) and Mary McConneloug (Kenda/Stan's NoTubes). They traded attacks on the fast and technical course. Pendrel, who is back to racing after breaking her collarbone earlier this summer, beat McConneloug for second.
Only a minute after, Amanda Sin (Scott-3Rox) rode in to take fourth along with Judy Freeman (Crankbrothers) to take fifth.
The Catamount Classic broke new ground for women's cycling as the first pro mountain bike race in history in which the women not only raced before the men, but were also awarded more prize money. The progressive message behind the race meant top pros and avid fans were there in force to show their support.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing
|1:33:33
|2
|Catherine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team
|0:02:01
|3
|Mary Mcconneloug (USA) Kenda/Stan's No Tubes
|0:02:04
|4
|Amanda Sin (Can) Scott - 3 Rox Racing
|0:04:40
|5
|Judy Freeman (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club
|0:06:10
|6
|Maghalie Rochette (Can) Pow Erw Atts-Fttime
|0:06:37
|7
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Riverside Racing
|0:07:02
|8
|Shayna Powless (USA) BMC MTB Development Team
|0:07:06
|9
|Andréanne Pichette (Can) Opus/Ogc
|0:09:14
|10
|Amy Dombroski (USA) Telenet Fidea
|0:09:58
|11
|Evelyn Dong (USA) W Hite Pine Touring/ Poc
|0:10:10
|12
|Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) Luna Pro Team
|0:10:58
|13
|Sarah Kaufmann (USA) Stan's Notubes Women's Elite
|0:14:43
|14
|Xiomara Guerrero (Col) Team Specialized-Tugo Colombia
|0:15:32
|15
|Erica Tingey (USA) Team Jamis
|0:16:04
|16
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Cycle Loft MTB Team
|0:16:34
|17
|Elisa Otter (USA) Mountain Moxie
|0:17:26
|18
|Bryna Blanchard (USA) Windham Mountain Outfitters
|0:38:15
|19
|Chloe Woodruff (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club
|0:38:22
|20
|Frederique Larose-Gingras (Can) Opus/OGC
|0:38:33
|21
|Emily Shields (USA) Ken's Bike Shop
|0:58:08
|22
|Catherine Harnden (Can) Independent
|1:19:17
