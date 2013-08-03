Image 1 of 29 Lea Davison (Specialized) wins the Catamount Classic Pro XCT (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 29 Mary McConneloug (Kenda-NoTubes) was happy with third place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 29 Lea Davison (Specialized) hoisting her bike at the finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 29 Catamount Classic elite women's podium (L to R): Judy Freeman (Crankbrothers) 5th, Amanda Sin (Scott 3Rox Racing) 4th, Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Notubes) 3rd, Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) 2nd, Lea Davison (Specialized) 1st (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 29 Pro XCT Final Podium: (L to R) Judy Freeman (Crankbrothers) 5th, Amanda Sin (Scott 3Rox Racing) 4th, Erica Tingey (Jamis) 3rd, Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers) 2nd, Lea Davison (Specialized) 1st (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 29 Lea Davison (Specialized) leading Chloe Woodruff on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 29 Crystal Anthony (Riverside Racing) was riding with some elite company today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 29 Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) got off to a poor first half lap but pulled herself back to the chasers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 29 Amanda Sin (Scott 3Rox Racing) on one of the grassy climbs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 29 Lea Davison (Specialized) on lap two with over a minute lead (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 29 Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) chasing with Mary McConneloug (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 29 Amanda Sin (Scott 3Rox Racing) riding through the tall grass (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 29 Crystal Anthony had to stop for air in her rear tire (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 29 Teal Stetson-Lee (Luna Pro Team) heading out for her last lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 29 Amy Dombroski (Telnet Fidea) with one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 29 Judy Freeman (Crankbrothers) riding herself onto the podium (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 29 Lea Davison and Mary McConneloug are old friends (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 29 Elite women's front row at the Catamount Classic (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 29 Lea Davison (Specialized) was alone by the end of lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 29 Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers) did her best to keep Lea Davison in sight (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 29 Teal Stetson-Lee (Luna Pro Team) taking one of the A-Line gap jumps (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 29 Lea Davison (Specialized) riding uphill switchbacks with ease (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 29 Chloe Woodruff (Crank Brothers) riding in second place on lap three (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 29 Maghalie Rochette (Powerwatts-FTTime) riding in the top ten (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 29 Shayna Powless (BMC MTB Development Team) on a climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 26 of 29 Evelyn Dong (White Pine Touring) riding some tight, uphill turns (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 27 of 29 Amy Dombroski (Telnet Fidea) racing close to her Vermont home (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 28 of 29 Lea Davison (Specialized) riding a rock garden with the race lead on lap four (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 29 of 29 Lea Davison (Specialized) had plenty of time to celebrate winning the Catamount Classic Pro XCT (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Racing in front of her home crowd, Vermonter Lea Davison (Specialized) captured both the Catamount Classic Pro XCT victory and the overall Pro XCT series title on Saturday afternoon.

US cross country national champion Davison dominated the race from the start. At the end of the first lap, she had a 50-second lead, and it only grew as the race progressed. Ultimately Davison finished in first with a two-minute lead, winning her third consecutive Pro XCT race and making her the Pro XCT champion.

Behind her, the race a cat and mouse competition was for second place between Catharine Pendrel (Luna) and Mary McConneloug (Kenda/Stan's NoTubes). They traded attacks on the fast and technical course. Pendrel, who is back to racing after breaking her collarbone earlier this summer, beat McConneloug for second.

Only a minute after, Amanda Sin (Scott-3Rox) rode in to take fourth along with Judy Freeman (Crankbrothers) to take fifth.

The Catamount Classic broke new ground for women's cycling as the first pro mountain bike race in history in which the women not only raced before the men, but were also awarded more prize money. The progressive message behind the race meant top pros and avid fans were there in force to show their support.

