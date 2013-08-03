Plaxton wins Catamount Classic Pro XCT
Wells' third place good enough to clinch series victory
Max Plaxton (Sho-Air/Cannondale) won the Catamount Classic Pro XCT in Vermont on Saturday afternoon. Plaxton finished ahead of Stephen Ettinger (BMC) and Todd Wells (Specialized).
A star-studded field had shown up to battle for the Pro XCT title. Olympian Wells, Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air Cannondale) and Ettinger toed the line, each with a shot at top honors.
From the beginning, Ettinger took off and held a strong lead of about 20 seconds for the majority of the race. The US Cross Country National Champion was leading the race with one lap to go, but Plaxton closed the gap to him and won the sprint finish.
The battle within the battle was for third place between two men who wanted the Pro XCT overall title: Wells and Bishop. They, along with Kohei Yamamoto (Specialized), entered the finish chute each with equal chance of taking third. In a masterful demonstration of team tactics, Specialized teammates slingshotted Wells into the bronze position to take the Pro XCT overall win.
Yamamoto finished fourth, ahead of Bishop in fifth.
Both Wells and Bishop had comeback kind of races with Wells having to recover from a mechanical early in the race and Bishop having to recover following a big crash.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Max Plaxton (Can) Team Sho-Air/Cannondale
|1:41:47
|2
|Stephen Ettinger (USA) BMC Mountainbike Racing
|0:00:07
|3
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing
|0:00:29
|4
|Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized
|0:00:32
|5
|Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Sho-Air/Cannondale
|0:00:39
|6
|Cameron Jette (Can) Scott - 3 Rox Racing
|0:01:44
|7
|Russell Finsterwald (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:56
|8
|Howard Grotts (USA) Specialized Racing
|0:02:23
|9
|Kerry Werner (USA) BMC MTB Development Team
|0:02:38
|10
|Rotem Ishay (USA) Team Jamis Bikes
|0:02:57
|11
|Mitchell Hoke (USA) Kenda Felt
|0:04:05
|12
|Ryan Woodall (USA) Top Gear Bicycles
|0:04:09
|13
|Cameron Dodge (USA) Scott Mountain Bike Team
|0:04:13
|14
|Sebastian Batchelor (GBr) Fluid Fin Race Team
|0:04:54
|15
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Caloi Elite Team
|0:05:26
|16
|Casey Williams (USA) Whole Athlete/Specialized
|0:05:45
|17
|William Melone (USA) Riverside Racing
|0:05:50
|18
|Mathieu Bélanger-Barrette (Can) Opus\Ogc
|0:06:43
|19
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
|0:07:05
|20
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing
|0:07:10
|21
|Dirk Peters (NZl)
|0:07:17
|22
|Payson McElveen (USA) Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
|0:07:21
|23
|Tristan Cowie (USA) Mob Pro Mountain Bike Team
|0:07:34
|24
|Cole Oberman (USA) Breakaw Aybikes.Com
|0:08:28
|25
|Christopher Hamlin (USA) Bicycle Express/Kona Bikes
|0:09:17
|26
|Alexandre Vialle (Can) Espresso Sport
|0:09:46
|27
|Tom Sampson (USA) Adigga Racing
|0:10:02
|28
|Richard Cypress Gorry (USA) Whole Athlete-Specialized
|0:10:05
|29
|Robert McCarty (USA) Ag Bicycles
|0:10:24
|30
|Zachary Valdez (USA) Whole Athlete/Specialized
|0:10:32
|31
|Patrick Chartrand (Can) Les Yables
|0:10:41
|32
|Gered Dunne (USA) Mason Racing
|0:12:49
|33
|Shawn Milne (USA) Keough Cyclocross
|0:13:14
|34
|Gregory Jancaitis (USA) Riverside Racing
|0:14:23
|35
|Vincent Lessard (Can) Équipe Brunet
|0:14:42
|36
|David Flaten (USA) Us Military Cycling
|0:14:55
|37
|Vincent Belhumeur (Can)
|0:15:15
|38
|Trevor DeRuise` (USA) Getreal Nutrition/Blu World
|0:39:25
|39
|John Burns (USA) Burns Racing
|0:39:33
|40
|Noah Tautfest (USA) Bicycle Express\Kona Bikes
|0:39:41
|41
|Brendan McCormack (USA)
|0:39:45
|42
|Jonathan Cantin (Can) Cvm Subway Sigma
|0:57:51
|DNF
|Hamish Batchelor (GBr) Fluid Fin Race Team
|DNF
|Michael Broderick (USA) Kenda/Stan's No Tubes
|DNF
|Jordan Kahlenberg (USA) Giant Mid-Atlantic Off-Road
|DNF
|Matthew Okeefe (USA) Riverside/Cannondale Racing
|DNF
|Michael Sampson (USA) Adigga Racing
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
-
WyndyMilla Saw Doctor Dura-Ace Di2 reviewThe WyndyMilla Saw Doctor is a British-designed, Italian-built aero bike that prioritises self-expression to complement its performance
-
Trek bikes Black Friday deals: the best Trek deals available in the Black Friday saleNow that Black Friday deals are in full swing here are some of the best deals on Trek bikes
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy