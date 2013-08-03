Image 1 of 36 Max Plaxton (Sho-Air/Cannondale) beats Stephen Ettinger (BMC) for the win at the Catamount Classic. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 36 A rider soars off a five-foot "A" line jump (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 36 Marc-Antoine Nadon (Scott 3Rox Racing) flying off a jump on lap four (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 36 Richard Cypress Gorry (Whole Athlete/Specialized) catching some air on lap four (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 36 Kerry Werner and Emily Shields (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 36 Todd Wells (Specialized) going to the front on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 36 Todd Wells (Specialized) taking command of the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 36 Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) riding in mud and tree cover (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 36 National Champion Stephen Ettinger (BMC Mountainbike Racing) with about a 30-second lead on lap four (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 36 Mitch Hoke (Kenda/Felt) entering the grassy plain at the top of the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 36 Jeremiah Bishop, Todd Wells, Max Plaxton, and Cameron Jette chasing Ettinger on lap four (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 36 Stephen Ettinger (BMC Mountainbike Racing) riding one of the gap jumps (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 36 Kohei Yamamoto (Specialized) was near the front at all times (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 36 Howard Grotts (Specialized) showboating for the crowd (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 36 Todd Wells (Specialized) tells his teammate Kohei Yamamoto to stop the pace-making on the last lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 36 Kerry Werner (BMC) and Howard Grotts (Specialized) were together much of the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 36 Max Plaxton (Sho-Air/Cannondale) out-sprints Stephen Ettinger on the long grass finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 36 Kohei Yamamoto (Specialized) gave Todd Wells numbers in the chase group (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 36 Cameron Jette (Scott-3Rox Racing) was part of the chase group (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 36 US Cross Country National Champion Stephen Ettinger (BMC Mountainbike Racing) in his new kit (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 36 Todd Wells (Specialized) leading the race partway through lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 36 Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) got off to a poor start and had to play catch-up (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 36 Todd Wells (Specialized) leading the race down one of the "A" lines (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 36 Hamish Batchelor (Fluid Fin Race Team) was one of the foreigners racing (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 36 Sepp Kuss (Rocky Mountain Chocolate) flying off one of the jumps (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 26 of 36 National Champion Stephen Ettinger (BMC Mountainbike Racing) leading the race on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 27 of 36 Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) chasing Stephen Ettinger on lap two after crashing (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 28 of 36 Max Plaxton (Sho-Air/Cannondale) seemed to be biding his time in the main chase group (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 29 of 36 Todd Wells (Specialized) spent much of the race trying to drop Jeremiah Bishop but the two were well matched (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 30 of 36 Cameron Dodge (Scott) riding some uphill switchbacks (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 31 of 36 Mathieu Belanger-Barrette (OPUS\PGC) riding switchbacks (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 32 of 36 The turns on this course were numerous, tight, and steep (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 33 of 36 A rider makes it up a turn that caused problems for many (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 34 of 36 Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) riding one of the man-made rock gardens (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 35 of 36 Todd Wells (Specialized) riding in third place behind Jeremiah Bishop (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 36 of 36 Todd Wells (Specailized) clinches the Pro XCT title by beating Jeremiah Bishop at the Catamount Classic (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Max Plaxton (Sho-Air/Cannondale) won the Catamount Classic Pro XCT in Vermont on Saturday afternoon. Plaxton finished ahead of Stephen Ettinger (BMC) and Todd Wells (Specialized).

A star-studded field had shown up to battle for the Pro XCT title. Olympian Wells, Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air Cannondale) and Ettinger toed the line, each with a shot at top honors.

From the beginning, Ettinger took off and held a strong lead of about 20 seconds for the majority of the race. The US Cross Country National Champion was leading the race with one lap to go, but Plaxton closed the gap to him and won the sprint finish.

The battle within the battle was for third place between two men who wanted the Pro XCT overall title: Wells and Bishop. They, along with Kohei Yamamoto (Specialized), entered the finish chute each with equal chance of taking third. In a masterful demonstration of team tactics, Specialized teammates slingshotted Wells into the bronze position to take the Pro XCT overall win.

Yamamoto finished fourth, ahead of Bishop in fifth.

Both Wells and Bishop had comeback kind of races with Wells having to recover from a mechanical early in the race and Bishop having to recover following a big crash.

Full Results