Strauss wins Bonelli Park short track

Huck takes second ahead of Pichette in third

Mariske Strauss wins the short track at Bonelli Park

(Image credit: John Muller/US Cup)

Mariske Strauss won the elite women's short track at Bonelli Park on Sunday.  She defeated Erin Huck and Andreanne Pichette on the day.

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mariske Strauss (RSA)
2Erin Huck (USA) Tokyo Joes
3Andreanne Pichette (Can) Opus-Ogc/Equipe Quebec
4Jennifer Smith (USA) Stans No Tubes
5Sarah Kaufmann (USA) No Tubes Elite Womens Team
6Lanthier Nadea Andreane (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory Team
7Cayley Brooks (Can)
8Valerie Meunier (Can)
9Sage Wilderman (USA) Kenda/Felt
10Liz Carrington (USA) Bear Valley Bikes
DNFVanessa Humic (USA) Stans No Tubes/Kenda
DNFAllison Mann (USA) B4B/Sho-Air/Specialized

