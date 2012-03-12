Strauss wins Bonelli Park short track
Huck takes second ahead of Pichette in third
Mariske Strauss won the elite women's short track at Bonelli Park on Sunday. She defeated Erin Huck and Andreanne Pichette on the day.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mariske Strauss (RSA)
|2
|Erin Huck (USA) Tokyo Joes
|3
|Andreanne Pichette (Can) Opus-Ogc/Equipe Quebec
|4
|Jennifer Smith (USA) Stans No Tubes
|5
|Sarah Kaufmann (USA) No Tubes Elite Womens Team
|6
|Lanthier Nadea Andreane (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory Team
|7
|Cayley Brooks (Can)
|8
|Valerie Meunier (Can)
|9
|Sage Wilderman (USA) Kenda/Felt
|10
|Liz Carrington (USA) Bear Valley Bikes
|DNF
|Vanessa Humic (USA) Stans No Tubes/Kenda
|DNF
|Allison Mann (USA) B4B/Sho-Air/Specialized
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy