Presbyterian Hospital Invitational Criterium past winners
Champions from 2004 to 2012
|2012
|Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare)
|2011
|Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|2010
|Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia)
|2009
|David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|2008
|Alejandro Borrajo (Colavita Sutter Home p/b Cooking Light)
|2007
|Frank Pipp (Health Net p/b Maxxis)
|2006
|Shawn Milne (Navigators Insurance Cycling Team)
|2005
|Juan Jose Haedo (Colavita - Sutter Home)
|2004
|Ivan Dominguez (Cub) Colavita Olive Oil
|2012
|Nichole Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide)
|2011
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
|2010
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team)
|2009
|Brooke Miller (Tibco)
|2008
|Katharine Carroll (Aaron's)
|2007
|Tina Pic (USA) Colavita/ Sutter Home
|2006
|Tina Pic (USA) Colavita/Cooking Light
|2005
|Ina Teutenberg (T-Mobile)
