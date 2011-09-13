Trending

Giro della Toscana Int. Femminile past winners

Champions from 1996 to 2010

2010Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
2009Diana Ziliute (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara Titanedi
2008Judith Arndt (Ger) Team Columbia Women
2007Noemi Cantele (Ita) Bigla Cycling Team
2006Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Colnago
2005Susanne Ljungskog (Swe) Buitenpoort Flex Point
2004Trixi Worrack (Ger) Equipe Nurnberger Versicherung
2003Susanne Ljungskog (Swe) Power-Plate-Bik
2002Susanne Ljungskog (Swe) Aliverti Kookai Imm Loca Atet
2001Nicole Brandli (Swi) G.S. Edilsavino Anusca
2000Zinaida Stahurskaya (Blr)
1999Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu)
1998Valeria Cappellotto (Ita)
1997Imelda Chiappa (Ita)
1996Barbara Heeb (Swi)

