Escuela foils UnitedHealthcare train
Van Gilder on top in Elmhurst
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Ricardo Escuela (Predator Carbon Repair)
|2
|Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare)
|3
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare)
|4
|Carlos Alzate Escobar (UnitedHealthcare)
|5
|Emile Abraham (Predator Cycling)
|6
|Shane Kline (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
|7
|David Guttenplan (AG Bicycles / Guttenplan Coaching)
|8
|Brandon Feehery (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team)
|9
|Chad Hartley
|10
|Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare)
|11
|Ryan Aitcheson
|12
|Jordan Mathes (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheeland Sprocket.com)
|13
|Alexander Ray
|14
|Jeanmichel Lachance
|15
|Adam Leibovitz (Chipotle-First Solar Development Team)
|16
|Nicholas Ramirez
|17
|Gevan Samuel
|18
|Thomas Brown
|19
|Anthony Olson (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performance)
|20
|Robert White
|21
|Anthony Canevari (Sharecare Cycling p/b WheelandSprocket.com)
|22
|Jonathan Toftoy (Revolution Cycle/Twin Six)
|23
|Daniel Lam
|24
|Bradley White
|25
|Calixto Bello (AG Bicycles / Guttenplan Coaching)
|26
|Yosvany Falcon (Sharecare Cycling p/b WheelandSprocket.com)
|27
|Graham Dewart (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|28
|Tim Savre (Freewheel Bike)
|29
|John Simes (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
|30
|Adam York
|31
|Alexander Meyer
|32
|Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare)
|33
|Brian Ellison
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
|2
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie 13)
|3
|Christy Keely (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|4
|Erica Allar (CARE4CYCLING powered by Solomon Corp)
|5
|Samantha Schneider
|6
|Jessica Prinner (C4 Cycling)
|7
|Carrie Cash Wootten (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|8
|Jeannie Kuhajek (Vanderkitten)
|9
|Abby Ruess (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
|10
|Jennifer Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intellgentsia Coffee)
|11
|Ann Koehler (Modry/Evergreen Partners)
|12
|Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda)
|13
|Madeleine Pape (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
|14
|Kristen Meshberg (Spidermonkey Cycling)
|15
|Julie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|16
|Mia Loquai (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|17
|Kelly Fisher-Goodwin (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie 13)
|18
|Jannette Rho (Les Petites Victoires)
|19
|Sarah Huang (ExergyTWENTY16)
|20
|Kathryne Carr (SKINourishment p/b Paceline Projects)
|21
|Sara Tussey (Hincapie Cycling)
|22
|Cady Chintis (Les Petites Victoires)
|23
|Skylar Schneider (Team TIBCO II)
|24
|Leah Sanda (PSIMET Racing)
|25
|Pascale Petro
|26
|Emily Palmer (Scholars Inn Bakehouse Team Tortuga)
|27
|Kimberly Gialdini (Pact- DISH Network Cycling)
|28
|Valentina Panidgua
