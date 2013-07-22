Trending

Escuela foils UnitedHealthcare train

Van Gilder on top in Elmhurst

Riders in the men's race get called-up to the start line

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Women's podium (L-R): Theresa Cliff-Ryan, Laura Van Gilder and Christy Keely

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Men's podium (L-R): Luke Keough, Ricardo Escuela and Karl Menzies

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ricardo Escuela (Predator Carbon Repair)
2Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare)
3Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare)
4Carlos Alzate Escobar (UnitedHealthcare)
5Emile Abraham (Predator Cycling)
6Shane Kline (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
7David Guttenplan (AG Bicycles / Guttenplan Coaching)
8Brandon Feehery (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team)
9Chad Hartley
10Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare)
11Ryan Aitcheson
12Jordan Mathes (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheeland Sprocket.com)
13Alexander Ray
14Jeanmichel Lachance
15Adam Leibovitz (Chipotle-First Solar Development Team)
16Nicholas Ramirez
17Gevan Samuel
18Thomas Brown
19Anthony Olson (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performance)
20Robert White
21Anthony Canevari (Sharecare Cycling p/b WheelandSprocket.com)
22Jonathan Toftoy (Revolution Cycle/Twin Six)
23Daniel Lam
24Bradley White
25Calixto Bello (AG Bicycles / Guttenplan Coaching)
26Yosvany Falcon (Sharecare Cycling p/b WheelandSprocket.com)
27Graham Dewart (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
28Tim Savre (Freewheel Bike)
29John Simes (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
30Adam York
31Alexander Meyer
32Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare)
33Brian Ellison

Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
2Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie 13)
3Christy Keely (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
4Erica Allar (CARE4CYCLING powered by Solomon Corp)
5Samantha Schneider
6Jessica Prinner (C4 Cycling)
7Carrie Cash Wootten (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
8Jeannie Kuhajek (Vanderkitten)
9Abby Ruess (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
10Jennifer Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intellgentsia Coffee)
11Ann Koehler (Modry/Evergreen Partners)
12Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda)
13Madeleine Pape (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
14Kristen Meshberg (Spidermonkey Cycling)
15Julie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
16Mia Loquai (ISCorp Cycling Team)
17Kelly Fisher-Goodwin (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie 13)
18Jannette Rho (Les Petites Victoires)
19Sarah Huang (ExergyTWENTY16)
20Kathryne Carr (SKINourishment p/b Paceline Projects)
21Sara Tussey (Hincapie Cycling)
22Cady Chintis (Les Petites Victoires)
23Skylar Schneider (Team TIBCO II)
24Leah Sanda (PSIMET Racing)
25Pascale Petro
26Emily Palmer (Scholars Inn Bakehouse Team Tortuga)
27Kimberly Gialdini (Pact- DISH Network Cycling)
28Valentina Panidgua

