Trending

Wouter works wonders

Local squads dominate top 10

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quickstep - Innergetic3:48:00
2Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans Cras
3Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
4Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
5Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Beveren 2000
6Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quickstep - Innergetic
7Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:35
8Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil0:00:41
9Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep - Innergetic
10Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Netapp
11Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
12Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quickstep - Innergetic0:00:57
13Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Willems Verandas
14Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans Cras0:01:12
15Kurt Hovelijnck (Bel) Quickstep - Innergetic0:01:20
16Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
17Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep - Innergetic
18Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quickstep - Innergetic
19David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
20Jurgen Francois (Bel) Palmans Cras
21Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
22Andy Cappelle (Bel) Willems Verandas
23Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quickstep - Innergetic
24Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo

Latest on Cyclingnews