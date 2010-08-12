Wouter works wonders
Local squads dominate top 10
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quickstep - Innergetic
|3:48:00
|2
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans Cras
|3
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|5
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Beveren 2000
|6
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quickstep - Innergetic
|7
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:35
|8
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil
|0:00:41
|9
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep - Innergetic
|10
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Netapp
|11
|Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|12
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quickstep - Innergetic
|0:00:57
|13
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Willems Verandas
|14
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans Cras
|0:01:12
|15
|Kurt Hovelijnck (Bel) Quickstep - Innergetic
|0:01:20
|16
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|17
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep - Innergetic
|18
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quickstep - Innergetic
|19
|David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|20
|Jurgen Francois (Bel) Palmans Cras
|21
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|22
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Willems Verandas
|23
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quickstep - Innergetic
|24
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy