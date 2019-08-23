Trending

Tour of Denmark: Lasse Norman Hansen wins stage 3

Niklas Larsen moves into the overall race lead

Lasse Norman Hansen (Corendon-Circus)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus4:46:45
2Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
3Niklas Larsen (Den) ColoQuick)
4Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
5Markus Hoelgaard (Den) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team0:00:07
6Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:13
7Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:15
8Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
9Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niklas Larsen (Den) ColoQuick)9:01:15
2Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus0:00:06
3Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:00:07
4Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:09
5Mikkel Berg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:32
6Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:33
7Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:36
8Keon Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:53
9Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:55
10Christoffer Lisson (Den) BHS-Almeborg Bornholm0:01:08

