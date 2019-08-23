Tour of Denmark: Lasse Norman Hansen wins stage 3
Niklas Larsen moves into the overall race lead
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus
|4:46:45
|2
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|Niklas Larsen (Den) ColoQuick)
|4
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|5
|Markus Hoelgaard (Den) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:00:07
|6
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:13
|7
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:15
|8
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Niklas Larsen (Den) ColoQuick)
|9:01:15
|2
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus
|0:00:06
|3
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|4
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:09
|5
|Mikkel Berg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:00:32
|6
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:33
|7
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:36
|8
|Keon Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:53
|9
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:55
|10
|Christoffer Lisson (Den) BHS-Almeborg Bornholm
|0:01:08
