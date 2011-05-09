Trending

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Catriel Andres Soto (Arg)1:32:24
2Michal Lami (Svk)0:02:15
3Dominic Calitz (RSA)0:02:55
4Marton Blazso (Hun)0:03:57
5Martin Haring (Svk)0:05:25
6Andras Szatmary (Hun)0:05:52
7Gabor Bogar (Hun)0:09:25
8Zsolt Búr (Hun)0:11:06
9Peter Jež (Svk)0:11:46
10Attila Bela (Hun)0:12:57
11Paul Beales (GBr)0:13:41
12Attila Vilmos Horvath (Hun)0:16:08
13Róbert Süle (Hun)0:17:58
14Soma Balazs (Hun)0:18:32
15Balazs Lobmayer (Hun)0:21:01
16Christoph Plank (Aut)
17Kolos Pinter (Hun)
18Gábor Cser (Hun)
19Barnabás Mátis (Hun)
20Adam Gulyas (Hun)
21Andras Erös (Hun)
22Zsolt Janda (Hun)
23Ors Banhidi (Hun)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Barbara Benko (Hun)1:15:23
2Brigitta Poor (Hun)0:06:49
3Gabriella Modos (Hun)0:10:07
4Szilvia Michalberger (Hun)0:13:18
5Zsofia Keri (Hun)0:24:51
6Evelin Perlaky (Hun)

