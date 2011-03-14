Trending

Paris-Troyes past winners

1996-2010

2010 Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
2009 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Besson Chaussures - Sojasun
2008 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Armor Lux
2007 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Moscows Stars
2006 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Dynamo Moscow
2005 Florent Brard (Fra) Agritubel
2004 Olivier Grammaire (Fra) SCO Dijon
2003 Xavier Pache (Fra) CC Etupes
2002 Mickael Buffaz (Fra) VC Lyon-Vaulx-en-Velin
2001 José Medina-Andrades (Chi)
2000 Christophe Marcoux (Fra)
1999 Marc Chanoine (Bel)
1998 Saulius Ruskys (Ltu)
1997 Eric Salvetat (Fra)
1996 Jérôme Gannat (Fra)
 

Latest on Cyclingnews