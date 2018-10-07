Trending

Soren Kragh Andersen wins Paris-Tours

Terpstra second, Cosnefroy third as gravel tracks blow the race apart

Image 1 of 22

Benoit Cosnefroy finishes third at Paris-Tours

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 22

Sep Vanmarcke chases the leaders in Paris-Tours

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 22

Niki Terpstra, Soren Kragh Andersen and Benoit Cosnefroy ride on the gravel at Paris-Tours

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 22

Niki Terpstra, Soren Kragh Andersen and Benoit Cosnefroy ride on the gravel at Paris-Tours

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 22

Niki Terpstra, Soren Kragh Andersen and Benoit Cosnefroy ride on the gravel at Paris-Tours

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 22

Soren Kragh Andersen on the attack in Paris-Tours

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 22

Jeremy Roy on stage after his last race at Paris-Tours

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 22

Paris-Tours winner Soren Kragh Andersen

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 22

Sylvan Chavanel on stage after his last race at Paris-Tours

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 22

Niki Terpstra, Soren Kragh Andersen and Benoit Cosnefroy on the Paris-Tours podium

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 22

Soren Kragh Anderson wins 2018 Paris-Tours

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 22

Soren Kragh Andersen rides alone to the finish of Paris-Tours

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 22

Soren Kragh Anderson wins the 2018 Paris-Tours

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 22

Soren Kragh Anderson wins the 2018 Paris-Tours

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 22

Soren Kragh Anderson wins the 2018 Paris-Tours

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 22

Soren Kragh Anderson wins the 2018 Paris-Tours

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 22

Soren Kragh Anderson wins the 2018 Paris-Tours

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 22

Soren Kragh Anderson wins 2018 Paris-Tours

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 22

Soren Kragh Anderson wins 2018 Paris-Tours

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 22

Soren Kragh Anderson wins 2018 Paris-Tours

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 22

Niki Terpstra, Soren Kragh Anderson and Benoit Cosnefroy on the Paris-Tours podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 22

Niki Terpstra beats Benoit Cosnefroy for second on Paris-Tours

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Søren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb) won a revamped edition of Paris-Tours, triumphing with a late attack from an elite group after the seven hills and nine gravel sectors that made up the new finale.

On the famous Avenue de Grammont, Niki Terpstra (Quick Step Floors) beat Benoît Cosnefroy (AG2R La Mondiale) in the sprint for second place 25 seconds later. The pair had been part of the elite trio that emerged in the final 30km.

After a fast start, it was a hectic race in the final 50km as the peloton split apart on the gravel roads and various groups went up the road. First Kragh Andersen, and then Terpstra went away with 30km to race, before Cosnefroy soloed across soon after.

Despite the best efforts of a strong chase group, containing Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) and Sep Vanmarcke (EF-Drapac) it became clear they would contest the podium positions, and then Kragh Andersen went for glory 10km out.

"I didn't really believe that this was possible," Kragh Andersen said after the finish. "I had some tough weeks after the Tour de France, but I was focused today and I really wanted it so i'm super happy with the outcome.

"It was really an awesome parcours - I really liked it. Some guys say it's dangerous but you also have to adapt. I loved it. I can almost not believe it but yeah it was the first classic win for me.

"I could only enjoy it when I was 100 metres from the line. It was a super hard last 10km but it was worth it."

How it unfolded

It was all change at Paris-Tours this year as one of the oldest races on the calendar received an overhaul. For the most part, the route remained fast and flat, heading south from Chartres towards Tours, but the finale was revamped.

Rather than the traditional Côtes de Crochu, Beau Soleil and l'Epan to test the sprinters and provide a springboard for late attacks, the final 60km twisted through vineyards, nine gravel path sectors and up seven hills. The traditional Avenue de Grammont finish would remain, but chances for sprinters at the 'Sprinter's Classic' were all but wiped out. 

In the early kilometres, a six-man breakaway got up the road. Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Énergie) was there in his final pro race. Joining the Frenchman were Bernhard Eisel (Dimension Data), Thibault Guernalec (Fortuneo-Samsic), Dries de Bondt (Veranda's Willems-Crelan), Brian Van Goethem (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) and Emiel Vermeulen (Roubaix Lille Métropole).

The six men had a six-minute advantage at one point, but after a fast first two hours, during which the average speed was 48.5km/h, the gap was under two minutes. As the peloton briefly split going through the feed zone, Alex Dowsett (Katusha-Alpecin), Tom Devriendt (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Johan Le Bon (Vital Concept) got away to join up with the breakaway, which was only a minute up the road.

By the time the nine-man break reached the first climb of the day, their advantage was back up to two minutes with 60km to race. Hitting the first gravel sector 10km later, the gap was down to 10 seconds.

With the pace high at the front, it was no surprise to see the peloton split into many different groups on the gravel. Up front, the Belgians De Bondt and Devriendt were the last men standing from the break but they were soon caught.

As punctures hit in the peloton, Kragh Andersen and Terpstra emerged as an elite lead duo, having briefly been up front in a six-man group a few kilometres earlier. Cosnefroy would soon make it a lead trio.

Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale), Sep Vanmarcke (EF-Drapac) and Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ) set off in pursuit heading into the final 20km, with the chasing trio some 30 seconds back down the road.

The chase group couldn't close that gap, however. Kragh Andersen made his move with 10km to go, with no reaction from his companions. The Dane quickly pulled out a 20-second gap, leaving Terpstra and Cosnefroy to fight over the remaining podium places on the run-in.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb4:37:55
2Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick - Step Floors0:00:25
3Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
4Oliver Naesen (Bel) Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:14
5Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
6Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
7Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale
8Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick - Step Floors
9Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:01:24
10Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
11Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
12Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:28
13José Gonçalves (Por) Team Katusha Alpecin
14Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama - Fdj0:01:55
15Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
16Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:57
17Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:02:12
18Jhonnatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick - Step Floors0:02:14
19Silvan Dillier (Swi) Ag2R La Mondiale0:02:25
20Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept Cycling Club
21Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
22Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale
23Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
24Clement Venturini (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:02:26
25Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
26Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
27André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:04:02
28Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick - Step Floors
29Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
30Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
31Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama - Fdj
32Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
33Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
34Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data
35Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
36Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
37Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept Cycling Club
38Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
39Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
40Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
41Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
42Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
43Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
44Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Samsic
45Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
46Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel - Auber 93
47Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Dimension Data
48Lars Bak Ytting (Den) Lotto Soudal0:07:19
49Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
50Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
51Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Cycling Club
52Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale0:07:21
53Julien Vermote (Bel) Team Dimension Data0:08:52
54Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
55Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:10:16
56Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Crelan0:10:45
57Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:10:56
58Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama - Fdj0:12:13
59Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
60Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
61Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
62Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
63Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
64Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
65Luuc Bugter (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
66Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
67Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
68August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
69Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
70Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
71Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
72Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
73Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick - Step Floors
74Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
75Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
76Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
77Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
78Julius Van Den Berg (Ned) Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale
79Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale
80Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
81Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
82Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick - Step Floors
83Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
84Bram Welten (Ned) Team Fortuneo - Samsic
85Julien Duval (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
86Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
87Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
88Matti Breschel (Den) Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale
89Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:20:32
90Tony Martin (Ger) Team Katusha Alpecin
91Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
92Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Team Katusha Alpecin
93Omer Goldsteiin (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
94Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Lokosphinx
95Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Team Dimension Data
96Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Team Dimension Data
97Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
98Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
99Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Samsic
100Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Samsic
101Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Samsic
102Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
103Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
104Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
DNFKrists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFPierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFCamille Thominet (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
DNFFlavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
DNFRomain Feillu (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
DNFMikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
DNFAritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
DNFDennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFSondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFJeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFJulen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
DNFSteven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFSimon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
DNFMax Kanter (Ger) Development Team Sunweb
DNFTom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
DNFAlexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
DNFLoic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFDaniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFClement Russo (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Samsic
DNFBenjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFAitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
DNFClément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFGotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
DNFJulien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
DNFSergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
DNFYohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFDries Devenyns (Bel) Quick - Step Floors
DNFStijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Ag2R La Mondiale
DNFBruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
DNFGuillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFBernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Dimension Data
DNFJenthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
DNFAlex Dowsett (GBr) Team Katusha Alpecin
DNFAlexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
DNFJerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFElias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
DNFAmael Moinard (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Samsic
DNFMartijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
DNFStijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
DNFLogan Owen (USA) Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale
DNFElmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
DNFLorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
DNFGatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
DNFEvaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
DNFAlessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix - Hemus 1896
DNFAmaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFPiet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFJérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
DNFStijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
DNSTom Wirtgen (Lux) Ago - Aqua Service
DNSMaxime Vantomme (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNSLudwig De Winter (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNSKenny Dehaes (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNSKevyn Ista (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNSLudovic Robeet (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNSLukas Spengler (Swi) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic

