Soren Kragh Andersen wins Paris-Tours
Terpstra second, Cosnefroy third as gravel tracks blow the race apart
Søren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb) won a revamped edition of Paris-Tours, triumphing with a late attack from an elite group after the seven hills and nine gravel sectors that made up the new finale.
On the famous Avenue de Grammont, Niki Terpstra (Quick Step Floors) beat Benoît Cosnefroy (AG2R La Mondiale) in the sprint for second place 25 seconds later. The pair had been part of the elite trio that emerged in the final 30km.
After a fast start, it was a hectic race in the final 50km as the peloton split apart on the gravel roads and various groups went up the road. First Kragh Andersen, and then Terpstra went away with 30km to race, before Cosnefroy soloed across soon after.
Despite the best efforts of a strong chase group, containing Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) and Sep Vanmarcke (EF-Drapac) it became clear they would contest the podium positions, and then Kragh Andersen went for glory 10km out.
"I didn't really believe that this was possible," Kragh Andersen said after the finish. "I had some tough weeks after the Tour de France, but I was focused today and I really wanted it so i'm super happy with the outcome.
"It was really an awesome parcours - I really liked it. Some guys say it's dangerous but you also have to adapt. I loved it. I can almost not believe it but yeah it was the first classic win for me.
"I could only enjoy it when I was 100 metres from the line. It was a super hard last 10km but it was worth it."
How it unfolded
It was all change at Paris-Tours this year as one of the oldest races on the calendar received an overhaul. For the most part, the route remained fast and flat, heading south from Chartres towards Tours, but the finale was revamped.
Rather than the traditional Côtes de Crochu, Beau Soleil and l'Epan to test the sprinters and provide a springboard for late attacks, the final 60km twisted through vineyards, nine gravel path sectors and up seven hills. The traditional Avenue de Grammont finish would remain, but chances for sprinters at the 'Sprinter's Classic' were all but wiped out.
In the early kilometres, a six-man breakaway got up the road. Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Énergie) was there in his final pro race. Joining the Frenchman were Bernhard Eisel (Dimension Data), Thibault Guernalec (Fortuneo-Samsic), Dries de Bondt (Veranda's Willems-Crelan), Brian Van Goethem (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) and Emiel Vermeulen (Roubaix Lille Métropole).
The six men had a six-minute advantage at one point, but after a fast first two hours, during which the average speed was 48.5km/h, the gap was under two minutes. As the peloton briefly split going through the feed zone, Alex Dowsett (Katusha-Alpecin), Tom Devriendt (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Johan Le Bon (Vital Concept) got away to join up with the breakaway, which was only a minute up the road.
By the time the nine-man break reached the first climb of the day, their advantage was back up to two minutes with 60km to race. Hitting the first gravel sector 10km later, the gap was down to 10 seconds.
With the pace high at the front, it was no surprise to see the peloton split into many different groups on the gravel. Up front, the Belgians De Bondt and Devriendt were the last men standing from the break but they were soon caught.
As punctures hit in the peloton, Kragh Andersen and Terpstra emerged as an elite lead duo, having briefly been up front in a six-man group a few kilometres earlier. Cosnefroy would soon make it a lead trio.
Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale), Sep Vanmarcke (EF-Drapac) and Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ) set off in pursuit heading into the final 20km, with the chasing trio some 30 seconds back down the road.
The chase group couldn't close that gap, however. Kragh Andersen made his move with 10km to go, with no reaction from his companions. The Dane quickly pulled out a 20-second gap, leaving Terpstra and Cosnefroy to fight over the remaining podium places on the run-in.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|4:37:55
|2
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick - Step Floors
|0:00:25
|3
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|4
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:14
|5
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|6
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale
|8
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick - Step Floors
|9
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:24
|10
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|11
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:28
|13
|José Gonçalves (Por) Team Katusha Alpecin
|14
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|0:01:55
|15
|Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
|16
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:57
|17
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:02:12
|18
|Jhonnatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick - Step Floors
|0:02:14
|19
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:02:25
|20
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept Cycling Club
|21
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|22
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale
|23
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|24
|Clement Venturini (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:02:26
|25
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|26
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|27
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:02
|28
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick - Step Floors
|29
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|30
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|31
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama - Fdj
|32
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|33
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|34
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|35
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|36
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|37
|Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept Cycling Club
|38
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|39
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|40
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|41
|Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
|42
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|43
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|44
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Samsic
|45
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|46
|Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel - Auber 93
|47
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Dimension Data
|48
|Lars Bak Ytting (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:19
|49
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|50
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|51
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Cycling Club
|52
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale
|0:07:21
|53
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Team Dimension Data
|0:08:52
|54
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
|55
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:10:16
|56
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|0:10:45
|57
|Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:10:56
|58
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|0:12:13
|59
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|60
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|61
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|62
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
|63
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|64
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|65
|Luuc Bugter (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|66
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|67
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|68
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|69
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|70
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|71
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|72
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|73
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick - Step Floors
|74
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|75
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|76
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|77
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|78
|Julius Van Den Berg (Ned) Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale
|79
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale
|80
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|81
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|82
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick - Step Floors
|83
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
|84
|Bram Welten (Ned) Team Fortuneo - Samsic
|85
|Julien Duval (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|86
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|87
|Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|88
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale
|89
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:20:32
|90
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Katusha Alpecin
|91
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|92
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Team Katusha Alpecin
|93
|Omer Goldsteiin (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|94
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|95
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|96
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|97
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|98
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|99
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Samsic
|100
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Samsic
|101
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Samsic
|102
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|103
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|104
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|DNF
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Camille Thominet (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
|DNF
|Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
|DNF
|Romain Feillu (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
|DNF
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|DNF
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|DNF
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|DNF
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Max Kanter (Ger) Development Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Clement Russo (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Samsic
|DNF
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|DNF
|Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|DNF
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|DNF
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|DNF
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick - Step Floors
|DNF
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Ag2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|DNF
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Dimension Data
|DNF
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
|DNF
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Team Katusha Alpecin
|DNF
|Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|DNF
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|DNF
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Samsic
|DNF
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|DNF
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|DNF
|Logan Owen (USA) Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale
|DNF
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|DNF
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
|DNF
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|DNF
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|DNF
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix - Hemus 1896
|DNF
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
|DNF
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|DNS
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Ago - Aqua Service
|DNS
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|DNS
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|DNS
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|DNS
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|DNS
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|DNS
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
