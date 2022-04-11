Paris-Roubaix past winners
By Cycling News published
Champions 1986-2021
Past winners
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2021
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|2020
|no race (COVID-19 pandemic)
|2019
|Philippe Gilbert (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2018
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2017
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2016
|Mat Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2015
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2014
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2013
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|2012
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|2011
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2010
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|2009
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step
|2008
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step
|2007
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team CSC
|2006
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team CSC
|2005
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step–Innergetic
|2004
|Magnus Backstedt (Swe) Alessio–Bianchi
|2003
|Peter Van Petegem (Bel) Lotto-Domo
|2002
|Johan Museeuw (Bel) Domo–Farm Frites
|2001
|Servais Knaven (Ned) Domo–Farm Frites–Latexco
|2000
|Johan Museeuw (Bel) Mapei–Quick-Step
|1999
|Andrea Tafi (Ita) Mapei–Quick-Step
|1998
|Franco Ballerini (Ita) Mapei–Bricobi
|1997
|Frederic Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|1996
|Johan Museeuw (Bel) Mapei–GB
|1995
|Franco Ballerini (Ita) Mapei–GB–Latexco
|1994
|Andrei Tchmil (Mol) Lotto
|1993
|Gilbert Duclos-Lassalle (Fra) Gan
|1992
|Gilbert Duclos-Lassalle (Fra) Z
|1991
|Marc Madiot (Fra) RMO
|1990
|Eddy Planckaert (Bel)
|1989
|Jean-Marie Wampers (Bel)
|1988
|Dirk Demol (Bel)
|1987
|Eric Vanderaerden (Bel)
|1986
|Sean Kelly (Ier)
|1985
|Marc Madiot (Fra)
|1984
|Sean Kelly (Ire)
|1983
|Hennie Kuiper (Ned)
|1982
|Jan Raas (Ned)
|1981
|Bernard Hinault (Fra)
|1980
|Francesco Moser (Ita)
|1979
|Francesco Moser (Ita)
|1978
|Francesco Moser (Ita)
|1977
|Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
|1976
|Marc Demeyer (Bel)
|1975
|Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
|1974
|Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
|1973
|Eddy Merckx (Bel)
|1972
|Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
|1971
|Roger Rosiers (Bel)
|1970
|Eddy Merckx (Bel)
|1969
|Walter Godefroot (Bel)
|1968
|Eddy Merckx (Bel)
|1967
|Jan Janssen (Ned)
|1966
|Felice Gimondi (Ita)
|1965
|Rik Van Looy (Bel)
|1964
|Peter Post (Ned)
|1963
|Emile Daems (Bel)
|1962
|Rik Van Looy (Bel)
|1961
|Rik Van Looy (Bel)
|1960
|Pino Cerami (Bel)
|1959
|Noel Fore (Bel)
|1958
|Leon Van Daele (Bel)
|1957
|Alfred De Bruyne (Bel)
|1956
|Louison Bobet (Fra)
|1955
|Jean Forestier (Fra)
|1954
|Raymond Impanis (Bel)
|1953
|Germain Derycke (Bel)
|1952
|Rick van Steenbergen (Bel)
|1951
|Antonio Bevilacqua (Ita)
|1950
|Fausto Coppi (Ita)
|1949
|André Mahe (Fra) =1
|1948
|Rick van Steenbergen (Bel)
|1947
|Georges Claes (Bel)
|1946
|Georges Claes (Bel)
|1945
|Paul Maye (Fra)
|1944
|Maurice Desimpelaere (Bel)
|1943
|Marcel Kint (Bel)
|1939
|Emile Masson Jnr (Bel)
|1938
|Lucien Storme (Bel)
|1937
|Jules Rossi (Ita)
|1936
|Georges Speicher (Fra)
|1935
|Gaston Rebry (Bel)
|1934
|Gaston Rebry (Bel)
|1933
|Sylvere Maes (Bel)
|1932
|Romain Gyssels (Bel)
|1931
|Gaston Rebry (Bel)
|1930
|Julien Vervaecke (Bel)
|1929
|Charles Meunier (Bel)
|1928
|Andre Leducq (Fra)
|1927
|Georges Ronsse (Bel)
|1926
|Julien Delbecque (Bel)
|1925
|Félix Sellier (Bel)
|1924
|Jules Van Hevel (Bel)
|1923
|Henri Suter (Swi)
|1922
|Albert Dejonghe (Bel)
|1921
|Henri Pelissier (Fra)
|1920
|Paul Deman (Bel)
|1919
|Henri Pelissier (Fra)
|1914
|Charles Crupelandt (Fra)
|1913
|François Faber (Lux)
|1912
|Charles Crupelandt (Fra)
|1911
|Octave Lapize (Fra)
|1910
|Octave Lapize (Fra)
|1909
|Octave Lapize (Fra)
|1908
|Cyrille Van Hauwaert (Bel)
|1907
|Georges Passerieu (Fra)
|1906
|Henri Cornet (Fra)
|1905
|Louis Trousselier (Fra)
|1904
|Hippolyte Aucouturier (Fra)
|1903
|Hippolyte Aucouturier (Fra)
|1902
|Luc Lesna (Fra)
|1901
|Luc Lesna (Fra)
|1900
|Emile Bouhours (Fra)
|1899
|Albert Champion (Fra)
|1898
|Maurice Garin (Fra)
|1897
|Maurice Garin (Fra)
|1896
|Josef Fischer (Ger)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2018
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 257 km (43.55 km/h)
|2017
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 257 km (45.204km/h)
|2016
|Mat Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 257.5 km (43.907km/h)
|2015
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 253.5 km (43.476km/h)
|2014
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 257km (41.5km/h)
|2013
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 254.5km (44.19 km/h)
|2012
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 257.5km (43.48 km/h)
|2011
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 258km (42.126 km/h)
|2010
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 259km (39.325 km/h)
|2009
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 259.5 km (42.343 km/h)
|2008
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 259.5 km (43.407 km/h)
|2007
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) 259.5 km (42.181 km/h)
|2006
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) 259 km (42.239 km/h)
|2005
|Tom Boonen (Bel) 259 km (39.88 km/h)
|2004
|Magnus Backstedt (Swe) 261 km (39.11 km/h)
|2003
|Peter Van Petegem (Bel) 261 km (42.144 km/h)
|2002
|Johan Museeuw (Bel) 261 km (39.35 km/h)
|2001
|Servais Knaven (Ned) 254.5 km (39.19km/h)
|2000
|Johan Museeuw (Bel) 273 km (40.172 km/h)
|1999
|Andrea Tafi (Ita) 273 km (40.519 km/h)
|1998
|Franco Ballerini (Ita) 267 km (38.270 km/h)
|1997
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) 267 km (40.280 km/h)
|1996
|Johan Museeuw (Bel) 262 km (43.310 km/h)
|1995
|Franco Ballerini (Ita) 266 km (41.303 km/h)
|1994
|Andreï Tchmil (Mda) 270 km (36.160 km/h)
|1993
|Gilbert Duclos-Lassalle (Fra) 267 km (41.652 km/h)
|1992
|Gilbert Duclos-Lassalle (Fra) 267 km (41.480 km/h)
|1991
|Marc Madiot (Fra) 266 km (37.332 km/h)
|1990
|Eddy Planckaert (Bel) 265 km (34.855 km/h)
|1989
|Jean-Marie Wampers (Bel) 265 km (39.164 km/h)
|1988
|Dirk De Mol (Bel) 266 km (40.324 km/h)
|1987
|Eric Vanderaerden (Bel) 264 km (36.982 km/h)
|1986
|Sean Kelly (Ire) 268 km (39.374 km/h)
|1985
|Marc Madiot (Fra) 265 km (36.109 km/h)
|1984
|Sean Kelly (Ire) 265 km (36.074 km/h)
|1983
|Hennie Kuiper (Ned) 274 km (40.308 km/h)
|1982
|Jan Raas (Ned) 270 km (36.733 km/h)
|1981
|Bernard Hinault (Fra) 263 km (40.868 km/h)
|1980
|Francesco Moser (Ita) 264 km (43.106 km/h)
|1979
|Francesco Moser (Ita) 259 km (41.010 km/h)
|1978
|Francesco Moser (Ita) 263 km (36.494 km/h)
|1977
|Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel) 250 km (40.464 km/h)
|1976
|Marc De Meyer (Bel) 279 km (40.811 km/h)
|1975
|Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel) 277 km (40.406 km/h)
|1974
|Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel) 274 km (37.567 km/h)
|1973
|Eddy Merckx (Bel) 272 km (36.370 km/h)
|1972
|Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel) 272 km (36.709 km/h)
|1971
|Roger Rosiers (Bel) 266 km (42.108 km/h)
|1970
|Eddy Merckx (Bel) 266 km (41.644 km/h)
|1969
|Walter Godefroot (Bel) 264 km (38.939 km/h)
|1968
|Eddy Merckx (Bel) 262 km (36.606 km/h)
|1967
|Jan Janssen (Ned) 263 km (36.824 km/h)
|1966
|Felice Gimondi (Ita) 262 km (37.546 km/h)
|1965
|Rik Van Looy (Bel) 267 km (41.847 km/h)
|1964
|Peter Post (Ned) 265 km (45.129 km/h)
|1963
|Emile Daems (Bel) 266 km (37.681 km/h)
|1962
|Rik Van Looy (Bel) 258 km (38.321 km/h)
|1961
|Rik Van Looy (Bel) 263 km (41.700 km/h)
|1960
|Pino Cerami (Bel) 262 km (43.538 km/h)
|1959
|Noël Fore (Bel) 262 km (42.760 km/h)
|1958
|Léon Van DaelE (Bel) 269 km (33.300 km/h)
|1957
|Fred De Bruyne (Bel) 252 km (34.738 km/h)
|1956
|Louison Bobet (Fra) 252 km (41.831 km/h)
|1955
|Jean Forestier (Fra) 249 km (40.741 km/h)
|1954
|Raymond Impanis (Bel) 246 km (35.590 km/h)
|1953
|Germain Derycke (Bel) 245 km (43.522 km/h)
|1952
|Rik Van Steenbergen (Bel) 245 km (41.938 km/h)
|1951
|Antonio Bevilacqua (Ita) 247 km (40.355 km/h)
|1950
|Fausto Coppi (Ita) 247 km (39.123 km/h)
|1949
|André Mahe (Fra) and Serse Coppi (Ita) 244 km (39.356 km/h)
|1948
|Rik Van Steenbergen (Bel) 246 km (43.612 km/h)
|1947
|Georges Claes (Bel) 246 km (39.831 km/h)
|1946
|Georges Claes (Bel) 246 km (34.055 km/h)
|1945
|Paul Maye (Fra) 246 km (31.212 km/h)
|1944
|Maurice De Simpelaere (Bel) 246 km (39.897 km/h)
|1943
|Marcel Kint (Bel) 250 km (41.822 km/h)
|1939
|Emile Masson (Bel) 262 km (35.934 km/h)
|1938
|Lucien Storme (Bel) 255 km (30.936 km/h)
|1937
|Jules Rossi (Ita) 255 km (34.935 km/h)
|1936
|Georges Speicher (Fra) 262 km (36.137 km/h)
|1935
|Gaston Rebry (Bel) 255 km (37.363 km/h)
|1934
|Gaston Rebry (Bel) 255 km (32.415 km/h)
|1933
|Sylvère Maes (Bel) 255 km (36.523 km/h)
|1932
|Romain Gijssels (Bel) 255 km (37.320 km/h)
|1931
|Gaston Rebry (Bel) 255 km (36.342 km/h)
|1930
|Julien Vervaecke (Bel) 255 km (31.146 km/h)
|1929
|Charles Meunier (Bel) 260 km (29.168 km/h)
|1928
|André Leducq (Fra) 260 km (33.597 km/h)
|1927
|Georges ronsse (Bel) 260 km (30.449 km/h)
|1926
|Julien Delbecque (Bel) 270 km (31.962 km/h)
|1925
|Felix Sellier (Bel) 260 km (28.031 km/h)
|1924
|Jules Van Hevel (Bel) 270 km (25.962 km/h)
|1923
|Henri Suter (Swi) 270 km (30.098 km/h)
|1922
|Albert DeJonghe (Bel) 262 km (34.690 km/h)
|1921
|Henri Pelissier (Fra) 263 km (29.068 km/h)
|1920
|Paul Deman (Bel) 263 km (24.377 km/h)
|1919
|Henri Pelissier (Fra) 280 km (22.857 km/h)
|1914
|Charles Crupelandt (Fra) 274 km (30.332 km/h)
|1913
|François Faber (Lux) 265 km (35.333 km/h)
|1912
|Charles Crupelandt (Fra) 266 km (31.294 km/h)
|1911
|Octave Lapize (Fra) 266 km (31.345 km/h)
|1910
|Octave Lapize (Fra) 266 km (29.274 km/h)
|1909
|Octave Lapize (Fra) 276 km (30.469 km/h)
|1908
|Cyrille Van Hauwaert (Bel) 271 km (25.630 km/h)
|1907
|Georges Passerieu (Fra) 270 km (30.971 km/h)
|1906
|Henri Cornet (Fra) 270 km (27.034 km/h)
|1905
|Louis Trousselier (Fra) 268 km (33.206 km/h)
|1904
|Hippolyte Aucouturier (Fra) 268 km (32.518 km/h)
|1903
|Hippolyte Aucouturier (Fra) 268 km (29.104 km/h)
|1902
|Lucien Lesna (Fra) 268 km (28.088 km/h)
|1901
|Lucien Lesna (Fra) 280 km (25.861 km/h)
|1900
|Emile Bouhours (Fra) 268 km (37.352 km/h)
|1899
|Albert Champion (Fra) 268 km (31.976 km/h)
|1898
|Maurice Garin (Fra) 268 km (32.599 km/h)
|1897
|Maurice Garin (Fra) 280 km (28.124 km/h)
|1896
|Josef Fischer (Ger) 280 km (30.162 km/h)
