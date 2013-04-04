Image 1 of 3 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) is overwhelming favourite to win his third Roubaix crown (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 3 The moment the breakaway moved clear on the Orchies sector during Paris-Roubaix with Tom Boonen in the lead. About an hour later, he raised four fingers in the Roubaix velodrome to equal Roger De Vlaeminck's number of victories at the Hell of the North. (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 3 of 3 Lars Boom (Blanco) during Paris-Roubaix reconnaissance (Image credit: Photopress.be)

When does a contest threaten to become a procession? That’s the question being posed ahead of this weekend’s Paris-Roubaix with Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack) labelled as the clearest of favourites.

The RadioShack rider’s domination in E3 Harelbeke and the Tour of Flanders in recent weeks has been highly reminiscent of his 2010 campaign and with Tom Boonen – his closest rival on paper – watching Paris-Roubaix with his feet up at home, Cancellara’s task this weekend has the possibility of bordering on formality.

Of course he’s been the out-right favourite before and come up short (2010), but that year he appeared concerned with taking Thor Hushovd to the finish. This year there’s no Hushovd – in terms of form anyway – and a dearth in genuine pedigree threatens to make Cancellara’s race a coronation of his superiority. Luck and tactics may well play their part and Roubaix after all can be the cruellest of arenas but baring misfortune this is one fight Sparticus should well and truly survive

The Route

The route itself is largely untouched from last year with 27 cobbled sectors defining the course and few minor alterations here and there.





Despite the building anticipation there’s a growing sense that the race is starting to lose its shine.

Cancellara and Boonen aside, very few of the best riders in the world take on the pave. Perhaps that’s why the Tour de France stage through the Arenberg in 2010 was so special: it brought together the guile of grand tour specialists with the brute power of the experienced cobble stars.

Those days are now a rarity. There are no Hinaults or Mosers who mix their season with a blend of one-day races and stages outings, and the specialisation for want of a better word means that a rider can base almost an entire career off the fact he can secure a top ten place in Roubaix each year.

Eddy Merckx remarks, ans sums up the situation perfectly in Les Woodland's new book on Roubaix, saying "It's a shame to say it, but Paris-Roubaix is losing more and more of its value because the great riders aren't there. I've always said that to win without risk is to win without glory."

This year, especially, the race is bereft of star-quality. That doesn’t necessarily mean it will lack excitement, but with Ballan and Boonen out, Pozzato and Hushovd struggling, Cancellara’s main threat could come from a raft of riders riding below his radar.

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega), Sébastien Turgot (Europcar) and Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto) may not be afforded too much room but Steve Chainel (AG2R), Lars Boom (Blanco), Taylor Phinney (BMC), Yoann Offredo (FD), Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling), could offer up a surprise or two.

Based off the results at Flanders where Lotto’s aggression and belief secured them a step on the podium, the best option for many teams will be launch riders up the road in a hope that Cancellara is either cornered or too confident of a catch.



