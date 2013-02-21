Trending

Paris - Roubaix past winners

Champions 1896 - 2012

Past winners
2012Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
2011Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
2010Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
2009Tom Boonen (Bel)
2008Tom Boonen (Bel)
2007Stuart O'Grady (Aus)
2006Fabian Cancellara (Swi)
2005Tom Boonen (Bel)
2004Magnus Backstedt (Swe)
2003Peter Van Petegem (Bel)
2002Johan Museeuw (Bel)
2001Servais Knaven (Ned)
2000Johan Museeuw (Bel)
1999Andrea Tafi (Ita)
1998Franco Ballerini (Ita)
1997Frederic Guesdon (Fra)
1996Johan Museeuw (Bel)
1995Franco Ballerini (Ita)
1994Andrei Tchmil (Mol)
1993Gilbert Duclos-Lassalle (Fra)
1992Gilbert Duclos-Lassalle (Fra)
1991Marc Madiot (Fra)
1990Eddy Planckaert (Bel)
1989Jean-Marie Wampers (Bel)
1988Dirk Demol (Bel)
1987Eric Vanderaerden (Bel)
1986Sean Kelly (Ier)
1985Marc Madiot (Fra)
1984Sean Kelly (Ire)
1983Hennie Kuiper (Ned)
1982Jan Raas (Ned)
1981Bernard Hinault (Fra)
1980Francesco Moser (Ita)
1979Francesco Moser (Ita)
1978Francesco Moser (Ita)
1977Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
1976Marc Demeyer (Bel)
1975Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
1974Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
1973Eddy Merckx (Bel)
1972Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
1971Roger Rosiers (Bel)
1970Eddy Merckx (Bel)
1969Walter Godefroot (Bel)
1968Eddy Merckx (Bel)
1967Jan Janssen (Ned)
1966Felice Gimondi (Ita)
1965Rik Van Looy (Bel)
1964Peter Post (Ned)
1963Emile Daems (Bel)
1962Rik Van Looy (Bel)
1961Rik Van Looy (Bel)
1960Pino Cerami (Bel)
1959Noel Fore (Bel)
1958Leon Van Daele (Bel)
1957Alfred De Bruyne (Bel)
1956Louison Bobet (Fra)
1955Jean Forestier (Fra)
1954Raymond Impanis (Bel)
1953Germain Derycke (Bel)
1952Rick van Steenbergen (Bel)
1951Antonio Bevilacqua (Ita)
1950Fausto Coppi (Ita)
1949André Mahe (Fra) =1
1948Rick van Steenbergen (Bel)
1947Georges Claes (Bel)
1946Georges Claes (Bel)
1945Paul Maye (Fra)
1944Maurice Desimpelaere (Bel)
1943Marcel Kint (Bel)
1939Emile Masson Jnr (Bel)
1938Lucien Storme (Bel)
1937Jules Rossi (Ita)
1936Georges Speicher (Fra)
1935Gaston Rebry (Bel)
1934Gaston Rebry (Bel)
1933Sylvere Maes (Bel)
1932Romain Gyssels (Bel)
1931Gaston Rebry (Bel)
1930Julien Vervaecke (Bel)
1929Charles Meunier (Bel)
1928Andre Leducq (Fra)
1927Georges Ronsse (Bel)
1926Julien Delbecque (Bel)
1925Félix Sellier (Bel)
1924Jules Van Hevel (Bel)
1923Henri Suter (Swi)
1922Albert Dejonghe (Bel)
1921Henri Pelissier (Fra)
1920Paul Deman (Bel)
1919Henri Pelissier (Fra)
1914Charles Crupelandt (Fra)
1913François Faber (Lux)
1912Charles Crupelandt (Fra)
1911Octave Lapize (Fra)
1910Octave Lapize (Fra)
1909Octave Lapize (Fra)
1908Cyrille Van Hauwaert (Bel)
1907Georges Passerieu (Fra)
1906Henri Cornet (Fra)
1905Louis Trousselier (Fra)
1904Hippolyte Aucouturier (Fra)
1903Hippolyte Aucouturier (Fra)
1902Luc Lesna (Fra)
1901Luc Lesna (Fra)
1900Emile Bouhours (Fra)
1899Albert Champion (Fra)
1898Maurice Garin (Fra)
1897Maurice Garin (Fra)
1896Josef Fischer (Ger)

Race distances & average speeds
2011Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 257.5km (43.48 km/h)
2011Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 258km (42.126 km/h)
2010Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 259km (39.325 km/h)
2009Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 259.5 km (42.343 km/h)
2008Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 259.5 km (43.407 km/h)
2007Stuart O'Grady (Aus) 259.5 km (42.181 km/h)
2006Fabian Cancellara (Swi) 259 km (42.239 km/h)
2005Tom Boonen (Bel) 259 km (39.88 km/h)
2004Magnus Backstedt (Swe) 261 km (39.11 km/h)
2003Peter Van Petegem (Bel) 261 km (42.144 km/h)
2002Johan Museeuw (Bel) 261 km (39.35 km/h)
2001Servais Knaven (Ned) 254.5 km (39.19km/h)
2000Johan Museeuw (Bel) 273 km (40.172 km/h)
1999Andrea Tafi (Ita) 273 km (40.519 km/h)
1998Franco Ballerini (Ita) 267 km (38.270 km/h)
1997Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) 267 km (40.280 km/h)
1996Johan Museeuw (Bel) 262 km (43.310 km/h)
1995Franco Ballerini (Ita) 266 km (41.303 km/h)
1994Andreï Tchmil (Mda) 270 km (36.160 km/h)
1993Gilbert Duclos-Lassalle (Fra) 267 km (41.652 km/h)
1992Gilbert Duclos-Lassalle (Fra) 267 km (41.480 km/h)
1991Marc Madiot (Fra) 266 km (37.332 km/h)
1990Eddy Planckaert (Bel) 265 km (34.855 km/h)
1989Jean-Marie Wampers (Bel) 265 km (39.164 km/h)
1988Dirk De Mol (Bel) 266 km (40.324 km/h)
1987Eric Vanderaerden (Bel) 264 km (36.982 km/h)
1986Sean Kelly (Ire) 268 km (39.374 km/h)
1985Marc Madiot (Fra) 265 km (36.109 km/h)
1984Sean Kelly (Ire) 265 km (36.074 km/h)
1983Hennie Kuiper (Ned) 274 km (40.308 km/h)
1982Jan Raas (Ned) 270 km (36.733 km/h)
1981Bernard Hinault (Fra) 263 km (40.868 km/h)
1980Francesco Moser (Ita) 264 km (43.106 km/h)
1979Francesco Moser (Ita) 259 km (41.010 km/h)
1978Francesco Moser (Ita) 263 km (36.494 km/h)
1977Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel) 250 km (40.464 km/h)
1976Marc De Meyer (Bel) 279 km (40.811 km/h)
1975Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel) 277 km (40.406 km/h)
1974Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel) 274 km (37.567 km/h)
1973Eddy Merckx (Bel) 272 km (36.370 km/h)
1972Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel) 272 km (36.709 km/h)
1971Roger Rosiers (Bel) 266 km (42.108 km/h)
1970Eddy Merckx (Bel) 266 km (41.644 km/h)
1969Walter Godefroot (Bel) 264 km (38.939 km/h)
1968Eddy Merckx (Bel) 262 km (36.606 km/h)
1967Jan Janssen (Ned) 263 km (36.824 km/h)
1966Felice Gimondi (Ita) 262 km (37.546 km/h)
1965Rik Van Looy (Bel) 267 km (41.847 km/h)
1964Peter Post (Ned) 265 km (45.129 km/h)
1963Emile Daems (Bel) 266 km (37.681 km/h)
1962Rik Van Looy (Bel) 258 km (38.321 km/h)
1961Rik Van Looy (Bel) 263 km (41.700 km/h)
1960Pino Cerami (Bel) 262 km (43.538 km/h)
1959Noël Fore (Bel) 262 km (42.760 km/h)
1958Léon Van DaelE (Bel) 269 km (33.300 km/h)
1957Fred De Bruyne (Bel) 252 km (34.738 km/h)
1956Louison Bobet (Fra) 252 km (41.831 km/h)
1955Jean Forestier (Fra) 249 km (40.741 km/h)
1954Raymond Impanis (Bel) 246 km (35.590 km/h)
1953Germain Derycke (Bel) 245 km (43.522 km/h)
1952Rik Van Steenbergen (Bel) 245 km (41.938 km/h)
1951Antonio Bevilacqua (Ita) 247 km (40.355 km/h)
1950Fausto Coppi (Ita) 247 km (39.123 km/h)
1949André Mahe (Fra) and Serse Coppi (Ita) 244 km (39.356 km/h)
1948Rik Van Steenbergen (Bel) 246 km (43.612 km/h)
1947Georges Claes (Bel) 246 km (39.831 km/h)
1946Georges Claes (Bel) 246 km (34.055 km/h)
1945Paul Maye (Fra) 246 km (31.212 km/h)
1944Maurice De Simpelaere (Bel) 246 km (39.897 km/h)
1943Marcel Kint (Bel) 250 km (41.822 km/h)
1939Emile Masson (Bel) 262 km (35.934 km/h)
1938Lucien Storme (Bel) 255 km (30.936 km/h)
1937Jules Rossi (Ita) 255 km (34.935 km/h)
1936Georges Speicher (Fra) 262 km (36.137 km/h)
1935Gaston Rebry (Bel) 255 km (37.363 km/h)
1934Gaston Rebry (Bel) 255 km (32.415 km/h)
1933Sylvère Maes (Bel) 255 km (36.523 km/h)
1932Romain Gijssels (Bel) 255 km (37.320 km/h)
1931Gaston Rebry (Bel) 255 km (36.342 km/h)
1930Julien Vervaecke (Bel) 255 km (31.146 km/h)
1929Charles Meunier (Bel) 260 km (29.168 km/h)
1928André Leducq (Fra) 260 km (33.597 km/h)
1927Georges ronsse (Bel) 260 km (30.449 km/h)
1926Julien Delbecque (Bel) 270 km (31.962 km/h)
1925Felix Sellier (Bel) 260 km (28.031 km/h)
1924Jules Van Hevel (Bel) 270 km (25.962 km/h)
1923Henri Suter (Swi) 270 km (30.098 km/h)
1922Albert DeJonghe (Bel) 262 km (34.690 km/h)
1921Henri Pelissier (Fra) 263 km (29.068 km/h)
1920Paul Deman (Bel) 263 km (24.377 km/h)
1919Henri Pelissier (Fra) 280 km (22.857 km/h)
1914Charles Crupelandt (Fra) 274 km (30.332 km/h)
1913François Faber (Lux) 265 km (35.333 km/h)
1912Charles Crupelandt (Fra) 266 km (31.294 km/h)
1911Octave Lapize (Fra) 266 km (31.345 km/h)
1910Octave Lapize (Fra) 266 km (29.274 km/h)
1909Octave Lapize (Fra) 276 km (30.469 km/h)
1908Cyrille Van Hauwaert (Bel) 271 km (25.630 km/h)
1907Georges Passerieu (Fra) 270 km (30.971 km/h)
1906Henri Cornet (Fra) 270 km (27.034 km/h)
1905Louis Trousselier (Fra) 268 km (33.206 km/h)
1904Hippolyte Aucouturier (Fra) 268 km (32.518 km/h)
1903Hippolyte Aucouturier (Fra) 268 km (29.104 km/h)
1902Lucien Lesna (Fra) 268 km (28.088 km/h)
1901Lucien Lesna (Fra) 280 km (25.861 km/h)
1900Emile Bouhours (Fra) 268 km (37.352 km/h)
1899Albert Champion (Fra) 268 km (31.976 km/h)
1898Maurice Garin (Fra) 268 km (32.599 km/h)
1897Maurice Garin (Fra) 280 km (28.124 km/h)
1896Josef Fischer (Ger) 280 km (30.162 km/h)

Latest on Cyclingnews