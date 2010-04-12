Paris-Roubaix past winners
1896-2009
2009 Tom Boonen (Bel)
2008 Tom Boonen (Bel)
2007 Stuart O'Grady (Aus)
2006 Fabian Cancellara (Swi)
2005 Tom Boonen (Bel)
2004 Magnus Backstedt (Swe)
2003 Peter Van Petegem (Bel)
2002 Johan Museeuw (Bel)
2001 Servais Knaven (Ned)
2000 Johan Museeuw (Bel)
1999 Andrea Tafi (Ita)
1998 Franco Ballerini (Ita)
1997 Frederic Guesdon (Fra)
1996 Johan Museeuw (Bel)
1995 Franco Ballerini (Ita)
1994 Andrei Tchmil (Mol)
1993 Gilbert Duclos-Lassalle (Fra)
1992 Gilbert Duclos-Lassalle (Fra)
1991 Marc Madiot (Fra)
1990 Eddy Planckaert (Bel)
1989 Jean-Marie Wampers (Bel)
1988 Dirk Demol (Bel)
1987 Eric Vanderaerden (Bel)
1986 Sean Kelly (Ier)
1985 Marc Madiot (Fra)
1984 Sean Kelly (Ire)
1983 Hennie Kuiper (Ned)
1982 Jan Raas (Ned)
1981 Bernard Hinault (Fra)
1980 Francesco Moser (Ita)
1979 Francesco Moser (Ita)
1978 Francesco Moser (Ita)
1977 Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
1976 Marc Demeyer (Bel)
1975 Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
1974 Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
1973 Eddy Merckx (Bel)
1972 Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
1971 Roger Rosiers (Bel)
1970 Eddy Merckx (Bel)
1969 Walter Godefroot (Bel)
1968 Eddy Merckx (Bel)
1967 Jan Janssen (Ned)
1966 Felice Gimondi (Ita)
1965 Rik Van Looy (Bel)
1964 Peter Post (Ned)
1963 Emile Daems (Bel)
1962 Rik Van Looy (Bel)
1961 Rik Van Looy (Bel)
1960 Pino Cerami (Bel)
1959 Noel Fore (Bel)
1958 Leon Van Daele (Bel)
1957 Alfred De Bruyne (Bel)
1956 Louison Bobet (Fra)
1955 Jean Forestier (Fra)
1954 Raymond Impanis (Bel)
1953 Germain Derycke (Bel)
1952 Rick van Steenbergen (Bel)
1951 Antonio Bevilacqua (Ita)
1950 Fausto Coppi (Ita)
1949 André Mahe (Fra) =1
1948 Rick van Steenbergen (Bel)
1947 Georges Claes (Bel)
1946 Georges Claes (Bel)
1945 Paul Maye (Fra)
1944 Maurice Desimpelaere (Bel)
1943 Marcel Kint (Bel)
1939 Emile Masson Jnr (Bel)
1938 Lucien Storme (Bel)
1937 Jules Rossi (Ita)
1936 Georges Speicher (Fra)
1935 Gaston Rebry (Bel)
1934 Gaston Rebry (Bel)
1933 Sylvere Maes (Bel)
1932 Romain Gyssels (Bel)
1931 Gaston Rebry (Bel)
1930 Julien Vervaecke (Bel)
1929 Charles Meunier (Bel)
1928 Andre Leducq (Fra)
1927 Georges Ronsse (Bel)
1926 Julien Delbecque (Bel)
1925 Félix Sellier (Bel)
1924 Jules Van Hevel (Bel)
1923 Henri Suter (Swi)
1922 Albert Dejonghe (Bel)
1921 Henri Pelissier (Fra)
1920 Paul Deman (Bel)
1919 Henri Pelissier (Fra)
1914 Charles Crupelandt (Fra)
1913 François Faber (Lux)
1912 Charles Crupelandt (Fra)
1911 Octave Lapize (Fra)
1910 Octave Lapize (Fra)
1909 Octave Lapize (Fra)
1908 Cyrille Van Hauwaert (Bel)
1907 Georges Passerieu (Fra)
1906 Henri Cornet (Fra)
1905 Louis Trousselier (Fra)
1904 Hippolyte Aucouturier (Fra)
1903 Hippolyte Aucouturier (Fra)
1902 Luc Lesna (Fra)
1901 Luc Lesna (Fra)
1900 Emile Bouhours (Fra)
1899 Albert Champion (Fra)
1898 Maurice Garin (Fra)
1897 Maurice Garin (Fra)
1896 Josef Fischer (Ger)
Race distances & average speeds
2009 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 259.5 km (42.343 km/h)
2008 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 259.5 km (43.407 km/h)
2007 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) 259.5 km (42.181 km/h)
2006 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) 259 km (42.239 km/h)
2005 Tom Boonen (Bel) 259 km (39.88 km/h)
2004 Magnus Backstedt (Swe) 261 km (39.11 km/h)
2003 Peter Van Petegem (Bel) 261 km (42.144 km/h)
2002 Johan Museeuw (Bel) 261 km (39.35 km/h)
2001 Servais Knaven (Ned) 254.5 km (39.19km/h)
2000 Johan Museeuw (Bel) 273 km (40.172 km/h)
1999 Andrea Tafi (Ita) 273 km (40.519 km/h)
1998 Franco Ballerini (Ita) 267 km (38.270 km/h)
1997 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) 267 km (40.280 km/h)
1996 Johan Museeuw (Bel) 262 km (43.310 km/h)
1995 Franco Ballerini (Ita) 266 km (41.303 km/h)
1994 Andreï Tchmil (Mda) 270 km (36.160 km/h)
1993 Gilbert Duclos-Lassalle (Fra) 267 km (41.652 km/h)
1992 Gilbert Duclos-Lassalle (Fra) 267 km (41.480 km/h)
1991 Marc Madiot (Fra) 266 km (37.332 km/h)
1990 Eddy Planckaert (Bel) 265 km (34.855 km/h)
1989 Jean-Marie Wampers (Bel) 265 km (39.164 km/h)
1988 Dirk De Mol (Bel) 266 km (40.324 km/h)
1987 Eric Vanderaerden (Bel) 264 km (36.982 km/h)
1986 Sean Kelly (Ire) 268 km (39.374 km/h)
1985 Marc Madiot (Fra) 265 km (36.109 km/h)
1984 Sean Kelly (Ire) 265 km (36.074 km/h)
1983 Hennie Kuiper (Ned) 274 km (40.308 km/h)
1982 Jan Raas (Ned) 270 km (36.733 km/h)
1981 Bernard Hinault (Fra) 263 km (40.868 km/h)
1980 Francesco Moser (Ita) 264 km (43.106 km/h)
1979 Francesco Moser (Ita) 259 km (41.010 km/h)
1978 Francesco Moser (Ita) 263 km (36.494 km/h)
1977 Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel) 250 km (40.464 km/h)
1976 Marc De Meyer (Bel) 279 km (40.811 km/h)
1975 Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel) 277 km (40.406 km/h)
1974 Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel) 274 km (37.567 km/h)
1973 Eddy Merckx (Bel) 272 km (36.370 km/h)
1972 Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel) 272 km (36.709 km/h)
1971 Roger Rosiers (Bel) 266 km (42.108 km/h)
1970 Eddy Merckx (Bel) 266 km (41.644 km/h)
1969 Walter Godefroot (Bel) 264 km (38.939 km/h)
1968 Eddy Merckx (Bel) 262 km (36.606 km/h)
1967 Jan Janssen (Ned) 263 km (36.824 km/h)
1966 Felice Gimondi (Ita) 262 km (37.546 km/h)
1965 Rik Van Looy (Bel) 267 km (41.847 km/h)
1964 Peter Post (Ned) 265 km (45.129 km/h)
1963 Emile Daems (Bel) 266 km (37.681 km/h)
1962 Rik Van Looy (Bel) 258 km (38.321 km/h)
1961 Rik Van Looy (Bel) 263 km (41.700 km/h)
1960 Pino Cerami (Bel) 262 km (43.538 km/h)
1959 Noël Fore (Bel) 262 km (42.760 km/h)
1958 Léon Van DaelE (Bel) 269 km (33.300 km/h)
1957 Fred De Bruyne (Bel) 252 km (34.738 km/h)
1956 Louison Bobet (Fra) 252 km (41.831 km/h)
1955 Jean Forestier (Fra) 249 km (40.741 km/h)
1954 Raymond Impanis (Bel) 246 km (35.590 km/h)
1953 Germain Derycke (Bel) 245 km (43.522 km/h)
1952 Rik Van Steenbergen (Bel) 245 km (41.938 km/h)
1951 Antonio Bevilacqua (Ita) 247 km (40.355 km/h)
1950 Fausto Coppi (Ita) 247 km (39.123 km/h)
1949 André Mahe (Fra) and Serse Coppi (Ita) 244 km (39.356 km/h)
1948 Rik Van Steenbergen (Bel) 246 km (43.612 km/h)
1947 Georges Claes (Bel) 246 km (39.831 km/h)
1946 Georges Claes (Bel) 246 km (34.055 km/h)
1945 Paul Maye (Fra) 246 km (31.212 km/h)
1944 Maurice De Simpelaere (Bel) 246 km (39.897 km/h)
1943 Marcel Kint (Bel) 250 km (41.822 km/h)
1939 Emile Masson (Bel) 262 km (35.934 km/h)
1938 Lucien Storme (Bel) 255 km (30.936 km/h)
1937 Jules Rossi (Ita) 255 km (34.935 km/h)
1936 Georges Speicher (Fra) 262 km (36.137 km/h)
1935 Gaston Rebry (Bel) 255 km (37.363 km/h)
1934 Gaston Rebry (Bel) 255 km (32.415 km/h)
1933 Sylvère Maes (Bel) 255 km (36.523 km/h)
1932 Romain Gijssels (Bel) 255 km (37.320 km/h)
1931 Gaston Rebry (Bel) 255 km (36.342 km/h)
1930 Julien Vervaecke (Bel) 255 km (31.146 km/h)
1929 Charles Meunier (Bel) 260 km (29.168 km/h)
1928 André Leducq (Fra) 260 km (33.597 km/h)
1927 Georges ronsse (Bel) 260 km (30.449 km/h)
1926 Julien Delbecque (Bel) 270 km (31.962 km/h)
1925 Felix Sellier (Bel) 260 km (28.031 km/h)
1924 Jules Van Hevel (Bel) 270 km (25.962 km/h)
1923 Henri Suter (Swi) 270 km (30.098 km/h)
1922 Albert DeJonghe (Bel) 262 km (34.690 km/h)
1921 Henri Pelissier (Fra) 263 km (29.068 km/h)
1920 Paul Deman (Bel) 263 km (24.377 km/h)
1919 Henri Pelissier (Fra) 280 km (22.857 km/h)
1914 Charles Crupelandt (Fra) 274 km (30.332 km/h)
1913 François Faber (Lux) 265 km (35.333 km/h)
1912 Charles Crupelandt (Fra) 266 km (31.294 km/h)
1911 Octave Lapize (Fra) 266 km (31.345 km/h)
1910 Octave Lapize (Fra) 266 km (29.274 km/h)
1909 Octave Lapize (Fra) 276 km (30.469 km/h)
1908 Cyrille Van Hauwaert (Bel) 271 km (25.630 km/h)
1907 Georges Passerieu (Fra) 270 km (30.971 km/h)
1906 Henri Cornet (Fra) 270 km (27.034 km/h)
1905 Louis Trousselier (Fra) 268 km (33.206 km/h)
1904 Hippolyte Aucouturier (Fra) 268 km (32.518 km/h)
1903 Hippolyte Aucouturier (Fra) 268 km (29.104 km/h)
1902 Lucien Lesna (Fra) 268 km (28.088 km/h)
1901 Lucien Lesna (Fra) 280 km (25.861 km/h)
1900 Emile Bouhours (Fra) 268 km (37.352 km/h)
1899 Albert Champion (Fra) 268 km (31.976 km/h)
1898 Maurice Garin (Fra) 268 km (32.599 km/h)
1897 Maurice Garin (Fra) 280 km (28.124 km/h)
1896 Josef Fischer (Ger) 280 km (30.162 km/h)
