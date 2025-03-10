'The answer is no' - Jonas Vingegaard says pro cycling is too dangerous to let his children race

By
published

Double Tour de France champion repeats call for collective action on safety

Paris-Nice 2025: Jonas Vingegaard during stage 1
Jonas Vingegaard during stage 1 of Paris-Nice 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Double Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) has said that he thinks professional cycling is too dangerous for him to allow his children to participate in it, were they to ask if they could follow in his wheeltracks.

Vingegaard suffered life-threatening injuries in a mass crash last year in the Itzulia Basque Country, in which numerous riders were hurt.

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

