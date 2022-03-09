Paris-Nice stage 4 time trial – start times
Jumbo-Visma trio of Roglic, Van Aert and Laporte off last for 13.4km test
After an unpredictable opening three stages at Paris-Nice which have seen several GC contenders already shed significant time, the stage 4 time trial is set to provide another shakeup of the standings as the peloton tackle an undulating 13.4-kilometre course.
The Jumbo-Visma trio of Primož Roglič, race leader Christophe Laporte, and Wout van Aert will set off last as they lead the standings following their memorable opening day 1-2-3. The trio set off at 15:41, 15:43, and 15:45 CET.
Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) and Rohan Dennis (Jumbo-Visma) are likely to lead the standings early on, setting off at 13:13 and 13:21 respectively.
A key portion of the day comes when João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates), Yves Lampaert (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl), and Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) set off back-to-back from 14:43 to 14:46.
UAE Tour time trial winner Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost) will be among the favourites to take the win here – he sets off at 15:07. Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco), Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers), and Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious) start their efforts in the 10 minutes after Bissegger.
The final 15 men will set off at two-minute intervals in contrast to the rest of the field at one-minute gaps. The Jumbo-Visma trio and Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic), and Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) all set off at that late stage after 15:15.
Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroën) is a late scratch from the start, the Australian a DNS from 11th overall on Wednesday due to flu, while defending champion Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) is also out of the race with illness.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Start time (CET)
|1
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|13:05:00
|2
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|13:06:00
|3
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|13:07:00
|4
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|13:08:00
|5
|Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates
|13:09:00
|6
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|13:10:00
|7
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|13:11:00
|8
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Trek-Segafredo
|13:12:00
|9
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13:13:00
|10
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|13:14:00
|11
|Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco
|13:15:00
|12
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|13:16:00
|13
|Alexys Brunel (Fra) UAE Team Emirates
|13:17:00
|14
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|13:18:00
|15
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|13:19:00
|16
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|13:20:00
|17
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma
|13:21:00
|18
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
|13:22:00
|19
|Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
|13:23:00
|20
|James Piccoli (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|13:24:00
|21
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|13:25:00
|22
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|13:26:00
|23
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|13:27:00
|24
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|13:28:00
|25
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|13:29:00
|26
|Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis
|13:30:00
|27
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|13:31:00
|28
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) EF Education-EasyPost
|13:32:00
|29
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|13:33:00
|30
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|13:34:00
|31
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
|13:35:00
|32
|Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|13:36:00
|33
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|13:37:00
|34
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|13:38:00
|35
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco
|13:39:00
|36
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|13:40:00
|37
|Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|13:41:00
|38
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|13:42:00
|39
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|13:43:00
|40
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|13:44:00
|41
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|13:45:00
|42
|Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|13:46:00
|43
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) TotalEnergies
|13:47:00
|44
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost
|13:48:00
|45
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|13:49:00
|46
|Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|13:50:00
|47
|Victor Koretzky (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|13:51:00
|48
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13:52:00
|49
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) TotalEnergies
|13:53:00
|50
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|13:54:00
|51
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13:55:00
|52
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|13:56:00
|53
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|13:57:00
|54
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|13:58:00
|55
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|13:59:00
|56
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14:00:00
|57
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM
|14:01:00
|58
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|14:02:00
|59
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Cofidis
|14:03:00
|60
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Israel-Premier Tech
|14:04:00
|61
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|14:05:00
|62
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|14:06:00
|63
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
|14:07:00
|64
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|14:08:00
|65
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14:09:00
|66
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|14:10:00
|67
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|14:11:00
|68
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:12:00
|69
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
|14:13:00
|70
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team
|14:14:00
|71
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:15:00
|72
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|14:16:00
|73
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:17:00
|74
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|14:18:00
|75
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|14:19:00
|76
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|14:20:00
|77
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|14:21:00
|78
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14:22:00
|79
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) TotalEnergies
|14:23:00
|80
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|14:24:00
|81
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|14:25:00
|82
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|14:26:00
|83
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|14:27:00
|84
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|14:28:00
|85
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|14:29:00
|86
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|14:30:00
|87
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|14:31:00
|88
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-EasyPost
|14:32:00
|89
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) B&B Hotels-KTM
|14:33:00
|90
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|14:34:00
|91
|Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|14:35:00
|92
|Connor Swift (GBr) Arkea-Samsic
|14:36:00
|93
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|14:37:00
|94
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|14:38:00
|95
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis
|14:39:00
|96
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team DSM
|14:40:00
|97
|Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|14:41:00
|98
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|14:42:00
|99
|João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|14:43:00
|100
|M̶a̶x̶i̶m̶i̶l̶i̶a̶n̶ ̶S̶c̶h̶a̶c̶h̶m̶a̶n̶n̶ ̶(̶G̶e̶r̶)̶ ̶B̶o̶r̶a̶-̶H̶a̶n̶s̶g̶r̶o̶h̶e̶
|14:44:00
|101
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|14:45:00
|102
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|14:46:00
|103
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14:47:00
|104
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM
|14:48:00
|105
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
|14:49:00
|106
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|14:50:00
|107
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|14:51:00
|108
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|14:52:00
|109
|Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|14:53:00
|110
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
|14:54:00
|111
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|14:55:00
|112
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel-Premier Tech
|14:56:00
|113
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|14:57:00
|114
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|14:58:00
|115
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis
|14:59:00
|116
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|15:00:00
|117
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|15:01:00
|118
|Hugo Houle (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|15:02:00
|119
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkea-Samsic
|15:03:00
|120
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM
|15:04:00
|121
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies
|15:05:00
|122
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix
|15:06:00
|123
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost
|15:07:00
|124
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco
|15:08:00
|125
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
|15:09:00
|126
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|15:10:00
|127
|Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco
|15:11:00
|128
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM
|15:12:00
|129
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|15:13:00
|130
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|15:14:00
|131
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|15:15:00
|132
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|15:17:00
|133
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
|15:19:00
|134
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|15:21:00
|135
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic
|15:23:00
|136
|B̶e̶n̶ ̶O̶'̶C̶o̶n̶n̶o̶r̶ ̶(̶A̶u̶s̶)̶ ̶A̶G̶2̶R̶ ̶C̶i̶t̶r̶o̶e̶n̶ ̶T̶e̶a̶m̶
|15:25:00
|137
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|15:27:00
|138
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:29:00
|139
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|15:31:00
|140
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|15:33:00
|141
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|15:35:00
|142
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|15:37:00
|143
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|15:39:00
|144
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|15:41:00
|145
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|15:43:00
|146
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma
|15:45:00
