Paris-Nice stage 4 time trial – start times

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) is among the favourites for the stage win in Montluçon

After an unpredictable opening three stages at Paris-Nice which have seen several GC contenders already shed significant time, the stage 4 time trial is set to provide another shakeup of the standings as the peloton tackle an undulating 13.4-kilometre course.

The Jumbo-Visma trio of Primož Roglič, race leader Christophe Laporte, and Wout van Aert will set off last as they lead the standings following their memorable opening day 1-2-3. The trio set off at 15:41, 15:43, and 15:45 CET.

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) and Rohan Dennis (Jumbo-Visma) are likely to lead the standings early on, setting off at 13:13 and 13:21 respectively.

A key portion of the day comes when João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates), Yves Lampaert (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl), and Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) set off back-to-back from 14:43 to 14:46.

UAE Tour time trial winner Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost) will be among the favourites to take the win here – he sets off at 15:07. Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco), Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers), and Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious) start their efforts in the 10 minutes after Bissegger.

The final 15 men will set off at two-minute intervals in contrast to the rest of the field at one-minute gaps. The Jumbo-Visma trio and Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic), and Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) all set off at that late stage after 15:15.

Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroën) is a late scratch from the start, the Australian a DNS from 11th overall on Wednesday due to flu, while defending champion Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) is also out of the race with illness.