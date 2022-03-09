Paris-Nice stage 4 time trial – start times

Jumbo-Visma trio of Roglic, Van Aert and Laporte off last for 13.4km test

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) is among the favourites for the stage win in Montluçon
Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) is among the favourites for the stage win in Montluçon (Image credit: Christophe PetitTesson/Pool/Getty Images)

After an unpredictable opening three stages at Paris-Nice which have seen several GC contenders already shed significant time, the stage 4 time trial is set to provide another shakeup of the standings as the peloton tackle an undulating 13.4-kilometre course.

The Jumbo-Visma trio of Primož Roglič, race leader Christophe Laporte, and Wout van Aert will set off last as they lead the standings following their memorable opening day 1-2-3. The trio set off at 15:41, 15:43, and 15:45 CET.

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) and Rohan Dennis (Jumbo-Visma) are likely to lead the standings early on, setting off at 13:13 and 13:21 respectively.

A key portion of the day comes when João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates), Yves Lampaert (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl), and Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) set off back-to-back from 14:43 to 14:46.

UAE Tour time trial winner Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost) will be among the favourites to take the win here – he sets off at 15:07. Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco), Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers), and Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious) start their efforts in the 10 minutes after Bissegger.

The final 15 men will set off at two-minute intervals in contrast to the rest of the field at one-minute gaps. The Jumbo-Visma trio and Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic), and Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) all set off at that late stage after 15:15.

Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroën) is a late scratch from the start, the Australian a DNS from 11th overall on Wednesday due to flu, while defending champion Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) is also out of the race with illness.

Paris-Nice stage 4 start times
#Rider Name (Country) TeamStart time (CET)
1Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 13:05:00
2Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 13:06:00
3Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 13:07:00
4Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 13:08:00
5Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates 13:09:00
6Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 13:10:00
7Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 13:11:00
8Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Trek-Segafredo 13:12:00
9Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13:13:00
10Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 13:14:00
11Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco 13:15:00
12Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 13:16:00
13Alexys Brunel (Fra) UAE Team Emirates 13:17:00
14Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 13:18:00
15Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 13:19:00
16Lucas Hamilton (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 13:20:00
17Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 13:21:00
18Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 13:22:00
19Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 13:23:00
20James Piccoli (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 13:24:00
21Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 13:25:00
22Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 13:26:00
23Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 13:27:00
24Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 13:28:00
25Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 13:29:00
26Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis 13:30:00
27Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana Qazaqstan Team 13:31:00
28Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) EF Education-EasyPost 13:32:00
29David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 13:33:00
30Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 13:34:00
31Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 13:35:00
32Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 13:36:00
33Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 13:37:00
34Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 13:38:00
35Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco 13:39:00
36Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 13:40:00
37Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 13:41:00
38Nicolas Edet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 13:42:00
39Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 13:43:00
40Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 13:44:00
41Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 13:45:00
42Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 13:46:00
43Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) TotalEnergies 13:47:00
44Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost 13:48:00
45Luke Durbridge (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 13:49:00
46Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 13:50:00
47Victor Koretzky (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 13:51:00
48Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 13:52:00
49Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) TotalEnergies 13:53:00
50Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 13:54:00
51Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13:55:00
52Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 13:56:00
53Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 13:57:00
54Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 13:58:00
55Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 13:59:00
56Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14:00:00
57Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM 14:01:00
58Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 14:02:00
59Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Cofidis 14:03:00
60Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Israel-Premier Tech 14:04:00
61Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 14:05:00
62Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 14:06:00
63Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 14:07:00
64Nicholas Schultz (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 14:08:00
65Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14:09:00
66Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 14:10:00
67Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 14:11:00
68Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 14:12:00
69Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies 14:13:00
70Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team 14:14:00
71Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 14:15:00
72Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 14:16:00
73Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 14:17:00
74Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 14:18:00
75Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 14:19:00
76Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 14:20:00
77Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 14:21:00
78Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14:22:00
79Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) TotalEnergies 14:23:00
80Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 14:24:00
81Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 14:25:00
82Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 14:26:00
83Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 14:27:00
84Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 14:28:00
85Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 14:29:00
86Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 14:30:00
87Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 14:31:00
88Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-EasyPost 14:32:00
89Jordi Warlop (Bel) B&B Hotels-KTM 14:33:00
90Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 14:34:00
91Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 14:35:00
92Connor Swift (GBr) Arkea-Samsic 14:36:00
93Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 14:37:00
94Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 14:38:00
95Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 14:39:00
96John Degenkolb (Ger) Team DSM 14:40:00
97Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 14:41:00
98Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 14:42:00
99João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates 14:43:00
100M̶a̶x̶i̶m̶i̶l̶i̶a̶n̶ ̶S̶c̶h̶a̶c̶h̶m̶a̶n̶n̶ ̶(̶G̶e̶r̶)̶ ̶B̶o̶r̶a̶-̶H̶a̶n̶s̶g̶r̶o̶h̶e̶ 14:44:00
101Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 14:45:00
102Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 14:46:00
103Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14:47:00
104Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 14:48:00
105Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost 14:49:00
106Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 14:50:00
107Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 14:51:00
108Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 14:52:00
109Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 14:53:00
110Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 14:54:00
111Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 14:55:00
112Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel-Premier Tech 14:56:00
113Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 14:57:00
114Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 14:58:00
115Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis 14:59:00
116David de la Cruz (Spa) Astana Qazaqstan Team 15:00:00
117Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 15:01:00
118Hugo Houle (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 15:02:00
119Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkea-Samsic 15:03:00
120Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM 15:04:00
121Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 15:05:00
122Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 15:06:00
123Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost 15:07:00
124Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco 15:08:00
125Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team 15:09:00
126Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 15:10:00
127Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco 15:11:00
128Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 15:12:00
129Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 15:13:00
130Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 15:14:00
131Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 15:15:00
132Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 15:17:00
133Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team 15:19:00
134Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 15:21:00
135Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic 15:23:00
136B̶e̶n̶ ̶O̶'̶C̶o̶n̶n̶o̶r̶ ̶(̶A̶u̶s̶)̶ ̶A̶G̶2̶R̶ ̶C̶i̶t̶r̶o̶e̶n̶ ̶T̶e̶a̶m̶ 15:25:00
137Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 15:27:00
138Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe 15:29:00
139Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 15:31:00
140Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 15:33:00
141Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 15:35:00
142Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis 15:37:00
143Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 15:39:00
144Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 15:41:00
145Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 15:43:00
146Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma 15:45:00

