Live coverage
Paris-Nice stage 3 - Live coverage
By Patrick Fletcher published
All the action on a possible sprint day, but with more hilly complications
Paris-Nice stage 2: Jakobsen wins after crosswinds split the race
Laporte delights in a 'gift from two big champions' at Paris-Nice
Marianne Martin: Remembering the magic of the 1984 women's Tour de France
Situation
Breakaway: Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Owain Doull (EF Education-EasyPost), Alexis Gougeard (B&B Hotels-KTM)
Peloton - at 5 minutes
Yesterday we saw Jakobsen and Van Aert battle it out and it could be the same again today. The QuickStep sprinter is faster in a pure drag race on the flat but Van Aert - for all his other qualities - isn't far behind and the 3% gradients in the final 2km today might just give him the edge.
The breakaway trio have set out strong, covering 45.2km in the first hour.
You can catch up on all of yesterday's action, with report, results, and photos at the link below.
There's only a light breeze today and it doesn't look like we'll be getting the sort of chaos we saw yesterday. Alpecin-Fenix are working to control this breakaway at the moment.
The riders in the break are:
Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal)
Owain Doull (EF Education-Easy Post)
Alexis Gougeard (B&B Hotels-KTM)
As we pick up the action, with 25km on the clock, we have a three-man breakaway with a lead of five minutes. All is calm.
Hello there and welcome along to our live coverage of Paris-Nice. We're two days in and what a two days they've been, with that extraordinary Jumbo-Visma 1-2-3 on the opening stage and then the crosswind/echelon drama yesterday.
Can today live up to all that? It's a largely flat stage and the last chance for the pure sprinters before things get much more GC-focused, with a time trial on Wednesday and hilly stages for the rest of the week. That said, this one is hardly a straightforward bunch sprint. The final 90km are rugged and undulating, while the final kilometre itself is gently uphill, opening the door to the punchier riders.
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Paris-Nice stage 3 - Live coverageAll the action on a possible sprint day, but with more hilly complications
-
Tirreno-Adriatico stage 2 - Live coverageWill the sprinters prevail on the longest day of the race?
-
Why was Filippo Ganna's Tirreno-Adriatico team car stacked with spare bikes?Aero exploit gives Ganna and Evenepoel marginal gains in time trial opener
-
Marianne Martin: Remembering the magic of the 1984 women's Tour de FranceExclusive interview with trailblazers Marianne Martin and Patty Peoples, plus rarely-seen photos from John Pierce
-
Paris-Nice: Jakobsen moves on to the 'starter' after previous 'aperitif' winsDutchman's win in Orléans brings him to six wins from seven contested sprints in 2022
-
Exclusive: Pidcock to stay with Ineos GrenadiersCyclo-cross world champion stays with British team despite interest from rival teams, bike brands
-
Evenepoel: My only hope at Tirreno-Adriatico is if Pogacar has a really bad dayBelgian hoping to test himself against GC rival after second place in time trial opener
-
Pogacar: There are some big days to come in Tirreno-AdriaticoTour de France winner eyes tough coming stages after losing seven seconds to Evenepoel in time trial
-
Wout van Aert: I was hoping for bigger time gaps from the echelons at Paris-NiceBelgian takes second in sprint finish after crashing early on stage 2