Paris-Nice stage 3 - Live coverage

Yesterday we saw Jakobsen and Van Aert battle it out and it could be the same again today. The QuickStep sprinter is faster in a pure drag race on the flat but Van Aert - for all his other qualities - isn't far behind and the 3% gradients in the final 2km today might just give him the edge.

You can catch up on all of yesterday's action, with report, results, and photos at the link below.

There's only a light breeze today and it doesn't look like we'll be getting the sort of chaos we saw yesterday. Alpecin-Fenix are working to control this breakaway at the moment.

As we pick up the action, with 25km on the clock, we have a three-man breakaway with a lead of five minutes. All is calm.

Hello there and welcome along to our live coverage of Paris-Nice. We're two days in and what a two days they've been, with that extraordinary Jumbo-Visma 1-2-3 on the opening stage and then the crosswind/echelon drama yesterday.

Can today live up to all that? It's a largely flat stage and the last chance for the pure sprinters before things get much more GC-focused, with a time trial on Wednesday and hilly stages for the rest of the week. That said, this one is hardly a straightforward bunch sprint. The final 90km are rugged and undulating, while the final kilometre itself is gently uphill, opening the door to the punchier riders.