Paris-Nice: Pedersen wins stage 3
By Barry Ryan published
Crash takes down race leader Laporte in final kilometre
Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) won stage 3 of Paris-Nice, beating Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) to the line in a reduced bunch sprint in Dun-le-Palestel.
Yellow jersey Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma) crashed in the finishing straight but the Frenchman remounted to complete the stage and retain the overall lead, one second ahead of his teammate Van Aert.
Pedersen sprinted from the front to claim the victory after a fine lead-out from his teammate Jasper Stuyven. Van Aert was parked on Pedersen’s rear wheel as the sprint began but he couldn’t match the Dane’s power, and he was passed by Coquard within sight of the line.
The early part of the stage was animated by a three-man break featuring Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Owain Doull (EF Education-EasyPost) and Alexis Gougeard (B&B Hotels-KTM), but their early lead shrank on the rolling terrain in the final two hours of racing, and they were caught on the final category 3 ascent of the Côte de Le Peyroux.
Søren Kragh Andersen (DSM) briefly escaped the peloton ahead of that ascent, but he was brought to heel by Jumbo-Visma and Cofidis as the road climbed in earnest. Their forcing served to whittle down the peloton, with sprinters Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) and Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) among those distanced with 25km to go. Rather more surprisingly, Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) also lost contact with the peloton on the climb, a day after his GC ambitions were compromised in the echelons on stage 2.
Over the other side of the climb, Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies) claimed the uphill intermediate sprint in Balsac with 19km to go, where a vigilant Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) took second to pick up two bonus seconds.
On the rolling run-in to Dun-le-Palestel, Andersen made a second attempt to forge clear, but his offensive was doomed by the pursuit of Movistar, who were working on behalf of Ivan Garcia Cortina.
More to follow…
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|04:23:29
|2
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|3
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|4
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
|6
|Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|7
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|8
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|10
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
