Paris-Nice: Pedersen wins stage 3

Crash takes down race leader Laporte in final kilometre

BELLEGARDESURVALSERINE FRANCE FEBRUARY 02 Mad Pedersen of Denmark and Team Trek Segafredo celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 52nd toile De Bessges Tour Du Gard 2022 Stage 1 a 1608km stage from Bellegarde to Bellegarde 161m EtoiledeBesseges EDB2022 on February 02 2022 in BellegardesurValserine France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Dutch Fabio Jakobsen of QuickStep Alpha Vinyl at the start of the third stage of 80th edition of the ParisNice eight day cycling stage race from Vierzon to DunlePalestel 1908 km Tuesday 08 March 2022 BELGA PHOTO DAVID STOCKMAN Photo by DAVID STOCKMANBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Fabio Jakobsen (Quickstep-AlphaVinyl) in the green jersey at the start of stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
French Christophe Laporte of JumboVisma at the start of the third stage of 80th edition of the ParisNice eight day cycling stage race from Vierzon to DunlePalestel 1908 km Tuesday 08 March 2022 BELGA PHOTO DAVID STOCKMAN Photo by DAVID STOCKMANBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Christophe Laporte in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
DUNLEPALESTEL FRANCE MARCH 08 Alexis Gougeard of France and Team BB Hotels PB KTM Owain Doull of United Kingdom and Team EF Education Easypost and Thomas De Gendt of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal compete in the breakaway during the 80th Paris Nice 2022 Stage 3 a 191km stage from Vierzon to DunlePalestel ParisNice WorldTour on March 08 2022 in DunlePalestel France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Alexis Gougeard (BB Hotels KTM), Owain Doull (EF Education-Easypost) and Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
DUNLEPALESTEL FRANCE MARCH 08 LR Luka Mezgec of Slovenia and Team Bikeexchange Jayco and Guillaume Martin of France and Team Cofidis compete during the 80th Paris Nice 2022 Stage 3 a 191km stage from Vierzon to DunlePalestel ParisNice WorldTour on March 08 2022 in DunlePalestel France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Luka Mezgec (Bikeexchange-Jayco) and Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
DUNLEPALESTEL FRANCE MARCH 08 LR Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Christophe Laporte of France and Team Jumbo Visma Yellow Leader Jersey compete during the 80th Paris Nice 2022 Stage 3 a 191km stage from Vierzon to DunlePalestel ParisNice WorldTour on March 08 2022 in DunlePalestel France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Christophe Laporte leads Wout van Aert (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Alexis Gougeard (BB Hotels KTM), Owain Doull (EF Education-Easypost) and Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
DUNLEPALESTEL FRANCE MARCH 08 Jonas Rickaert of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix with teammates compete during the 80th Paris Nice 2022 Stage 3 a 191km stage from Vierzon to DunlePalestel ParisNice WorldTour on March 08 2022 in DunlePalestel France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Alpecin-Fenix chase for Jasper Philipsen (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
DUNLEPALESTEL FRANCE MARCH 08 Matthew Holmes of United Kingdom and Team Lotto Soudal Polka Dot Mountain Jersey competes during the 80th Paris Nice 2022 Stage 3 a 191km stage from Vierzon to DunlePalestel ParisNice WorldTour on March 08 2022 in DunlePalestel France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Mountains leader Matthew Holmes (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Paris Nice 2022 - 80th Edition - 3rd stage Vierzon - Dun le Palestel 190,8 km - 08/03/2022 - Alex Kirsch (LUX - Trek - Segafredo) - Otto Vergaerde (BEL - Trek - Segafredo) - Domen Novak (SLO - Bahrain Victorious) - IntermarchÃ© - Wanty - Gobert MatÃ©riaux - B&B Hotels - KTM - Luke Durbridge (AUS - Team BikeExchange - Jayco) - Luke Rowe (GBR - INEOS Grenadiers) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

The peloton chasing on stage 3 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency)
Paris Nice 2022 - 80th Edition - 3rd stage Vierzon - Dun le Palestel 190,8 km - 08/03/2022 - Julien Bernard (FRA - Trek - Segafredo) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Julien Bernard (Trek-Seagredo) (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency)
Paris Nice 2022 - 80th Edition - 3rd stage Vierzon - Dun le Palestel 190,8 km - 08/03/2022 - Soren Kragh Andersen (DEN - Team DSM) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Soren Kragh Andersen (Team DSM) on the attack (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency)
Paris Nice 2022 - 80th Edition - 3rd stage Vierzon - Dun le Palestel 190,8 km - 08/03/2022 - Thomas De Gendt (BEL - Lotto Soudal) - Alexis Gougeard (FRA - B&B Hotels - KTM) - Owain Doull (GBR - EF Education - EasyPost) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal) leads the breakaway (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency)

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) won stage 3 of Paris-Nice, beating Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) to the line in a reduced bunch sprint in Dun-le-Palestel.

Yellow jersey Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma) crashed in the finishing straight but the Frenchman remounted to complete the stage and retain the overall lead, one second ahead of his teammate Van Aert.

Pedersen sprinted from the front to claim the victory after a fine lead-out from his teammate Jasper Stuyven. Van Aert was parked on Pedersen’s rear wheel as the sprint began but he couldn’t match the Dane’s power, and he was passed by Coquard within sight of the line.

The early part of the stage was animated by a three-man break featuring Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Owain Doull (EF Education-EasyPost) and Alexis Gougeard (B&B Hotels-KTM), but their early lead shrank on the rolling terrain in the final two hours of racing, and they were caught on the final category 3 ascent of the Côte de Le Peyroux.

Søren Kragh Andersen (DSM) briefly escaped the peloton ahead of that ascent, but he was brought to heel by Jumbo-Visma and Cofidis as the road climbed in earnest. Their forcing served to whittle down the peloton, with sprinters Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) and Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) among those distanced with 25km to go. Rather more surprisingly, Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) also lost contact with the peloton on the climb, a day after his GC ambitions were compromised in the echelons on stage 2.

Over the other side of the climb, Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies) claimed the uphill intermediate sprint in Balsac with 19km to go, where a vigilant Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) took second to pick up two bonus seconds.

On the rolling run-in to Dun-le-Palestel, Andersen made a second attempt to forge clear, but his offensive was doomed by the pursuit of Movistar, who were working on behalf of Ivan Garcia Cortina.

More to follow…

Brief results
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo04:23:29
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
3Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
4Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
5Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
6Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
7Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
8Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
9Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
10Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates

Barry Ryan

Barry Ryan is European Editor at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.