Paris-Nice stage 1 - Live coverage
By Patrick Fletcher published
All the action on the opening day
Hello there. The dust has barely settled on Strade Bianche but we're flipping immediately into stage racing mode. Tirreno-Adriatico starts tomorrow but Paris-Nice starts here, with the 'Race to the Sun' set to play out over the next week. It's one of the most prestigious week-long races on the calendar and there are plenty of big names in attendance.
The opening stage, which doesn't start in Paris and takes us no closer to Nice, is already underway. It's 160km starting and finishing in Mantes-la-Ville, with a largely flat route but a few hills near the end that could upset the sprinters.
As we pick up the action, with 90km remaining, we have a two-man breakaway of Matthew Holmes (Lotto Soudal) and Aimé De Gendt (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert). They have a modest advantage of just under two minutes.
QuickStep-AlphaVinyl have taken command of the peloton for much of the day and the gap has now fallen to below one minute. The Belgian team have the star sprinter Fabio Jakobsen in their ranks.
For a full look at the contenders and the route, here's our in-depth Paris-Nice race preview.
Paris-Nice stage 1 - Live coverageAll the action on the opening day
