Paris-Nice Stage 2 – Live coverage

Follow the action to Chalette-sur-Loing on a day for the sprinters
Situation
Break: Jonathan Hivert (Total Direct Energie), Jose Manuel Díaz (Nippo Delko One Provence)
Peloton: at 2:20
Find out how to watch the race with our handy guide.
150km remaining
Hivert and Díaz have an advantage of 2:20.
Hivert and Díaz arer over a minute up the road now.
Heavy rain at the start.
It’s raining it’s pouring on stage 2 @ParisNice #ParisNice pic.twitter.com/QxVW5sB3eTMarch 9, 2020
162km remaining
KOM leader Jonathan Hivert (Total Direct Energie) and Jose Manuel Días (Nippo Delko One Provence) attacked from the start. They're 50 seconds up after four kilometres.
166km remaining
The stage is underway now.
Of course, the other big news of the day was the disqualification of French champion Warren Barguil. The Arkéa-Samsic man was caught in a crash mid-stage, and later drafted his team car while attempting to make it back to the peloton.
Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) won yesterday's opening stage after attacking late on with Dylan Teuns to catch Tiesj Benoot and Julian Alaphilippe, who had attacked earlier on. Read our report here.
Today's stage kicks off in 20 minutes.
It looks like it could be another windy day out there as the peloton head south down central France. Here's Lotto Soudal sprinter Caleb Ewan's opinion on the stage.
Me waiting for the crosswinds today😅 pic.twitter.com/nd9HZDKJOYMarch 9, 2020
It should be one for the sprinters today. There are three classified climbs in the first half of the stage but the final 45km is pretty much pan flat.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 2 of Paris-Nice, which runs 166.5km from Chevreuse to Chalette-sur-Loing.
