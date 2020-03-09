Trending

Live coverage

Paris-Nice Stage 2 – Live coverage

By

Follow the action to Chalette-sur-Loing on a day for the sprinters

Paris-Nice 2020 stage profiles

(Image credit: ASO / Paris-Nice)

Situation

Break: Jonathan Hivert (Total Direct Energie), Jose Manuel Díaz (Nippo Delko One Provence)

Peloton: at 2:20

Refresh

Find out how to watch the race with our handy guide.

How to watch Paris-Nice – live stream, TV, results

150km remaining

Hivert and Díaz have an advantage of 2:20.

Hivert and Díaz arer over a minute up the road now.

Heavy rain at the start.

162km remaining

KOM leader Jonathan Hivert (Total Direct Energie) and Jose Manuel Días (Nippo Delko One Provence) attacked from the start. They're 50 seconds up after four kilometres.

166km remaining

The stage is underway now.

Of course, the other big news of the day was the disqualification of French champion Warren Barguil. The Arkéa-Samsic man was caught in a crash mid-stage, and later drafted his team car while attempting to make it back to the peloton.

Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) won yesterday's opening stage after attacking late on with Dylan Teuns to catch Tiesj Benoot and Julian Alaphilippe, who had attacked earlier on. Read our report here.

Max Schachmann wins stage 1 at Paris-Nice

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Today's stage kicks off in 20 minutes.

It looks like it could be another windy day out there as the peloton head south down central France. Here's Lotto Soudal sprinter Caleb Ewan's opinion on the stage.

It should be one for the sprinters today. There are three classified climbs in the first half of the stage but the final 45km is pretty much pan flat.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 2 of Paris-Nice, which runs 166.5km from Chevreuse to Chalette-sur-Loing.

