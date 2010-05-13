US women set team pursuit world record
Colombia men take gold in pursuit, scratch race
Just one day after setting a new world record in the women's 3000m individual pursuit, American rider Sarah Hammer teamed up with Lauren Tamayo and Dotsie Bausch to break the team pursuit world record during the second day of competition at the Panamerican Track Championships.
At the Bicentennial Velodrome in Aguascalientes, Mexico, the trio rode its three kilometres in 3:19.569, lowering the record of 3:21.552 set by the New Zealand team of Rushlee Buchanan, Lauren Ellis and Alison Shanks at the UCI Track World Championships in Copenhagen in March.
Since the advent of the women's team pursuit - which will make its Olympic debut at the London Games - the three dominant forces within the discipline have been traditional powerhouses Great Britain and Australia, plus the aforementioned New Zealanders.
This performance from the US outfit raises the bar as the world mark continues to drop in what can only be healthy competition ahead of the Olympics in just over two years' time. And whilst the depth of American track cycling has been questioned in recent years, the prospects look good for success in London if this feat can be used to aid development.
In other racing Carlos Alberto Ospina Hernandes (Colombia) lapped the field to win the men's scratch race final. Ospina finished ahead of the United States of America's Cody O'Reilly while third place went to Chile's Luis Mansilla.
Colombia was also victorious in the men's individual pursuit, with Juan Pablo Saurez catching his compatriot Juan Esteban Aranjo in the gold medal race. Argentina's Eduardo Sepulveda won the bronze medal race from Cuban Reldys Perez.
Hersony Canelon gave Venezuela its only victory of the day in the men's keirin final. Canelon claimed victory over Barbados' Barry Forde and Colombia's Leonardo Narvaez Romero.
Cuban pairing Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez and Arianna Herrera Diana won the women's team sprint final against Colombia's Maria Garcia Orrego and Juliana Gaviria. Mexican riders Nancy Contreras Reyes and Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez Luz won the bronze medal race over Chile.
|1
|Hersony Canelon (Venezuela)
|2
|Barry Forde (Barbados)
|3
|Leonardo Narvaez Romero (Colombia)
|4
|Njisane Nicholas Philip (Trinidad and Tobago)
|5
|Juan Fernandez (Argentina)
|6
|Christian Leandro Tamayo Saavedra (Colombia)
|1
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Colombia)
|2
|Juan Esteban Aranjo (Colombia)
|Caught
|3
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Argentina)
|0:04:28.928
|4
|Reldys Perez (Cuba)
|0:04:30.008
|1
|Carlos Alberto Ospina Hernandes (Colombia)
|2
|Cody O'Reilly (United States Of America)
|-1lap
|3
|Luis Mansilla (Chile)
|4
|Maximo Rojas (Venezuela)
|5
|Euris Vidal (Dominican Republic)
|6
|Pablo Seisdedos (Chile)
|7
|Ramon Martinez Alvarez (Cuba)
|8
|Segundo Navarrete (Ecuador)
|9
|Luis Pulido Naranjo (Mexico)
|10
|Danny Alexander Morales Aquino (Guatemala)
|11
|Pedro José Salazar (Ecuador)
|12
|Yosvans Rojas (Venezuela)
|13
|Carlos Alberto Uran Arroyave (Colombia)
|-2laps
|14
|Darren Matthews (Barbados)
|15
|Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Canada)
|16
|Adam Alexander (Trinidad and Tobago)
|17
|Eduardo Colon Ortiz (Puerto Rico)
|18
|Oscarelli Salazar (Costa Rica)
|19
|Anothony Seppy (Puerto Rico)
|20
|Mark Macdonald (Canada)
|21
|Marco Guillen (Costa Rica)
|22
|José Alberto Sochon Gudiel (Guatemala)
|23
|Mario Contreras (Mexico)
|24
|Deivy Capellan Almonte (Dominican Republic)
|25
|Marcos Crespo (Argentina)
|DNF
|Enzo Moyano (Argentina)
|DNF
|Yans Carlos (Cuba)
|1
|United States of America
|0:03:19.569
|Dotsie Bausch
|Sarah Hammer
|Lauren Tamayo
|2
|Cuba
|0:03:26.466
|Yudelmis Dominguez Masague
|Yumari Gonzalez Valdivieso
|Dalila Rodriguez Hernandez
|3
|Colombia
|0:03:26.003
|Maria Luisa Calle Williams
|Leidy Muñoz
|Lorena Maria Vargas Villamil
|4
|Canada
|0:03:29.232
|Laura Brown
|Stephanie Roorda
|Monique Sullivan
|1
|Cuba
|0:00:34.075
|Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez
|Arianna Herrera
|2
|Colombia
|0:00:34.383
|Diana Maria Garcia Orrego
|Juliana Gaviria
|3
|Mexico
|0:00:35.210
|Nancy Contreras Reyes
|Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez Luz
|4
|Chile
|0:00:37.712
|Irene Aravena
|Lopez Macarena
