Trending

US women set team pursuit world record

Colombia men take gold in pursuit, scratch race

Just one day after setting a new world record in the women's 3000m individual pursuit, American rider Sarah Hammer teamed up with Lauren Tamayo and Dotsie Bausch to break the team pursuit world record during the second day of competition at the Panamerican Track Championships.

At the Bicentennial Velodrome in Aguascalientes, Mexico, the trio rode its three kilometres in 3:19.569, lowering the record of 3:21.552 set by the New Zealand team of Rushlee Buchanan, Lauren Ellis and Alison Shanks at the UCI Track World Championships in Copenhagen in March.

Since the advent of the women's team pursuit - which will make its Olympic debut at the London Games - the three dominant forces within the discipline have been traditional powerhouses Great Britain and Australia, plus the aforementioned New Zealanders.

This performance from the US outfit raises the bar as the world mark continues to drop in what can only be healthy competition ahead of the Olympics in just over two years' time. And whilst the depth of American track cycling has been questioned in recent years, the prospects look good for success in London if this feat can be used to aid development.

In other racing Carlos Alberto Ospina Hernandes (Colombia) lapped the field to win the men's scratch race final. Ospina finished ahead of the United States of America's Cody O'Reilly while third place went to Chile's Luis Mansilla.

Colombia was also victorious in the men's individual pursuit, with Juan Pablo Saurez catching his compatriot Juan Esteban Aranjo in the gold medal race. Argentina's Eduardo Sepulveda won the bronze medal race from Cuban Reldys Perez.

Hersony Canelon gave Venezuela its only victory of the day in the men's keirin final. Canelon claimed victory over Barbados' Barry Forde and Colombia's Leonardo Narvaez Romero.

Cuban pairing Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez and Arianna Herrera Diana won the women's team sprint final against Colombia's Maria Garcia Orrego and Juliana Gaviria. Mexican riders Nancy Contreras Reyes and Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez Luz won the bronze medal race over Chile.

Men's Keirin Final
1Hersony Canelon (Venezuela)
2Barry Forde (Barbados)
3Leonardo Narvaez Romero (Colombia)
4Njisane Nicholas Philip (Trinidad and Tobago)
5Juan Fernandez (Argentina)
6Christian Leandro Tamayo Saavedra (Colombia)

Men's Individual Pursuit Final-Gold Medal Round
1Juan Pablo Suarez (Colombia)
2Juan Esteban Aranjo (Colombia)Caught

Men's Individual Pursuit Final-Bronze Medal Round
3Eduardo Sepulveda (Argentina)0:04:28.928
4Reldys Perez (Cuba)0:04:30.008

Men's Scratch Race Final
1Carlos Alberto Ospina Hernandes (Colombia)
2Cody O'Reilly (United States Of America)-1lap
3Luis Mansilla (Chile)
4Maximo Rojas (Venezuela)
5Euris Vidal (Dominican Republic)
6Pablo Seisdedos (Chile)
7Ramon Martinez Alvarez (Cuba)
8Segundo Navarrete (Ecuador)
9Luis Pulido Naranjo (Mexico)
10Danny Alexander Morales Aquino (Guatemala)
11Pedro José Salazar (Ecuador)
12Yosvans Rojas (Venezuela)
13Carlos Alberto Uran Arroyave (Colombia)-2laps
14Darren Matthews (Barbados)
15Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Canada)
16Adam Alexander (Trinidad and Tobago)
17Eduardo Colon Ortiz (Puerto Rico)
18Oscarelli Salazar (Costa Rica)
19Anothony Seppy (Puerto Rico)
20Mark Macdonald (Canada)
21Marco Guillen (Costa Rica)
22José Alberto Sochon Gudiel (Guatemala)
23Mario Contreras (Mexico)
24Deivy Capellan Almonte (Dominican Republic)
25Marcos Crespo (Argentina)
DNFEnzo Moyano (Argentina)
DNFYans Carlos (Cuba)

Women's Team Pursuit Final-Gold Medal Round
1United States of America0:03:19.569
Dotsie Bausch
Sarah Hammer
Lauren Tamayo
2Cuba0:03:26.466
Yudelmis Dominguez Masague
Yumari Gonzalez Valdivieso
Dalila Rodriguez Hernandez

Women's Team Pursuit Final-Bronze Medal Round
3Colombia0:03:26.003
Maria Luisa Calle Williams
Leidy Muñoz
Lorena Maria Vargas Villamil
4Canada0:03:29.232
Laura Brown
Stephanie Roorda
Monique Sullivan

Women's Team Sprint Final-Gold Medal Round
1Cuba0:00:34.075
Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez
Arianna Herrera
2Colombia0:00:34.383
Diana Maria Garcia Orrego
Juliana Gaviria

Women's Team Sprint Final-Bronze Medal Round
3Mexico0:00:35.210
Nancy Contreras Reyes
Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez Luz
4Chile0:00:37.712
Irene Aravena
Lopez Macarena

 

Latest on Cyclingnews