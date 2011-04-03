Trending

Ecquador's Jarrin takes four cross title

Chile settle for minor podium places

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mario José Jarrin Molina (Ecuador)
2Enrique Genova (Chile)
3Mauricio Andres Acuna Quintana (Chile)
4Ivan Ortiz (Ecuador)
5Camilo Andres Sanchez Paez (Colombia)
6Carlos Enrique Teran Pena (Venezuela)
7Esteban Pimiento Monroy (Colombia)
8Andres Borda (Colombia)
9Walace Henrique Miranda (Brazil)
10Nader Hamat (Colombia)
11Luis Alejandro Pino Perez (Venezuela)
12Juan Sebastian Mercado (Colombia)
13Julian Martinez (Colombia)
14Manuel Soto (Colombia)
15Giulio Tafa (Venezuela)
16César Sanchez (Mexico)

Masters (Men)
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Lucas Gaviria (Colombia)
2Santiago Urbina (Colombia)
3Patricio Mercado (Colombia)

