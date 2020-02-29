Trending

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad - Live report

All the action from the first race on the Belgian calendar

The peloton has gathered at the Kuipke velodrome in Ghent for the start of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, the first race on the Belgian calendar and the first true test for the Classics contenders this spring. The roll out is at 11.35 local time, with the peloton due to hit kilometre zero at 11.45.

It's currently 11 degrees and overcast in Ghent, but the Omloop peloton can expect to be buffeted by wind and rain before they arrive in Ninove this afternoon, by which point the temperature will have dropped to single figures.

There are 13 hellingen crammed into the 200km of today's race. The running order is as follows:

1 Leberg 42km

2 Den Ast 76km

3 Katteberg 101km

4 Leberg 111km

5 Rekelberg 126km

6 Valkenberg 134km

7 Wolvenberg 145km

8 Molenberg 158km

9 Leberg 165km

10 Berendries 169km

11 Elverenberg-Vossenhol 172km

12 Muur-Kapelmuur 183km

13 Bosberg 187km

There are also nine further sections of cobbles, including three passages over the jarring stretch at Haaghoek. The running order is:

1 Haaghoek 39km

2 Huisepontweg 70km

3 Holleweg 102km

4 Haaghoek 108km

5 Paddestraat 117km

6 Ruiterstraat 145km

7 Kerkgate 149km

8 Jagerij 151km

9 Haaghoek 162km

