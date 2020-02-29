Live coverage
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad - Live report
By Barry Ryan
All the action from the first race on the Belgian calendar
The peloton has gathered at the Kuipke velodrome in Ghent for the start of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, the first race on the Belgian calendar and the first true test for the Classics contenders this spring. The roll out is at 11.35 local time, with the peloton due to hit kilometre zero at 11.45.
It's currently 11 degrees and overcast in Ghent, but the Omloop peloton can expect to be buffeted by wind and rain before they arrive in Ninove this afternoon, by which point the temperature will have dropped to single figures.
There are 13 hellingen crammed into the 200km of today's race. The running order is as follows:
1 Leberg 42km
2 Den Ast 76km
3 Katteberg 101km
4 Leberg 111km
5 Rekelberg 126km
6 Valkenberg 134km
7 Wolvenberg 145km
8 Molenberg 158km
9 Leberg 165km
10 Berendries 169km
11 Elverenberg-Vossenhol 172km
12 Muur-Kapelmuur 183km
13 Bosberg 187km
There are also nine further sections of cobbles, including three passages over the jarring stretch at Haaghoek. The running order is:
1 Haaghoek 39km
2 Huisepontweg 70km
3 Holleweg 102km
4 Haaghoek 108km
5 Paddestraat 117km
6 Ruiterstraat 145km
7 Kerkgate 149km
8 Jagerij 151km
9 Haaghoek 162km
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Abu Dhabi health department says 167 tests come back negative for CoronavirusUnknown number of people associated with UAE Tour are still quarantined in hotels on Yas Island
-
Wout Van Aert: I'm much further ahead than we hopedBelgian says his road to recovery from Tour de France crash is going well ahead of Omloop on Saturday
-
Track Worlds: Ganna defends Individual Pursuit titleJapan's Yumi Kajihara wins women's Omnium rainbow jersey
-
How to watch the Spring Classics – Omloop Het Nieuwsblad TV, live streamNot in a broadcast zone? Never fear, we have your solution here
-
Van Avermaet confident before Omloop Het NieuwsbladBelgian heads to Opening Weekend after showing good form at Volta ao Algarve
-
Alison Tetrick's Specialized S-Works Roubaix for Super Sweetwater gravel race - GalleryTwo-time Dirty Kanza winner will use a road bike for the next round of the Grasshopper Adventure Series
-
Riders and team staff react to reported UAE Tour coronavirus outbreakTeams, media and organisation remain held in race hotels
-
Morkov in isolation after travelling from UAE Tour to Berlin track World ChampionshipsDeceuninck-QuickStep rider in good health but could be tested for coronavirus
-
Luke Rowe's Pinarello Dogma F12 XLightIs this the bike Rowe will use at Opening Weekend?
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy