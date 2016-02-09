Omloop Het Nieuwsblad past winners
Champions from 1945 to 2015
Previous winners
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2015
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|2014
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|2013
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|2012
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
|2011
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2010
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2009
|Thor Hushovd (Nor)
|2008
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel)
|2007
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita)
|2006
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel)
|2005
|Nick Nuyens (Bel)
|2004
|Cancelled because of snow
|2003
|Johan Museeuw (Bel)
|2002
|Peter Van Petegem (Bel)
|2001
|Michele Bartoli (Ita)
|2000
|Johan Museeuw (Bel)
|1999
|Frank Vandenbroucke (Bel)
|1998
|Peter Van Petegem (Bel)
|1997
|Peter Van Petegem (Bel)
|1996
|Tom Steels (Bel)
|1995
|Franco Ballerini (Ita)
|1994
|Wilfried Nelissen (Bel)
|1993
|Wilfried Nelissen (Bel)
|1992
|Johan Capiot (Bel)
|1991
|Andreas Kappes (Ger)
|1990
|Johan Capiot (Bel)
|1989
|Etienne De Wilde (Bel)
|1988
|Ronny Van Holen (Bel)
|1987
|Teun Van Vliet (Ned)
|1986
|No Race
|1985
|Eddy Planckaert (Bel)
|1984
|Eddy Planckaert (Bel)
|1983
|Alfons De Wolf (Bel)
|1982
|Alfons De Wolf (Bel)
|1981
|Jan Raas (Ned)
|1980
|Joseph Bruyere (Bel)
|1979
|Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
|1978
|Freddy Maertens (Bel)
|1977
|Freddy Maertens (Bel)
|1976
|Willem Peeters (Bel)
|1975
|Joseph Bruyere (Bel)
|1974
|Joseph Bruyere (Bel)
|1973
|Eddy Merckx (Bel)
|1972
|Frans Verbeeck (Bel)
|1971
|Eddy Merckx (Bel)
|1970
|Frans Verbeeck (Bel)
|1969
|Roger DeVlaeminck (Bel)
|1968
|Herman Vanspringel (Bel)
|1967
|Willy Vekemans (Bel)
|1966
|Jo De Roo (Ned)
|1965
|Noél De Pauw (Bel)
|1964
|Frans Melckenbeek (Bel)
|1963
|René Van Meenen (Bel)
|1962
|Robert DeMiddeleir (Bel)
|1961
|Arthur De Cabooter (Bel)
|1960
|No Race
|1959
|Seamus Elliott (Ire)
|1958
|Jozef Planckaert (Bel)
|1957
|Norbert Kerckhove (Bel)
|1956
|Ernest Sterckx (Bel)
|1955
|Lode Anthonis (Bel)
|1954
|Karel De Baere (Bel)
|1953
|Ernest Sterckx (Bel)
|1952
|Ernest Sterckx (Bel)
|1951
|Jean Bogaerts (Bel)
|1950
|André Declerck (Bel)
|1949
|André Declerck (Bel)
|1948
|Sylvain Grysolle (Bel)
|1947
|Albert Sercu (Bel)
|1946
|André Pieters (Bel)
|1945
|Jean Bogaerts (Bel)
