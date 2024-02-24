Live coverage
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2024 Live - the Classics stars show their hands
Wout van Aert among contenders as men's northern classics season kicks off with traditional opening race around Flanders
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2024 Route
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2024 Startlist
Race Situation
202 km of racing begins at 11:15 CEST.
Despite its reputation as the season opener, most favourites here have in fact already raced elsewhere this season, with only some (notably Jasper Philipsen and Arnaud De Lie) making their 2024 bow here. With the off-season rust shaken off, most will be at a competitive level already and raring to go.
Welcome especially to the traditionalists, logging into our race coverage for the first time since Il Lombardia last autumn. For many, Omloop Het Nieuwsblad is where the season really begins, with everything preceding it a mere trifle.
As action-packed and entertaining as the early-season racing has been, it’s a sentiment that’s still understandable despite the modern, international calendar. There’s nothing quite like the cobbled classics, and Omloop Het Nieuwsblad is raced with an intensity that none of the preceding races can match.
Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the 2024 men's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.
