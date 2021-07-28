Tokyo Olympics: Men's Individual Time Trial - Live coverage

Refresh

Another national road champion out on the course, with New Zealand's George Bennett.

National road race champion of the Czech Republic, Michael Kukrle off and riding now.

Nicholas Roche (Ireland) has rolled off the ramp now, with Tanel Kangert of Estonia taking off before him.

We now have Amanuel Eri Ghebreigzabhier of Eritrea, Nikias Arndt of Germany, Stefan de Bod of South Africa and Hugo Houle of Canada also on the course.

The pictures from the course at the moment even have hints of blue sky peaking through. Not the horrible weather conditions that were feared with Tropical Storm Nepartak off the coast.

During the time trial we will get intermediate checks at the 9.7km, 15km, 22.1km, 31.8km and 37.1km mark.

Now we have Iran's Saeid Safarzadeh and then it is Azzedine Lagab of Algeria.

Riders are leaving 90 seconds apart, with the men setting off in three waves.

First wave of riders We have our first rider off the ramp Ahmad Badreddin Wais of the IOC Refugee Olympic Team.

Dennis, the 2018 and 2019 world champion in the discipline, looked to be riding his way to a medal back at the Rio Olympics, when trouble with his bars led to a bike change and as a result he slipped back to fifth.

The rider Evenepoel came second to at that World Championships, was Australia's Rohan Dennis, who skipped the road race to focus on his key event, the time trial.

Then we have another Belgian, Remco Evenepoel, who has been focussed on building for Tokyo and the 21 year old came second in the Worlds in 2019 on a tough course.

Wout van Aert's spectacular patch of form, which saw him walk away with three remarkably different stage wins at the Tour de France, makes it hard to go past the Belgian as a top contender – even though he came second to Ganna at the World Championships last year.

There's no doubt Italy's Ganna is one of the men to beat. He had an incredible unbeaten run since January of 2020, which came to an end at Tirreno-Adriatico, where Wout van Aert (Belgium) won, but there have been more victories since then. Ganna won both the Giro d'Italia time trials.

A closer look at the course the 39 riders on the start list will be taking on. (Image credit: UCI)

Tokyo Olympics men's time trial – start times

The last rider, at 4.10 pm local time, will be world champion Fiippo Ganna of Italy, who is also riding on the track in the team pursuit.

The first rider onto the course, in just a little over half an hour, will be Ahmad Badreddin Wais of the IOC Refugee Olympic Team. The first-time Olympian escaped conflict in the Syrian Arab Republic. He starts at 2pm local time.

There are not a lot of flat sections that riders can settle into for a sustained effort, though the long start-finish straight does provide a 1.48 kilometre opportunity.

After riders roll down the start ramp on the start-finish straight of the track, they will head on a downhill run for the first four kilometres of their ride before beginning a five-kilometre climb to the highest point of the course south of the circuit. The long loop to the south takes the riders past two golf courses and back downhill again – a five-kilometre descent – to the entrance of the motor racing circuit. The riders will then tackle another, smaller climb back to the start-finish straight before heading out on a full lap of the circuit.



Then, the rolling roads include another climb, though gentler than the previous two tests, back to the start of the lap. After that, it's time for one more lap of the kilometre circuit before finishing their effort.

The men take on two laps of the hilly 22.05-kilometre loop that the women's time trial was just run on, for a total distance of 44.1 kilometres. The start and finish is on the motor racing circuit and there are six distinct hills set along the route, bringing an elevation gain of 846 metres in total. This is not what you would call a flat, power time trial for the purists.

There is a chance of showers, but hopefully they will hold off until after the time trial.

The weather conditions for the race against the clock look reasonable, with the temperature forecast for this afternoon at the Fuji International Speedway sitting at around 25°C.

The 39 riders are due to set off for the 44.1 kilometre time trial in just over an hour.