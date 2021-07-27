Tokyo Olympics men's time trial – start times

The final road event of the Tokyo Olympics kicks off at 14:00 Japan time on Wednesday, with a wealth of big names going head to head in the men's time trial.

After Fabian Cancellara's triumph in Rio five years ago, a new Olympic champion will be crowned, with world champions current and past Filippo Ganna, Rohan Dennis, and Tom Dumoulin among the favourites.

Ganna will be last to set off at 16:10 local time (09:10 CEST), a full two hours and 10 minutes after the opener, Ahmad Badreddin Wais of the Refugee Olympic Team.

The first 13 riders – including the USA's Lawson Craddock and Portugal's Nelson Oliveira – will set off at 1:30 intervals, before a 38-minute break and the next batch of riders. This is to prevent too many riders out racing their two laps of the 21.1-kilometre circuit at the same time.

The second batch of 13 riders include medal prospect, Belgium's Remco Evenepoel, who sets off at 14:59 local time (07:59 CEST). Most of the challengers for gold will be in the last batch of 13 riders.

Tom Dumoulin (15:56:30 / 08:56:30), Primož Roglič (16:01 / 09:01), and Wout van Aert (16:08:30 / 09:08:30) will be among the main men to watch as the big names fight for gold on the Fuji International Speedway.

Check out our full race preview here, or read on for the full list of start times.