Tokyo Olympics men's time trial – start times

Van Aert and Ganna start last, with Evenepoel racing an hour earlier

Race favourite Filippo Ganna is the reigning world time trial champion
Race favourite Filippo Ganna is the reigning world time trial champion (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

The final road event of the Tokyo Olympics kicks off at 14:00 Japan time on Wednesday, with a wealth of big names going head to head in the men's time trial. 

After Fabian Cancellara's triumph in Rio five years ago, a new Olympic champion will be crowned, with world champions current and past Filippo Ganna, Rohan Dennis, and Tom Dumoulin among the favourites.

Ganna will be last to set off at 16:10 local time (09:10 CEST), a full two hours and 10 minutes after the opener, Ahmad Badreddin Wais of the Refugee Olympic Team.

The first 13 riders – including the USA's Lawson Craddock and Portugal's Nelson Oliveira – will set off at 1:30 intervals, before a 38-minute break and the next batch of riders. This is to prevent too many riders out racing their two laps of the 21.1-kilometre circuit at the same time.

The second batch of 13 riders include medal prospect, Belgium's Remco Evenepoel, who sets off at 14:59 local time (07:59 CEST). Most of the challengers for gold will be in the last batch of 13 riders.

Tom Dumoulin (15:56:30 / 08:56:30), Primož Roglič (16:01 / 09:01), and Wout van Aert (16:08:30 / 09:08:30) will be among the main men to watch as the big names fight for gold on the Fuji International Speedway.

Check out our full race preview here, or read on for the full list of start times.

Start times
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamTime (JST)
1Ahmad Badreddin Wais (EOR)14:00:00
2Saeid Safarzadeh (Iri)14:01:30
3Azzedine Lagab (Alg)14:03:00
4Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri)14:04:30
5Nikias Arndt (Ger)14:06:00
6Stefan de Bod (RSA)14:07:30
7Hugo Houle (Can)14:09:00
8Tanel Kangert (Est)14:10:30
9Nicolas Roche (Irl)14:12:00
10Michael Kukrle (Cze)14:13:30
11George Bennett (NZl)14:15:00
12Lawson Craddock (USA)14:16:30
13Nelson Oliveira (Por)14:18:00
14Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr)14:56:00
15Richie Porte (Aus)14:57:30
16Remco Evenepoel (Bel)14:59:00
17Alberto Bettiol (ita)15:00:30
18Lukas Kubis (Svk)15:02:00
19Toms Skujins (Lat)15:03:30
20Patrick Konrad (Aut)15:05:00
21Rigoberto Uran (Col)15:06:30
22Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz)15:08:00
23Ion Izagirre Insausti (Esp)15:09:30
24Maciej Bodnar (Pol)15:11:00
25Aleksandr Vlasov (ROC)15:12:30
26Maximilian Schachmann (Ger)15:14:00
27Tobias Foss (Nor)15:52:00
28Patrick Bevin (NZl)15:53:30
29Brandon McNulty (USA)15:55:00
30Tom Dumoulin (Ned)15:56:30
31Joao Almeida (Por)15:58:00
32Kasper Asgreen (Den)15:59:30
33Primoz Roglic (Slo)16:01:00
34Geraint Thomas (GBr)16:02:30
35Rohan Dennis (Aus)16:04:00
36Remi Cavagna (Fra)16:05:30
37Stefan Kung (Swi)16:07:00
38Wout van Aert (Bel)16:08:30
39Filippo Ganna (Ita)16:10:00