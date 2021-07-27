Tokyo Olympics men's time trial – start times
By Cyclingnews
Van Aert and Ganna start last, with Evenepoel racing an hour earlier
The final road event of the Tokyo Olympics kicks off at 14:00 Japan time on Wednesday, with a wealth of big names going head to head in the men's time trial.
After Fabian Cancellara's triumph in Rio five years ago, a new Olympic champion will be crowned, with world champions current and past Filippo Ganna, Rohan Dennis, and Tom Dumoulin among the favourites.
Ganna will be last to set off at 16:10 local time (09:10 CEST), a full two hours and 10 minutes after the opener, Ahmad Badreddin Wais of the Refugee Olympic Team.
The first 13 riders – including the USA's Lawson Craddock and Portugal's Nelson Oliveira – will set off at 1:30 intervals, before a 38-minute break and the next batch of riders. This is to prevent too many riders out racing their two laps of the 21.1-kilometre circuit at the same time.
The second batch of 13 riders include medal prospect, Belgium's Remco Evenepoel, who sets off at 14:59 local time (07:59 CEST). Most of the challengers for gold will be in the last batch of 13 riders.
Tom Dumoulin (15:56:30 / 08:56:30), Primož Roglič (16:01 / 09:01), and Wout van Aert (16:08:30 / 09:08:30) will be among the main men to watch as the big names fight for gold on the Fuji International Speedway.
Check out our full race preview here, or read on for the full list of start times.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Time (JST)
|1
|Ahmad Badreddin Wais (EOR)
|14:00:00
|2
|Saeid Safarzadeh (Iri)
|14:01:30
|3
|Azzedine Lagab (Alg)
|14:03:00
|4
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri)
|14:04:30
|5
|Nikias Arndt (Ger)
|14:06:00
|6
|Stefan de Bod (RSA)
|14:07:30
|7
|Hugo Houle (Can)
|14:09:00
|8
|Tanel Kangert (Est)
|14:10:30
|9
|Nicolas Roche (Irl)
|14:12:00
|10
|Michael Kukrle (Cze)
|14:13:30
|11
|George Bennett (NZl)
|14:15:00
|12
|Lawson Craddock (USA)
|14:16:30
|13
|Nelson Oliveira (Por)
|14:18:00
|14
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr)
|14:56:00
|15
|Richie Porte (Aus)
|14:57:30
|16
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel)
|14:59:00
|17
|Alberto Bettiol (ita)
|15:00:30
|18
|Lukas Kubis (Svk)
|15:02:00
|19
|Toms Skujins (Lat)
|15:03:30
|20
|Patrick Konrad (Aut)
|15:05:00
|21
|Rigoberto Uran (Col)
|15:06:30
|22
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz)
|15:08:00
|23
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Esp)
|15:09:30
|24
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol)
|15:11:00
|25
|Aleksandr Vlasov (ROC)
|15:12:30
|26
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger)
|15:14:00
|27
|Tobias Foss (Nor)
|15:52:00
|28
|Patrick Bevin (NZl)
|15:53:30
|29
|Brandon McNulty (USA)
|15:55:00
|30
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned)
|15:56:30
|31
|Joao Almeida (Por)
|15:58:00
|32
|Kasper Asgreen (Den)
|15:59:30
|33
|Primoz Roglic (Slo)
|16:01:00
|34
|Geraint Thomas (GBr)
|16:02:30
|35
|Rohan Dennis (Aus)
|16:04:00
|36
|Remi Cavagna (Fra)
|16:05:30
|37
|Stefan Kung (Swi)
|16:07:00
|38
|Wout van Aert (Bel)
|16:08:30
|39
|Filippo Ganna (Ita)
|16:10:00
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.