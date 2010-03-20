Image 1 of 2 Paul van der Ploeg (Felt Ötztal X-Bionic World Cup team) rode to a win in the Under 23 men's race. (Image credit: Felt Ötztal X-Bionic World Cup Team) Image 2 of 2 Nic Leary rides to a win in the women's race. (Image credit: Mark Leishman)

Cross country racers faced ideal conditions at Forrester Park on Saturday. When the dust settled, Daniel McConnell and Nic Leary walked away with the Oceania titles in the elite men's and women's races, respectively.

The elite and under 23 women's race featured a quality field and a tantalising trans-Tasman rivalry between Nic Leary (New Zealand) and Rowena Fry (Australia). Leary attacked for the lead on the first pinch climb in what was a decisive tactical move, and maintained her lead for the rest of the four lap race, despite Fry's best efforts to reel her in. New Zealand's Fiona McDermid also challenged and finished the race in third only seconds behind Fry, completing a great day' racing for the Manawatu.

In the elite men's race, a different challenge unfolded. Lachlan Norris (Australia) and Daniel McConnell (Australia) claimed the clear air at the front of the race to work together on extending a healthy lead during the six-lap race.

It was behind these two that the race had some chasing excitement - Paul van der Ploeg (Australia), Andrew Blair (Australia) and Adrian Jackson (Australia) provided an effective Australian block on the rest of the field. However, New Zealand's Mike Northcott worked steadily away at the strong Australian presence to finally break free at the end of the fifth lap into third position, which he held to the line.

At the front, the race win came down to a sprint finish between Norris and McConnell, which McConnell claimed after an inside pass on the final corner.

From start it was clear that a lot was at stake in the under 19 men's race, a group of six athletes tussled and exchanged race positions at the front of the pack for the first four laps of their five-lap race. During the fifth lap, a surprise winner emerged who had absolutely demolished any hope of being challenged for the lead heading to the line. Mathew Waghorn of New Zealand won to the delight of the New Zealand crowd and his supporters.

Age group racing took place in the morning and showcased a strong field of Dunedin local entries, with many top New Zealanders and a sprinkling of Australian and French Polynesians. Mark Lieshman (Masters 30+) and Anton Cooper (Under 17) raced four laps in their respective classes and provided an amazing demonstration of experience versus youth at the front of the field. Both won their categories easily, and Lieshman was full of praise for the tactical nous of the young Christchurch rider, being able to observe very closely the way Cooper built his win.

Full Results

Elite and Under 23* men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel McConnell (Australia) 2:02:29 2 Lachlan Norris (Australia) 3 Mike Northcott (New Zealand) 0:03:42 4 Paul van der Ploeg* (Australia) 0:04:51 5 Adrian Jackson (Australia) 0:06:38 6 Ben Henderson (Australia) 0:07:03 7 Stuart Houltham (New Zealand) 0:07:30 8 Carl Jones* (New Zealand) 0:08:34 9 Andrew Blair (Australia) 0:09:22 10 Dirk Peters* (New Zealand) 0:10:28 11 Joshua Carlson (Australia) 0:10:43 12 Brenton Jones* (Australia) 0:12:51 13 Nick Both (Australia) 0:14:10 14 Scott Green* (New Zealand) 0:15:40 15 Ethan Glover* (New Zealand) 0:15:52 16 Scott Lyttle (New Zealand) 0:16:15 17 Gavin McCarthy (New Zealand) 0:16:31 18 Alexander Revell (New Zealand) 0:17:24 19 Cal Britten* (Australia) 0:23:03 20 James Peacock* (Australia) 0:27:08 -2laps Adrian Retief* (New Zealand) -2laps Jeff Notman* (New Zealand) -2laps Manarii Laurent (French Polynesia) DNF Justin Price (New Zealand) DNF Kyle Wood (New Zealand)

Elite and Under 23* women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nic Leary (New Zealand) 1:38:23 2 Rowena Fry (New Zealand) 0:01:20 3 Fiona Macdermid (New Zealand) 0:01:22 4 Heather Logie (Australia) 0:01:30 5 Rebecca Henderson* (Australia) 0:04:25 6 Anja McDonald (New Zealand) 0:05:41 7 Eloise Fry (New Zealand) 0:06:11 8 Michelle Ballamy (New Zealand) 0:07:21 9 Katherine O Neill* (New Zealand) 0:07:51 10 Katherine O Shea (Australia) 0:08:20 11 Samara Sheppard* (New Zealand) 0:08:59 12 Cathy Hamer (New Zealand) 0:10:42 13 Therese Rhodes* (Australia) 0:11:41 14 Sara Taylor (New Zealand) 0:12:15 15 Adrienne Hooper* (New Zealand) 0:12:35 16 Sasha Smith* (New Zealand) 0:12:55 17 Raewyn Morrison* (New Zealand) 0:18:31 -3laps Lisa Morgan (New Zealand)

Junior Under 19 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathew Waghorn (New Zealand) 1:48:10 2 Mitchell Codner (Australia) 0:01:07 3 Trenton Day (Australia) 0:02:10 4 Locky McArthur (New Zealand) 0:03:14 5 Michael Crosbie (Australia) 0:03:28 6 Kyle Ward (Australia) 0:03:54 7 Bradley Hudson (New Zealand) 0:04:12 8 Cameron Ivory (Australia) 0:05:42 9 Tom Bradshaw (New Zealand) 0:06:50 10 Logan Horn (New Zealand) 0:07:59 11 Samuel Shaw (New Zealand) 0:09:36 12 Conor Corbett (New Zealand) 0:09:44 13 Casper Oxlee (Australia) 0:09:49 14 Josh Russller-Gibbs (New Zealand) 0:12:19 15 Campbell Tannock (New Zealand) 0:12:53 16 Tane Crosby (Australia) 0:17:39 17 Ian Burgess (New Zealand) 0:20:08 -1lap Dominic Furkert (New Zealand) -1lap James Hanus (Australia) -2laps Ryan Macanally (Australia) DNF Thomas Prestidge (New Zealand)

Junior Under 19 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexa Peters (New Zealand) 1:29:05

Junior Under 17 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Charlie Murray (New Zealand) 1:14:28 2 David Ashby-Coventry (New Zealand) 0:00:13 3 Ben Oliver (New Zealand) 0:04:50 4 Mitchell Campbell (New Zealand) 0:09:06 5 Craig Murray (New Zealand) 0:35:11

Junior Under 17 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mary Gray (New Zealand) 1:25:55

Junior Under 15 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anton Cooper (New Zealand) 1:25:07 2 Nigel McDowell (New Zealand) 0:09:23 3 Craig Oliver (New Zealand) 0:13:41 4 Fabian Wybrow-O Brien (New Zealand) 0:27:37 5 Hayden Cleminson (New Zealand) 0:28:01

Junior Under 15 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laura Bridger (New Zealand) 1:05:46 DNS Samantha Hope (New Zealand)

Senior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Manli Wang (New Zealand) 1:38:30 2 Chazz Michael (New Zealand) 0:03:40 3 Daniel Hellyer (New Zealand) 0:07:03 4 Joel Anderson (New Zealand) 0:18:13 5 Matt Corbott (New Zealand) 0:28:56

Master 1 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Leishman (New Zealand) 1:26:02 2 Mark Fry (New Zealand) 0:14:22 3 Scotty Cain (New Zealand) 0:18:44 4 Roscoe Coltrane (New Zealand) 0:34:40 DNF Brad Smith (New Zealand)

Master Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Melissa Newell (New Zealand) 1:33:53 2 Sarah Beadel (New Zealand) 0:05:18 3 Andrea Murray (New Zealand) 0:10:54 4 Pamela Thompson (New Zealand) 0:12:54 5 Linda Hope (New Zealand) 0:20:38 6 Anne Gray (New Zealand) 0:24:25 7 Merrin Brewster (New Zealand) 0:42:57

Master 2 Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evan James (Australia) 1:43:22 2 Bruce Jenkins (New Zealand) 0:02:31 3 Andrew MacDonald (New Zealand) 0:05:05 4 Peter Bridger (New Zealand) 0:10:36 5 Craig Bates (New Zealand) 0:12:28 6 Heiroa Tauraa (French Polynesia) 0:25:12

Master 3 Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leith Paterson (New Zealand) 1:57:24 2 Michael O Brian (New Zealand) 0:04:14

Fastest men's laps # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel McConnell (Australia) 0:20:25 2 Lachlan Norris (Australia) 3 Mike Northcott (New Zealand) 0:00:37 4 Paul van der Ploeg (Australia) 0:00:48 5 Anton Cooper (New Zealand) 0:00:52 6 Mark Leishman (New Zealand) 0:01:05 7 Adrian Jackson (Australia) 0:01:06 8 Ben Henderson (Australia) 0:01:10 9 Mathew Waghorn (New Zealand) 0:01:13 10 Stuart Houltham (New Zealand) 0:01:15 11 Carl Jones (New Zealand) 0:01:26 12 Mitchell Codner (Australia) 13 Andrew Blair (Australia) 0:01:34 14 Trenton Day (Australia) 0:01:39 15 Dirk Peters (New Zealand) 0:01:45