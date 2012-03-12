Trending

The afternoon super D event was run in brilliant conditions, with a varied, quality field taking on some of Whaka's best and most well-known trails. A wide range of racers were represented, with several of New Zealand's top cross country athletes getting a chance to stretch their legs against some of the areas best trail riders and downhillers before racing the cross country.

U23 local Sam Shaw won the senior men's race in style in the quickest overall time of the evening. Shaw had dealt with some mechanical issues during practice, but raced a clean, calculated run to outpace his competition on a course that turned out to be a superb test of fitness and nerve. The second, third and fourth placed athletes contained a vast amount of combined experience between them - Byron Scott, Craig Pattle, ex-elite and international class downhill athletes, and John Kirkcaldie returning from a six-year retirement after a stellar career on the US national circuit. Shaw was more than a match for their experience however, and a five-second margin was his buffer for the inaugural Oceanias super D.

Raewyn Morrison had already claimed the national championship super D title earlier this summer, and added the Oceania senior women's title to her swag today in Rotorua. Morrison withstood a strong challenge from Auckland's Sasha Smith, taking a solid 10-second win. Other category winners of note were Jamie Nicoll who like Morrison added the Oceania title to his National Championship title in the masters 30-40, and locals Pete Calnan (masters 40+) and Connor Hamilton (juniors) winning well in their respective classes.

Full Results

Senior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Shaw (New Zealand)0:07:08.39
2Byron Scott (New Zealand)0:00:04.90
3Craig Pattle (New Zealand)0:00:07.51
4John Kirkcaldie (New Zealand)0:00:07.97
5Miles Davies (New Zealand)0:00:12.94
6Jon Odams (Australia)0:00:13.16
7Aaron Perry (New Zealand)0:00:23.03
8Ryan Williamson (New Zealand)0:00:44.01
9Brandon Lumsden (New Zealand)0:00:57.19
10Kurt McDonald (New Zealand)0:00:58.50
11Mark Davidge (New Zealand)0:01:02.47
12Brendon Regan (New Zealand)0:01:24.39
13Brad Christie (New Zealand)0:01:34.18
14Tuan Aznizan Bin Tuan Aziz (New Zealand)0:03:40.13
DNFDaniel Franks (New Zealand)
DNFEdwin Crossling (New Zealand)
DNSKieran Bennett (New Zealand)
DNSJames Hanus (Australia)
DNSAdrian Retief (New Zealand)
DNSSid Taberlay (Australia)

Master 1 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jamie Nicoll (New Zealand)0:07:13.82
2Jeff Carter (New Zealand)0:00:29.42
3Mike Searle (New Zealand)0:00:32.75
4Campbell Wilson (New Zealand)0:00:56.67
5Liam O'Keeffe (New Zealand)0:00:57.57
6Mark Harrowfield (New Zealand)0:00:59.77
7James Lewis (New Zealand)0:01:02.76
8Jay Timmer (New Zealand)0:01:11.24
9James Murdie (New Zealand)0:01:51.02
DNSBen Hogarth (Australia)

Master 2 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Calnan (New Zealand)0:07:27.67
2Nick Davies (New Zealand)0:00:29.76
3Rod Bardsley (New Zealand)0:00:37.65
4Michael Williamson (New Zealand)0:00:44.30
5John Baddiley (New Zealand)0:00:46.00
6Darryl McFarlane (New Zealand)0:00:49.64
7Neil Poskitt (New Zealand)
8Martyn Owen (New Zealand)0:01:32.09
9Barrie Llewellyn (New Zealand)0:02:28.23

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Connor Hamilton (New Zealand)0:07:53.52
2Liam Jeffries (New Zealand)0:00:03.99
3Josh Reilly (New Zealand)0:00:13.61
4Isaac Schuurman (New Zealand)0:00:28.58
5Nathan Saunders (New Zealand)0:00:35.29
6Mark Poskitt (New Zealand)0:01:02.55
7Joe Jurlina (New Zealand)0:03:36.11
DNFElliot Pearce (New Zealand)

Senior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Raewyn Morrison (New Zealand)0:07:54.53
2Sasha Smith (New Zealand)0:00:11.21

Master 1 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Davies (New Zealand)0:08:56.96

Master 2 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah Beadel (New Zealand)0:08:45.59
2Katrine Gellatly (New Zealand)0:00:21.25

