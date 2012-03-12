The afternoon super D event was run in brilliant conditions, with a varied, quality field taking on some of Whaka's best and most well-known trails. A wide range of racers were represented, with several of New Zealand's top cross country athletes getting a chance to stretch their legs against some of the areas best trail riders and downhillers before racing the cross country.

U23 local Sam Shaw won the senior men's race in style in the quickest overall time of the evening. Shaw had dealt with some mechanical issues during practice, but raced a clean, calculated run to outpace his competition on a course that turned out to be a superb test of fitness and nerve. The second, third and fourth placed athletes contained a vast amount of combined experience between them - Byron Scott, Craig Pattle, ex-elite and international class downhill athletes, and John Kirkcaldie returning from a six-year retirement after a stellar career on the US national circuit. Shaw was more than a match for their experience however, and a five-second margin was his buffer for the inaugural Oceanias super D.

Raewyn Morrison had already claimed the national championship super D title earlier this summer, and added the Oceania senior women's title to her swag today in Rotorua. Morrison withstood a strong challenge from Auckland's Sasha Smith, taking a solid 10-second win. Other category winners of note were Jamie Nicoll who like Morrison added the Oceania title to his National Championship title in the masters 30-40, and locals Pete Calnan (masters 40+) and Connor Hamilton (juniors) winning well in their respective classes.

Full Results

Senior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Shaw (New Zealand) 0:07:08.39 2 Byron Scott (New Zealand) 0:00:04.90 3 Craig Pattle (New Zealand) 0:00:07.51 4 John Kirkcaldie (New Zealand) 0:00:07.97 5 Miles Davies (New Zealand) 0:00:12.94 6 Jon Odams (Australia) 0:00:13.16 7 Aaron Perry (New Zealand) 0:00:23.03 8 Ryan Williamson (New Zealand) 0:00:44.01 9 Brandon Lumsden (New Zealand) 0:00:57.19 10 Kurt McDonald (New Zealand) 0:00:58.50 11 Mark Davidge (New Zealand) 0:01:02.47 12 Brendon Regan (New Zealand) 0:01:24.39 13 Brad Christie (New Zealand) 0:01:34.18 14 Tuan Aznizan Bin Tuan Aziz (New Zealand) 0:03:40.13 DNF Daniel Franks (New Zealand) DNF Edwin Crossling (New Zealand) DNS Kieran Bennett (New Zealand) DNS James Hanus (Australia) DNS Adrian Retief (New Zealand) DNS Sid Taberlay (Australia)

Master 1 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jamie Nicoll (New Zealand) 0:07:13.82 2 Jeff Carter (New Zealand) 0:00:29.42 3 Mike Searle (New Zealand) 0:00:32.75 4 Campbell Wilson (New Zealand) 0:00:56.67 5 Liam O'Keeffe (New Zealand) 0:00:57.57 6 Mark Harrowfield (New Zealand) 0:00:59.77 7 James Lewis (New Zealand) 0:01:02.76 8 Jay Timmer (New Zealand) 0:01:11.24 9 James Murdie (New Zealand) 0:01:51.02 DNS Ben Hogarth (Australia)

Master 2 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Calnan (New Zealand) 0:07:27.67 2 Nick Davies (New Zealand) 0:00:29.76 3 Rod Bardsley (New Zealand) 0:00:37.65 4 Michael Williamson (New Zealand) 0:00:44.30 5 John Baddiley (New Zealand) 0:00:46.00 6 Darryl McFarlane (New Zealand) 0:00:49.64 7 Neil Poskitt (New Zealand) 8 Martyn Owen (New Zealand) 0:01:32.09 9 Barrie Llewellyn (New Zealand) 0:02:28.23

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Connor Hamilton (New Zealand) 0:07:53.52 2 Liam Jeffries (New Zealand) 0:00:03.99 3 Josh Reilly (New Zealand) 0:00:13.61 4 Isaac Schuurman (New Zealand) 0:00:28.58 5 Nathan Saunders (New Zealand) 0:00:35.29 6 Mark Poskitt (New Zealand) 0:01:02.55 7 Joe Jurlina (New Zealand) 0:03:36.11 DNF Elliot Pearce (New Zealand)

Senior women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Raewyn Morrison (New Zealand) 0:07:54.53 2 Sasha Smith (New Zealand) 0:00:11.21

Master 1 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Davies (New Zealand) 0:08:56.96