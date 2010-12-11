The Honda Dream Team continued its brilliant form, taking four from four races in the Honda Insight Women’s International GP Series, with Melissa Hoskins crossing the line first in Coogee. Liz Georgouras claimed second in today’s race and Trudy Van Der Satraaten took third.

“We’ve got four from four now, I don’t think you could ask for a better result. Today we tried something different, it wasn’t as much of a sprint finish. I made a move, got the break and came off with good legs,” she said.

Honda Dream Team leader, Rochelle Gilmore said she was proud of the team effort which resulted in Hoskins’ win.

“Mel and the team put in a fantastic effort. We have the strength to change our plan from day to day. Everybody expected us to race for me for a sprint today, and that’s why we manage to do so well now, because every member of the team is capable of winning.”

“Mel said this morning she felt really good and she felt really good yesterday, we thought she had the ability to win from the break so we got her out there and she finished it off,” Gilmore said.

After the fourth round of the Honda Insight Women’s International GP Series, Peta Mullens leads with 27 points, followed by Rochelle Gilmore on 24 points and Emily Collins on 22 points. The series is due to conclude with a race in Cronulla on Sunday and Gilmore said she and the Honda Dream Team are looking forward to the final race.

“I feel really good after a rest today, fresh and ready for tomorrow. I wouldn’t say the race is mine tomorrow, but I think it will go to a member of the Honda Dream Team.”



Brief results 1 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Honda Dream Team 12 pts 2 Liz Georgouras (Aus) Virgin Blue 10 3 Trudy Van Der Straaten (Aus) Bicisport 8 4 Sue Forsyth (Aus) North Sydney 7 5 Nikolina Orlic (Aus) Bellavello 6 6 Tiffany Pezzulo (USA) Vanderkitten 5 7 Laura Luxford (Aus) Virgin Blue 4 8 Emily Collins (Nzl) Cyclesport 3 9 Kate Chilcott (Nzl) North Harbour 2 10 Jospehine Tomic (Aus) Honda Dream Team 1