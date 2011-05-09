Byberg wins race in her home nation of Norway
Fagerli victorious in men's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ole Christian Fagerli (Nor)
|1:31:00
|2
|Ola Kjören (Nor)
|0:01:05
|3
|Hakon Austad (Nor)
|0:03:17
|4
|Tobias Saether (Nor)
|0:03:53
|5
|Ole Hem (Nor)
|0:05:06
|6
|Henrik Kippernes (Nor)
|0:05:24
|7
|Sondre Norland (Nor)
|0:07:36
|8
|Rune Hoydahl (Nor)
|0:08:22
|9
|Sturla Aune (Nor)
|0:08:39
|10
|Kristoffer Wormsen (Nor)
|0:08:57
|11
|Johan J. Stroemberg (Nor)
|0:09:04
|12
|Lars Granberg (Nor)
|0:09:36
|13
|Kenneth Olsen (Nor)
|0:09:52
|14
|Erik Sæter (Nor)
|15
|Lars Ragnar Manengen (Nor)
|16
|Trond Skaale (Nor)
|17
|Brynjulf Ågård Spalder (Nor)
|18
|Eivind Andreas Røed (Nor)
|19
|Svein Flornes (Nor)
|20
|Jonas Lundberg (Swe)
|21
|Truls Høye Ekholt (Nor)
|DNF
|Martin Haugo (Nor)
|DNF
|Jan Øivind Holgersen (Nor)
|DNS
|Arnstein Nagell (Nor)
|DNS
|Knut Erik Nesteby (Nor)
|DNS
|Mathias Stene (Nor)
|DNS
|Even Sverdrup Augdal (Nor)
|DNS
|Fredrik Haraldseth (Nor)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lene Byberg (Nor)
|1:06:16
|2
|Heidi Sandsto Rosaasen (Nor)
|0:03:29
|3
|Ingrid Sofie Jacobsen (Nor)
|0:07:35
|DNS
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor)
|DNS
|Torunn Stake Laengen (Nor)
|DNS
|Marte Haga (Nor)
|DNS
|Veronica Jacobsen (Nor)
