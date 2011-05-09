Trending

Byberg wins race in her home nation of Norway

Fagerli victorious in men's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ole Christian Fagerli (Nor)1:31:00
2Ola Kjören (Nor)0:01:05
3Hakon Austad (Nor)0:03:17
4Tobias Saether (Nor)0:03:53
5Ole Hem (Nor)0:05:06
6Henrik Kippernes (Nor)0:05:24
7Sondre Norland (Nor)0:07:36
8Rune Hoydahl (Nor)0:08:22
9Sturla Aune (Nor)0:08:39
10Kristoffer Wormsen (Nor)0:08:57
11Johan J. Stroemberg (Nor)0:09:04
12Lars Granberg (Nor)0:09:36
13Kenneth Olsen (Nor)0:09:52
14Erik Sæter (Nor)
15Lars Ragnar Manengen (Nor)
16Trond Skaale (Nor)
17Brynjulf Ågård Spalder (Nor)
18Eivind Andreas Røed (Nor)
19Svein Flornes (Nor)
20Jonas Lundberg (Swe)
21Truls Høye Ekholt (Nor)
DNFMartin Haugo (Nor)
DNFJan Øivind Holgersen (Nor)
DNSArnstein Nagell (Nor)
DNSKnut Erik Nesteby (Nor)
DNSMathias Stene (Nor)
DNSEven Sverdrup Augdal (Nor)
DNSFredrik Haraldseth (Nor)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lene Byberg (Nor)1:06:16
2Heidi Sandsto Rosaasen (Nor)0:03:29
3Ingrid Sofie Jacobsen (Nor)0:07:35
DNSGunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor)
DNSTorunn Stake Laengen (Nor)
DNSMarte Haga (Nor)
DNSVeronica Jacobsen (Nor)

