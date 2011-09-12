Trending

Fagerli wins in Norway

Rosaasen victorious in women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ole Christian Fagerli (Nor)1:29:13
2Ole Hem (Nor)0:02:08
3Sturla Aune (Nor)0:02:42
4Tobias Saether (Nor)0:03:32
5Henrik Kippernes (Nor)0:03:59
6Alexander Blomqvist (Swe)0:04:40
7Rafal Hebisz (Pol)0:07:58
8Pal Einar Spilleth (Nor)0:09:08
9Thomas Dahlsrud (Nor)0:09:42
10Erik Sæter (Nor)0:11:51
11Fredrik Haraldseth (Nor)0:12:53
12Ole Martin Anmarkrud (Nor)0:18:00
13Eivind Andreas Røed (Nor)0:20:27
14Even Sverdrup Augdal (Nor)0:21:27
15Johan J. Stroemberg (Nor)0:22:27
16Joakim Wallmark (Nor)0:23:27
DNFSindre Engh (Nor)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heidi Sandsto Rosaasen (Nor)1:12:17
2Ingrid Sofie Jacobsen (Nor)0:01:46
3Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)0:02:51
4Tone Kristin Larsen (Nor)0:07:09
5Silje Wangensteen (Nor)11:05:03

Latest on Cyclingnews