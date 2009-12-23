Trending

Nys tops Noordzeecross

Meeusen posts another strong result in elites

Image 1 of 15

Tom Meeusen (Fidea) was pleased with second to Nys.

Tom Meeusen (Fidea) was pleased with second to Nys.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 15

The "all stars" podium: Danny De Bie, Rudy De Bie and Johan Museeuw

The "all stars" podium: Danny De Bie, Rudy De Bie and Johan Museeuw
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 15

Tom Meeusen put in another brilliant performance against the elites.

Tom Meeusen put in another brilliant performance against the elites.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 15

Sven Nys puts the power down in Middelkerke.

Sven Nys puts the power down in Middelkerke.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 5 of 15

Jonathan Page's bib number mirrored his finish, 8th.

Jonathan Page's bib number mirrored his finish, 8th.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 6 of 15

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 7 of 15

Sven Nys heads up the embankment.

Sven Nys heads up the embankment.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 8 of 15

Jonathan Page (Planet Bike) hit the top ten in Middelkerke.

Jonathan Page (Planet Bike) hit the top ten in Middelkerke.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 9 of 15

Jamey Driscoll and Jeremy Powers compare notes after the Noordzeecross.

Jamey Driscoll and Jeremy Powers compare notes after the Noordzeecross.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 10 of 15

The podium in Middelkerke: Tom Meeusen, Sven Nys and Klaas Vantornout.

The podium in Middelkerke: Tom Meeusen, Sven Nys and Klaas Vantornout.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 11 of 15

Meeusen and Nys' bikes at doping control.

Meeusen and Nys' bikes at doping control.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 12 of 15

Tom Meeusen's bike sits outside doping control

Tom Meeusen's bike sits outside doping control
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 13 of 15

The doping control van is hard to miss.

The doping control van is hard to miss.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 14 of 15

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Colnago)

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Colnago)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 15 of 15

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Colnago) scores another win in Middelkerke

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Colnago) scores another win in Middelkerke
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

For the fifth time in his career Sven Nys has won the cyclo-cross race near the North Sea in Middelkerke, Belgium. While temperatures dove under the freezing point and a cold wind tortured the crowds, the weather didn't seem to bother the Belgian champion, who finished solo ahead of Tom Meeusen, the on-form Belgian U23 rider, and Klaas Vantornout.

It's the eighth victory of the season for Nys, but more importantly it was also his third win in five days, boosting his morale just before the all important weeks after Christmas. "These are the heydays of 'cross and a lot of people came over to watch this race although it isn't included in any competition. Due to the absence of Albert and Stybar winning seems normal but it always feels good to do so. If I would have been training I'd have suffered just as much," Nys said.

Nys accelerated during the third lap and the Belgian champion was joined by young Tom Meeusen and Klaas Vantornout. The latter had to let go of the leaders after going over the handlebars.

Nys rode a steady pace and never worried about Meeusen, who had a hard time staying near Nys, and halfway through the race the duo had a huge gap on the first chaser's group: Klaas Vantornout, Jonathan Page, Rob Peeters, Dieter Vanthourenhout, Tom Vandenbosch, Jan Verstraeten, Jan Denuwelaere and Ben Berden.

Meeusen had to let go of Nys with three laps to go but the 21-year-old Belgian didn't fade completely and easily held on to second place. "I'm surprised that after my second place in Antwerp I'm on the podium again with the pro's. I benefitted because Nys caught all the wind and he allowed me to stay with him for a long time; he probably wasn't worried about me," Meeusen told Cyclingnews.

Further back it was Vantornout who stormed away from the other chasers and the Sunweb Projob rider easily rode towards third place, at one minute from winner Nys. "In Kalmthout I rode a perfect race on a similar course but here I made a mistake and went over the handlebars. On one occasion I tried to get back near the front and suddenly I had ten seconds on the others. There were twenty more seconds but to close down that gap on Nys on this course isn't possible," Vantornout told Cyclingnews.

A group of five riders battled for fourth place and it was Dieter Vanthourenhout who won it. After a strong start in which he rode in second place for about a lap, Page finished last of this group. "I ran out of gas towards the end of the race," Page told Cyclingnews.

In previous years Page always did well in Middelkerke with a couple of second places and a fourth place last year. "Compared to those this is reasonably good, especially because it is the fifth day since I flew back from the US which is normally the worst day," Page said.

There were many more US riders at the start in Middelkerke including the Canondale-Cyclocrossworld team's Jeremy Powers, who rode in second place during the first lap before fading back to seventeenth place. Teammate James Driscoll choose different tactics, moving up throughout the race. The 23-year-old battled for tenth place with two younger Belgians and eventually claimed a solid eleventh place.

"This was much better than last year, when I crashed early on with Ryan Trebon," Driscoll told Cyclingnews. On Sunday Driscoll finished 38th in the World Cup of Kalmthout and his performance in Middelkerke surely boosted his confidence.

Team-mate Powers opted not to race in Kalmthout in order to get used to the European clock. "My start was fantastic but suddenly they accelerated and off they went. In the US we ease off once in a while but here it's flat out all the time. But it's good like that, I wouldn't want to be anywhere else in the world right now," Powers told Cyclingnews.

Further back Daniel Summerhill rode a decent race, finishing just ahead of compatriot Brian Matter.

At noon many former riders battled each other in an all-stars race. Coach of the Belgian national team Rudy De Bie won the event, besting his brother and former world champion of 1989 Danny De Bie and Johan Museeuw. The North Sea cross was organized for the 51st time. It began in February 1959 and is the oldest standing cyclo-cross race.

Full results
1Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago1:00:34
2Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:16
3Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Projob0:01:00
4Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:01:09
5Rob Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago0:01:15
6Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) Rendement Hypo Cyclingteam VZW0:01:18
7Jan Verstraeten (Bel) KDL Trans NV0:01:20
8Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike0:01:25
9Ben Berden (Bel)0:01:49
10Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb-Projob0:01:54
11James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com0:01:57
12Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Rendement Hypo Cyclingteam VZW0:02:00
13Geert Wellens (Bel) AVB - Cycling Team (Bel) AVB - Cycling Team0:02:24
14Marco Bianco (Ita) L Arcobaleno Carraro Team (Ita)0:02:31
15Jempy Drucker (Lux)0:03:19
16Vinnie Braet (Bel)0:03:34
17Jeremy Powers (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com-Cannondale0:03:36
18Gianni Denolf (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:03:54
19Kendric Van Grembergen (Bel) Profel-Prorace Continental Team0:04:01
20Marco Bianco (Ita) L Arcobaleno Carraro Team (Ita)0:04:20
21Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Fidea Cycling Team (Bel) Fidea Cycling Team0:04:47
22Daniel Summerhill (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin0:06:12
23Brian Matter (USA) Team Gear Grinder0:06:26
24Dany Lacroix (Bel) Easypay Cyclocross Team0:07:01
25Bjorn Rondelez (Bel) Lingier Versluys Beachbikers Team0:07:16
26Brecht Lippens (Bel) C.T. Keukens Buysse Knesselare0:07:36
27Jonathan Bervoets (Bel) Heylen Meubelcentrale Zlwc St.Tru
28Nicolas Le Besq (Fra) A.C Centuloise (Fra)
29Travis Livermon (USA) Champion System/Cannondale
30Khangarid Naran (Mgl)
31Baasankhuu (Mgl)
32Romain Lejeune (Fra) Eseg Douai (Fra)
33Paul Herman (Fra) CL Barlin (Fra)
34Dimitri Corriete (Fra)
35Jeremy Benoit (Fra)
36Steve Fisher (USA) Rad Racing NW/Hagens Berman
37Osmond Bakker (Can)
38Joseph Schmalz (USA) KCCX/Verge
39Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com/Joe's Garage/IF
40Boldbaatar (Mgl)
41Rudy Kowalsky (Fra)
42Eli Regoji (Fra)
43Gareth Whittall (GBr) Beauvale CC (GBr)
44Naranbat Ariunbold (Mgl)
45Matt Brandon (USA)

All stars
1Rudy De Bie
2Danny De Bie
3Marc Janssens
4Ronny Devos
5Mario De Clercq
6Paul De Brauwer
7Hans De Clercq
8Eric De Vlaeminck
9Stefaan Vermeersch
10Bert Vermeire
11Paul Herygers
12Peter Van den Abeele
13Wim De Coninck
14Norbert Dedeckere
15Roland Liboton
16Fons De Wolf
17Nico Mattan

 

