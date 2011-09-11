Trending

Powers crushes international field in 'cross opener

Wyman wins women's race with large margin

Jeremy Powers lines up for the men's race.

(Image credit: Anne Rock)
Ian Field came across the pond to race the Nittany Lion 'Cross

(Image credit: Anne Rock)
Helen Wyman (Kona) won the women's race

(Image credit: Anne Rock)
Jeremy Powers poses with photographer Anthony Skorochod

(Image credit: Anne Rock)

Full Results

Men - Elite
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus0:57:11
2Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles0:00:32
3Fabio Ursi (Ita)0:01:01
4Tom Bosch (Bel) AA Drink/Leontien.nl0:02:35
5Justin Lindine (USA) Joe's Garage0:03:08
6Eric Brungger (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School0:03:30
7Luke Keough (USA) Mock Orange Bikes0:04:09
8Jared Nieters (USA) Battley Harley-Davidson0:04:14
9Weston Schempf (USA) Charm City Cycling0:04:18
10Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) Charm City Cycling0:04:35
11Greg Wittwer (USA) Haymarket Bicycles0:04:58
12Noah Niwinski (USA) Boone Velo0:05:16
13Ryan Dewald (USA) Battley Harley-Davidson
14Lukas Muller (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School0:05:33
15Zoltan Tisza (Hun) Champion System Racing0:05:44
16Bobby Lea (USA) Pure Energy Cycling-Proairhfa0:05:54
17Michael Mihalik (USA) Freddie Fu Cycling Team0:06:03
18Donny Green (USA)0:06:06
19Eric Muehl (USA) Industry Nine0:06:17
20Lucas Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Bikes0:06:24
21Shaun Adamson (Can) Cycle-Smart0:06:45
22Robert Marion (USA) Carpediem Racing0:07:01
23Wayne Bray (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal0:07:10
24Gerald Adasavage (USA) Bicycle Therapy0:07:21
25Bryan Fawley (USA)0:07:35
26Cameron Dodge (USA)0:07:44
27Jesse Keough (USA) Corner Cycle Cycling Club0:08:23
28Steven Ordons (USA) Human Zoom Cycling0:08:29
29Kevin Sweeney (USA)0:08:42
30Patrick Bradley (USA) C C Evesham0:08:59
31Christopher Consorto (USA) Bikeline0:09:06
32Evan Huff (USA) Tenet Racing0:09:12
33Ryan Fawley (USA)0:09:25
34Ryan Leech (USA) Hilton Head Cycling Inc0:09:43
35Katriel Statman (USA)0:10:14
36Gunnar Bergey (USA)0:12:18
37 (-2 laps)Fred Brown (USA) Mtbnj.Com
38Jackie Simes (USA)
39Zachary Semian (USA) Mid-Atlantic Cycling Club
40Shawn Adams (USA)
41Gavriel Epstein (USA)
42 (-4 laps)Benjamin Salibra (USA) Project U23
43Collin Becker (Can)
44Guillaume Nelessen (USA)
45 (-5 laps)James Doherty (USA)

Women - Elite
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Team0:46:17
2Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Vermeeren0:01:06
3Laura Van Gilder (USA) Mellow Mushroom Racing0:01:36
4Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team Cf-Elite0:01:55
5Carolyn Popovic (USA)0:02:30
6Gabriella Day (GBr) Renner Custom Cyclo Cross Team0:02:51
7Stacey Barbossa (USA) Team Cosmic0:03:05
8Kristin Gavin (USA) Team Cf0:03:18
9Arley Kemmerer (USA) Cawes P/B Specialized0:03:35
10Anna Young (USA) Mvp Health Care Cycling0:03:56
11Patricia Buerkle (USA) Virginia Beach Velo/East Coast0:04:14
12Frances Morrison (USA) Tenet Racing0:04:38
13Rebecca Wellons (USA) Team Danbury Audi/Pedal And Pum0:05:13
14Kristen Lasasso (USA) Mellow Mushroom Racing0:05:46
15Erin Silliman (USA) Virginia Beach Velo/East Coast0:06:11
16Jennifer Maxwell (USA) Team Kenda Presented By Geargri0:06:55
17Lauri Webber (USA) Independent Fabrication0:07:30
18Lenore Pipes (USA) Pure Energy Cycling0:07:45
19Vicki Thomas (Can) Ottawa.Cx0:07:48
20Brittlee Bowman (USA) Crossresults.Com P/B Jra Cycles0:08:19
21Rebecca Frederick (USA) Lateral Stress Velo Inc.0:08:58
22Andrea Luebbe (USA) Human Zoom Cycling0:09:23
23Kimberly Thomas (USA) Fusion Cycling Team0:09:36
24Michelle Bishop (USA) Cadence/Cannondale Women's Raci0:10:10
25Erin Mascelli (USA) Watchung Wheelmen0:10:42
26Kathleen Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes0:11:11

