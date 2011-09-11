Powers crushes international field in 'cross opener
Wyman wins women's race with large margin
Day 1: -
Image 1 of 4
Image 2 of 4
Image 3 of 4
Image 4 of 4
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus
|0:57:11
|2
|Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles
|0:00:32
|3
|Fabio Ursi (Ita)
|0:01:01
|4
|Tom Bosch (Bel) AA Drink/Leontien.nl
|0:02:35
|5
|Justin Lindine (USA) Joe's Garage
|0:03:08
|6
|Eric Brungger (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School
|0:03:30
|7
|Luke Keough (USA) Mock Orange Bikes
|0:04:09
|8
|Jared Nieters (USA) Battley Harley-Davidson
|0:04:14
|9
|Weston Schempf (USA) Charm City Cycling
|0:04:18
|10
|Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) Charm City Cycling
|0:04:35
|11
|Greg Wittwer (USA) Haymarket Bicycles
|0:04:58
|12
|Noah Niwinski (USA) Boone Velo
|0:05:16
|13
|Ryan Dewald (USA) Battley Harley-Davidson
|14
|Lukas Muller (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School
|0:05:33
|15
|Zoltan Tisza (Hun) Champion System Racing
|0:05:44
|16
|Bobby Lea (USA) Pure Energy Cycling-Proairhfa
|0:05:54
|17
|Michael Mihalik (USA) Freddie Fu Cycling Team
|0:06:03
|18
|Donny Green (USA)
|0:06:06
|19
|Eric Muehl (USA) Industry Nine
|0:06:17
|20
|Lucas Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Bikes
|0:06:24
|21
|Shaun Adamson (Can) Cycle-Smart
|0:06:45
|22
|Robert Marion (USA) Carpediem Racing
|0:07:01
|23
|Wayne Bray (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|0:07:10
|24
|Gerald Adasavage (USA) Bicycle Therapy
|0:07:21
|25
|Bryan Fawley (USA)
|0:07:35
|26
|Cameron Dodge (USA)
|0:07:44
|27
|Jesse Keough (USA) Corner Cycle Cycling Club
|0:08:23
|28
|Steven Ordons (USA) Human Zoom Cycling
|0:08:29
|29
|Kevin Sweeney (USA)
|0:08:42
|30
|Patrick Bradley (USA) C C Evesham
|0:08:59
|31
|Christopher Consorto (USA) Bikeline
|0:09:06
|32
|Evan Huff (USA) Tenet Racing
|0:09:12
|33
|Ryan Fawley (USA)
|0:09:25
|34
|Ryan Leech (USA) Hilton Head Cycling Inc
|0:09:43
|35
|Katriel Statman (USA)
|0:10:14
|36
|Gunnar Bergey (USA)
|0:12:18
|37 (-2 laps)
|Fred Brown (USA) Mtbnj.Com
|38
|Jackie Simes (USA)
|39
|Zachary Semian (USA) Mid-Atlantic Cycling Club
|40
|Shawn Adams (USA)
|41
|Gavriel Epstein (USA)
|42 (-4 laps)
|Benjamin Salibra (USA) Project U23
|43
|Collin Becker (Can)
|44
|Guillaume Nelessen (USA)
|45 (-5 laps)
|James Doherty (USA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Team
|0:46:17
|2
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Vermeeren
|0:01:06
|3
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) Mellow Mushroom Racing
|0:01:36
|4
|Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team Cf-Elite
|0:01:55
|5
|Carolyn Popovic (USA)
|0:02:30
|6
|Gabriella Day (GBr) Renner Custom Cyclo Cross Team
|0:02:51
|7
|Stacey Barbossa (USA) Team Cosmic
|0:03:05
|8
|Kristin Gavin (USA) Team Cf
|0:03:18
|9
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) Cawes P/B Specialized
|0:03:35
|10
|Anna Young (USA) Mvp Health Care Cycling
|0:03:56
|11
|Patricia Buerkle (USA) Virginia Beach Velo/East Coast
|0:04:14
|12
|Frances Morrison (USA) Tenet Racing
|0:04:38
|13
|Rebecca Wellons (USA) Team Danbury Audi/Pedal And Pum
|0:05:13
|14
|Kristen Lasasso (USA) Mellow Mushroom Racing
|0:05:46
|15
|Erin Silliman (USA) Virginia Beach Velo/East Coast
|0:06:11
|16
|Jennifer Maxwell (USA) Team Kenda Presented By Geargri
|0:06:55
|17
|Lauri Webber (USA) Independent Fabrication
|0:07:30
|18
|Lenore Pipes (USA) Pure Energy Cycling
|0:07:45
|19
|Vicki Thomas (Can) Ottawa.Cx
|0:07:48
|20
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) Crossresults.Com P/B Jra Cycles
|0:08:19
|21
|Rebecca Frederick (USA) Lateral Stress Velo Inc.
|0:08:58
|22
|Andrea Luebbe (USA) Human Zoom Cycling
|0:09:23
|23
|Kimberly Thomas (USA) Fusion Cycling Team
|0:09:36
|24
|Michelle Bishop (USA) Cadence/Cannondale Women's Raci
|0:10:10
|25
|Erin Mascelli (USA) Watchung Wheelmen
|0:10:42
|26
|Kathleen Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:11:11
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy