The third day of the 2010 New Zealand National Championships happened Sunday at the Long Gulley downhill venue at Brooklyn in Wellington. Difficult weather conditions created a huge variable for the 200 downhill competitors racing for national titles, with hot, dry and vicious gusting winds turning an already challenging race course into a treacherous race for survival.

The morning's seeding session produced a mixed bag of results across the age group categories, with many strong favourites being gathered up in the clutches of the gusting wind to fall off the pace. However, come race time deserved champions were crowned across the board.

In the elite women's race, Harriet Harper was after back-to-back national championship titles. And she did this in style, winning over the fast improving Sarah Walker. A BMX Olympian, Walker was all praise after her foray into downhill racing, recognising firsthand just how tough and uncompromising the sport is. Walker may just have enjoyed this experience so much that it won't be the last seen of her on a 26-inch downhill race bike.

The elite men's race was missing New Zealand's two highest ranked racers - Sam Blenkinsop through injury and Justin Leov. However, the quality of field chasing this 2010 title was extremely high, with all of New Zealand's other top professionals and several visiting international athletes in the field.

Wyn Masters seeded first, and the rest of the top 10 seeded riders were right on his tail time-wise. But this race was to be Master's finest moment, and he followed through on his top seeding time to take the elite men's title from Wanganui's Glenn Haden. Haden had won at Long Gulley before in similar conditions, and lost out to Master's typically powerful and controlled display by only 0.3 seconds.

Levin's Nathan Rankin took third, with Cam Cole and Four Cross National Champion Matt Walker in fourth and fifth. For Masters, this title win seems to have been a long time coming.

Of note was the performance of George Brannigan who was racing in the under 19 category for this title after a summer racing in the elites. Brannigan convincingly won, in a time that would have placed him sixth in the elite field. Likewise local Wellington rider Dan Meilink - who like Brannigan was seeded first in his category, backed that up to win his first senior men's downhill title.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wyn Masters 0:02:37 2 Glenn Haden 0:00:00 3 Nathan Rankin 0:00:02 4 Cameron Cole 0:00:03 5 Matt Walker 0:00:05 6 Richard Leacock 0:00:06 7 Matt Scoles 0:00:06 8 Aari Barrett 0:00:07 9 Hayden Lee 0:00:08 10 Kieran Bennett 0:00:09 11 Martin Frei 0:00:10 12 Mike Davis 0:00:12 13 Joel Daniels 0:00:12 14 Hayden McGregor 0:00:12 15 Daniel Sims 0:00:13 16 Reuben Miller 0:00:13 17 Joel Gebbie 0:00:15 18 Ken Faubert 0:00:17 19 David Reinhardt 0:00:18 20 Thomas Jeandin 0:00:19 21 Matt Hyland 0:00:25 22 Edo Franco 0:00:32 23 James Rennie 0:00:38 DNS Rob Venables DNS Luke Strobel DNS James Dodds DNS Brook Macdonald

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harriet Harper 0:03:15 2 Sarah Walker 0:00:18 3 Sophie Borderes 0:00:19 DNS Rita Langley DNS Dawn Daley-Coers DNS Gabrielle Molloy

Under 19 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 George Brannigan 0:02:42 2 Rupert Chapman 0:00:04 3 Sam Baker 0:00:04 4 Daniel Franks 0:00:05 5 Brandon Lumsden 0:00:11 6 Jimmy Wilson 0:00:12 7 Reuben Olorenshaw 0:00:13 8 Brandon Ransfield 0:00:14 9 Mitchell Townsend 0:00:14 10 Kieran Thompson 0:00:15 11 Jason Lang 0:00:17 12 Nick Bygate 0:00:18 13 Matt Silcock 0:00:19 14 Nathan Sheppard 0:00:20 15 Kurt McDonald 0:00:22 16 Ryan Lewis 0:00:23 17 Olly Le Maitre 0:00:23 18 Oscar Tatom 0:00:24 19 Lachlan Cruickshank 0:00:25 20 Corey Patel 0:00:26 21 Jourdan Lethbridge 0:00:27 22 Rhys Dunn 0:00:28 23 Kyle Weedon 0:00:28 24 Ben Dowman 0:00:28 25 Dayne Scott 0:00:29 26 Cody Rees 0:00:30 27 Antony Moore 0:00:30 28 Rogan Young 0:00:31 29 Tyler Kirk 0:00:34 30 Josh Hullah 0:00:37 31 Ryan Knell 0:00:42 32 Zac Chandler 0:00:43 33 Thomas Futter 0:00:46 34 Tyler Caplan 0:00:53 35 Jason Todd 0:00:54 36 Jed Rooney 0:02:20 DNF Jack Sharland DNS David Robbins DNS Kirk Fisher

Under 17 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Louis Hamilton 0:02:47 2 Jay Barrett 0:00:03 3 Jake Robinson 0:00:04 4 Tom Rose 0:00:11 5 Zach Baker 0:00:12 6 Jacques Vosloo 0:00:13 7 Hunter Jenkinson 0:00:13 8 Joel Tunbridge 0:00:13 9 Jackson Hine 0:00:15 10 Kurt Summerfield 0:00:15 11 Harry Chapman 0:00:17 12 Harrison Redshaw 0:00:17 13 Brandon Jackson 0:00:18 14 Tim Adams 0:00:18 15 Lawrence Cawte 0:00:18 16 Harry Ness 0:00:22 17 Dan McCombie 0:00:23 18 Jamahl Stringer 0:00:23 19 Jack Futter 0:00:26 20 Andy Wilson 0:00:29 21 Zach Rowe 0:00:31 22 Daniel James 0:00:32 23 Tim Scott 0:00:33 24 Campbell Mercer 0:00:38 25 Michael Franks 0:00:42 26 Michael Melles 0:00:45 27 Reece Potter 0:00:45 28 Mitch Thomas 0:00:46 29 Jack Arnopp 0:00:46 30 Ryan Hunt 0:00:49 31 Connor Smith 0:00:50 32 Aled Dunn 0:00:52 33 Lloyd Jenks 0:01:10 34 Levi O Neil Smith 0:01:20 DNF Jono Ross DNF Jack Harrington DNF Peter Gardner DNS Brandan Falvey DNS Robert Havill DNS Kayne McGlue DNS Michael Gunter DNS James Paling DNS Mitchell Scammell DNS Morgan Taylor

Senior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Meilink 0:02:42 2 Daniel Heads 0:00:04 3 Kurt Lancaster 0:00:05 4 Rob Farmer 0:00:05 5 Freddie King 0:00:05 6 Michael Langford 0:00:06 7 Tom Winwood 0:00:06 8 Chris Johnston 0:00:07 9 Jake Boylett 0:00:08 10 Bryn Dickerson 0:00:08 11 Sam Perry 0:00:09 12 Simon Dibben 0:00:10 13 Scott McGregor 0:00:10 14 Ben Tyas 0:00:11 15 Ollie Knight 0:00:11 16 Scott Bedford 0:00:11 17 Carl Edmondson 0:00:12 18 Nick Mcconachie 0:00:13 19 Tom Mathews 0:00:13 20 Tyler Perrin 0:00:14 21 Sam Shucksmith 0:00:15 22 Joel Flanagan 0:00:15 23 Asher Ellery 0:00:16 24 Cam Johnson 0:00:16 25 Shanan Whitlock 0:00:16 26 Tom Humphries 0:00:16 27 Heraud Aurelien 0:00:17 28 Marcus Allen 0:00:20 29 Jamie Eagle 0:00:20 30 Callum Wilson 0:00:22 31 Jarrod Bang 0:00:24 32 Kevin Fife 33 James Mcconachie 0:00:26 34 Ben Sanders 0:00:28 35 Ryan Williamson 0:00:29 36 Tristan Ratcliffe 0:00:30 37 Adin Johnson 0:00:30 38 Jeremy Jones 0:00:31 39 Logan de Boer 0:00:40 40 Richard Dibben 0:00:41 41 Chris Vanderkolk 0:00:41 42 Orion Daley-Coers 0:00:41 43 Nick Hotchin 0:00:49 44 James Allan 0:00:55 45 Josh Miller 0:01:07 46 Robert Chappell 0:01:12 47 Mike Reader 0:02:17 48 Nicholas Kemp 0:03:54 DNF Mark Davidge DNS Reuben Joel DNS Craig McGinnity DNS Matt Ineson DNS Ethan Helliwell DNS Jamie Lyall

Master 1 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bevan Adlam 0:03:03 2 Ricky Pincott 0:00:01 3 Boyd Grinstead 0:00:02 4 Michael Williamson 0:00:05 5 Andrew Martin 0:00:06 6 Leif Roy 0:00:06 7 Rick Armstrong 0:00:06 8 Phil Walter 0:00:07 9 Ewan Baron 0:00:08 10 Shaun Hodges 0:00:16 11 Nigel Searles 0:00:19 12 Quinton Feldberg 0:00:34 DNF Kevin English DNF Neil White DNS Vaughan Love

Master 2 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dave Hamilton 0:02:57 2 Darryn Henderson 0:00:04 3 Rod Bardsley 0:00:08 4 Luke Simmons 0:00:21 5 Mark Simmons 0:00:22 6 John Boylett 0:00:29 7 David Rose 0:00:44

Hardtail men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Malcolm Cleland 0:03:31 2 Wade Kenchington 0:00:02 3 Russell Archer 0:00:32

Open women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Charlotte Clouston 0:03:22 2 Sophiemarie Bethell 0:00:04 3 Georgia Wight 0:00:07 4 Sophie Tyas 0:00:07 5 Naomi Wilson 0:00:15 6 Veronique Sandler 0:00:17 7 Kaytee Campbell 0:00:55 DNF Sarah Atkin DNS Virginia Burroughs DNS Madeline Taylor

Under 15 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Josh McCombie 0:02:59 2 Connor Hamilton 0:00:05 3 Cam Barrett 0:00:16 4 Marcus Slack 0:00:29 5 Liam Taylor 0:00:48 6 Dino Rutten 0:01:02 7 Caleb Scott 0:01:12 8 Nicolas Goodson 0:01:15 DNS Matthew Goodson DNS Thomas Goodman DNS Hayden Melles

Sweeper # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antony Snodgrass 0:03:09 DNF Leo Sandler

Fastest men's times # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wyn Masters 0:02:37 2 Glenn Haden 0:00:00 3 Nathan Rankin 0:00:02 4 Cameron Cole 0:00:03 5 Daniel Meilink 0:00:05 6 Matt Walker 0:00:05 7 George Brannigan 0:00:05 8 Richard Leacock 0:00:06 9 Matt Scoles 0:00:06 10 Aari Barrett 0:00:07 11 Hayden Lee 0:00:08 12 Kieran Bennett 0:00:09 13 Rupert Chapman 0:00:09 14 Daniel Heads 0:00:09 15 Sam Baker 0:00:10