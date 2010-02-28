Fastest qualifier Masters speeds to men's downhill national title
Harper takes back-to-back national titles in women's race
The third day of the 2010 New Zealand National Championships happened Sunday at the Long Gulley downhill venue at Brooklyn in Wellington. Difficult weather conditions created a huge variable for the 200 downhill competitors racing for national titles, with hot, dry and vicious gusting winds turning an already challenging race course into a treacherous race for survival.
The morning's seeding session produced a mixed bag of results across the age group categories, with many strong favourites being gathered up in the clutches of the gusting wind to fall off the pace. However, come race time deserved champions were crowned across the board.
In the elite women's race, Harriet Harper was after back-to-back national championship titles. And she did this in style, winning over the fast improving Sarah Walker. A BMX Olympian, Walker was all praise after her foray into downhill racing, recognising firsthand just how tough and uncompromising the sport is. Walker may just have enjoyed this experience so much that it won't be the last seen of her on a 26-inch downhill race bike.
The elite men's race was missing New Zealand's two highest ranked racers - Sam Blenkinsop through injury and Justin Leov. However, the quality of field chasing this 2010 title was extremely high, with all of New Zealand's other top professionals and several visiting international athletes in the field.
Wyn Masters seeded first, and the rest of the top 10 seeded riders were right on his tail time-wise. But this race was to be Master's finest moment, and he followed through on his top seeding time to take the elite men's title from Wanganui's Glenn Haden. Haden had won at Long Gulley before in similar conditions, and lost out to Master's typically powerful and controlled display by only 0.3 seconds.
Levin's Nathan Rankin took third, with Cam Cole and Four Cross National Champion Matt Walker in fourth and fifth. For Masters, this title win seems to have been a long time coming.
Of note was the performance of George Brannigan who was racing in the under 19 category for this title after a summer racing in the elites. Brannigan convincingly won, in a time that would have placed him sixth in the elite field. Likewise local Wellington rider Dan Meilink - who like Brannigan was seeded first in his category, backed that up to win his first senior men's downhill title.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wyn Masters
|0:02:37
|2
|Glenn Haden
|0:00:00
|3
|Nathan Rankin
|0:00:02
|4
|Cameron Cole
|0:00:03
|5
|Matt Walker
|0:00:05
|6
|Richard Leacock
|0:00:06
|7
|Matt Scoles
|0:00:06
|8
|Aari Barrett
|0:00:07
|9
|Hayden Lee
|0:00:08
|10
|Kieran Bennett
|0:00:09
|11
|Martin Frei
|0:00:10
|12
|Mike Davis
|0:00:12
|13
|Joel Daniels
|0:00:12
|14
|Hayden McGregor
|0:00:12
|15
|Daniel Sims
|0:00:13
|16
|Reuben Miller
|0:00:13
|17
|Joel Gebbie
|0:00:15
|18
|Ken Faubert
|0:00:17
|19
|David Reinhardt
|0:00:18
|20
|Thomas Jeandin
|0:00:19
|21
|Matt Hyland
|0:00:25
|22
|Edo Franco
|0:00:32
|23
|James Rennie
|0:00:38
|DNS
|Rob Venables
|DNS
|Luke Strobel
|DNS
|James Dodds
|DNS
|Brook Macdonald
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Harriet Harper
|0:03:15
|2
|Sarah Walker
|0:00:18
|3
|Sophie Borderes
|0:00:19
|DNS
|Rita Langley
|DNS
|Dawn Daley-Coers
|DNS
|Gabrielle Molloy
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|George Brannigan
|0:02:42
|2
|Rupert Chapman
|0:00:04
|3
|Sam Baker
|0:00:04
|4
|Daniel Franks
|0:00:05
|5
|Brandon Lumsden
|0:00:11
|6
|Jimmy Wilson
|0:00:12
|7
|Reuben Olorenshaw
|0:00:13
|8
|Brandon Ransfield
|0:00:14
|9
|Mitchell Townsend
|0:00:14
|10
|Kieran Thompson
|0:00:15
|11
|Jason Lang
|0:00:17
|12
|Nick Bygate
|0:00:18
|13
|Matt Silcock
|0:00:19
|14
|Nathan Sheppard
|0:00:20
|15
|Kurt McDonald
|0:00:22
|16
|Ryan Lewis
|0:00:23
|17
|Olly Le Maitre
|0:00:23
|18
|Oscar Tatom
|0:00:24
|19
|Lachlan Cruickshank
|0:00:25
|20
|Corey Patel
|0:00:26
|21
|Jourdan Lethbridge
|0:00:27
|22
|Rhys Dunn
|0:00:28
|23
|Kyle Weedon
|0:00:28
|24
|Ben Dowman
|0:00:28
|25
|Dayne Scott
|0:00:29
|26
|Cody Rees
|0:00:30
|27
|Antony Moore
|0:00:30
|28
|Rogan Young
|0:00:31
|29
|Tyler Kirk
|0:00:34
|30
|Josh Hullah
|0:00:37
|31
|Ryan Knell
|0:00:42
|32
|Zac Chandler
|0:00:43
|33
|Thomas Futter
|0:00:46
|34
|Tyler Caplan
|0:00:53
|35
|Jason Todd
|0:00:54
|36
|Jed Rooney
|0:02:20
|DNF
|Jack Sharland
|DNS
|David Robbins
|DNS
|Kirk Fisher
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Louis Hamilton
|0:02:47
|2
|Jay Barrett
|0:00:03
|3
|Jake Robinson
|0:00:04
|4
|Tom Rose
|0:00:11
|5
|Zach Baker
|0:00:12
|6
|Jacques Vosloo
|0:00:13
|7
|Hunter Jenkinson
|0:00:13
|8
|Joel Tunbridge
|0:00:13
|9
|Jackson Hine
|0:00:15
|10
|Kurt Summerfield
|0:00:15
|11
|Harry Chapman
|0:00:17
|12
|Harrison Redshaw
|0:00:17
|13
|Brandon Jackson
|0:00:18
|14
|Tim Adams
|0:00:18
|15
|Lawrence Cawte
|0:00:18
|16
|Harry Ness
|0:00:22
|17
|Dan McCombie
|0:00:23
|18
|Jamahl Stringer
|0:00:23
|19
|Jack Futter
|0:00:26
|20
|Andy Wilson
|0:00:29
|21
|Zach Rowe
|0:00:31
|22
|Daniel James
|0:00:32
|23
|Tim Scott
|0:00:33
|24
|Campbell Mercer
|0:00:38
|25
|Michael Franks
|0:00:42
|26
|Michael Melles
|0:00:45
|27
|Reece Potter
|0:00:45
|28
|Mitch Thomas
|0:00:46
|29
|Jack Arnopp
|0:00:46
|30
|Ryan Hunt
|0:00:49
|31
|Connor Smith
|0:00:50
|32
|Aled Dunn
|0:00:52
|33
|Lloyd Jenks
|0:01:10
|34
|Levi O Neil Smith
|0:01:20
|DNF
|Jono Ross
|DNF
|Jack Harrington
|DNF
|Peter Gardner
|DNS
|Brandan Falvey
|DNS
|Robert Havill
|DNS
|Kayne McGlue
|DNS
|Michael Gunter
|DNS
|James Paling
|DNS
|Mitchell Scammell
|DNS
|Morgan Taylor
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Meilink
|0:02:42
|2
|Daniel Heads
|0:00:04
|3
|Kurt Lancaster
|0:00:05
|4
|Rob Farmer
|0:00:05
|5
|Freddie King
|0:00:05
|6
|Michael Langford
|0:00:06
|7
|Tom Winwood
|0:00:06
|8
|Chris Johnston
|0:00:07
|9
|Jake Boylett
|0:00:08
|10
|Bryn Dickerson
|0:00:08
|11
|Sam Perry
|0:00:09
|12
|Simon Dibben
|0:00:10
|13
|Scott McGregor
|0:00:10
|14
|Ben Tyas
|0:00:11
|15
|Ollie Knight
|0:00:11
|16
|Scott Bedford
|0:00:11
|17
|Carl Edmondson
|0:00:12
|18
|Nick Mcconachie
|0:00:13
|19
|Tom Mathews
|0:00:13
|20
|Tyler Perrin
|0:00:14
|21
|Sam Shucksmith
|0:00:15
|22
|Joel Flanagan
|0:00:15
|23
|Asher Ellery
|0:00:16
|24
|Cam Johnson
|0:00:16
|25
|Shanan Whitlock
|0:00:16
|26
|Tom Humphries
|0:00:16
|27
|Heraud Aurelien
|0:00:17
|28
|Marcus Allen
|0:00:20
|29
|Jamie Eagle
|0:00:20
|30
|Callum Wilson
|0:00:22
|31
|Jarrod Bang
|0:00:24
|32
|Kevin Fife
|33
|James Mcconachie
|0:00:26
|34
|Ben Sanders
|0:00:28
|35
|Ryan Williamson
|0:00:29
|36
|Tristan Ratcliffe
|0:00:30
|37
|Adin Johnson
|0:00:30
|38
|Jeremy Jones
|0:00:31
|39
|Logan de Boer
|0:00:40
|40
|Richard Dibben
|0:00:41
|41
|Chris Vanderkolk
|0:00:41
|42
|Orion Daley-Coers
|0:00:41
|43
|Nick Hotchin
|0:00:49
|44
|James Allan
|0:00:55
|45
|Josh Miller
|0:01:07
|46
|Robert Chappell
|0:01:12
|47
|Mike Reader
|0:02:17
|48
|Nicholas Kemp
|0:03:54
|DNF
|Mark Davidge
|DNS
|Reuben Joel
|DNS
|Craig McGinnity
|DNS
|Matt Ineson
|DNS
|Ethan Helliwell
|DNS
|Jamie Lyall
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bevan Adlam
|0:03:03
|2
|Ricky Pincott
|0:00:01
|3
|Boyd Grinstead
|0:00:02
|4
|Michael Williamson
|0:00:05
|5
|Andrew Martin
|0:00:06
|6
|Leif Roy
|0:00:06
|7
|Rick Armstrong
|0:00:06
|8
|Phil Walter
|0:00:07
|9
|Ewan Baron
|0:00:08
|10
|Shaun Hodges
|0:00:16
|11
|Nigel Searles
|0:00:19
|12
|Quinton Feldberg
|0:00:34
|DNF
|Kevin English
|DNF
|Neil White
|DNS
|Vaughan Love
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dave Hamilton
|0:02:57
|2
|Darryn Henderson
|0:00:04
|3
|Rod Bardsley
|0:00:08
|4
|Luke Simmons
|0:00:21
|5
|Mark Simmons
|0:00:22
|6
|John Boylett
|0:00:29
|7
|David Rose
|0:00:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Malcolm Cleland
|0:03:31
|2
|Wade Kenchington
|0:00:02
|3
|Russell Archer
|0:00:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Charlotte Clouston
|0:03:22
|2
|Sophiemarie Bethell
|0:00:04
|3
|Georgia Wight
|0:00:07
|4
|Sophie Tyas
|0:00:07
|5
|Naomi Wilson
|0:00:15
|6
|Veronique Sandler
|0:00:17
|7
|Kaytee Campbell
|0:00:55
|DNF
|Sarah Atkin
|DNS
|Virginia Burroughs
|DNS
|Madeline Taylor
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Josh McCombie
|0:02:59
|2
|Connor Hamilton
|0:00:05
|3
|Cam Barrett
|0:00:16
|4
|Marcus Slack
|0:00:29
|5
|Liam Taylor
|0:00:48
|6
|Dino Rutten
|0:01:02
|7
|Caleb Scott
|0:01:12
|8
|Nicolas Goodson
|0:01:15
|DNS
|Matthew Goodson
|DNS
|Thomas Goodman
|DNS
|Hayden Melles
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antony Snodgrass
|0:03:09
|DNF
|Leo Sandler
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wyn Masters
|0:02:37
|2
|Glenn Haden
|0:00:00
|3
|Nathan Rankin
|0:00:02
|4
|Cameron Cole
|0:00:03
|5
|Daniel Meilink
|0:00:05
|6
|Matt Walker
|0:00:05
|7
|George Brannigan
|0:00:05
|8
|Richard Leacock
|0:00:06
|9
|Matt Scoles
|0:00:06
|10
|Aari Barrett
|0:00:07
|11
|Hayden Lee
|0:00:08
|12
|Kieran Bennett
|0:00:09
|13
|Rupert Chapman
|0:00:09
|14
|Daniel Heads
|0:00:09
|15
|Sam Baker
|0:00:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Harriet Harper
|0:03:15
|2
|Charlotte Clouston
|0:00:08
|3
|Sophiemarie Bethell
|0:00:12
|4
|Georgia Wight
|0:00:15
|5
|Sophie Tyas
|0:00:15
