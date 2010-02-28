Northcott and Leary too strong
Peters and Sheppard take under-23 titles
The second day of the 2010 New Zealand Mountain Bike National Championships was completed on Saturday at Mt. Victoria in Wellington. Quality fields in all categories took on the technically challenging and highly regarded Mt. Vic course, in the multi-lap Olympic format cross country race.
The feature event in the afternoon for elite and under 23 and under 19 men and women promised a lot of action, and right from the start gun it was certainly delivered.
Hot weather combined with the highly technical race course created a war of attrition that claimed several fancied athletes. However, men's elite winner Mike Northcott and women's elite winner Nic Leary conquered the conditions and controlled their races from the front to claim respective national championship titles.
Brendon Sharratt and Dirk Peters claimed the second and third podium spots, with Peters also the under 23 national champion. Fiona McDermid rode strongly to second place in the women's race, with Samara Sheppard third and, like Peters, claimed a deserved under 23 national championship title.
The under 19 race was a showcase for two athletes riding off the front of most races they compete in. Richard Anderson dominated his rivals from the start gun to win, and Alexa Peters did the same to claim her national championship title.
The morning race start for age group categories was exceptional on several fronts - a crushing display from Christchurch under 17 men's winner Anton Cooper, the emergence of the lightning quick under 17 female winner Kara McDermid, and the maiden national championship title of Rotorua's Mark Leishman's long and storied cycling career.
For Lieshman, racing today in the 30-40 men's category, this victory and title was a return to his roots. Mt. Victoria was where he first raced competitively in the mid 1990s and today's race completed a full circle for the talented off-road racer.
Competition will continue on Sunday with the downhill and short track national events.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mike Northcott
|1:59:16
|2
|Brendon Sharratt
|0:01:11
|3
|Dirk Peters*
|0:02:09
|4
|Carl Jones*
|0:05:18
|5
|Stuart Houltham
|0:06:08
|6
|Scott Thorne
|0:07:27
|7
|Scott Green*
|0:07:51
|8
|Tim Wilding
|0:08:19
|9
|Ethan Glover*
|0:08:25
|10
|Adrian Retief*
|0:10:28
|11
|Andrew Bott
|0:12:10
|12
|Gavin McCarthy
|0:12:58
|13
|Dave Sharpe
|0:14:13
|14
|Darry Stevens
|0:14:58
|15
|Patrick Avery*
|0:15:41
|16
|Josh Page
|0:16:10
|17
|Chris Kendall
|0:16:18
|18
|Alexander Revell
|0:17:34
|19
|Ash Hough*
|0:18:01
|20
|Jeremy Inglis
|0:21:11
|21
|Alistair Crossling
|0:21:54
|lapped
|Jonny Brown*
|lapped
|Cameron Wood*
|DNS
|Edwin Crossling
|DNF
|Oliver Shaw*
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nic Leary
|1:51:17
|2
|Fiona Macdermid
|0:07:18
|3
|Samara Sheppard*
|0:09:37
|4
|Monique Avery*
|0:11:44
|5
|Cathy Hamer
|0:14:19
|6
|Adrienne Hooper*
|0:16:38
|7
|Nina Pedersen
|0:18:12
|8
|Amy Laird
|0:21:13
|9
|Marjolein Ros
|0:22:17
|10
|Sasha Smith*
|0:24:03
|11
|Catherine Dunne
|0:28:47
|12
|Lisa Morgan
|0:29:38
|Lapped
|Michelle Bellamy
|Lapped
|Katherine O Neill*
|Lapped
|Jeanette Gerrie
|DNF
|Raewyn Morrison*
|DNS
|Sara Taylor
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richard Anderson
|1:35:34
|2
|Logan Horn
|0:03:11
|3
|Bradley Hudson
|0:03:56
|4
|Tom Bradshaw
|0:05:32
|5
|Locky McArthur
|0:05:58
|6
|Mathew Waghorn
|0:06:39
|7
|Joel Macmillan
|0:12:55
|8
|Conor Corbett
|0:13:57
|9
|Jack Chapman
|0:15:48
|10
|Campbell Tannock
|0:17:25
|11
|George Murray
|0:20:54
|12
|Ian Burgess
|0:22:02
|Lapped
|Samuel Shaw
|DNF
|Dominic Furkert
|DNF
|Josh Russell-Gibbs
|DNS
|Reuben Horn
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexa Peters
|1:42:19
|2
|Sarah Kate McDonald
|0:19:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Charlie Murray
|1:27:38
|2
|Ben Oliver
|0:02:09
|3
|Jack Compton
|0:05:21
|4
|Kurt Standen
|0:09:35
|5
|Peter Bethell
|0:12:52
|6
|Tom Coombes
|0:17:08
|7
|Craig Murray
|0:22:15
|8
|Gareth Cannon
|0:33:12
|9
|Jonathan Barnes
|0:41:55
|DNS
|Takumi Clarke
|DNS
|Jordan Castle
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kara Macdermid
|1:04:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anton Cooper
|1:11:08
|2
|Nigel McDowell
|0:06:26
|3
|Sam Gaze
|0:08:05
|4
|Craig Oliver
|0:08:22
|5
|Josh Parkin
|0:10:17
|6
|Brett Stokman
|0:13:42
|7
|Jonty Sanders
|0:14:10
|8
|Jake Glover
|0:16:48
|9
|Sean Hambrook
|0:17:54
|10
|Connor Dove
|0:20:30
|11
|Jono Wood
|0:20:55
|12
|Frank Sutton
|0:21:09
|13
|Nathan Waghorn
|0:26:44
|14
|Timothy Robertson
|0:26:58
|15
|Matt Cederwall
|0:31:12
|DNF
|Ryan Hunt
|DNF
|Martin McCrudden
|DNF
|Jordan MacLachlan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kayley Murdoch
|1:10:07
|2
|Olivia Wadman
|0:07:25
|3
|Sammy Lane
|0:11:02
|4
|Siobhan Macdonald
|0:14:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Earnshaw
|1:51:35
|2
|Ben Murphy
|0:00:15
|3
|Steve Doreen
|0:17:31
|4
|Blair Oldershaw
|0:18:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chelsea Bilsbarrow
|1:44:09
|2
|Rachel Reynolds
|0:01:15
|3
|Annabel Shaw
|0:18:07
|4
|Kathryn Campbell
|0:32:05
|DNS
|Kate Meyer
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Leishman
|1:39:25
|2
|Kyle Wood
|0:01:48
|3
|Jason Goldie
|0:05:05
|4
|Silas Cullen
|0:06:51
|5
|Wayne Hiscock
|0:06:59
|6
|Tony Keith
|0:08:35
|7
|Jonty Ritchie
|0:10:10
|8
|Mike Brough
|0:12:28
|9
|Ricky Pincott
|0:16:42
|10
|Richard Smith
|0:18:06
|11
|Dave Aldred
|0:18:21
|12
|Niall Brown
|0:18:42
|13
|Steve Pedley
|0:26:17
|14
|Kieran Turner
|0:35:16
|15
|Blair Macdonald
|0:42:11
|DNF
|Callum Kennedy
|DNF
|Matt Amos
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kim Hamer-Hurst
|1:41:00
|2
|Melissa Newell
|0:06:23
|3
|Andrea Murray
|0:08:57
|4
|Amanda Jenkins
|0:16:35
|DNS
|Catherine Dunn
|DNS
|Sarah Bedel
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Clive Bennett
|1:49:58
|2
|Chris Gaze
|0:00:56
|3
|Rob Kilvington
|0:03:10
|4
|Geoffrey Notman
|0:04:10
|5
|Jason McCarty
|0:07:39
|6
|Jonny Waghorn
|0:08:50
|7
|Karl Ratahi
|0:09:37
|8
|Matt Farrar
|0:15:54
|9
|Andrew MacDonald
|0:16:49
|10
|Brett Irving
|0:17:45
|11
|Stephen Grenside
|0:19:30
|12
|Chris Stark
|0:25:33
|13
|Tim Bygate
|0:28:16
|14
|Ross Castle
|0:34:33
|16
|Matt Gerstenberger
|DNF
|Wade Jennings
|DNF
|Craig Lawn
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ian Paintin
|1:22:33
|2
|Marco Renall
|0:03:31
|3
|Anthony Bradshaw
|0:05:02
|4
|Neil Averis
|0:12:06
|5
|Scott MacLachlan
|0:13:09
|6
|Conal McKenna
|0:14:07
|7
|Martyn Pearce
|0:15:00
|8
|Paul McDowell
|0:15:46
|9
|Peter Pigou
|0:17:06
|10
|Stephen Coppard
|0:18:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anton Cooper
|0:23:43
|2
|Mike Northcott
|0:00:08
|3
|Richard Anderson
|0:00:10
|4
|Brendon Sharratt
|0:00:22
|5
|Dirk Peters
|0:00:34
|6
|Logan Horn
|0:00:58
|7
|Mark Leishman
|0:01:08
|8
|Bradley Hudson
|0:01:09
|9
|Carl Jones
|0:01:12
|10
|Stuart Houltham
|0:01:22
|11
|Tom Bradshaw
|0:01:33
|12
|Kyle Wood
|0:01:35
|13
|Scott Thorne
|0:01:38
|14
|Locky McArthur
|0:01:40
|15
|Scott Green
|0:01:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nic Leary
|0:27:49
|2
|Fiona Macdermid
|0:01:50
|3
|Samara Sheppard
|0:02:25
|4
|Monique Avery
|0:02:56
|5
|Cathy Hamer
|0:03:35
|6
|Adrienne Hooper
|0:04:10
|7
|Kara Macdermid
|0:04:19
|8
|Nina Pedersen
|0:04:33
