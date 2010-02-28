Trending

Northcott and Leary too strong

Peters and Sheppard take under-23 titles

Image 1 of 5

Dirk Peters on his way to the under 23 men's title

Dirk Peters on his way to the under 23 men's title
(Image credit: Caleb Smith)
Image 2 of 5

Nic Leary races in the elite women's event.

Nic Leary races in the elite women's event.
(Image credit: Caleb Smith)
Image 3 of 5

Samara Sheppard rockets along a flat section of the course.

Samara Sheppard rockets along a flat section of the course.
(Image credit: Caleb Smith)
Image 4 of 5

Nic Leary races toward a win.

Nic Leary races toward a win.
(Image credit: Caleb Smith)
Image 5 of 5

Samara Sheppard raced in hot, dry conditions at Mount Victoria.

Samara Sheppard raced in hot, dry conditions at Mount Victoria.
(Image credit: Caleb Smith)

The second day of the 2010 New Zealand Mountain Bike National Championships was completed on Saturday at Mt. Victoria in Wellington. Quality fields in all categories took on the technically challenging and highly regarded Mt. Vic course, in the multi-lap Olympic format cross country race.

The feature event in the afternoon for elite and under 23 and under 19 men and women promised a lot of action, and right from the start gun it was certainly delivered.

Hot weather combined with the highly technical race course created a war of attrition that claimed several fancied athletes. However, men's elite winner Mike Northcott and women's elite winner Nic Leary conquered the conditions and controlled their races from the front to claim respective national championship titles.

Brendon Sharratt and Dirk Peters claimed the second and third podium spots, with Peters also the under 23 national champion. Fiona McDermid rode strongly to second place in the women's race, with Samara Sheppard third and, like Peters, claimed a deserved under 23 national championship title.

The under 19 race was a showcase for two athletes riding off the front of most races they compete in. Richard Anderson dominated his rivals from the start gun to win, and Alexa Peters did the same to claim her national championship title.

The morning race start for age group categories was exceptional on several fronts - a crushing display from Christchurch under 17 men's winner Anton Cooper, the emergence of the lightning quick under 17 female winner Kara McDermid, and the maiden national championship title of Rotorua's Mark Leishman's long and storied cycling career.

For Lieshman, racing today in the 30-40 men's category, this victory and title was a return to his roots. Mt. Victoria was where he first raced competitively in the mid 1990s and today's race completed a full circle for the talented off-road racer.

Competition will continue on Sunday with the downhill and short track national events.

Full Results

Elite and Under 23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mike Northcott1:59:16
2Brendon Sharratt0:01:11
3Dirk Peters*0:02:09
4Carl Jones*0:05:18
5Stuart Houltham0:06:08
6Scott Thorne0:07:27
7Scott Green*0:07:51
8Tim Wilding0:08:19
9Ethan Glover*0:08:25
10Adrian Retief*0:10:28
11Andrew Bott0:12:10
12Gavin McCarthy0:12:58
13Dave Sharpe0:14:13
14Darry Stevens0:14:58
15Patrick Avery*0:15:41
16Josh Page0:16:10
17Chris Kendall0:16:18
18Alexander Revell0:17:34
19Ash Hough*0:18:01
20Jeremy Inglis0:21:11
21Alistair Crossling0:21:54
lappedJonny Brown*
lappedCameron Wood*
DNSEdwin Crossling
DNFOliver Shaw*

Elite and Under 23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nic Leary1:51:17
2Fiona Macdermid0:07:18
3Samara Sheppard*0:09:37
4Monique Avery*0:11:44
5Cathy Hamer0:14:19
6Adrienne Hooper*0:16:38
7Nina Pedersen0:18:12
8Amy Laird0:21:13
9Marjolein Ros0:22:17
10Sasha Smith*0:24:03
11Catherine Dunne0:28:47
12Lisa Morgan0:29:38
LappedMichelle Bellamy
LappedKatherine O Neill*
LappedJeanette Gerrie
DNFRaewyn Morrison*
DNSSara Taylor

Under 19 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richard Anderson1:35:34
2Logan Horn0:03:11
3Bradley Hudson0:03:56
4Tom Bradshaw0:05:32
5Locky McArthur0:05:58
6Mathew Waghorn0:06:39
7Joel Macmillan0:12:55
8Conor Corbett0:13:57
9Jack Chapman0:15:48
10Campbell Tannock0:17:25
11George Murray0:20:54
12Ian Burgess0:22:02
LappedSamuel Shaw
DNFDominic Furkert
DNFJosh Russell-Gibbs
DNSReuben Horn

Under 19 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexa Peters1:42:19
2Sarah Kate McDonald0:19:05

Under 15 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Charlie Murray1:27:38
2Ben Oliver0:02:09
3Jack Compton0:05:21
4Kurt Standen0:09:35
5Peter Bethell0:12:52
6Tom Coombes0:17:08
7Craig Murray0:22:15
8Gareth Cannon0:33:12
9Jonathan Barnes0:41:55
DNSTakumi Clarke
DNSJordan Castle

Under 15 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kara Macdermid1:04:16

Under 17 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anton Cooper1:11:08
2Nigel McDowell0:06:26
3Sam Gaze0:08:05
4Craig Oliver0:08:22
5Josh Parkin0:10:17
6Brett Stokman0:13:42
7Jonty Sanders0:14:10
8Jake Glover0:16:48
9Sean Hambrook0:17:54
10Connor Dove0:20:30
11Jono Wood0:20:55
12Frank Sutton0:21:09
13Nathan Waghorn0:26:44
14Timothy Robertson0:26:58
15Matt Cederwall0:31:12
DNFRyan Hunt
DNFMartin McCrudden
DNFJordan MacLachlan

Under 17 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kayley Murdoch1:10:07
2Olivia Wadman0:07:25
3Sammy Lane0:11:02
4Siobhan Macdonald0:14:45

Senior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Earnshaw1:51:35
2Ben Murphy0:00:15
3Steve Doreen0:17:31
4Blair Oldershaw0:18:46

Senior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chelsea Bilsbarrow1:44:09
2Rachel Reynolds0:01:15
3Annabel Shaw0:18:07
4Kathryn Campbell0:32:05
DNSKate Meyer

Master 1 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Leishman1:39:25
2Kyle Wood0:01:48
3Jason Goldie0:05:05
4Silas Cullen0:06:51
5Wayne Hiscock0:06:59
6Tony Keith0:08:35
7Jonty Ritchie0:10:10
8Mike Brough0:12:28
9Ricky Pincott0:16:42
10Richard Smith0:18:06
11Dave Aldred0:18:21
12Niall Brown0:18:42
13Steve Pedley0:26:17
14Kieran Turner0:35:16
15Blair Macdonald0:42:11
DNFCallum Kennedy
DNFMatt Amos

Master 1 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kim Hamer-Hurst1:41:00
2Melissa Newell0:06:23
3Andrea Murray0:08:57
4Amanda Jenkins0:16:35
DNSCatherine Dunn
DNSSarah Bedel

Master 2 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clive Bennett1:49:58
2Chris Gaze0:00:56
3Rob Kilvington0:03:10
4Geoffrey Notman0:04:10
5Jason McCarty0:07:39
6Jonny Waghorn0:08:50
7Karl Ratahi0:09:37
8Matt Farrar0:15:54
9Andrew MacDonald0:16:49
10Brett Irving0:17:45
11Stephen Grenside0:19:30
12Chris Stark0:25:33
13Tim Bygate0:28:16
14Ross Castle0:34:33
16Matt Gerstenberger
DNFWade Jennings
DNFCraig Lawn

Master 3 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ian Paintin1:22:33
2Marco Renall0:03:31
3Anthony Bradshaw0:05:02
4Neil Averis0:12:06
5Scott MacLachlan0:13:09
6Conal McKenna0:14:07
7Martyn Pearce0:15:00
8Paul McDowell0:15:46
9Peter Pigou0:17:06
10Stephen Coppard0:18:05

Fastest 15 men's average lap times
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anton Cooper0:23:43
2Mike Northcott0:00:08
3Richard Anderson0:00:10
4Brendon Sharratt0:00:22
5Dirk Peters0:00:34
6Logan Horn0:00:58
7Mark Leishman0:01:08
8Bradley Hudson0:01:09
9Carl Jones0:01:12
10Stuart Houltham0:01:22
11Tom Bradshaw0:01:33
12Kyle Wood0:01:35
13Scott Thorne0:01:38
14Locky McArthur0:01:40
15Scott Green0:01:42

Fastest 8 women's lap times
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nic Leary0:27:49
2Fiona Macdermid0:01:50
3Samara Sheppard0:02:25
4Monique Avery0:02:56
5Cathy Hamer0:03:35
6Adrienne Hooper0:04:10
7Kara Macdermid0:04:19
8Nina Pedersen0:04:33

 

Latest on Cyclingnews