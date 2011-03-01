The eliminator-style, four-up event took place on the Signal Hill course first utilised for the 2010 Oceania Championships 12 months ago. A great mix of elite and junior riders raced each other in the open men's race - with a final heat stacked with four riders capable of claiming the sought after four cross national championship title.

Number 1, 2, 3 and 5 seeds progressed through to the final round, with fastest qualifier Daniel Franks getting the all important jump out of the gate and to the first corner. However, Franks left an inside line barely open, and it was enough for Mat Walker to make a pass that stuck right through to the finish line and the title. Reon Boe and Rupert Chapman tussled for the third spot, with Boe doing enough to claim the third place.

The small open women's field put on a fantastic display of competitive four cross racing. Fastest qualifier Veronique Sandler and Sophie Tyas were even right through the top two thirds of the race - with the lead changing several times as both juniors tried to break away from each other. Wellington's Sarah Atkin was ready to pounce at the slightest opportunity, but it was Sandler who held her nerve to claim the women's title.

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Matt Walker 2 Daniel Franks 3 Reon Boe 4 Rupert Chapman 5 George Brannigan 6 Jake Robinson 7 Sam Baker 8 Stefan Gardner 9 Daniel Heads 10 Braid McRae 11 Mike Reader 12 Dan McCombie 13 Dave du Plessis 14 Adrian Loo 15 Robert Havill 16 Corey Prutton 17 Scott Taylor 18 Brandon Ransfield