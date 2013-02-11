Karen Hanlen on her way to winning in Hunua (Image credit: Simon Watts BW Photography)

Olympian Karen Hanlen blitzed the elite women's field to win at the final round of cross country racing at the BikeNZ MTB Cup in Hunua, Auckland on Sunday. Among the men, junior world champion Anton Cooper earned top honors.

Women

Hanlen took the victory in a time of 1:38:50, almost five minutes ahead of second-placed Kate Fluker, who finished in 1:43:33. Fiona MacDermid took third place in a time of 1:49:05.

Hanlen, who controlled the race right from the start, was pleased with the win. "I was pretty happy. Last weekend was the opposite, so I really wanted to work on my start," Hanlen said.

"It was quite different compared to the other courses (in the series). It was pretty flat, but with some really tight sections in the trees. It's always good to be able to ride on some different courses."

Hanlen will be lining up in Rotorua next weekend, with her hopes set on taking the New Zealand cross country national champion's jersey once again.

"I'm looking forward to it. I think I'm ready. I'll give it a good go. I've had a lot of support in the last weeks from BikeNZ, and I've been real rapt to get that."

Men

In the elite men's race, junior world champion Anton Cooper snatched the win from elite rider Dirk Peters, after the under 23 and elite categories were combined into one race.

Cooper's winning time of 1:44:12, showed the phenomenal talent the 18-year-old possesses. Dirk Peters finished second in a time of 1:45:50, and Mike Northcott came across the line in 1:48:52 to take third.

Cooper was well aware of the tough competition he would face from his more experienced competitors lining up in the race, especially current national champion Peters,

"It was really hard work out there today. It's been really tight racing with Dirk. He's an amazing rider, and is super talented. He's come a long way recently, and is riding so well. It was tough. He's got a great future ahead of him."

Cooper hopes that his current form will be enough to win him the national champion's jersey next weekend, ahead of his professional season with Cannondale Factory Racing in Europe, racing in the under 23 category for the first time.

"I can't wait for the nationals. I think I've got in it me," said Cooper. "I've been working really hard and would love to be able to take that jersey racing overseas. It would be awesome for both me and my team."

The New Zealand mountain bike national championships will take place next weekend in Rotorua, in the Whakarewarewa forest, with both downhill and cross country categories.

Full Results

Elite and U23* men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anton Cooper* 1:44:12 2 Dirk Peters 0:01:38 3 Mike Northcott 0:04:40 4 Samuel Shaw 0:04:43 5 Carl Jones 0:05:56 6 Tom Bradshaw 0:06:05 7 Adrian Retief 0:09:52 8 Alex McGregor 0:13:07 9 Matt Andrew 0:13:54 10 Graham Norman 0:15:19 11 Elliot Pearce* 0:15:42 12 Louis Crosby 0:16:02 13 Nick Miller 0:18:26 -2laps Nicholas Reeves -3laps Logan Horn* -3laps Connor Dove* -3laps Ryan Hunt* -3laps Nick Flutey* DNF Mathew Waghorn DNF Josh Parkin* DSQ Martin McCrudden*

Elite and U23* women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Karen Hanlen 1:38:50 2 Kate Fluker 0:04:43 3 Fiona Macdermid 0:10:15 4 Ingrid Richter 0:11:08 5 Sasha Smith* 0:12:30 6 Kim Hurst 0:12:51 -3laps Sophiemarie Bethell* DNF Megan Blackett DNS Raewyn Morrison

U19 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Gaze 1:10:35 2 Craig Oliver 0:03:12 3 Ben Oliver 0:03:48 4 Brett Stokman 0:05:11 5 Gareth Cannon 0:06:03 6 Mitchell Campbell 0:06:34 7 Cosmo Bloor 0:08:46 8 Simon Lawson 0:09:26 9 Sam Dakin 0:09:56 10 David Ashby-Coventry 0:10:07 11 Thomas Wood 0:13:15 12 Elliot Wright 0:14:06 13 Tom Coombes 0:17:10 14 Peter Bethell 0:18:15 DNF Kyle Lockwood DNF Jack Crompton DNS Brad Jones DNS Cameron Howell

U19 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harriet Beaven 1:05:58 2 Amber Johnston 0:01:28 3 Samantha Hope 0:01:38 4 Olivia Miller 0:05:46 5 Charlotte Rayner 0:07:53

U17 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 215 Nathan Johnston 1:17:01 2 123 Scott Barr 0:02:00 3 234 Robert Stannard 0:02:07 4 158 Aaron Carr 0:04:32 5 243 Robin Page 0:04:58 6 119 Paul Wright 0:05:30 7 252 Kim Wright 0:06:05 8 246 Connor McRae 0:07:30 9 115 Ben Friel 0:08:02 10 165 Lewis Ryan 0:08:23 11 237 Josh Reilly 0:10:59 12 221 Matias Fitzwater 0:12:00 13 242 Alex Beaven 0:12:47 14 157 Ryan Craggs 0:14:23 15 176 Robbie Bradshaw 0:16:07 16 220 Joe Sutton 0:17:25 17 231 Dylan Lee 0:17:31 18 218 Harrison Mudgway 0:19:29 19 240 Finn Welsford-Ackroy 0:19:32 DNF 229 Zach Medich DNF 244 Kalen Weir DNS 251 Josh Lee

U17 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 108 Jemma Manchester 1:06:56 2 126 Shannon Hope 0:03:32 3 236 Brooke Hudson 0:11:02

U15 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 164 Eden Cruise 0:56:36 2 156 Jake Craggs 0:09:13 3 121 Janus Staufenberg 0:09:15 4 120 Luke Wright 0:11:00 5 117 Alex Young 0:13:39 6 122 Julius Staufenberg 0:13:55 -1lap 238 Jeevan Gossage Krishna