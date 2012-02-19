Image 1 of 3 Sarah Atkin on her way to a win (Image credit: Mountain Bike New Zealand (MTBNZ)) Image 2 of 3 Brook MacDonald en route to a second place (Image credit: Mountain Bike New Zealand (MTBNZ)) Image 3 of 3 Markus Pekoll speeds downhill (Image credit: Mountain Bike New Zealand (MTBNZ))

The Long Gulley race course in Brooklyn has a long pedigree of racing at a national level and always provides challenging and variable conditions to add to the challenge of one of the fastest and shortest courses on the national circuit. Weather did play its part, but stayed largely settled for both days of practice and competition to give a dry, dusty and fast platform for what turned out to be incredibly close racing across all categories.

The elite women's race delivered another win for Lower Hutt's Sarah Atkin. Fresh off winning the national championships, Atkin was never threatened on her home course and she posted a race time that had daylight back to the rest of the field.

The elite men's race turned up some real surprises. Several visiting international athletes joined the NZ MTB Cup series in Wellington to sharpen up their race fitness before the 2012 World Cup series begins in the middle of March.

The elite men's field contained riders from nine different countries, giving New Zealand's athletes a serious challenge on their home turf. Fabian Cousinie (France) provided the real excitement with a seeding result at number three. Even then, the local crowd wasn't prepared to accept the possibility that a visiting international would win at Long Gulley, but that is exactly the scenario that played out in the afternoon race run.

Cousinie raced a flawless run to win from NZ MTB Cup leader Brook MacDonald (Napier) by less than half a second. MacDonald's 2012 World Cup teammate also nearly got the better of him, but the slimmest of margins (1/100th of a second) had Markus Pekoll (Austria) back in third spot. The rest of the elite men's podium were two seconds further back, Richard Leacock and Bryn Dickerson (both Wellington) not able to turn a home track advantage to their benefit, but doing more than enough to head the rest of the field.

Across the age group categories the form NZ MTB Cup riders all shone. Louis Hamilton (Rotorua) in the U19 juniors, Josh McCombie (Dunedin) in the U17 juniors, Carl Edmondson (Whakatane) in senior, Jamie Nicoll (Nelson) and Darryn Henderson (Christchurch) in the masters all took wins this week in Wellington.

The Downhill NZ MTB Cup will wrap up this weekend February 24-26 in Napier, New Zealand.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabian Cousine 0:02:08.14 2 Brook MacDonald 0:00:00.35 3 Markus Pekoll 0:00:00.36 4 Richard Leacock 0:00:02.20 5 Bryn Dickerson 0:00:02.40 6 Wyn Masters 0:00:03.25 7 Matt Walker 0:00:03.69 8 Sam Perry 0:00:04.66 9 Reon Boe 0:00:05.05 10 Rupert Chapman 0:00:05.48 11 Luke Stevens 0:00:05.63 12 Daniel Meilink 0:00:05.71 13 Daniel Heads 0:00:06.77 14 Remi Gauvin 0:00:08.13 15 Jarrah Davies 0:00:08.15 16 Junya Nagata 0:00:08.32 17 Thomas Jeandin 0:00:08.72 18 Kazuki Shimizu 0:00:10.24 19 Martin Kuhn 0:00:17.83 20 Sam Stevens 0:00:17.93 DNF George Brannigan

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sarah Atkin 0:02:32.61 2 Adrienne Hooper 0:00:18.39 3 Veronique Sandler 0:00:22.84 4 Sophiemarie Bethell 0:02:34.84

U19 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Louis Hamilton 0:02:15.08 2 Reece Potter 0:00:01.28 3 Kurt Summerfield 0:00:02.34 4 Guillaune Cauvin 0:00:02.46 5 Lawrence Cawte 0:00:04.97 6 Jack Futter 0:00:05.63 7 Jamahl Stringer 0:00:07.22 8 Jack Arnopp 0:00:07.63 9 Jackson Hine 0:00:08.21 10 Michael Melles 0:00:08.53 11 Jake Robinson 0:00:10.19 12 Lloyd Jenks 0:00:10.66 13 Robert Havill 0:00:11.72 14 Dan McCombie 0:00:12.82 15 Andy Wilson 0:00:14.05 16 Callum Sprosen 0:00:14.88 17 Cole Smith 0:00:16.90 18 Will Keay 0:00:16.98 19 JD Devlin 0:00:17.15 20 Jeremy Clegg 0:00:19.23 21 Leo Sandler 0:00:19.87 22 Alex Kennett 0:00:20.05 23 James Shipp 0:00:22.26 24 Kyle Lockwood 0:00:22.87 25 Jack Dodd 0:00:23.66 26 Harrison Redshaw 0:00:26.20 DNS Sakramyn Jenner DNS Jordan Burns

U17 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Josh McCombie 0:02:21.49 2 Carl Goodwin 0:00:00.35 3 Izac Anderson 0:00:02.42 4 Scott Dockary 0:00:07.23 5 Ezra Adams 0:00:07.38 6 Jack Humphries 0:00:09.93 7 Logan Henry 0:00:10.62 8 Toa Palanihi 0:00:12.53 9 Hayden Melles 0:00:12.61 10 Kale Edwards 0:00:15.51 11 Matt Lawton 0:00:15.84 12 Daniel Horgan 0:00:17.50 13 Nick Goodson 0:00:23.97 14 Luke Small 0:00:33.66 DNF Caleb Scott DNS Jonathon Kennett

Senior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carl Edmondson 0:02:17.46 2 Nick McConachie 0:00:00.42 3 Phillip Marfell 0:00:03.54 4 Asher Ellery 0:00:04.11 5 Tom Humphries 0:00:04.24 6 Tyler Perrin 0:00:04.65 7 Tristan Ratcliffe 0:00:06.63 8 Tyler Brooker 0:00:06.98 9 Mitchell Townsend 0:00:07.46 10 Jourdan Leithbridge 0:00:07.61 11 Ryan Hunt 0:00:07.65 12 Joel Tunbridge 0:00:08.31 13 Adam Ahmed 0:00:09.30 14 Devlin Montana 0:00:09.50 15 Jason Lang 0:00:09.59 16 Florian de Vires 0:00:10.20 17 Leith Christensen 0:00:11.31 18 Cole Titchmarsh 0:00:12.53 19 Thilo Rucknagel 0:00:13.18 20 Steven Pattle 0:00:14.16 21 Andy Sherratt 0:00:15.07 22 Mark Davidge 0:00:15.54 23 Eugene Black 0:00:16.03 24 Ollie Knight 0:00:18.87 25 Benjamin Kamp 0:00:19.43 26 Aaron Chan 0:00:26.23 27 Keita Mochizuki 0:00:27.88 28 Jayden Harris 0:00:31.34 29 Zac Chandler 0:00:58.91 30 Jason Gurr 0:01:04.39 31 Sam Fisher 0:01:44.88 32 Scott McGregor 0:02:12.49 DNF Kurt McDonald DNS Dayne Scott DNS Robert Chappell

Master 1 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jamie Nicoll 0:02:20.66 2 Craig McGinnity 0:00:05.05 3 Jeremy Jones 0:00:05.31 4 Kevin Warner 0:00:11.61 5 Liam O'Keeffe 0:00:13.02 6 Mathew McGovern 0:00:16.57 7 Ewan Baron 0:00:21.67 8 Andrew Kourochkin 0:00:23.42 DNS Tim Warner

Master 2 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darryn Henderson 0:02:25.58 2 Rod Bardsley 0:00:04.67 3 Michael Williamson 0:00:05.29 4 Luke Simmons 0:00:09.33 5 John Baddiley 0:00:12.76

Hardtail men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dom Stulen 0:02:32.41

Open women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kaytee Campbell 0:02:52.41 2 Julie Berry 0:00:01.73