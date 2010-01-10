Trending

Sharratt, Laird take cross country opener

Season opener sees hometown winners in Christchurch

Sunday's cross country race on the 6km Living Springs circuit produced two popular winners. In the 42km men's elite race, Christchurch's Brendon Sharratt utilised newfound motivation and determination to lead the seven-lap race from start to finish with a crushing win over his elite rivals.

The Living Springs course allowed no opportunity for rest and required an extremely high intensity from competitiors - Sharratt delivering superbly. Sharratt took the win ahead of Brent Miller and Marc Metzler.

The 30km elite women's race produced a front of the field duel that kept the suspense ramping up right through to the last lap. Former New Zealand downhill mountain bike team member Amy Laird completed her rapid transition to cross country racing with a win in her first elite appearance. Rotorua's Samara Sheppard challenged and swapped the lead with Laird several times during the first four laps, but a mechanical issue while chasing Laird on the final lap put paid to a final challenge for the line, Sheppard finally finishing sixth. However, Laird displayed a level of race craft to take the win which will boost her confidence for the rest of the New Zealand MTB Cup and confirm her decision to swap racing disciplines.

Current elite downhill national champion Harriet Harper was also racing her first elite level cross country race and surprised the field to claim third place. Only Hokitika's Cathy Hamer able to work her way through the field after a slow start to split the Laird/Harper downhill influence with second place.

The New Zealand MTB Cup moves to Dunedin for Round 2 next weekend, with the cross country race taking place on Saturday, January 16.

Results

Elite and Under 23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brendon Sharratt2:14:31
2Brent Miller0:08:19
3Marc Metzler*0:11:28
4Ethan Glover*0:12:36
5Oliver Whalley0:14:53
6Alexander Revell0:19:04
7Dayle McLauchlan0:21:26
-1lapMichael Crawford
DNFJeremy Inglis

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amy Liard1:57:40
2Cathy Hamer0:00:59
3Harriet Harper0:01:58
4Sara MacDonald0:02:43
5Sara Taylor0:02:46
6Samara Sheppard0:03:31
7Hannah Thorne0:05:59
8Adrienne Hooper0:14:02
DNSLisa Morgan

Under 19 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anton Cooper1:34:51
2Bradley Hudson0:02:49
3Logan Horn0:03:06
4Samuel Shaw0:09:07
5Joel Macmillan0:13:53
6Thomas Prestidge0:14:18
-1lapOli Austin
DNFRichard Anderson
DNSDominic Furkert

Under 19 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Charlotte Clouston2:04:42

Senior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Justin Leov1:16:09
2Nick Kennedy0:00:50
3Lance Griffin0:08:02
4Cameron Cole0:08:35
5Nick Clark0:09:44
6Paul Husford0:12:10
7Carl Schugers0:15:03
8Ben Thomas0:16:29
9Ashley Stapleton0:19:45
10Dayne McKnight0:20:42

Senior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sabrina Jonnier1:18:42
2Kristie Fogarty0:04:06
3Emma Prestidge0:04:23
4Madeline Taylor0:06:24

Master 1 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Taylor1:22:38
2Richard Hayman0:01:29
3Michael Martin0:04:12
4Matt Amos0:06:10
5James Marshall0:07:40
6Darron Charity0:10:59
7Brent Fogarty0:18:08
DNFDarren Stafford

Master 1 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Melissa Newell1:15:03
2Andrea Murray0:01:19
3Sarah Beadel0:07:37
4Jenny Laird0:32:54

Master 2 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Blair Stuthridge1:19:33
2Al Killick0:02:36
3Tim Hoban0:02:53
4Paul McNabb0:02:55
5Rob Soothill0:09:19
6Nick Spencer0:10:51
7Craig Buist0:26:41
8Stephen Gunther0:27:19
9Carlton Pezaro0:39:04
10Harry Brouwer0:44:19
DNSJames Gurney

Master 3 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil Averis1:30:27
2Hamish Grant0:07:12
3Jeff Long0:34:40

Junior under 17 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Craig Oliver1:19:02
2Sean Hambrook0:02:13
3Jake Glover0:03:12
4Jacob Stuthridge0:07:27
5Jonty Sanders0:07:32
6Tayia Harrison

Junior Under 17 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kayley Murdoch1:17:39
2Caitlin Holmes0:06:54

Junior under 15 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Charlie Murray1:02:31
2Ben Oliver0:02:26
3Craig Murray0:09:31
4Mitchell Campbell0:12:19
5Fletcher Slierendrecht0:18:58
6Daniel O Brien0:40:07
7Ben Friel

