Sunday's cross country race on the 6km Living Springs circuit produced two popular winners. In the 42km men's elite race, Christchurch's Brendon Sharratt utilised newfound motivation and determination to lead the seven-lap race from start to finish with a crushing win over his elite rivals.

The Living Springs course allowed no opportunity for rest and required an extremely high intensity from competitiors - Sharratt delivering superbly. Sharratt took the win ahead of Brent Miller and Marc Metzler.

The 30km elite women's race produced a front of the field duel that kept the suspense ramping up right through to the last lap. Former New Zealand downhill mountain bike team member Amy Laird completed her rapid transition to cross country racing with a win in her first elite appearance. Rotorua's Samara Sheppard challenged and swapped the lead with Laird several times during the first four laps, but a mechanical issue while chasing Laird on the final lap put paid to a final challenge for the line, Sheppard finally finishing sixth. However, Laird displayed a level of race craft to take the win which will boost her confidence for the rest of the New Zealand MTB Cup and confirm her decision to swap racing disciplines.

Current elite downhill national champion Harriet Harper was also racing her first elite level cross country race and surprised the field to claim third place. Only Hokitika's Cathy Hamer able to work her way through the field after a slow start to split the Laird/Harper downhill influence with second place.

The New Zealand MTB Cup moves to Dunedin for Round 2 next weekend, with the cross country race taking place on Saturday, January 16.

Results

Elite and Under 23 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brendon Sharratt 2:14:31 2 Brent Miller 0:08:19 3 Marc Metzler* 0:11:28 4 Ethan Glover* 0:12:36 5 Oliver Whalley 0:14:53 6 Alexander Revell 0:19:04 7 Dayle McLauchlan 0:21:26 -1lap Michael Crawford DNF Jeremy Inglis

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amy Liard 1:57:40 2 Cathy Hamer 0:00:59 3 Harriet Harper 0:01:58 4 Sara MacDonald 0:02:43 5 Sara Taylor 0:02:46 6 Samara Sheppard 0:03:31 7 Hannah Thorne 0:05:59 8 Adrienne Hooper 0:14:02 DNS Lisa Morgan

Under 19 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anton Cooper 1:34:51 2 Bradley Hudson 0:02:49 3 Logan Horn 0:03:06 4 Samuel Shaw 0:09:07 5 Joel Macmillan 0:13:53 6 Thomas Prestidge 0:14:18 -1lap Oli Austin DNF Richard Anderson DNS Dominic Furkert

Under 19 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Charlotte Clouston 2:04:42

Senior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Justin Leov 1:16:09 2 Nick Kennedy 0:00:50 3 Lance Griffin 0:08:02 4 Cameron Cole 0:08:35 5 Nick Clark 0:09:44 6 Paul Husford 0:12:10 7 Carl Schugers 0:15:03 8 Ben Thomas 0:16:29 9 Ashley Stapleton 0:19:45 10 Dayne McKnight 0:20:42

Senior women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sabrina Jonnier 1:18:42 2 Kristie Fogarty 0:04:06 3 Emma Prestidge 0:04:23 4 Madeline Taylor 0:06:24

Master 1 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Taylor 1:22:38 2 Richard Hayman 0:01:29 3 Michael Martin 0:04:12 4 Matt Amos 0:06:10 5 James Marshall 0:07:40 6 Darron Charity 0:10:59 7 Brent Fogarty 0:18:08 DNF Darren Stafford

Master 1 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Melissa Newell 1:15:03 2 Andrea Murray 0:01:19 3 Sarah Beadel 0:07:37 4 Jenny Laird 0:32:54

Master 2 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Blair Stuthridge 1:19:33 2 Al Killick 0:02:36 3 Tim Hoban 0:02:53 4 Paul McNabb 0:02:55 5 Rob Soothill 0:09:19 6 Nick Spencer 0:10:51 7 Craig Buist 0:26:41 8 Stephen Gunther 0:27:19 9 Carlton Pezaro 0:39:04 10 Harry Brouwer 0:44:19 DNS James Gurney

Master 3 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Averis 1:30:27 2 Hamish Grant 0:07:12 3 Jeff Long 0:34:40

Junior under 17 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Craig Oliver 1:19:02 2 Sean Hambrook 0:02:13 3 Jake Glover 0:03:12 4 Jacob Stuthridge 0:07:27 5 Jonty Sanders 0:07:32 6 Tayia Harrison

Junior Under 17 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kayley Murdoch 1:17:39 2 Caitlin Holmes 0:06:54