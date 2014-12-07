Image 1 of 30 Clark was gunning for the podium today (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 2 of 30 Townsend and Lindine charge through the log barriers (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 3 of 30 Werner, White, Lindine ride the sand (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 4 of 30 Martin, Clark, and Favata chase (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 5 of 30 Chabonov rode into a tenth-place finish today (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 6 of 30 Dylan McNicholas (Polartec) finished strong for eighth (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 7 of 30 Demonstrating proper shouldering technique, Adam Myerson runs the beach (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 8 of 30 Timmerman finished off a tremendous New England UCI season with the overall Elite Men's Series win (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 9 of 30 After a season of injury and adversity, Tim Johnson was happy to be back competing on New England soil (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 10 of 30 White leads through the logs (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 11 of 30 Favata riding calmly into a third-place overall in the Verge NECX Series (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 12 of 30 White wins with an amazing move in one of the final corners (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 13 of 30 Elite Women's podium: Kemmerer third, Anthony second, and Noble wins (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 14 of 30 White, Werner, and Johnson head to the beach (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 15 of 30 Noble won today, and took the U23 and overall Elite Women's Series lead: a huge accomplishment for this young racer (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 16 of 30 Sprinting for the win (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 17 of 30 Anthony leading through the log barriers (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 18 of 30 Bowman on the chase (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 19 of 30 Kemmerer attacks (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 20 of 30 Noble heads to the beach run in the Series leader's jersey (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 21 of 30 Lindine, Werner, and White in the lead group (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 22 of 30 White leads the race (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 23 of 30 Townsend hops the logs (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 24 of 30 Harrison White, younger brother of Curtis and Emma White, leading the cub junior race early in the day. Watch for this one in years to come! (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 25 of 30 Kemmerer charges into the beach run (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 26 of 30 Bruno Roy and Maximenko battle for the second and third overall Series podium spot today (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 27 of 30 Fahringer and Birch representing the JAM Fund well (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 28 of 30 Kemmerer leading with Noble on her wheel (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 29 of 30 The three leaders: Anthony, Noble, and Kemmerer (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 30 of 30 Elite Men's podium: Lindine third, Werner second, and White first (Image credit: Todd Prekaski)

Curtis White (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) took his second win of the weekend at the NBX Gran Prix of Cyclocross in Warwick on Sunday. He won by three seconds ahead of Kerry Werner (Optum) and 14 seconds ahead of Justin Lindine (Redline Factory).

Ellen Noble (University of Massachusetts) improved on her second-place performance the previous day and won the second round in the elite women's race. She sprinted for the win ahead of yesterday's winner Crystal Anthony (Optum). Arley Kemmerer (PB2 Pro Cycling) crossed the line in third place, 22 seconds back.

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com 1:03:00 2 Kerry Werner (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:03 3 Justin Lindine (USA) Redline Factory / NBX 0:00:14 4 Christian Favata (USA) TRT Bicycles 0:00:58 5 Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund / NCC 0:01:07 6 Jeremy Martin (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles 0:01:20 7 Jerome Townsend (USA) Joe's Garage CX p/b BikeReg.com 0:01:51 8 Dylan Mcnicholas (USA) Polartec 0:01:52 9 Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro Team 0:01:54 10 Daniel Chabanov (USA) House Industries 0:02:16 11 Ben Frederick (USA) Hefler Performance Coaching pb Bicy 0:02:36 12 Sam O'keefe (USA) C3 - Twenty20 Cycling Co. 0:02:37 13 Tim Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 0:02:41 14 Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite CX 15 Lewis Gaffney (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross Tea 0:03:05 16 Adam St. germain (USA) ENGVT - Specialized 0:03:52 17 Josh Thornton (USA) Giant Regional On Road Team 0:04:08 18 Kyle Murphy (USA) Murphy Brothers Cyclocross 0:04:57 19 Joseph Clemenzi (USA) team POC+Ritte 0:05:04 20 Aaron Oakes (USA) NYCROSS p/b Craft 0:05:13 21 Jack Kisseberth (USA) Tufts University 0:05:49 22 Dan Timmerman (USA) House Industries 0:06:02 23 Nicholas Lemke (USA) HiFi/TheFeed/CraftHairStudio 0:06:07 24 Charlie Schubert (USA) CUPPOW/Geekhouse/B2C2 0:06:16 25 Cory Small (USA) UVM Cycling 0:06:27 26 Jonathan Schottler (USA) Cannondale 0:06:45 27 Nicholas Keough (USA) Keough Cyclocross 0:07:12 28 Case Butler (USA) RACE CF | racecf.org@racecf.org 0:07:18 29 Jules Goguely (USA) Rhode Island School of Design 0:07:29 30 Amos Brumble iv (USA) CCB racing 0:07:39 31 Alec Hoover (USA) Table Rock Tours 0:07:47 32 Sean Pantellere (USA) Stampede 0:07:50 33 Andrew Louiza (USA) Thump Cycling p/b Turin 0:07:53 34 Cary Fridrich (USA) JRA Cycles 0:07:55 35 Nathan Dugan (USA) Columbia University Cycling 0:08:07 36 Preston Buehrer (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco 0:08:23 37 John Burns (USA) Burns Racing 0:08:37 38 Evan Cooper (USA) Hudson-Flash Cyclocross 0:09:15 39 Jesse Quagliaroli (USA) Expo Wheelmen 40 Andrew Lysaght (USA) Massachusetts Institute of Technolo 41 John Eckert (USA) Stampede 42 Joseph Near (USA) Massachusetts Institute of Technolo DNF David Devine (USA) unattached DNF Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart DNF Colin Reuter (USA) crossresults.com DNF Michael Garrigan (Can) Van Dessel/Shimano/POC DNF Mark Shannon (USA) Seasucker/UNOVELO DNF Matthew Sousa (USA) Cuppow/Geekhouse/B2C2 DNF Evan Murphy (USA) Murphy Brothers Cyclocross