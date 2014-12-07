White claims NBX Gran Prix of Cross day 2
Noble wins women's race
Curtis White (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) took his second win of the weekend at the NBX Gran Prix of Cyclocross in Warwick on Sunday. He won by three seconds ahead of Kerry Werner (Optum) and 14 seconds ahead of Justin Lindine (Redline Factory).
Ellen Noble (University of Massachusetts) improved on her second-place performance the previous day and won the second round in the elite women's race. She sprinted for the win ahead of yesterday's winner Crystal Anthony (Optum). Arley Kemmerer (PB2 Pro Cycling) crossed the line in third place, 22 seconds back.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|1:03:00
|2
|Kerry Werner (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:03
|3
|Justin Lindine (USA) Redline Factory / NBX
|0:00:14
|4
|Christian Favata (USA) TRT Bicycles
|0:00:58
|5
|Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|0:01:07
|6
|Jeremy Martin (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles
|0:01:20
|7
|Jerome Townsend (USA) Joe's Garage CX p/b BikeReg.com
|0:01:51
|8
|Dylan Mcnicholas (USA) Polartec
|0:01:52
|9
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro Team
|0:01:54
|10
|Daniel Chabanov (USA) House Industries
|0:02:16
|11
|Ben Frederick (USA) Hefler Performance Coaching pb Bicy
|0:02:36
|12
|Sam O'keefe (USA) C3 - Twenty20 Cycling Co.
|0:02:37
|13
|Tim Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:02:41
|14
|Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite CX
|15
|Lewis Gaffney (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross Tea
|0:03:05
|16
|Adam St. germain (USA) ENGVT - Specialized
|0:03:52
|17
|Josh Thornton (USA) Giant Regional On Road Team
|0:04:08
|18
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Murphy Brothers Cyclocross
|0:04:57
|19
|Joseph Clemenzi (USA) team POC+Ritte
|0:05:04
|20
|Aaron Oakes (USA) NYCROSS p/b Craft
|0:05:13
|21
|Jack Kisseberth (USA) Tufts University
|0:05:49
|22
|Dan Timmerman (USA) House Industries
|0:06:02
|23
|Nicholas Lemke (USA) HiFi/TheFeed/CraftHairStudio
|0:06:07
|24
|Charlie Schubert (USA) CUPPOW/Geekhouse/B2C2
|0:06:16
|25
|Cory Small (USA) UVM Cycling
|0:06:27
|26
|Jonathan Schottler (USA) Cannondale
|0:06:45
|27
|Nicholas Keough (USA) Keough Cyclocross
|0:07:12
|28
|Case Butler (USA) RACE CF | racecf.org@racecf.org
|0:07:18
|29
|Jules Goguely (USA) Rhode Island School of Design
|0:07:29
|30
|Amos Brumble iv (USA) CCB racing
|0:07:39
|31
|Alec Hoover (USA) Table Rock Tours
|0:07:47
|32
|Sean Pantellere (USA) Stampede
|0:07:50
|33
|Andrew Louiza (USA) Thump Cycling p/b Turin
|0:07:53
|34
|Cary Fridrich (USA) JRA Cycles
|0:07:55
|35
|Nathan Dugan (USA) Columbia University Cycling
|0:08:07
|36
|Preston Buehrer (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco
|0:08:23
|37
|John Burns (USA) Burns Racing
|0:08:37
|38
|Evan Cooper (USA) Hudson-Flash Cyclocross
|0:09:15
|39
|Jesse Quagliaroli (USA) Expo Wheelmen
|40
|Andrew Lysaght (USA) Massachusetts Institute of Technolo
|41
|John Eckert (USA) Stampede
|42
|Joseph Near (USA) Massachusetts Institute of Technolo
|DNF
|David Devine (USA) unattached
|DNF
|Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart
|DNF
|Colin Reuter (USA) crossresults.com
|DNF
|Michael Garrigan (Can) Van Dessel/Shimano/POC
|DNF
|Mark Shannon (USA) Seasucker/UNOVELO
|DNF
|Matthew Sousa (USA) Cuppow/Geekhouse/B2C2
|DNF
|Evan Murphy (USA) Murphy Brothers Cyclocross
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellen Noble (USA) University of Massachusetts Amherst
|0:41:46
|2
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) PB2 Pro Cycling
|0:00:22
|4
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Rare Vos Racing/Van Dessel/PowerBar
|0:00:50
|5
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|0:01:00
|6
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) House Industries
|0:01:01
|7
|Maureen Bruno roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles
|0:01:04
|8
|Jenny Ives (USA) Verge Sport-Test Pilot
|0:01:18
|9
|Kathryn Cumming (USA) Team Yacht Club
|0:01:36
|10
|Laurel Rathbun (USA) Raleigh / Clement
|0:02:02
|11
|Christina Birch (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|0:02:31
|12
|Nicole Pisani (USA) Bikeman.com
|0:03:01
|13
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel
|0:03:08
|14
|Jessica Duppler (USA) Colonial Bicycle Company
|0:03:12
|15
|Erin Faccone (USA) GPM Sport
|0:03:22
|16
|Catherine Sterling (USA) Bikeman.com
|0:03:23
|17
|Victoria Gates (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|0:03:32
|18
|Julie Wright (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco
|0:03:37
|19
|Roni Vetter (USA) Blue Steel Cyclery/Mad Alchemy Ride
|0:03:40
|20
|Leslie Timm (USA) Ladies First Racing
|0:03:55
|21
|Bryna Blanchard (USA) North American Velo
|0:03:58
|22
|Melissa Seib (USA) BIKEMAN.COM
|0:04:33
|23
|Joanne Grogan (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com
|0:05:00
|24
|Katina Walker (USA) Verge/VeloNRS Team
|0:05:47
|25
|Molly Hurford (USA) MidAtlantic Colavita Women’s Team
|0:05:59
|26
|Emily Reynolds (USA) Ladies First Racing
|0:06:04
|27
|Melissa Lafleur (USA) Royal Mills p/b Graphic Innovations
|0:06:13
|28
|Christin Reuter (USA) NYCROSS p/b Craft
|0:06:20
|29
|Allison Linnell (USA) All4Cycling
|0:07:07
|30
|Jane Sheridan rossi (USA) Rhode Island School of Design
|0:07:36
|DNF
|Elizabeth White (USA) UVM Cycling
|DNF
|Jordan Dubé (USA) Keough Cyclocross
