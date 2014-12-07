Trending

White claims NBX Gran Prix of Cross day 2

Noble wins women's race

Image 1 of 30

Clark was gunning for the podium today

Clark was gunning for the podium today
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Image 2 of 30

Townsend and Lindine charge through the log barriers

Townsend and Lindine charge through the log barriers
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Image 3 of 30

Werner, White, Lindine ride the sand

Werner, White, Lindine ride the sand
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Image 4 of 30

Martin, Clark, and Favata chase

Martin, Clark, and Favata chase
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Image 5 of 30

Chabonov rode into a tenth-place finish today

Chabonov rode into a tenth-place finish today
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Image 6 of 30

Dylan McNicholas (Polartec) finished strong for eighth

Dylan McNicholas (Polartec) finished strong for eighth
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Image 7 of 30

Demonstrating proper shouldering technique, Adam Myerson runs the beach

Demonstrating proper shouldering technique, Adam Myerson runs the beach
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Image 8 of 30

Timmerman finished off a tremendous New England UCI season with the overall Elite Men's Series win

Timmerman finished off a tremendous New England UCI season with the overall Elite Men's Series win
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Image 9 of 30

After a season of injury and adversity, Tim Johnson was happy to be back competing on New England soil

After a season of injury and adversity, Tim Johnson was happy to be back competing on New England soil
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Image 10 of 30

White leads through the logs

White leads through the logs
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Image 11 of 30

Favata riding calmly into a third-place overall in the Verge NECX Series

Favata riding calmly into a third-place overall in the Verge NECX Series
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Image 12 of 30

White wins with an amazing move in one of the final corners

White wins with an amazing move in one of the final corners
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Image 13 of 30

Elite Women's podium: Kemmerer third, Anthony second, and Noble wins

Elite Women's podium: Kemmerer third, Anthony second, and Noble wins
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Image 14 of 30

White, Werner, and Johnson head to the beach

White, Werner, and Johnson head to the beach
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Image 15 of 30

Noble won today, and took the U23 and overall Elite Women's Series lead: a huge accomplishment for this young racer

Noble won today, and took the U23 and overall Elite Women's Series lead: a huge accomplishment for this young racer
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Image 16 of 30

Sprinting for the win

Sprinting for the win
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Image 17 of 30

Anthony leading through the log barriers

Anthony leading through the log barriers
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Image 18 of 30

Bowman on the chase

Bowman on the chase
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Image 19 of 30

Kemmerer attacks

Kemmerer attacks
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Image 20 of 30

Noble heads to the beach run in the Series leader's jersey

Noble heads to the beach run in the Series leader's jersey
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Image 21 of 30

Lindine, Werner, and White in the lead group

Lindine, Werner, and White in the lead group
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Image 22 of 30

White leads the race

White leads the race
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Image 23 of 30

Townsend hops the logs

Townsend hops the logs
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Image 24 of 30

Harrison White, younger brother of Curtis and Emma White, leading the cub junior race early in the day. Watch for this one in years to come!

Harrison White, younger brother of Curtis and Emma White, leading the cub junior race early in the day. Watch for this one in years to come!
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Image 25 of 30

Kemmerer charges into the beach run

Kemmerer charges into the beach run
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Image 26 of 30

Bruno Roy and Maximenko battle for the second and third overall Series podium spot today

Bruno Roy and Maximenko battle for the second and third overall Series podium spot today
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Image 27 of 30

Fahringer and Birch representing the JAM Fund well

Fahringer and Birch representing the JAM Fund well
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Image 28 of 30

Kemmerer leading with Noble on her wheel

Kemmerer leading with Noble on her wheel
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Image 29 of 30

The three leaders: Anthony, Noble, and Kemmerer

The three leaders: Anthony, Noble, and Kemmerer
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Image 30 of 30

Elite Men's podium: Lindine third, Werner second, and White first

Elite Men's podium: Lindine third, Werner second, and White first
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)

Curtis White (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) took his second win of the weekend at the NBX Gran Prix of Cyclocross in Warwick on Sunday. He won by three seconds ahead of Kerry Werner (Optum) and 14 seconds ahead of Justin Lindine (Redline Factory).

Ellen Noble (University of Massachusetts) improved on her second-place performance the previous day and won the second round in the elite women's race. She sprinted for the win ahead of yesterday's winner Crystal Anthony (Optum). Arley Kemmerer (PB2 Pro Cycling) crossed the line in third place, 22 seconds back.

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com1:03:00
2Kerry Werner (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:03
3Justin Lindine (USA) Redline Factory / NBX0:00:14
4Christian Favata (USA) TRT Bicycles0:00:58
5Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund / NCC0:01:07
6Jeremy Martin (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles0:01:20
7Jerome Townsend (USA) Joe's Garage CX p/b BikeReg.com0:01:51
8Dylan Mcnicholas (USA) Polartec0:01:52
9Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro Team0:01:54
10Daniel Chabanov (USA) House Industries0:02:16
11Ben Frederick (USA) Hefler Performance Coaching pb Bicy0:02:36
12Sam O'keefe (USA) C3 - Twenty20 Cycling Co.0:02:37
13Tim Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld0:02:41
14Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite CX
15Lewis Gaffney (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross Tea0:03:05
16Adam St. germain (USA) ENGVT - Specialized0:03:52
17Josh Thornton (USA) Giant Regional On Road Team0:04:08
18Kyle Murphy (USA) Murphy Brothers Cyclocross0:04:57
19Joseph Clemenzi (USA) team POC+Ritte0:05:04
20Aaron Oakes (USA) NYCROSS p/b Craft0:05:13
21Jack Kisseberth (USA) Tufts University0:05:49
22Dan Timmerman (USA) House Industries0:06:02
23Nicholas Lemke (USA) HiFi/TheFeed/CraftHairStudio0:06:07
24Charlie Schubert (USA) CUPPOW/Geekhouse/B2C20:06:16
25Cory Small (USA) UVM Cycling0:06:27
26Jonathan Schottler (USA) Cannondale0:06:45
27Nicholas Keough (USA) Keough Cyclocross0:07:12
28Case Butler (USA) RACE CF | racecf.org@racecf.org0:07:18
29Jules Goguely (USA) Rhode Island School of Design0:07:29
30Amos Brumble iv (USA) CCB racing0:07:39
31Alec Hoover (USA) Table Rock Tours0:07:47
32Sean Pantellere (USA) Stampede0:07:50
33Andrew Louiza (USA) Thump Cycling p/b Turin0:07:53
34Cary Fridrich (USA) JRA Cycles0:07:55
35Nathan Dugan (USA) Columbia University Cycling0:08:07
36Preston Buehrer (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco0:08:23
37John Burns (USA) Burns Racing0:08:37
38Evan Cooper (USA) Hudson-Flash Cyclocross0:09:15
39Jesse Quagliaroli (USA) Expo Wheelmen
40Andrew Lysaght (USA) Massachusetts Institute of Technolo
41John Eckert (USA) Stampede
42Joseph Near (USA) Massachusetts Institute of Technolo
DNFDavid Devine (USA) unattached
DNFAdam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart
DNFColin Reuter (USA) crossresults.com
DNFMichael Garrigan (Can) Van Dessel/Shimano/POC
DNFMark Shannon (USA) Seasucker/UNOVELO
DNFMatthew Sousa (USA) Cuppow/Geekhouse/B2C2
DNFEvan Murphy (USA) Murphy Brothers Cyclocross

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ellen Noble (USA) University of Massachusetts Amherst0:41:46
2Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
3Arley Kemmerer (USA) PB2 Pro Cycling0:00:22
4Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Rare Vos Racing/Van Dessel/PowerBar0:00:50
5Rebecca Fahringer (USA) JAM Fund / NCC0:01:00
6Brittlee Bowman (USA) House Industries0:01:01
7Maureen Bruno roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles0:01:04
8Jenny Ives (USA) Verge Sport-Test Pilot0:01:18
9Kathryn Cumming (USA) Team Yacht Club0:01:36
10Laurel Rathbun (USA) Raleigh / Clement0:02:02
11Christina Birch (USA) JAM Fund / NCC0:02:31
12Nicole Pisani (USA) Bikeman.com0:03:01
13Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel0:03:08
14Jessica Duppler (USA) Colonial Bicycle Company0:03:12
15Erin Faccone (USA) GPM Sport0:03:22
16Catherine Sterling (USA) Bikeman.com0:03:23
17Victoria Gates (USA) JAM Fund / NCC0:03:32
18Julie Wright (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco0:03:37
19Roni Vetter (USA) Blue Steel Cyclery/Mad Alchemy Ride0:03:40
20Leslie Timm (USA) Ladies First Racing0:03:55
21Bryna Blanchard (USA) North American Velo0:03:58
22Melissa Seib (USA) BIKEMAN.COM0:04:33
23Joanne Grogan (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com0:05:00
24Katina Walker (USA) Verge/VeloNRS Team0:05:47
25Molly Hurford (USA) MidAtlantic Colavita Women’s Team0:05:59
26Emily Reynolds (USA) Ladies First Racing0:06:04
27Melissa Lafleur (USA) Royal Mills p/b Graphic Innovations0:06:13
28Christin Reuter (USA) NYCROSS p/b Craft0:06:20
29Allison Linnell (USA) All4Cycling0:07:07
30Jane Sheridan rossi (USA) Rhode Island School of Design0:07:36
DNFElizabeth White (USA) UVM Cycling
DNFJordan Dubé (USA) Keough Cyclocross

 

Latest on Cyclingnews