As usual, the Master's 35+ race was a dogfight between the Corner Cycle duo of Johnny Bold and Kevin Hines and Westood Velo's Roger Aspholm. Coming into the day, Aspholm was clinging to a tenuous lead of only 10 points. For the entire race, Bold, Hines and Aspholm were able to stay on terms, matching attacks and countering one-another. It was not until the last lap that Bold was able to make a move that stuck, though only a couple seconds, he was able to create a gap just large enough to assure his victory. Meanwhile, behind him, Mark McCormack (Team Fuji/Clif Bar) bridged up to Hines and Aspholm, adding a new dimension to the group. In the sprint, Hines was able to take second with Aspholm third ahead of McCormack. Bold's victory gave him the leader's jersey and a narrow five-point lead going into the series finale tomorrow.

The Under 19 juniors once again were dominated by Evan McNeely (EMD Serono/Specialized). McNeely picked up his eighth series victory today, but still is in second place behind Jesse Keough (CL Noonan/KAM/Coast to Coast), who finished fourth. Second place went to McNeely's teammate and countryman Karl Hoppner. Curtis White (Clif Bar Development Cyclocross Team) in third.

For the first time this season, in the Under 15 race, Peter Goguen (Minuteman Road Club) and Austin Vincent (CL Noonan/KAM/Coast to Coast) did not go one-two in a Verge race. Vincent, who had been quite under the weather last weekend, pulled out on the second lap today. Without his main rival, Goguen went on to yet another victory and saw a 40-point lead open up between he and Vincent for the overall. It will be nearly impossible for Vincent to make up this ground on Sunday and it is a real shame because his season had been absolutely stellar until today. Thankfully, he’s got quite a future ahead of him. Behind Goguen were Nicholas Catlin (Tokeneke Road Club) and Jonathan Anderson.

The final race of the series is on Sunday.

Results

Junior men 15-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evan Mcneely (Can) EMD Serono / Specialized 0:46:47 2 Karl Hoppner (Can) EMD Serono Specialized 0:00:49 3 Curtis White (USA) CLIF BAR Development Cyclocross Team 0:00:59 4 Jesse Keough (USA) CL Noonan 0:01:12 5 Kiernan Orange (Can) Ride with Rendall 6 Conor O'Brien (Can) EMD Serono-Specialized 0:01:35 7 Nate Morse (USA) CLIF BAR Development Cyclocross Team 0:02:06 8 Joshua Lehmann (USA) Sunapee/S&W/Continental Paving Racing Team 0:03:03 9 Paul Lynch (USA) CLNoonan/Coast-to-Coast/KAM 0:03:43 10 Oliver Hiller (USA) CL Noonan 0:05:11 11 Jack MacClarence (USA) Farm Team Cycling 0:05:18 12 Audrey Grosenbaugh (USA) CL Noonan 13 Aaron House (USA) Housatonic Wheel Club 0:08:38 14 Brendan McCormack (USA) Hot Tubes Development Team -1lap Cameron McCormack (USA) Hot Tubes Development Team

Juniors 10-14 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Goguen (USA) minuteman road club 0:24:22 2 Nicolas Catlin (USA) Tokeneke Road Club 0:01:52 3 Jonathan Anderson (USA) 0:02:18 4 Joseph Toth (USA) Capital Bicycle Racing Club 0:03:13 5 Ian Keough (USA) CLNoonan/KAM/Coast to Coast 0:04:18 6 Joshua Anderson (USA) 0:04:41 7 Grosenbaugh Gus (USA) Corner Cycle 0:05:06 8 Victoria Gates (USA) NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental 0:05:46 9 Kevin Goguen (USA) minuteman road club 0:10:37 10 Donnie Seib (USA) Bikeman.com 0:12:33 -1lap Greg Gunsalus (USA) Team Fuji

Cat. 1-3 Master men 35+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonny Bold (USA) Corner Cycle 0:43:51 2 Kevin Hines (USA) Corner Cycle 0:00:04 3 Roger Aspholm (USA) Westwood Velo 0:00:05 4 Mark McCormack (USA) Team FUJI/Clif Bar 5 Matt Kraus (USA) RGM Watches - Richard Sachs - Radix 0:00:33 6 Bill Shattuck (USA) bikebarnracing.com 0:00:37 7 Steve Proulx (Can) Stevens Racing 0:01:14 8 Curtis Boivin (USA) Planet Bike 0:01:30 9 Mike Rowell (USA) NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental 10 Jon Bernhard (USA) CCB Racing 0:01:48 11 Frank McCormack (USA) Team FUJI/Clif Bar 0:01:53 12 Alan Starrett (USA) Bikeman.com 0:01:58 13 Damien Colfer (USA) 0:02:03 14 Dan Staffo (USA) Handlebars cycling company 0:02:08 15 Rob Hult (USA) Gear Works Spin Arts 0:02:09 16 Ryan Rumsey (USA) Bikeman.com 0:02:22 17 Todd Bowden (USA) CVC Subaru of New England 0:02:32 18 Jeff Molongoski (USA) Joe,s Garage 0:02:49 19 Keith Gauvin (USA) Cyclonauts 0:03:00 20 Aaron Millett (USA) ECV 0:03:14 21 Michael Magur (USA) Verge Sport / Test Pilot 22 Peter Petrillo (USA) CVC/Subaru of New England 0:03:22 23 Donald Snoop Jr. (USA) Verge Sport/Test Pilot 0:03:33 24 Carl Wittig (USA) bikebarnracing.com 25 Steve Roszko (USA) BikeReg.com 26 Matthew Myette (USA) Zanconato Racing 0:03:44 27 Brant Hornberger (USA) BikeReg.com 0:03:58 28 John Meerse (USA) OA/Cyclemania/PVC 29 John Foley (USA) 29ER CREW 0:04:18 30 Kevin Buckley (USA) Essex County Velo 0:04:32 31 Ralf Warmuth (USA) Highland Park Hermes 0:04:44 32 Matthew Domnarski (USA) Horst-Benidorm-Property Research Corp. 0:04:52 33 Todd Kruger (USA) Heart House/CADV/CC Evesham 0:05:06 34 Rob Kramer (USA) Ridley 0:05:12 35 Carl Ring (USA) NHCC- Seven Cycles 0:05:20 36 Geoff Williams (USA) Planet Bike 0:06:15 37 Jerry Chabot (USA) Planet Bike 0:06:19 38 Michael Cole (USA) Minuteman Road Club 39 Jeffrey Ferraro (USA) U.S. Army/Central Wheel-GHCC 40 Gregory Zysk (USA) Svelte Cycles 0:06:26 41 Danaiel Coady (USA) Welovebicycles 0:07:40 42 James Walsh (USA) Cox Communications 0:07:52 43 Drew Davis (USA) Minuteman Road Club 0:07:57 44 Scott Medeiros (USA) Cox Communications 0:08:05 45 Jack Madden (USA) legend bicycle 0:08:10 46 Gary Aspnes (USA) Horst-Benidorm-Property Research Corp. 47 Murat Altinbasak (USA) M1 Racing/WeeBIKE.com/PurWool.com 48 Sylvain Loize (USA) Refunds Now / Castor Bike 49 Mike Golay (USA) SMCC/Gorham Bike

Master men 45+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Morse (USA) Corner Cycle 0:45:00 2 John Mosher (USA) Team Wheel Works 0:00:05 3 Mark Gunsalus (USA) Team FUJI Clif Bar 0:01:06 4 Bob Bisson (USA) Gear Works/Spin Arts 0:01:44 5 Chris Borrello (USA) Gear Works/Spin Arts 0:01:45 6 Geoffrey House (USA) Housatonic Wheel Club 0:01:56 7 Mitchell Medeiros (USA) scottee's westport bicycle 0:01:57 8 Paul Curley (USA) Gearworks/Spinarts 0:02:12 9 Paul Nyberg (USA) Horst-Benidorm-Property Research Corp. 0:02:25 10 Andy Ruiz (USA) Keltic Construction 11 Eric Marro (USA) BOB/Shift-Stonyfield Farm-Ariza-Goodales 12 Bo Fuller (USA) NBX/Narragansett Beer p/b Apex Tech 13 Keith Button (USA) noreast cycling 0:02:40 14 Brian McInnis (USA) JRA Cycles 0:03:06 15 Wayne Cunningham (USA) Team Wheelworks 0:03:10 16 John Grenier (USA) Team Fuji fueled by Clif Bar 0:03:33 17 Don Seib (USA) Bikeman.com 0:03:39 18 Christopher Burke (USA) Providence Velo Club/Planet Bike 0:03:40 19 Robert Orange (Can) Ride with Rendall 20 Jonathan Tarbox (USA) Expo/Superior Energy 0:03:49 21 David Belknap (USA) Bicycle Link/MBRC 22 Timothy Shea (USA) BOB/Shift-Stonyfield Farm-Ariza-Goodales 23 Chip Baker (USA) HUP United 0:04:24 24 Chuck Quackenbush (USA) NYCross/VO Max - CBRC 0:04:28 25 Tom Stevens (USA) Gear Works/Spin Arts 0:04:36 26 John Adamik (USA) Essex County Velo 0:04:38 27 Michael Bradford (USA) Naults Cyclery/Naults.com 0:04:50 28 Kevin Callahan (USA) Bicycle Link/MBRC 0:04:57 29 George Gagnon (USA) Naults Cyclery/Naults.com 0:05:04 30 Paul Lynch (USA) MBRC 0:05:16 31 Donald Catlin (USA) Tokeneke Road club 0:05:22 32 Carl Reglar (USA) 0:05:40 33 Gary Dalton (USA) Cox Communications Cycling Team 34 Michael Zimicki (USA) Super Relax 35 Michael Keough (USA) Corner Cycle 0:06:00 36 David Powell (USA) Cyclonauts Racers 0:06:15 37 Bill Doonan (USA) Millwork One Racing 38 Thomas Goodman (USA) F4:13 0:07:03 39 Paul Weiss (USA) OA/Cyclemania Masters Cycling Team/Portland Velo 0:07:14 40 Al Curtis (USA) Bethel Cycle 0:07:16 41 Derek Griggs (USA) Recycled Sports 0:07:25 42 Jesus Vazquez (USA) Bikebarnracing.com 43 Marc Tatar (USA) Bikeworks/Hallamore 0:08:15 44 David Marti (USA) Unattached 45 Bill Mark (USA) NBX/Narragansett Beer p/b Apex Technology 0:08:23 46 Mike Yr (USA) Cyclonauts 0:09:21 47 Robert Vaughan (USA) Colavita Racing Inc.N.E. 48 Lawrence King (USA) Union Velo 49 William Bonin (USA) cyclonauts 50 David Anderson (USA)

Master men 55+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Sawyer (USA) Gearworks - Spinarts 0:49:07 2 Barry Doubleday (USA) Mass Bay Road Club 0:01:08 3 Dusty Adams (USA) MosaicSmalti.com 4 Dave Beals (USA) Nycross.com / VO Max / CBRC 0:01:31 5 Gary Passler (USA) ECV/TriFit Training 0:01:41 6 Richard Sachs (USA) RGM Watches - Richard Sachs - Radix 7 David Goodwin (USA) Northampton Cycling Club 0:02:43 8 Garabed Minasian (USA) BOB cycling/stoneyfield /goodales 0:03:05 9 Steven Abbott (USA) cyclonauts 10 Jerry White (USA) Naults Cyclery/naults.com 11 Jim Quinn (USA) The Bicycle Link/MBRC 12 Lawrence Purtill (USA) Cox Communications Cycling Team 13 Alan Lesage (USA) GMBC/Catamount 14 Tom Doucette (USA) NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental 15 Ron DeAngelis (USA) Cox Communications 16 David Holmander (USA) Naults Cyclery/naults.com -1lap Bob Ludecke (USA) laurel bike club -1lap Gary Toth (USA) Capital Bicycle Racing Club -1lap Herbert Bates (USA) Naults Cyclery/naults.com -1lap Donald Snoop (USA) Vicious Cycles

Cat. 3 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Colin H. Murphy (USA) CycleSmart / NCC 0:47:30 2 James Morrison (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal 0:00:26 3 Michael Wissell (USA) back bay bicycles/ espresso royale caffe 4 Collin Huston (USA) CL Noonan/Coast to Coast/KAM 0:00:43 5 Evan Huff (USA) Cycle Smart / NCC 0:00:56 6 Colin Rowan (USA) Corner Cycle 7 Scott Rosenthal (USA) Zanconato Racing 0:01:20 8 Cary Fridrich (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal 9 Matthew Buckley (USA) UVM Cycling 0:01:32 10 R. Michael McKittrick (USA) Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames 0:01:38 11 Matt Mitchell (USA) 545 Velo 0:01:44 12 Stephen Pierce (USA) King Kog 0:02:00 13 Doug Kennedy (USA) Minuteman Road Club 14 Cimarron Wortham (USA) MIT Cycling / FXDD 15 Lee Peters (USA) UVM Cycling 0:02:13 16 Christopher Raymond (USA) Colavita Racing Inc. 0:03:01 17 Owen Pope (USA) UVM Cycling 0:03:06 18 William Palm (USA) MIT Cycling/FXDD 19 Matthew Casserly (USA) BU 20 Kyle Smith (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal 0:03:18 21 Scott Glowa (USA) Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames 22 Peter Hurst (USA) Rapha Racing 0:03:20 23 Eric Goodson (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal 24 Christian Eager (USA) Maietta Factory Racing 25 Kenny Ambach (USA) Zanconato Racing 0:03:49 26 Mark Romanovsky (USA) Muddy Cup Cycling 0:03:56 27 Matthew Miller (USA) OrganicAthlete 0:03:59 28 Jake Colvin (USA) North Haven Bike 0:04:03 29 Ethan Parsons (USA) Joe's Garage 0:04:08 30 Robert Mayer (USA) Cambridge Bicycle www.iglebike.com 31 Terry Blanchet (USA) North Atlantic Velo 0:04:20 32 Joseph Grimm (USA) USMA Cycling Team 0:04:27 33 Charles Thompson (USA) Rutgers University Cycling Team 34 Shawn Stafford (USA) Allied Milk Cycling 35 Scott Frison (USA) Bacon Lap Racing / Devils' Gear Bike Shop 0:04:39 36 Chad Demarest (USA) Corner Cycle 37 Johnny Herrick (USA) UVM Cycling 38 Chris Haeni (USA) Minuteman Road Club 0:04:49 39 Gregory Brown (USA) Cape Cod Cycling Club C4 0:04:55 40 James Leone (USA) NYcross.COM / VO MAX / CBRC 41 Robert Poole (USA) bikebarnracing.com 42 Sean Capizzo (USA) NBX 0:05:02 43 Keith Berkoben (USA) MIT Cycling / FXDD 44 Garett Burke (USA) 45 Cory Johannessen (USA) Threshold Cycling 0:05:15 46 Matt Aumiller (USA) Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames 0:05:20 47 David Anderson (USA) 48 Mark Schow (USA) Bikebarnracing.com 49 Jason Moriarty (USA) Colavita Racing Inc. 50 Chuck Nguyen (USA) Bikeman.com 51 Zachary Wills (USA) IBC racing 52 Seth Davis (USA) Cambridge Bicycle/ Igleheart Frames Dance Party 53 Zach Magoon (USA) BIKEMAN.com 54 Matthew Bathe (USA) Rutgers University Cycling Team 55 Jason Rabidou (USA) 56 Mike Harney (USA) NBX 57 Brendan McGrath (USA) Bicycle Therapy 58 Ronnie Steers (USA) Hup United 59 Todd McLoughlin (USA) Kissena 60 David Patnaude (USA) Minuteman Road Club 61 Nick Pignatello (USA) Exodus Road Racing 62 Kyystian Rynkiewicz (USA) TargetTraining 63 Thomas Buttner (USA) Verge Sport / Test Pilot 64 Nicholas Mashburn (USA) Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames 65 Patrick Snoop (USA) Verge Sport Test Pilot 66 Steven Hopengarten (USA) Team Wheelworks 67 Mark Bernard (USA) HUP United p/b JH Bicycles 68 Joseph Tramontano (USA) Connecticut Coast Cycling 69 Nate Simms (USA) NAV/Classbook.com 70 Eric Carlson (USA) Team Edge 71 Paul McMahon (USA) Seaside Cycle / Essex County Velo 72 Mark Robson (USA) Cycle Smart 73 Eric Schillinger (USA) NYcross.COM / VO MAX / CBRC 74 Keith Reynolds (USA) NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental 75 Chris McKernan (USA) Essex County Velo -1lap Matt Bodziony (USA) NBX -1lap Taylor Valentine (USA) Bacon Lap Racing/Devils Gear Bike Shop -1lap John Wilde (USA) Team International Bicycle Centers -1lap Jeremy Jo (USA) Team Wheelworks -1lap Robert Bauer (USA) Minuteman Road Club -1lap Jeremy May (USA) USMA Cycling Team -1lap Theodore Essenfeld (USA) US Navy/Essenfeld Enterprises

Cat 3/4 Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julie Lefebvre (USA) International Bicycle/Global 0:25:26 2 Emma White (USA) CBRC/Capital Bicycle Racing Club 0:00:02 3 Laura Ralston (USA) MIT Cycling / FXDD 0:00:26 4 Bridget Petrillo (USA) CVC/Subaru of New England 0:01:07 5 Nancy Labbe-Giguere (USA) QuadCycles 0:01:09 6 Sally McInnis (USA) JRA Cycles 7 Rebecca Lowe (USA) 8 Elizabeth Lukowski (USA) Nycross.com / VO MAX / CBRC 9 Natalia McKittrick (USA) Cambridge Bicycle/Igleheart Frames 0:01:35 10 Jessica Hayes Conroy (USA) North Atlantic Velo 11 Andrea Brayman (USA) 0:01:50 12 Emily Curley (USA) Gearworks/Spinarts 0:02:14 13 Leah Pappas-Barnes (USA) Independent Fabrication 14 Ivy Luhrs (USA) Velo Bella 15 Rebecca Zanconato (USA) Zanconato Racing 16 Brittlee Bowman (USA) Kissena 17 Cathy Rowell (USA) NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental 18 Naomi Haverlick (USA) Novara/REI 0:02:37 19 Christina Birch (USA) MIT Cycling/FXDD 0:02:51 20 Joy Stark (USA) NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental 21 Carrie Hansen (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:03:36 22 Molly Hurford (USA) Rutgers University Cycling Team 0:03:54 23 Josee Lamirande (Can) Ride with Rendall 24 Audrey Romanovsky (USA) Muddy Cup Cycling 0:04:04 25 Josie Morway (USA) Team Makeout Party 26 Amanda Bedard (USA) NERAC 0:04:52 27 Lodrina Cherne (USA) Geekhouse Bikes / Boston Rock Gym 0:05:34 28 Zuzana Trnovcova (USA) MIT Cycling / FXDD 29 Collyn SMITHERMAN (USA) 0:07:48 30 Julie Lockhart (USA) NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental / MCRA 0:09:06