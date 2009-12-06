Canadians McNeely and Hoppner go one-two in junior men's race
Bold and Hines battle in Master 35+ race
As usual, the Master's 35+ race was a dogfight between the Corner Cycle duo of Johnny Bold and Kevin Hines and Westood Velo's Roger Aspholm. Coming into the day, Aspholm was clinging to a tenuous lead of only 10 points. For the entire race, Bold, Hines and Aspholm were able to stay on terms, matching attacks and countering one-another. It was not until the last lap that Bold was able to make a move that stuck, though only a couple seconds, he was able to create a gap just large enough to assure his victory. Meanwhile, behind him, Mark McCormack (Team Fuji/Clif Bar) bridged up to Hines and Aspholm, adding a new dimension to the group. In the sprint, Hines was able to take second with Aspholm third ahead of McCormack. Bold's victory gave him the leader's jersey and a narrow five-point lead going into the series finale tomorrow.
The Under 19 juniors once again were dominated by Evan McNeely (EMD Serono/Specialized). McNeely picked up his eighth series victory today, but still is in second place behind Jesse Keough (CL Noonan/KAM/Coast to Coast), who finished fourth. Second place went to McNeely's teammate and countryman Karl Hoppner. Curtis White (Clif Bar Development Cyclocross Team) in third.
For the first time this season, in the Under 15 race, Peter Goguen (Minuteman Road Club) and Austin Vincent (CL Noonan/KAM/Coast to Coast) did not go one-two in a Verge race. Vincent, who had been quite under the weather last weekend, pulled out on the second lap today. Without his main rival, Goguen went on to yet another victory and saw a 40-point lead open up between he and Vincent for the overall. It will be nearly impossible for Vincent to make up this ground on Sunday and it is a real shame because his season had been absolutely stellar until today. Thankfully, he’s got quite a future ahead of him. Behind Goguen were Nicholas Catlin (Tokeneke Road Club) and Jonathan Anderson.
The final race of the series is on Sunday.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evan Mcneely (Can) EMD Serono / Specialized
|0:46:47
|2
|Karl Hoppner (Can) EMD Serono Specialized
|0:00:49
|3
|Curtis White (USA) CLIF BAR Development Cyclocross Team
|0:00:59
|4
|Jesse Keough (USA) CL Noonan
|0:01:12
|5
|Kiernan Orange (Can) Ride with Rendall
|6
|Conor O'Brien (Can) EMD Serono-Specialized
|0:01:35
|7
|Nate Morse (USA) CLIF BAR Development Cyclocross Team
|0:02:06
|8
|Joshua Lehmann (USA) Sunapee/S&W/Continental Paving Racing Team
|0:03:03
|9
|Paul Lynch (USA) CLNoonan/Coast-to-Coast/KAM
|0:03:43
|10
|Oliver Hiller (USA) CL Noonan
|0:05:11
|11
|Jack MacClarence (USA) Farm Team Cycling
|0:05:18
|12
|Audrey Grosenbaugh (USA) CL Noonan
|13
|Aaron House (USA) Housatonic Wheel Club
|0:08:38
|14
|Brendan McCormack (USA) Hot Tubes Development Team
|-1lap
|Cameron McCormack (USA) Hot Tubes Development Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Goguen (USA) minuteman road club
|0:24:22
|2
|Nicolas Catlin (USA) Tokeneke Road Club
|0:01:52
|3
|Jonathan Anderson (USA)
|0:02:18
|4
|Joseph Toth (USA) Capital Bicycle Racing Club
|0:03:13
|5
|Ian Keough (USA) CLNoonan/KAM/Coast to Coast
|0:04:18
|6
|Joshua Anderson (USA)
|0:04:41
|7
|Grosenbaugh Gus (USA) Corner Cycle
|0:05:06
|8
|Victoria Gates (USA) NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental
|0:05:46
|9
|Kevin Goguen (USA) minuteman road club
|0:10:37
|10
|Donnie Seib (USA) Bikeman.com
|0:12:33
|-1lap
|Greg Gunsalus (USA) Team Fuji
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonny Bold (USA) Corner Cycle
|0:43:51
|2
|Kevin Hines (USA) Corner Cycle
|0:00:04
|3
|Roger Aspholm (USA) Westwood Velo
|0:00:05
|4
|Mark McCormack (USA) Team FUJI/Clif Bar
|5
|Matt Kraus (USA) RGM Watches - Richard Sachs - Radix
|0:00:33
|6
|Bill Shattuck (USA) bikebarnracing.com
|0:00:37
|7
|Steve Proulx (Can) Stevens Racing
|0:01:14
|8
|Curtis Boivin (USA) Planet Bike
|0:01:30
|9
|Mike Rowell (USA) NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental
|10
|Jon Bernhard (USA) CCB Racing
|0:01:48
|11
|Frank McCormack (USA) Team FUJI/Clif Bar
|0:01:53
|12
|Alan Starrett (USA) Bikeman.com
|0:01:58
|13
|Damien Colfer (USA)
|0:02:03
|14
|Dan Staffo (USA) Handlebars cycling company
|0:02:08
|15
|Rob Hult (USA) Gear Works Spin Arts
|0:02:09
|16
|Ryan Rumsey (USA) Bikeman.com
|0:02:22
|17
|Todd Bowden (USA) CVC Subaru of New England
|0:02:32
|18
|Jeff Molongoski (USA) Joe,s Garage
|0:02:49
|19
|Keith Gauvin (USA) Cyclonauts
|0:03:00
|20
|Aaron Millett (USA) ECV
|0:03:14
|21
|Michael Magur (USA) Verge Sport / Test Pilot
|22
|Peter Petrillo (USA) CVC/Subaru of New England
|0:03:22
|23
|Donald Snoop Jr. (USA) Verge Sport/Test Pilot
|0:03:33
|24
|Carl Wittig (USA) bikebarnracing.com
|25
|Steve Roszko (USA) BikeReg.com
|26
|Matthew Myette (USA) Zanconato Racing
|0:03:44
|27
|Brant Hornberger (USA) BikeReg.com
|0:03:58
|28
|John Meerse (USA) OA/Cyclemania/PVC
|29
|John Foley (USA) 29ER CREW
|0:04:18
|30
|Kevin Buckley (USA) Essex County Velo
|0:04:32
|31
|Ralf Warmuth (USA) Highland Park Hermes
|0:04:44
|32
|Matthew Domnarski (USA) Horst-Benidorm-Property Research Corp.
|0:04:52
|33
|Todd Kruger (USA) Heart House/CADV/CC Evesham
|0:05:06
|34
|Rob Kramer (USA) Ridley
|0:05:12
|35
|Carl Ring (USA) NHCC- Seven Cycles
|0:05:20
|36
|Geoff Williams (USA) Planet Bike
|0:06:15
|37
|Jerry Chabot (USA) Planet Bike
|0:06:19
|38
|Michael Cole (USA) Minuteman Road Club
|39
|Jeffrey Ferraro (USA) U.S. Army/Central Wheel-GHCC
|40
|Gregory Zysk (USA) Svelte Cycles
|0:06:26
|41
|Danaiel Coady (USA) Welovebicycles
|0:07:40
|42
|James Walsh (USA) Cox Communications
|0:07:52
|43
|Drew Davis (USA) Minuteman Road Club
|0:07:57
|44
|Scott Medeiros (USA) Cox Communications
|0:08:05
|45
|Jack Madden (USA) legend bicycle
|0:08:10
|46
|Gary Aspnes (USA) Horst-Benidorm-Property Research Corp.
|47
|Murat Altinbasak (USA) M1 Racing/WeeBIKE.com/PurWool.com
|48
|Sylvain Loize (USA) Refunds Now / Castor Bike
|49
|Mike Golay (USA) SMCC/Gorham Bike
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Morse (USA) Corner Cycle
|0:45:00
|2
|John Mosher (USA) Team Wheel Works
|0:00:05
|3
|Mark Gunsalus (USA) Team FUJI Clif Bar
|0:01:06
|4
|Bob Bisson (USA) Gear Works/Spin Arts
|0:01:44
|5
|Chris Borrello (USA) Gear Works/Spin Arts
|0:01:45
|6
|Geoffrey House (USA) Housatonic Wheel Club
|0:01:56
|7
|Mitchell Medeiros (USA) scottee's westport bicycle
|0:01:57
|8
|Paul Curley (USA) Gearworks/Spinarts
|0:02:12
|9
|Paul Nyberg (USA) Horst-Benidorm-Property Research Corp.
|0:02:25
|10
|Andy Ruiz (USA) Keltic Construction
|11
|Eric Marro (USA) BOB/Shift-Stonyfield Farm-Ariza-Goodales
|12
|Bo Fuller (USA) NBX/Narragansett Beer p/b Apex Tech
|13
|Keith Button (USA) noreast cycling
|0:02:40
|14
|Brian McInnis (USA) JRA Cycles
|0:03:06
|15
|Wayne Cunningham (USA) Team Wheelworks
|0:03:10
|16
|John Grenier (USA) Team Fuji fueled by Clif Bar
|0:03:33
|17
|Don Seib (USA) Bikeman.com
|0:03:39
|18
|Christopher Burke (USA) Providence Velo Club/Planet Bike
|0:03:40
|19
|Robert Orange (Can) Ride with Rendall
|20
|Jonathan Tarbox (USA) Expo/Superior Energy
|0:03:49
|21
|David Belknap (USA) Bicycle Link/MBRC
|22
|Timothy Shea (USA) BOB/Shift-Stonyfield Farm-Ariza-Goodales
|23
|Chip Baker (USA) HUP United
|0:04:24
|24
|Chuck Quackenbush (USA) NYCross/VO Max - CBRC
|0:04:28
|25
|Tom Stevens (USA) Gear Works/Spin Arts
|0:04:36
|26
|John Adamik (USA) Essex County Velo
|0:04:38
|27
|Michael Bradford (USA) Naults Cyclery/Naults.com
|0:04:50
|28
|Kevin Callahan (USA) Bicycle Link/MBRC
|0:04:57
|29
|George Gagnon (USA) Naults Cyclery/Naults.com
|0:05:04
|30
|Paul Lynch (USA) MBRC
|0:05:16
|31
|Donald Catlin (USA) Tokeneke Road club
|0:05:22
|32
|Carl Reglar (USA)
|0:05:40
|33
|Gary Dalton (USA) Cox Communications Cycling Team
|34
|Michael Zimicki (USA) Super Relax
|35
|Michael Keough (USA) Corner Cycle
|0:06:00
|36
|David Powell (USA) Cyclonauts Racers
|0:06:15
|37
|Bill Doonan (USA) Millwork One Racing
|38
|Thomas Goodman (USA) F4:13
|0:07:03
|39
|Paul Weiss (USA) OA/Cyclemania Masters Cycling Team/Portland Velo
|0:07:14
|40
|Al Curtis (USA) Bethel Cycle
|0:07:16
|41
|Derek Griggs (USA) Recycled Sports
|0:07:25
|42
|Jesus Vazquez (USA) Bikebarnracing.com
|43
|Marc Tatar (USA) Bikeworks/Hallamore
|0:08:15
|44
|David Marti (USA) Unattached
|45
|Bill Mark (USA) NBX/Narragansett Beer p/b Apex Technology
|0:08:23
|46
|Mike Yr (USA) Cyclonauts
|0:09:21
|47
|Robert Vaughan (USA) Colavita Racing Inc.N.E.
|48
|Lawrence King (USA) Union Velo
|49
|William Bonin (USA) cyclonauts
|50
|David Anderson (USA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|William Sawyer (USA) Gearworks - Spinarts
|0:49:07
|2
|Barry Doubleday (USA) Mass Bay Road Club
|0:01:08
|3
|Dusty Adams (USA) MosaicSmalti.com
|4
|Dave Beals (USA) Nycross.com / VO Max / CBRC
|0:01:31
|5
|Gary Passler (USA) ECV/TriFit Training
|0:01:41
|6
|Richard Sachs (USA) RGM Watches - Richard Sachs - Radix
|7
|David Goodwin (USA) Northampton Cycling Club
|0:02:43
|8
|Garabed Minasian (USA) BOB cycling/stoneyfield /goodales
|0:03:05
|9
|Steven Abbott (USA) cyclonauts
|10
|Jerry White (USA) Naults Cyclery/naults.com
|11
|Jim Quinn (USA) The Bicycle Link/MBRC
|12
|Lawrence Purtill (USA) Cox Communications Cycling Team
|13
|Alan Lesage (USA) GMBC/Catamount
|14
|Tom Doucette (USA) NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental
|15
|Ron DeAngelis (USA) Cox Communications
|16
|David Holmander (USA) Naults Cyclery/naults.com
|-1lap
|Bob Ludecke (USA) laurel bike club
|-1lap
|Gary Toth (USA) Capital Bicycle Racing Club
|-1lap
|Herbert Bates (USA) Naults Cyclery/naults.com
|-1lap
|Donald Snoop (USA) Vicious Cycles
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Colin H. Murphy (USA) CycleSmart / NCC
|0:47:30
|2
|James Morrison (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|0:00:26
|3
|Michael Wissell (USA) back bay bicycles/ espresso royale caffe
|4
|Collin Huston (USA) CL Noonan/Coast to Coast/KAM
|0:00:43
|5
|Evan Huff (USA) Cycle Smart / NCC
|0:00:56
|6
|Colin Rowan (USA) Corner Cycle
|7
|Scott Rosenthal (USA) Zanconato Racing
|0:01:20
|8
|Cary Fridrich (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|9
|Matthew Buckley (USA) UVM Cycling
|0:01:32
|10
|R. Michael McKittrick (USA) Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames
|0:01:38
|11
|Matt Mitchell (USA) 545 Velo
|0:01:44
|12
|Stephen Pierce (USA) King Kog
|0:02:00
|13
|Doug Kennedy (USA) Minuteman Road Club
|14
|Cimarron Wortham (USA) MIT Cycling / FXDD
|15
|Lee Peters (USA) UVM Cycling
|0:02:13
|16
|Christopher Raymond (USA) Colavita Racing Inc.
|0:03:01
|17
|Owen Pope (USA) UVM Cycling
|0:03:06
|18
|William Palm (USA) MIT Cycling/FXDD
|19
|Matthew Casserly (USA) BU
|20
|Kyle Smith (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|0:03:18
|21
|Scott Glowa (USA) Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames
|22
|Peter Hurst (USA) Rapha Racing
|0:03:20
|23
|Eric Goodson (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|24
|Christian Eager (USA) Maietta Factory Racing
|25
|Kenny Ambach (USA) Zanconato Racing
|0:03:49
|26
|Mark Romanovsky (USA) Muddy Cup Cycling
|0:03:56
|27
|Matthew Miller (USA) OrganicAthlete
|0:03:59
|28
|Jake Colvin (USA) North Haven Bike
|0:04:03
|29
|Ethan Parsons (USA) Joe's Garage
|0:04:08
|30
|Robert Mayer (USA) Cambridge Bicycle www.iglebike.com
|31
|Terry Blanchet (USA) North Atlantic Velo
|0:04:20
|32
|Joseph Grimm (USA) USMA Cycling Team
|0:04:27
|33
|Charles Thompson (USA) Rutgers University Cycling Team
|34
|Shawn Stafford (USA) Allied Milk Cycling
|35
|Scott Frison (USA) Bacon Lap Racing / Devils' Gear Bike Shop
|0:04:39
|36
|Chad Demarest (USA) Corner Cycle
|37
|Johnny Herrick (USA) UVM Cycling
|38
|Chris Haeni (USA) Minuteman Road Club
|0:04:49
|39
|Gregory Brown (USA) Cape Cod Cycling Club C4
|0:04:55
|40
|James Leone (USA) NYcross.COM / VO MAX / CBRC
|41
|Robert Poole (USA) bikebarnracing.com
|42
|Sean Capizzo (USA) NBX
|0:05:02
|43
|Keith Berkoben (USA) MIT Cycling / FXDD
|44
|Garett Burke (USA)
|45
|Cory Johannessen (USA) Threshold Cycling
|0:05:15
|46
|Matt Aumiller (USA) Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames
|0:05:20
|47
|David Anderson (USA)
|48
|Mark Schow (USA) Bikebarnracing.com
|49
|Jason Moriarty (USA) Colavita Racing Inc.
|50
|Chuck Nguyen (USA) Bikeman.com
|51
|Zachary Wills (USA) IBC racing
|52
|Seth Davis (USA) Cambridge Bicycle/ Igleheart Frames Dance Party
|53
|Zach Magoon (USA) BIKEMAN.com
|54
|Matthew Bathe (USA) Rutgers University Cycling Team
|55
|Jason Rabidou (USA)
|56
|Mike Harney (USA) NBX
|57
|Brendan McGrath (USA) Bicycle Therapy
|58
|Ronnie Steers (USA) Hup United
|59
|Todd McLoughlin (USA) Kissena
|60
|David Patnaude (USA) Minuteman Road Club
|61
|Nick Pignatello (USA) Exodus Road Racing
|62
|Kyystian Rynkiewicz (USA) TargetTraining
|63
|Thomas Buttner (USA) Verge Sport / Test Pilot
|64
|Nicholas Mashburn (USA) Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames
|65
|Patrick Snoop (USA) Verge Sport Test Pilot
|66
|Steven Hopengarten (USA) Team Wheelworks
|67
|Mark Bernard (USA) HUP United p/b JH Bicycles
|68
|Joseph Tramontano (USA) Connecticut Coast Cycling
|69
|Nate Simms (USA) NAV/Classbook.com
|70
|Eric Carlson (USA) Team Edge
|71
|Paul McMahon (USA) Seaside Cycle / Essex County Velo
|72
|Mark Robson (USA) Cycle Smart
|73
|Eric Schillinger (USA) NYcross.COM / VO MAX / CBRC
|74
|Keith Reynolds (USA) NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental
|75
|Chris McKernan (USA) Essex County Velo
|-1lap
|Matt Bodziony (USA) NBX
|-1lap
|Taylor Valentine (USA) Bacon Lap Racing/Devils Gear Bike Shop
|-1lap
|John Wilde (USA) Team International Bicycle Centers
|-1lap
|Jeremy Jo (USA) Team Wheelworks
|-1lap
|Robert Bauer (USA) Minuteman Road Club
|-1lap
|Jeremy May (USA) USMA Cycling Team
|-1lap
|Theodore Essenfeld (USA) US Navy/Essenfeld Enterprises
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julie Lefebvre (USA) International Bicycle/Global
|0:25:26
|2
|Emma White (USA) CBRC/Capital Bicycle Racing Club
|0:00:02
|3
|Laura Ralston (USA) MIT Cycling / FXDD
|0:00:26
|4
|Bridget Petrillo (USA) CVC/Subaru of New England
|0:01:07
|5
|Nancy Labbe-Giguere (USA) QuadCycles
|0:01:09
|6
|Sally McInnis (USA) JRA Cycles
|7
|Rebecca Lowe (USA)
|8
|Elizabeth Lukowski (USA) Nycross.com / VO MAX / CBRC
|9
|Natalia McKittrick (USA) Cambridge Bicycle/Igleheart Frames
|0:01:35
|10
|Jessica Hayes Conroy (USA) North Atlantic Velo
|11
|Andrea Brayman (USA)
|0:01:50
|12
|Emily Curley (USA) Gearworks/Spinarts
|0:02:14
|13
|Leah Pappas-Barnes (USA) Independent Fabrication
|14
|Ivy Luhrs (USA) Velo Bella
|15
|Rebecca Zanconato (USA) Zanconato Racing
|16
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) Kissena
|17
|Cathy Rowell (USA) NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental
|18
|Naomi Haverlick (USA) Novara/REI
|0:02:37
|19
|Christina Birch (USA) MIT Cycling/FXDD
|0:02:51
|20
|Joy Stark (USA) NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental
|21
|Carrie Hansen (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:03:36
|22
|Molly Hurford (USA) Rutgers University Cycling Team
|0:03:54
|23
|Josee Lamirande (Can) Ride with Rendall
|24
|Audrey Romanovsky (USA) Muddy Cup Cycling
|0:04:04
|25
|Josie Morway (USA) Team Makeout Party
|26
|Amanda Bedard (USA) NERAC
|0:04:52
|27
|Lodrina Cherne (USA) Geekhouse Bikes / Boston Rock Gym
|0:05:34
|28
|Zuzana Trnovcova (USA) MIT Cycling / FXDD
|29
|Collyn SMITHERMAN (USA)
|0:07:48
|30
|Julie Lockhart (USA) NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental / MCRA
|0:09:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Moberg (USA)
|0:38:52
|2
|Geoff McIntosh (USA) New Hampshire Cycling Club
|0:00:01
|3
|Devin Riley (USA) Threshold Cycling
|0:00:04
|4
|Eric Davidson (USA) Stealth Operations Racing
|0:00:08
|5
|Brian Medeiros (USA) Scottee's Westport Bicycle
|0:00:13
|6
|Donny Green (USA) team makeout party (Dash bikes/Circle A Cycles)
|7
|Ned Connelly (USA) Cox Communications
|0:00:21
|8
|Jascob Morrison (USA) E-Line
|0:00:44
|9
|Chandler Delinks (USA) Echelon Gran Fondo/ZTeam
|0:01:28
|10
|Deke Andrew (USA) Portland Velo Club / Cyclemania
|11
|John McGrath (USA) NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental
|0:01:41
|12
|Matt Williams (USA) circle69 Racing
|0:01:45
|13
|Ken Carpenter (USA) Threshold Cycling
|0:01:47
|14
|P J Mcquade (USA) Minuteman Road Club
|0:01:50
|15
|Brian Chapman (USA) Circle A Cycles
|0:01:58
|16
|Mark Vareschi (USA) Rutgers University Cycling Team
|0:02:10
|17
|Richard Tobin (USA) union velo
|0:02:14
|18
|John Rhoden (USA) MIT Cycling/FXDD
|0:02:20
|19
|Michael Brier (USA) Refunds Now
|0:02:21
|20
|Scott Sweeney (USA) Minuteman Road Club
|0:02:33
|21
|Kent Hirshberg (USA) spooky/dedham bike
|0:02:36
|22
|Eric Cawley (USA) RIT Cycling
|23
|Matt D'Alessio (USA) Threshold Cycling
|0:02:45
|24
|Jared Dalton (USA) Cox Communications Cycling Team
|25
|Philip Golden (USA) Landry's Bicycles
|0:02:57
|26
|Dan Ipp (USA) RIT Cycling
|0:03:06
|27
|James Parascandola (USA) RIT Cycling
|0:03:10
|28
|Ron Hines (USA) QuadCycles
|29
|Lee Salway (USA)
|0:03:19
|30
|Christopher Wynnyk (USA) RPI Cycling
|0:03:23
|31
|Daniel Kumatz (USA) Geekhouse Bikes / Boston Rock Gym
|32
|John Plump (USA) Minuteman Road Club
|0:03:29
|33
|Charles Wescott (USA) Quad Cycles
|34
|Jason Goldschmidt (USA) Threshold Cycling
|35
|Wes Deane (USA) Block Island Velo Club
|36
|Robert Morgan (USA) Geekhouse Bikes
|37
|Zachary Labry (USA) MIT Cycling / FXDD
|0:03:39
|38
|Kenneth Hamel (USA) cyclonauts racers
|39
|Jason Nutini (USA) Team Makeout Party
|0:03:44
|40
|Sean Wilson (USA) BikeBarnRacing.com
|0:03:51
|41
|Stefan Wawersik (USA) Minuteman Road Club
|42
|Andrew Muro (USA) Geekhouse Bikes
|0:03:56
|43
|John Witmer (USA) GMBC/Catamount
|0:04:06
|44
|Eian Weissman (USA) firehouse bicycles
|45
|Jonathan Everitt (USA) MIT
|0:04:19
|46
|James Grimley (USA)
|0:04:23
|47
|Spencer Schaber (USA) MIT Cycling/FXDD
|48
|Ronald Locke (USA)
|0:04:48
|49
|Art Baril (USA) Minuteman Road Club
|0:04:55
|50
|Ian McFarland (USA) Mystic Velo Club/Connaughty Chiropractic
|0:04:58
|51
|Stephen Rogacki (USA) USMA Cycling Team
|52
|Todd Prekaski (USA) Minuteman Road Club
|0:05:05
|53
|Kurt Maw (USA) Comprehensive Racing / Salem Cycle
|54
|John Torrey (USA) cyclonauts racers
|0:05:11
|55
|Bill Maidment (USA) GDI
|0:05:18
|56
|Clint Lunsford (USA) Independent Fabrication Factory Team
|0:05:21
|57
|Benjamin Kjoller (USA) Cape Cod Racing / C4
|0:05:25
|58
|Anthony Maietta (USA) Maietta Factory Racing
|0:05:43
|59
|Victor Cillis (USA) Cape Cod Racing Club/ C4
|0:05:57
|60
|Jamie Waldinger (USA) NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental
|61
|Tom MacClarence (USA) Battenkill-United
|62
|Seth Behrends (USA) MIT
|0:06:10
|63
|Robert Hendry (USA) Northampton Cycling Club
|0:06:16
|64
|Eric Whewell (USA) Comprehensive Racing
|65
|James Scott (USA) Blue Hills Cycling Club
|66
|Kevin Rutherford (USA) USMA Cycling Team
|0:06:29
|67
|Mike Romanovsky (USA) Muddy Cup Cycling
|68
|Ernie Lozeau (USA) mtbmind.com
|69
|Alexander Twombly (USA) Bikes Not Bombs
|70
|Anthony Szczesiul (USA) NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental
|0:06:35
|71
|Andrew Giessel (USA) Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames
|0:06:41
|72
|Fred Delgrosso (USA) Quad Cycle
|0:06:51
|73
|Marcos Picchio (USA) Rutgers University Cycling Team
|74
|Steven Curran (USA) MassBay RoadClub
|0:07:02
|75
|Christopher Galli (USA) 311 Industries CNS
|76
|George Lowe (USA)
|77
|Langford Davidson (USA) Stealth Ops. Racing
|0:07:17
|78
|William Dron (USA)
|79
|William Morgan (USA) 311/Creative Nutrition Solutions
|0:07:22
|80
|Paul Lussier (USA) Cyclonauts Racers
|0:07:45
|81
|Stanford Smith (USA)
|0:08:00
|82
|Jason Clark (USA)
|0:08:07
|83
|John Souza (USA) Cape Cod Cyclist
|0:08:34
|84
|John Nelson (USA) Makeoutparty
|0:08:50
|85
|Paul McConnell (USA)
|0:08:52
|86
|Andrew Huff (USA) Team Wheelworks
|0:09:11
|87
|Jeff Caisse (USA) Watts-Up Racing
|0:09:15
|88
|Brian Rutledge (USA) Team Wheelworks
|0:10:01
|-1lap
|John Weaver (USA) Mystic Velo
|-1lap
|Max Smith (USA) USMA Cycling Team
|-1lap
|Robert Sands (USA) Evolution / Beaver Valley Velo/ Flahutes
|-1lap
|Kenny Fetsurka (USA) Philadelphia Bicycle Messenger Association
|-1lap
|Sam Costello (USA) Team Makeout Party
|-1lap
|David Rudnick (USA) Landry's Bicycles
|-1lap
|Charles Lozeau (USA)
|-1lap
|Timothy Ryan (USA) Minuteman Road Club
