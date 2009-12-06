Trending

Canadians McNeely and Hoppner go one-two in junior men's race

Bold and Hines battle in Master 35+ race

As usual, the Master's 35+ race was a dogfight between the Corner Cycle duo of Johnny Bold and Kevin Hines and Westood Velo's Roger Aspholm. Coming into the day, Aspholm was clinging to a tenuous lead of only 10 points. For the entire race, Bold, Hines and Aspholm were able to stay on terms, matching attacks and countering one-another. It was not until the last lap that Bold was able to make a move that stuck, though only a couple seconds, he was able to create a gap just large enough to assure his victory. Meanwhile, behind him, Mark McCormack (Team Fuji/Clif Bar) bridged up to Hines and Aspholm, adding a new dimension to the group. In the sprint, Hines was able to take second with Aspholm third ahead of McCormack. Bold's victory gave him the leader's jersey and a narrow five-point lead going into the series finale tomorrow.

The Under 19 juniors once again were dominated by Evan McNeely (EMD Serono/Specialized). McNeely picked up his eighth series victory today, but still is in second place behind Jesse Keough (CL Noonan/KAM/Coast to Coast), who finished fourth. Second place went to McNeely's teammate and countryman Karl Hoppner. Curtis White (Clif Bar Development Cyclocross Team) in third.

For the first time this season, in the Under 15 race, Peter Goguen (Minuteman Road Club) and Austin Vincent (CL Noonan/KAM/Coast to Coast) did not go one-two in a Verge race. Vincent, who had been quite under the weather last weekend, pulled out on the second lap today. Without his main rival, Goguen went on to yet another victory and saw a 40-point lead open up between he and Vincent for the overall. It will be nearly impossible for Vincent to make up this ground on Sunday and it is a real shame because his season had been absolutely stellar until today. Thankfully, he’s got quite a future ahead of him. Behind Goguen were Nicholas Catlin (Tokeneke Road Club) and Jonathan Anderson.

The final race of the series is on Sunday.

Results

Junior men 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evan Mcneely (Can) EMD Serono / Specialized0:46:47
2Karl Hoppner (Can) EMD Serono Specialized0:00:49
3Curtis White (USA) CLIF BAR Development Cyclocross Team0:00:59
4Jesse Keough (USA) CL Noonan0:01:12
5Kiernan Orange (Can) Ride with Rendall
6Conor O'Brien (Can) EMD Serono-Specialized0:01:35
7Nate Morse (USA) CLIF BAR Development Cyclocross Team0:02:06
8Joshua Lehmann (USA) Sunapee/S&W/Continental Paving Racing Team0:03:03
9Paul Lynch (USA) CLNoonan/Coast-to-Coast/KAM0:03:43
10Oliver Hiller (USA) CL Noonan0:05:11
11Jack MacClarence (USA) Farm Team Cycling0:05:18
12Audrey Grosenbaugh (USA) CL Noonan
13Aaron House (USA) Housatonic Wheel Club0:08:38
14Brendan McCormack (USA) Hot Tubes Development Team
-1lapCameron McCormack (USA) Hot Tubes Development Team

Juniors 10-14
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Goguen (USA) minuteman road club0:24:22
2Nicolas Catlin (USA) Tokeneke Road Club0:01:52
3Jonathan Anderson (USA)0:02:18
4Joseph Toth (USA) Capital Bicycle Racing Club0:03:13
5Ian Keough (USA) CLNoonan/KAM/Coast to Coast0:04:18
6Joshua Anderson (USA)0:04:41
7Grosenbaugh Gus (USA) Corner Cycle0:05:06
8Victoria Gates (USA) NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental0:05:46
9Kevin Goguen (USA) minuteman road club0:10:37
10Donnie Seib (USA) Bikeman.com0:12:33
-1lapGreg Gunsalus (USA) Team Fuji

Cat. 1-3 Master men 35+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonny Bold (USA) Corner Cycle0:43:51
2Kevin Hines (USA) Corner Cycle0:00:04
3Roger Aspholm (USA) Westwood Velo0:00:05
4Mark McCormack (USA) Team FUJI/Clif Bar
5Matt Kraus (USA) RGM Watches - Richard Sachs - Radix0:00:33
6Bill Shattuck (USA) bikebarnracing.com0:00:37
7Steve Proulx (Can) Stevens Racing0:01:14
8Curtis Boivin (USA) Planet Bike0:01:30
9Mike Rowell (USA) NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental
10Jon Bernhard (USA) CCB Racing0:01:48
11Frank McCormack (USA) Team FUJI/Clif Bar0:01:53
12Alan Starrett (USA) Bikeman.com0:01:58
13Damien Colfer (USA)0:02:03
14Dan Staffo (USA) Handlebars cycling company0:02:08
15Rob Hult (USA) Gear Works Spin Arts0:02:09
16Ryan Rumsey (USA) Bikeman.com0:02:22
17Todd Bowden (USA) CVC Subaru of New England0:02:32
18Jeff Molongoski (USA) Joe,s Garage0:02:49
19Keith Gauvin (USA) Cyclonauts0:03:00
20Aaron Millett (USA) ECV0:03:14
21Michael Magur (USA) Verge Sport / Test Pilot
22Peter Petrillo (USA) CVC/Subaru of New England0:03:22
23Donald Snoop Jr. (USA) Verge Sport/Test Pilot0:03:33
24Carl Wittig (USA) bikebarnracing.com
25Steve Roszko (USA) BikeReg.com
26Matthew Myette (USA) Zanconato Racing0:03:44
27Brant Hornberger (USA) BikeReg.com0:03:58
28John Meerse (USA) OA/Cyclemania/PVC
29John Foley (USA) 29ER CREW0:04:18
30Kevin Buckley (USA) Essex County Velo0:04:32
31Ralf Warmuth (USA) Highland Park Hermes0:04:44
32Matthew Domnarski (USA) Horst-Benidorm-Property Research Corp.0:04:52
33Todd Kruger (USA) Heart House/CADV/CC Evesham0:05:06
34Rob Kramer (USA) Ridley0:05:12
35Carl Ring (USA) NHCC- Seven Cycles0:05:20
36Geoff Williams (USA) Planet Bike0:06:15
37Jerry Chabot (USA) Planet Bike0:06:19
38Michael Cole (USA) Minuteman Road Club
39Jeffrey Ferraro (USA) U.S. Army/Central Wheel-GHCC
40Gregory Zysk (USA) Svelte Cycles0:06:26
41Danaiel Coady (USA) Welovebicycles0:07:40
42James Walsh (USA) Cox Communications0:07:52
43Drew Davis (USA) Minuteman Road Club0:07:57
44Scott Medeiros (USA) Cox Communications0:08:05
45Jack Madden (USA) legend bicycle0:08:10
46Gary Aspnes (USA) Horst-Benidorm-Property Research Corp.
47Murat Altinbasak (USA) M1 Racing/WeeBIKE.com/PurWool.com
48Sylvain Loize (USA) Refunds Now / Castor Bike
49Mike Golay (USA) SMCC/Gorham Bike

Master men 45+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Morse (USA) Corner Cycle0:45:00
2John Mosher (USA) Team Wheel Works0:00:05
3Mark Gunsalus (USA) Team FUJI Clif Bar0:01:06
4Bob Bisson (USA) Gear Works/Spin Arts0:01:44
5Chris Borrello (USA) Gear Works/Spin Arts0:01:45
6Geoffrey House (USA) Housatonic Wheel Club0:01:56
7Mitchell Medeiros (USA) scottee's westport bicycle0:01:57
8Paul Curley (USA) Gearworks/Spinarts0:02:12
9Paul Nyberg (USA) Horst-Benidorm-Property Research Corp.0:02:25
10Andy Ruiz (USA) Keltic Construction
11Eric Marro (USA) BOB/Shift-Stonyfield Farm-Ariza-Goodales
12Bo Fuller (USA) NBX/Narragansett Beer p/b Apex Tech
13Keith Button (USA) noreast cycling0:02:40
14Brian McInnis (USA) JRA Cycles0:03:06
15Wayne Cunningham (USA) Team Wheelworks0:03:10
16John Grenier (USA) Team Fuji fueled by Clif Bar0:03:33
17Don Seib (USA) Bikeman.com0:03:39
18Christopher Burke (USA) Providence Velo Club/Planet Bike0:03:40
19Robert Orange (Can) Ride with Rendall
20Jonathan Tarbox (USA) Expo/Superior Energy0:03:49
21David Belknap (USA) Bicycle Link/MBRC
22Timothy Shea (USA) BOB/Shift-Stonyfield Farm-Ariza-Goodales
23Chip Baker (USA) HUP United0:04:24
24Chuck Quackenbush (USA) NYCross/VO Max - CBRC0:04:28
25Tom Stevens (USA) Gear Works/Spin Arts0:04:36
26John Adamik (USA) Essex County Velo0:04:38
27Michael Bradford (USA) Naults Cyclery/Naults.com0:04:50
28Kevin Callahan (USA) Bicycle Link/MBRC0:04:57
29George Gagnon (USA) Naults Cyclery/Naults.com0:05:04
30Paul Lynch (USA) MBRC0:05:16
31Donald Catlin (USA) Tokeneke Road club0:05:22
32Carl Reglar (USA)0:05:40
33Gary Dalton (USA) Cox Communications Cycling Team
34Michael Zimicki (USA) Super Relax
35Michael Keough (USA) Corner Cycle0:06:00
36David Powell (USA) Cyclonauts Racers0:06:15
37Bill Doonan (USA) Millwork One Racing
38Thomas Goodman (USA) F4:130:07:03
39Paul Weiss (USA) OA/Cyclemania Masters Cycling Team/Portland Velo0:07:14
40Al Curtis (USA) Bethel Cycle0:07:16
41Derek Griggs (USA) Recycled Sports0:07:25
42Jesus Vazquez (USA) Bikebarnracing.com
43Marc Tatar (USA) Bikeworks/Hallamore0:08:15
44David Marti (USA) Unattached
45Bill Mark (USA) NBX/Narragansett Beer p/b Apex Technology0:08:23
46Mike Yr (USA) Cyclonauts0:09:21
47Robert Vaughan (USA) Colavita Racing Inc.N.E.
48Lawrence King (USA) Union Velo
49William Bonin (USA) cyclonauts
50David Anderson (USA)

Master men 55+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Sawyer (USA) Gearworks - Spinarts0:49:07
2Barry Doubleday (USA) Mass Bay Road Club0:01:08
3Dusty Adams (USA) MosaicSmalti.com
4Dave Beals (USA) Nycross.com / VO Max / CBRC0:01:31
5Gary Passler (USA) ECV/TriFit Training0:01:41
6Richard Sachs (USA) RGM Watches - Richard Sachs - Radix
7David Goodwin (USA) Northampton Cycling Club0:02:43
8Garabed Minasian (USA) BOB cycling/stoneyfield /goodales0:03:05
9Steven Abbott (USA) cyclonauts
10Jerry White (USA) Naults Cyclery/naults.com
11Jim Quinn (USA) The Bicycle Link/MBRC
12Lawrence Purtill (USA) Cox Communications Cycling Team
13Alan Lesage (USA) GMBC/Catamount
14Tom Doucette (USA) NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental
15Ron DeAngelis (USA) Cox Communications
16David Holmander (USA) Naults Cyclery/naults.com
-1lapBob Ludecke (USA) laurel bike club
-1lapGary Toth (USA) Capital Bicycle Racing Club
-1lapHerbert Bates (USA) Naults Cyclery/naults.com
-1lapDonald Snoop (USA) Vicious Cycles

Cat. 3 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colin H. Murphy (USA) CycleSmart / NCC0:47:30
2James Morrison (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal0:00:26
3Michael Wissell (USA) back bay bicycles/ espresso royale caffe
4Collin Huston (USA) CL Noonan/Coast to Coast/KAM0:00:43
5Evan Huff (USA) Cycle Smart / NCC0:00:56
6Colin Rowan (USA) Corner Cycle
7Scott Rosenthal (USA) Zanconato Racing0:01:20
8Cary Fridrich (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
9Matthew Buckley (USA) UVM Cycling0:01:32
10R. Michael McKittrick (USA) Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames0:01:38
11Matt Mitchell (USA) 545 Velo0:01:44
12Stephen Pierce (USA) King Kog0:02:00
13Doug Kennedy (USA) Minuteman Road Club
14Cimarron Wortham (USA) MIT Cycling / FXDD
15Lee Peters (USA) UVM Cycling0:02:13
16Christopher Raymond (USA) Colavita Racing Inc.0:03:01
17Owen Pope (USA) UVM Cycling0:03:06
18William Palm (USA) MIT Cycling/FXDD
19Matthew Casserly (USA) BU
20Kyle Smith (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal0:03:18
21Scott Glowa (USA) Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames
22Peter Hurst (USA) Rapha Racing0:03:20
23Eric Goodson (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
24Christian Eager (USA) Maietta Factory Racing
25Kenny Ambach (USA) Zanconato Racing0:03:49
26Mark Romanovsky (USA) Muddy Cup Cycling0:03:56
27Matthew Miller (USA) OrganicAthlete0:03:59
28Jake Colvin (USA) North Haven Bike0:04:03
29Ethan Parsons (USA) Joe's Garage0:04:08
30Robert Mayer (USA) Cambridge Bicycle www.iglebike.com
31Terry Blanchet (USA) North Atlantic Velo0:04:20
32Joseph Grimm (USA) USMA Cycling Team0:04:27
33Charles Thompson (USA) Rutgers University Cycling Team
34Shawn Stafford (USA) Allied Milk Cycling
35Scott Frison (USA) Bacon Lap Racing / Devils' Gear Bike Shop0:04:39
36Chad Demarest (USA) Corner Cycle
37Johnny Herrick (USA) UVM Cycling
38Chris Haeni (USA) Minuteman Road Club0:04:49
39Gregory Brown (USA) Cape Cod Cycling Club C40:04:55
40James Leone (USA) NYcross.COM / VO MAX / CBRC
41Robert Poole (USA) bikebarnracing.com
42Sean Capizzo (USA) NBX0:05:02
43Keith Berkoben (USA) MIT Cycling / FXDD
44Garett Burke (USA)
45Cory Johannessen (USA) Threshold Cycling0:05:15
46Matt Aumiller (USA) Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames0:05:20
47David Anderson (USA)
48Mark Schow (USA) Bikebarnracing.com
49Jason Moriarty (USA) Colavita Racing Inc.
50Chuck Nguyen (USA) Bikeman.com
51Zachary Wills (USA) IBC racing
52Seth Davis (USA) Cambridge Bicycle/ Igleheart Frames Dance Party
53Zach Magoon (USA) BIKEMAN.com
54Matthew Bathe (USA) Rutgers University Cycling Team
55Jason Rabidou (USA)
56Mike Harney (USA) NBX
57Brendan McGrath (USA) Bicycle Therapy
58Ronnie Steers (USA) Hup United
59Todd McLoughlin (USA) Kissena
60David Patnaude (USA) Minuteman Road Club
61Nick Pignatello (USA) Exodus Road Racing
62Kyystian Rynkiewicz (USA) TargetTraining
63Thomas Buttner (USA) Verge Sport / Test Pilot
64Nicholas Mashburn (USA) Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames
65Patrick Snoop (USA) Verge Sport Test Pilot
66Steven Hopengarten (USA) Team Wheelworks
67Mark Bernard (USA) HUP United p/b JH Bicycles
68Joseph Tramontano (USA) Connecticut Coast Cycling
69Nate Simms (USA) NAV/Classbook.com
70Eric Carlson (USA) Team Edge
71Paul McMahon (USA) Seaside Cycle / Essex County Velo
72Mark Robson (USA) Cycle Smart
73Eric Schillinger (USA) NYcross.COM / VO MAX / CBRC
74Keith Reynolds (USA) NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental
75Chris McKernan (USA) Essex County Velo
-1lapMatt Bodziony (USA) NBX
-1lapTaylor Valentine (USA) Bacon Lap Racing/Devils Gear Bike Shop
-1lapJohn Wilde (USA) Team International Bicycle Centers
-1lapJeremy Jo (USA) Team Wheelworks
-1lapRobert Bauer (USA) Minuteman Road Club
-1lapJeremy May (USA) USMA Cycling Team
-1lapTheodore Essenfeld (USA) US Navy/Essenfeld Enterprises

Cat 3/4 Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julie Lefebvre (USA) International Bicycle/Global0:25:26
2Emma White (USA) CBRC/Capital Bicycle Racing Club0:00:02
3Laura Ralston (USA) MIT Cycling / FXDD0:00:26
4Bridget Petrillo (USA) CVC/Subaru of New England0:01:07
5Nancy Labbe-Giguere (USA) QuadCycles0:01:09
6Sally McInnis (USA) JRA Cycles
7Rebecca Lowe (USA)
8Elizabeth Lukowski (USA) Nycross.com / VO MAX / CBRC
9Natalia McKittrick (USA) Cambridge Bicycle/Igleheart Frames0:01:35
10Jessica Hayes Conroy (USA) North Atlantic Velo
11Andrea Brayman (USA)0:01:50
12Emily Curley (USA) Gearworks/Spinarts0:02:14
13Leah Pappas-Barnes (USA) Independent Fabrication
14Ivy Luhrs (USA) Velo Bella
15Rebecca Zanconato (USA) Zanconato Racing
16Brittlee Bowman (USA) Kissena
17Cathy Rowell (USA) NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental
18Naomi Haverlick (USA) Novara/REI0:02:37
19Christina Birch (USA) MIT Cycling/FXDD0:02:51
20Joy Stark (USA) NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental
21Carrie Hansen (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:03:36
22Molly Hurford (USA) Rutgers University Cycling Team0:03:54
23Josee Lamirande (Can) Ride with Rendall
24Audrey Romanovsky (USA) Muddy Cup Cycling0:04:04
25Josie Morway (USA) Team Makeout Party
26Amanda Bedard (USA) NERAC0:04:52
27Lodrina Cherne (USA) Geekhouse Bikes / Boston Rock Gym0:05:34
28Zuzana Trnovcova (USA) MIT Cycling / FXDD
29Collyn SMITHERMAN (USA)0:07:48
30Julie Lockhart (USA) NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental / MCRA0:09:06

Cat. 4 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Moberg (USA)0:38:52
2Geoff McIntosh (USA) New Hampshire Cycling Club0:00:01
3Devin Riley (USA) Threshold Cycling0:00:04
4Eric Davidson (USA) Stealth Operations Racing0:00:08
5Brian Medeiros (USA) Scottee's Westport Bicycle0:00:13
6Donny Green (USA) team makeout party (Dash bikes/Circle A Cycles)
7Ned Connelly (USA) Cox Communications0:00:21
8Jascob Morrison (USA) E-Line0:00:44
9Chandler Delinks (USA) Echelon Gran Fondo/ZTeam0:01:28
10Deke Andrew (USA) Portland Velo Club / Cyclemania
11John McGrath (USA) NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental0:01:41
12Matt Williams (USA) circle69 Racing0:01:45
13Ken Carpenter (USA) Threshold Cycling0:01:47
14P J Mcquade (USA) Minuteman Road Club0:01:50
15Brian Chapman (USA) Circle A Cycles0:01:58
16Mark Vareschi (USA) Rutgers University Cycling Team0:02:10
17Richard Tobin (USA) union velo0:02:14
18John Rhoden (USA) MIT Cycling/FXDD0:02:20
19Michael Brier (USA) Refunds Now0:02:21
20Scott Sweeney (USA) Minuteman Road Club0:02:33
21Kent Hirshberg (USA) spooky/dedham bike0:02:36
22Eric Cawley (USA) RIT Cycling
23Matt D'Alessio (USA) Threshold Cycling0:02:45
24Jared Dalton (USA) Cox Communications Cycling Team
25Philip Golden (USA) Landry's Bicycles0:02:57
26Dan Ipp (USA) RIT Cycling0:03:06
27James Parascandola (USA) RIT Cycling0:03:10
28Ron Hines (USA) QuadCycles
29Lee Salway (USA)0:03:19
30Christopher Wynnyk (USA) RPI Cycling0:03:23
31Daniel Kumatz (USA) Geekhouse Bikes / Boston Rock Gym
32John Plump (USA) Minuteman Road Club0:03:29
33Charles Wescott (USA) Quad Cycles
34Jason Goldschmidt (USA) Threshold Cycling
35Wes Deane (USA) Block Island Velo Club
36Robert Morgan (USA) Geekhouse Bikes
37Zachary Labry (USA) MIT Cycling / FXDD0:03:39
38Kenneth Hamel (USA) cyclonauts racers
39Jason Nutini (USA) Team Makeout Party0:03:44
40Sean Wilson (USA) BikeBarnRacing.com0:03:51
41Stefan Wawersik (USA) Minuteman Road Club
42Andrew Muro (USA) Geekhouse Bikes0:03:56
43John Witmer (USA) GMBC/Catamount0:04:06
44Eian Weissman (USA) firehouse bicycles
45Jonathan Everitt (USA) MIT0:04:19
46James Grimley (USA)0:04:23
47Spencer Schaber (USA) MIT Cycling/FXDD
48Ronald Locke (USA)0:04:48
49Art Baril (USA) Minuteman Road Club0:04:55
50Ian McFarland (USA) Mystic Velo Club/Connaughty Chiropractic0:04:58
51Stephen Rogacki (USA) USMA Cycling Team
52Todd Prekaski (USA) Minuteman Road Club0:05:05
53Kurt Maw (USA) Comprehensive Racing / Salem Cycle
54John Torrey (USA) cyclonauts racers0:05:11
55Bill Maidment (USA) GDI0:05:18
56Clint Lunsford (USA) Independent Fabrication Factory Team0:05:21
57Benjamin Kjoller (USA) Cape Cod Racing / C40:05:25
58Anthony Maietta (USA) Maietta Factory Racing0:05:43
59Victor Cillis (USA) Cape Cod Racing Club/ C40:05:57
60Jamie Waldinger (USA) NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental
61Tom MacClarence (USA) Battenkill-United
62Seth Behrends (USA) MIT0:06:10
63Robert Hendry (USA) Northampton Cycling Club0:06:16
64Eric Whewell (USA) Comprehensive Racing
65James Scott (USA) Blue Hills Cycling Club
66Kevin Rutherford (USA) USMA Cycling Team0:06:29
67Mike Romanovsky (USA) Muddy Cup Cycling
68Ernie Lozeau (USA) mtbmind.com
69Alexander Twombly (USA) Bikes Not Bombs
70Anthony Szczesiul (USA) NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental0:06:35
71Andrew Giessel (USA) Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames0:06:41
72Fred Delgrosso (USA) Quad Cycle0:06:51
73Marcos Picchio (USA) Rutgers University Cycling Team
74Steven Curran (USA) MassBay RoadClub0:07:02
75Christopher Galli (USA) 311 Industries CNS
76George Lowe (USA)
77Langford Davidson (USA) Stealth Ops. Racing0:07:17
78William Dron (USA)
79William Morgan (USA) 311/Creative Nutrition Solutions0:07:22
80Paul Lussier (USA) Cyclonauts Racers0:07:45
81Stanford Smith (USA)0:08:00
82Jason Clark (USA)0:08:07
83John Souza (USA) Cape Cod Cyclist0:08:34
84John Nelson (USA) Makeoutparty0:08:50
85Paul McConnell (USA)0:08:52
86Andrew Huff (USA) Team Wheelworks0:09:11
87Jeff Caisse (USA) Watts-Up Racing0:09:15
88Brian Rutledge (USA) Team Wheelworks0:10:01
-1lapJohn Weaver (USA) Mystic Velo
-1lapMax Smith (USA) USMA Cycling Team
-1lapRobert Sands (USA) Evolution / Beaver Valley Velo/ Flahutes
-1lapKenny Fetsurka (USA) Philadelphia Bicycle Messenger Association
-1lapSam Costello (USA) Team Makeout Party
-1lapDavid Rudnick (USA) Landry's Bicycles
-1lapCharles Lozeau (USA)
-1lapTimothy Ryan (USA) Minuteman Road Club

