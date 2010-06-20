Trending

Sutherland, Evans claim NVGP titles

GC decided on final stage

Image 1 of 62

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 62

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 62

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 62

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 62

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 62

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 62

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 62

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 62

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 62

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 62

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 62

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 62

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 62

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 62

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 62

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 62

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 62

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 62

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 62

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 62

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 62

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 62

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 62

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 62

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 62

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 62

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 28 of 62

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 29 of 62

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 30 of 62

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 31 of 62

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 32 of 62

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 33 of 62

As in previous stages Kelly Benefit Strategies at the front of the peloton setting the pace.

As in previous stages Kelly Benefit Strategies at the front of the peloton setting the pace.
(Image credit: Matthew E. Moses)
Image 34 of 62

The men's field heads up Chilkoot Hill

The men's field heads up Chilkoot Hill
(Image credit: Matthew E. Moses)
Image 35 of 62

Race leader Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefits Strategies) focused on defending his jersey.

Race leader Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefits Strategies) focused on defending his jersey.
(Image credit: Matthew E. Moses)
Image 36 of 62

Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12) sprints to the line to take second on the stage and regain the race leader's jersey.

Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12) sprints to the line to take second on the stage and regain the race leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Matthew E. Moses)
Image 37 of 62

Eveyln Stevens (HTC Columbia) wins the Stillwater criterium but was unable to take the leader's jersey.

Eveyln Stevens (HTC Columbia) wins the Stillwater criterium but was unable to take the leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Matthew E. Moses)
Image 38 of 62

With one lap remaining Eveyln Stevens (HTC Columbia) was still going strong, trying to increase her time gap to Evans.

With one lap remaining Eveyln Stevens (HTC Columbia) was still going strong, trying to increase her time gap to Evans.
(Image credit: Matthew E. Moses)
Image 39 of 62

Amber Neben (Webcor Builders) leads Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12) and Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) over the finish line.

Amber Neben (Webcor Builders) leads Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12) and Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) over the finish line.
(Image credit: Matthew E. Moses)
Image 40 of 62

Eveyln Stevens (HTC Columbia) attacks the lead group going up Chilkoot Hill.

Eveyln Stevens (HTC Columbia) attacks the lead group going up Chilkoot Hill.
(Image credit: Matthew E. Moses)
Image 41 of 62

Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12) and Erinne Willock (Webcor Builders) lead the women's field up Chilkoot Hill.

Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12) and Erinne Willock (Webcor Builders) lead the women's field up Chilkoot Hill.
(Image credit: Matthew E. Moses)
Image 42 of 62

peloton.

peloton.
(Image credit: Matthew E. Moses)
Image 43 of 62

The final Men's GC Podium (L-R) Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefits Strategies), Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis), David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies)

The final Men's GC Podium (L-R) Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefits Strategies), Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis), David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
(Image credit: Matthew E. Moses)
Image 44 of 62

The Stillwater podium (L-R): Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis/Sutter Home), Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis), David Velilleux (Kelly Benefits Strategies)

The Stillwater podium (L-R): Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis/Sutter Home), Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis), David Velilleux (Kelly Benefits Strategies)
(Image credit: Matthew E. Moses)
Image 45 of 62

The top Women's Team was Team TIBCO

The top Women's Team was Team TIBCO
(Image credit: Matthew E. Moses)
Image 46 of 62

Mike Northey (Rubicon-ORBEA, Benefiting LIVESTRONG) was solo off the front for several laps.

Mike Northey (Rubicon-ORBEA, Benefiting LIVESTRONG) was solo off the front for several laps.
(Image credit: Matthew E. Moses)
Image 47 of 62

Brad Huff (Jelly Belly) climbing up Chilkoot Hill

Brad Huff (Jelly Belly) climbing up Chilkoot Hill
(Image credit: Matthew E. Moses)
Image 48 of 62

Climbing all together at the front Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis), Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefits Strategies) along with most of their teams.

Climbing all together at the front Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis), Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefits Strategies) along with most of their teams.
(Image credit: Matthew E. Moses)
Image 49 of 62

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 50 of 62

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 51 of 62

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 52 of 62

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 53 of 62

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 54 of 62

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 55 of 62

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 56 of 62

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 57 of 62

Linda Melanie Villumnsen (HTC Columbia) follows her teammate Kim Anderson up Chilkoot Hill.

Linda Melanie Villumnsen (HTC Columbia) follows her teammate Kim Anderson up Chilkoot Hill.
(Image credit: Matthew E. Moses)
Image 58 of 62

The Stillwater podium (L-R): Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12), Eveyln Stevens (HTC Columbia), Catherine Cheatley (Colavita/Bacci)

The Stillwater podium (L-R): Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12), Eveyln Stevens (HTC Columbia), Catherine Cheatley (Colavita/Bacci)
(Image credit: Matthew E. Moses)
Image 59 of 62

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) gets congratulations from team director Mike Tamayo.

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) gets congratulations from team director Mike Tamayo.
(Image credit: Matthew E. Moses)
Image 60 of 62

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) - number one for the third year in a row.

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) - number one for the third year in a row.
(Image credit: Matthew E. Moses)
Image 61 of 62

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) sprints up the hill to take the stage and the Nature Valley Grand Prix leader's jersey.

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) sprints up the hill to take the stage and the Nature Valley Grand Prix leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Matthew E. Moses)
Image 62 of 62

The Final Women's Jersey winners : Fruit by the Foot Best Young Rider - Linda Melanie Villumnsen (HTC Columbia), Nature Valley Top Amateur - Chloe Forsman (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus), Sport Beans Queen of the Hill and Freewheel Bike Most Aggressive - Evelyn Stevens (HTC Columbia), Wheaties Fuel Sprint and Nature Valley Grand Prix Race Winner - Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12).

The Final Women's Jersey winners : Fruit by the Foot Best Young Rider - Linda Melanie Villumnsen (HTC Columbia), Nature Valley Top Amateur - Chloe Forsman (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus), Sport Beans Queen of the Hill and Freewheel Bike Most Aggressive - Evelyn Stevens (HTC Columbia), Wheaties Fuel Sprint and Nature Valley Grand Prix Race Winner - Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12).
(Image credit: Matthew E. Moses)

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) repeated his winning strategy from a year earlier, attacking on Chilkoot Hill to win the Stillwater Criterium, the final stage of the Nature Valley Grand Prix. Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) followed the timely move to place second ahead of David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies).

“You go from the right position and that climb is just hard,” Sutherland said. “If you follow, you follow, and if you can’t, you can’t: it is really that simple. You have to put all your eggs in one basket on this course; one big one to try to get rid of him [Scott Zwizanski].”

Sutherland’s winning attack garnered him the three seconds he needed to win his third consecutive overall title at the Nature Valley Grand Prix. The Australian all-rounder moved ahead of the previous race leader Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefit Strategies) who slipped into second place while teammate David Veilleux claimed third overall.

“I’m happy to win three times and I don’t think it’s been done before,” Sutherland said. “It was fantastic and the crowds were awesome. We are very proud to do these things at this race, especially with UnitedHealthcare being from Minneapolis. It was important to us to do well for them here and create a lot of excitement within the company.

“The boys rode fantastically all week for Hilton [Clarke] and Jake [Keough],” he added. “It is such a good group of guys together and they kill themselves to get in the right position. They did that all week. Today they kept me out of trouble and on Scott’s wheel.”

The Stillwater Criterium is the race’s toughest stage, with the technical course starting at the base of Chilkoot Hill. The ascent was only a couple of hundred metres in length, but steep enough to tear the peloton apart on each lap. The professional men completed 20 laps, which included a gradual climb to the top of a blazing fast descent that wrapped back around to the base of Chilkoot Hill.

Scott Stewart (Team Type 1) kicked off the race with an attack followed by Jeremy Vennell (Bissell) and Anthony Colby (Jelly Belly-Kenda). Stewart continued on solo ahead of a new chase group that included Kiel Reijnen (Jelly Belly-Kenda) and Alessandro Bazzana (Fly V Australia).

All breakaway riders were brought back by a fast tempo set by Kelly Benefit Strategies to protect race leader Zwizanski.

Mike Northey (Rubicon-Orbea) attacked the remnants of the breakaway over the climb with 10 laps remaining and gained a 30-second advantage. He was brought back with seven to go as the pace of the peloton increased in anticipation of the closing laps.

Sutherland attacked over the climb with one lap to go, followed by Amaran and further back was Veilleux. The pair gained a several second lead ahead of Zwizanski who was slightly further back in the bunch. The move stuck and Sutherland won the stage along with the valuable seconds he needed to win the overall title.

Stevens wins final stage; Evans claims overall title

Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Columbia) dug deep to take a solo stage victory, but it was bunch sprint winner Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12) who claimed the overall win with second place on the stage. New Zealand’s Catherine Cheatley (Colavita-Baci) claimed third on the stage.

“Evelyn went for the win and I commend her for that effort,” Evans said. “She was so strong, but I had my teammate Mara [Abbott] with me and she did everything to close the time down. I had to get some time back from Evelyn and sprinted all the way to the line for second. It was extra incentive when I knew I could win the general classification.”

Evans’ was led to victory by directeur sportif Kristin Armstrong, who has won the race on four occasions. Evans claimed the overall by 10 seconds ahead of Stevens, while Australia’s Ruth Corset (Tibco-To the Top) was a further 16 seconds behind overall.

“We are going to celebrate for sure,” Evans said. “I thought it was possible that we could win and I wanted to keep Kristin’s legacy going. It was a matter of going all out for the whole race. I had Kristin screaming at me on the side of the road telling me to give it everything I had. We came into this race to win and that is what we did.”

Evans also won the Wheaties Sprint competition while Stevens took home the Jelly Belly Sport Beans Queen of the Hills jersey.

The sheer difficulty of the Stillwater Criterium caused the field to dwindle on each climb over Chilkoot Hill. The Pro/Elite women’s field completed 13 laps and by mid-race there were only roughly 20 riders remaining in the front group.

A decisive breakaway gained an advantage over the rest of the field with five laps remaining. It included Evans, Stevens, Meredith Miller and Corset, Erinne Willock (Webcor Builders) and Cheatley.

“Cath Cheatley attacked on the climb and we all got a gap,” Evans said. “Evelyn was sitting on because her teammate Linda, who was the race leader, was behind.”

Stevens attacked the small group with three laps to go and gained 25 seconds, making her the overall race leader on the road. Evans relied on support from Abbott to reduce the gap, aided by Webcor Builders efforts to keep Willock in a general classification podium place.

“It was a scary moment,” Evans said. “Evelyn attacked and Ruth Corset and Cath Cheatley were chasing but I had Mara with me to chase those three. She set a strong tempo on the course and brought back Ruth and Cath. I asked for everything I could get out of Mara and she gave it to me.”

Stevens muscled her way through the final circuit and won the stage 14 seconds ahead of the chase group that sprinted up the climb.

Elite men--Stage 6
1Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS1:11:15
2Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:00:03
3David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:06
4Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande0:00:07
5Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
6Benjamin King (USA) Trek-Livestrong0:00:09
7Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
8Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
9Bernard van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
10Robert Bush (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
11Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
12Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
13Robert Sweeting (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
14Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
15Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia0:00:19
16Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:00:23
17Davide Frattini (USA) Team Type 10:00:24
18Scottie Weiss (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:00:29
19Joseph Schmalz (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:00:38
20Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
21Paul Martin (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:00:46
22Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande
23Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
24Adam Bergman (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:00:49
25Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 10:00:50
26Phillip Mann (USA) Team Rio Grande
27Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS0:01:00
28Josh Dillon (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:01:21
29Jake Rytlewski (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:01:37
30Philip Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia0:01:49
31Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
32Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher0:01:50
33Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande0:01:57
34Christopher Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:02:00
35Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:02:01
36Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:02:06
37Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:02:16
38Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:03:05
39Nathan Brown (USA) Trek-Livestrong
40Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-Livestrong0:03:08
41Shawn Milne (USA) Team Type 10:03:10
42Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:03:13
43Thom Coupe (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
44Mike Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:03:14
45Dan Campbell (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
46Adam Froemming (USA) MBRC/Flanders0:03:19
47Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 10:03:21
48Kevin Hazzard (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
49Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande0:03:25
50Jonathan Clarke (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS0:03:46
51Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
52Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
53James Driscoll (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:03:53
54Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:03:54
55Gabe Varela (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:04:13
56Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling
57Peter Latham (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling
58Hayden Brooks (Aus) Fly V Australia0:04:45
59Iggy Silva (USA) Trek-Livestrong
60William Goodfellow (Can) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:04:59
61Pat Lemieux (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
62Roman van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
63Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:05:15
64Michael Woell (USA) MBRC/Flanders
65Jacob Mueller (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
66Joe Lewis (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team0:05:33
67Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
68Brad Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
69Christian Helmig (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
70Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:05:53
71Chad Burdzilauskas (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
72Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
73Nicholas Coil (USA) MBRC/Flanders
74Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1
75Noah Singer (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:06:17
76Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1
77David Forkner (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
78Kip Spaude (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
79Lucas Binder (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
80Scott Tietzel (USA) Team Rio Grande
81Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia
82Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Fly V Australia
83Shane Kline (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
84Alder Martz (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
85Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:06:45
86Charlie Avis (USA) Trek-Livestrong
87Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
88Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
89Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande
90Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
91Carlos Vargas (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher0:07:17
92Josh Gillingham (Can) IS Corp Cycling Team
93David Byer (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
94Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
95Josh Whitmore (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
96Daniele Defranceschi (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team0:08:45
97Stefano Barberi (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:09:45
98Justin Williams (USA) Trek-Livestrong
99Jason Allen (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
100Christopher Monteleone (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
101Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
102Chris Doig (USA) MBRC/Flanders0:11:02
103Kirk Albers (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
104Steven Meyer (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team
105Andrew Llewellyn (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
106Alex Wieseler (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
107Brandon Gritters (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
108Zach Garrett (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
109Leonardo Frayre (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
110Benjamin Renkema (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
111David Zimmermann (USA) MBRC/Flanders
112Joe Kukolla (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
113Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
114Jamie Riggs (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
115Graham Foster (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
116Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1
117Nick Frey (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
118Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
119Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
120Stefan Rothe (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
DNFMatthew Crane (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
DNFDavid Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia
DNFFrank Travieso (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
DNFAndres Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
DNFAnthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
DNFPhil Gaimon (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
DNFAndrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFAlexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFBen Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
DNFSoren Peterson (Den) Hagens Berman Cycling
DNFHeath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
DNFTyler Jewell (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
DNFAdam Leibovitz (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
DNFRyan Aitcheson (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team
DNFAustin Carroll (USA) MBRC/Flanders

Sprint 1
1Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling5pts
2Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda3
3Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 11

Sprint 2
1Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling5pts
2Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda3
3Benjamin King (USA) Trek-Livestrong1

Sprint 3
1Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG5pts
2Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies3
3Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies1

Mountain 1
1Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 15pts
2Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling3
3Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda1

Mountain 2
1Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 15pts
2Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda3
3Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Fly V Australia1

Mountain 3
1Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies5pts
2Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies3
3Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies1

Most aggressive rider
1Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS

Elite men--Final general classification
1Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS7:28:54
2Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:06
3David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:20
4Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:00:28
5Bernard van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:38
6Robert Sweeting (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:00:43
7Benjamin King (USA) Trek-Livestrong0:00:47
8Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:51
9Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 10:00:52
10Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:00:57
11Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:01:05
12Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande0:01:14
13Robert Bush (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
14Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:01:18
15Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:01:22
16Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia0:01:33
17Paul Martin (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:01:34
18Scottie Weiss (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:01:41
19Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:47
20Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS0:01:54
21Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:01:57
22Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande0:02:28
23Jake Rytlewski (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:02:37
24Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS0:02:44
25Davide Frattini (USA) Team Type 10:02:53
26Josh Dillon (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:03:04
27Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:03:17
28Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher0:03:32
29Mike Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:03:45
30Nathan Brown (USA) Trek-Livestrong0:03:50
31Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande0:03:52
32Joseph Schmalz (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:03:55
33Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 10:04:01
34Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:04:19
35Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-Livestrong
36James Driscoll (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:04:39
37Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:04:41
38Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:04:44
39Philip Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia0:04:46
40Peter Latham (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:05:05
41Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS0:05:11
42Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:05:43
43Shawn Milne (USA) Team Type 10:05:53
44Hayden Brooks (Aus) Fly V Australia0:05:57
45Roman van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
46Thom Coupe (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:06:07
47Pat Lemieux (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:06:20
48Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 10:06:33
49Gabe Varela (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:06:42
50Phillip Mann (USA) Team Rio Grande0:06:43
51Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS0:06:44
52Adam Froemming (USA) MBRC/Flanders0:06:51
53Christopher Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:07:03
54Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia0:07:05
55Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 10:07:14
56Iggy Silva (USA) Trek-Livestrong0:07:25
57Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:07:26
58Adam Bergman (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:07:34
59Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 10:07:38
60Shane Kline (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:07:46
61Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS0:08:03
62Joe Lewis (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team0:08:09
63Jacob Mueller (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:08:27
64Nicholas Coil (USA) MBRC/Flanders0:08:32
65Michael Woell (USA) MBRC/Flanders0:08:34
66Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:08:35
67Josh Gillingham (Can) IS Corp Cycling Team0:09:36
68Alder Martz (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:09:40
69Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:09:43
70William Goodfellow (Can) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:09:49
71Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:09:58
72Jonathan Clarke (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS0:10:13
73Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande0:11:25
74Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:11:36
75Nick Frey (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:11:43
76Kevin Hazzard (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team0:11:58
77Stefan Rothe (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher0:12:00
78Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Fly V Australia0:12:06
79Chad Burdzilauskas (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:12:39
80Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:13:01
81Christian Helmig (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:13:03
82Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:13:05
83Kip Spaude (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team0:13:16
84Kirk Albers (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:13:35
85Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande0:13:49
86Scott Tietzel (USA) Team Rio Grande0:13:53
87Brad Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:14:12
88Noah Singer (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:14:34
89Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:14:40
90Dan Campbell (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:15:05
91Carlos Vargas (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher0:15:06
92Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:15:20
93Lucas Binder (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:15:44
94David Byer (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team0:17:19
95Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:17:36
96Daniele Defranceschi (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team0:17:42
97Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher0:18:25
98Brandon Gritters (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:18:36
99David Forkner (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:18:37
100Andrew Llewellyn (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:18:57
101Charlie Avis (USA) Trek-Livestrong0:19:01
102Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:19:22
103Alex Wieseler (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team0:19:48
104Joe Kukolla (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team0:20:27
105Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:21:00
106Jamie Riggs (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team0:22:58
107Jason Allen (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:24:04
108Zach Garrett (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:24:21
109Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 10:24:40
110Leonardo Frayre (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:24:44
111Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:24:57
112Stefano Barberi (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:26:52
113Christopher Monteleone (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:27:00
114Graham Foster (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:28:36
115Josh Whitmore (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:30:27
116Benjamin Renkema (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:33:51
117Steven Meyer (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team0:35:06
118Justin Williams (USA) Trek-Livestrong0:41:12
119David Zimmermann (USA) MBRC/Flanders0:45:35
120Chris Doig (USA) MBRC/Flanders0:54:01

Sprint classification
1Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS26pts
2Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 122
3Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 118
4David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies16
5Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 113
6Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS11
7Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling10
8Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita8
9Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder7
10Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia6
11Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita6
12Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS6
13Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG5
14Nick Frey (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita5
15Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS5
16Robert Bush (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder5
17Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia4
18Mike Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda2
19Davide Frattini (USA) Team Type 12
20Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 12
21Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies1
22Benjamin King (USA) Trek-Livestrong1
23Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 11
24Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher1
25Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies1
26Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies1

Mountains classification
1Brad Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda25pts
2Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 117
3Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia15
4Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies6
5Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda4
6Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 14
7Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS3
8Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies3
9Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling3
10Pat Lemieux (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex3
11Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Fly V Australia1
12Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies1

Best young rider classification
1Benjamin King (USA) Trek-Livestrong7:29:41
2Robert Bush (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:00:27
3Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:00:35
4Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:01:10
5Nathan Brown (USA) Trek-Livestrong0:03:03
6Joseph Schmalz (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:03:08
7Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-Livestrong0:03:32
8Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:03:57
9Roman van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:05:10
10Iggy Silva (USA) Trek-Livestrong0:06:38
11Shane Kline (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:06:59
12Alder Martz (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:08:53
13William Goodfellow (Can) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:09:02
14Kevin Hazzard (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team0:11:11
15Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:12:14
16Lucas Binder (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:14:57
17Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher0:17:38
18Andrew Llewellyn (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:18:10
19Charlie Avis (USA) Trek-Livestrong0:18:14
20Alex Wieseler (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team0:19:01
21Joe Kukolla (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team0:19:40
22Jamie Riggs (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team0:22:11
23Christopher Monteleone (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:26:13
24Steven Meyer (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team0:34:19
25Justin Williams (USA) Trek-Livestrong0:40:25

Amateur rider classification
1Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande7:30:08
2Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:00:08
3Paul Martin (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:00:20
4Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:00:43
5Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande0:01:14
6Josh Dillon (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:01:50
7Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande0:02:38
8Joseph Schmalz (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:02:41
9Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:03:30
10Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:04:29
11Thom Coupe (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:04:53
12Pat Lemieux (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:05:06
13Gabe Varela (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:05:28
14Adam Froemming (USA) MBRC/Flanders0:05:37
15Christopher Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:05:49
16Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:06:12
17Joe Lewis (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team0:06:55
18Jacob Mueller (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:07:13
19Nicholas Coil (USA) MBRC/Flanders0:07:18
20Michael Woell (USA) MBRC/Flanders0:07:20
21Josh Gillingham (Can) IS Corp Cycling Team0:08:22
22Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:08:29
23Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande0:10:11
24Kevin Hazzard (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team0:10:44
25Stefan Rothe (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher0:10:46
26Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:11:47
27Christian Helmig (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:11:49
28Kip Spaude (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team0:12:02
29Kirk Albers (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:12:21
30Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande0:12:35
31Noah Singer (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:13:20
32Dan Campbell (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:13:51
33Carlos Vargas (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher0:13:52
34Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:14:06
35Lucas Binder (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:14:30
36David Byer (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team0:16:05
37Daniele Defranceschi (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team0:16:28
38Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher0:17:11
39Brandon Gritters (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:17:22
40David Forkner (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:17:23
41Andrew Llewellyn (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:17:43
42Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:18:08
43Alex Wieseler (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team0:18:34
44Joe Kukolla (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team0:19:13
45Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:19:46
46Jamie Riggs (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team0:21:44
47Zach Garrett (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:23:07
48Leonardo Frayre (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:23:30
49Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:23:43
50Graham Foster (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:27:22
51Josh Whitmore (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:29:13
52Steven Meyer (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team0:33:52
53David Zimmermann (USA) MBRC/Flanders0:44:21
54Chris Doig (USA) MBRC/Flanders0:52:47

Teams classification
1Kelly Benefit Strategies22:28:21
2Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:00:30
3United Healthcare p/b MAXXIS0:02:38
4Team Type 10:02:55
5Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:03:40
6Team Rio Grande0:04:18
7BISSELL Pro Cycling0:05:11
8Trek-Livestrong0:07:17
9Fly V Australia0:07:57
10Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:08:52
11Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:09:27
12BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:10:01
13Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:11:20
14Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:14:58
15Hagens Berman Cycling0:15:09
16Nature Valley Pro Ride0:16:05
17MBRC/Flanders0:20:41
18Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher0:21:45
19JetFuel Cycling Team0:24:15
20Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:26:42
21IS Corp Cycling Team0:36:29
22Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:38:05

Elite women--Stage 6
1Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia0:50:06
2Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY120:00:14
3Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team0:00:16
4Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO0:00:17
5Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders
6Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO
7Kristin Sanders (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:00:24
8Amber Neben (USA) Webcor Builders
9Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders0:00:29
10Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY120:00:35
11Katheryn Curi Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders0:00:53
12Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
13Carmen Small (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team0:00:56
14Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:00:58
15Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:01:00
16Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia0:01:02
17Kim Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia0:01:23
18Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia0:01:46
19Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:04:25
20Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
21Olivia Dillon (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
22Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
23Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
24Heather Logan-Sprenger (Can) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
25Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO
26Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO
27Alison Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO
28Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders
29Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders
30Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda
31Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda
32Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda
33Silke Wunderwald (USA) Team Kenda
34Kate Veronneau (USA) BMW-Bianchi
35Rebecca Wellons (USA) BMW-Bianchi
36Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Veloforma
37Joanie Caron (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
38Veronique Labonte (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
39Chloe Forsman (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
40Cara Gillis (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
41Jenna Rinehart (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
42Tammy Wildgoose (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
43Stephanie Doering (Ger) GG Events Management
44Shannon Koch (USA) GG Events Management
45Flora Duffy (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
46Jennifer Purcell (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
47Sue Butler (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
48Emily Kachorek (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
49Mary Elizabeth Maroon (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
50Jennifer Wheeler (USA) Team Freewheel Bike
51Alex Carle (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike
52Bron Ryan (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike
53Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team0:05:45
54Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY120:06:05
55Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
56Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia
57Kathleen Billington (USA) BMW-Bianchi
58Elle Anderson (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
59Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:06:45
60Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO
61Anna Drakulich (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
62Leah Prudhomme (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
63Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders0:07:05
64Jacqueline Kurth (USA) Team Kenda
65Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda
66Rachel Warner (USA) BMW-Bianchi
67Arielle Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
68Laura Hines (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
69Melissa Dahlmann (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
70Kristen Meshberg (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
71Lauren Hecht (USA) Team Freewheel Bike
72Kate Bates (Aus) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team0:07:25
73Cinthia Lehner (USA) BMW-Bianchi
74Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma
75Emma Bast (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
76Cara Bussell (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
77Erin Silliman (USA) Team Freewheel Bike
DNFKatharine Carroll (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
DNFLauren Tamayo (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
DNFJessica Phillips (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
DNFAudrey Lemieux (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
DNFMelanie Meyers (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus

Sprint 1
1Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO5pts
2Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO3
3Lauren Tamayo (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY121

Sprint 2
1Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY125pts
2Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia3
3Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO1

Sprint 3
1Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY123
3Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders1

Mountain 1
1Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO3
3Katharine Carroll (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY121

Mountain 2
1Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY125pts
2Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia3
3Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 3
1Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia5pts
2Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO3
3Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team1

Most aggressive rider
1Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia

Elite women--Final general classification
1Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY126:16:07
2Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia0:00:10
3Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO0:00:26
4Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders
5Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia0:00:37
6Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team0:00:47
7Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO0:00:53
8Amber Neben (USA) Webcor Builders0:01:03
9Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:01:10
10Kristin Sanders (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:01:14
11Carmen Small (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team0:01:20
12Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY120:01:25
13Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:01:26
14Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders0:01:27
15Katheryn Curi Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders0:01:28
16Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO0:02:12
17Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia0:02:14
18Kim Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia0:02:29
19Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:05:08
20Kate Veronneau (USA) BMW-Bianchi0:05:12
21Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:05:15
22Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team0:05:24
23Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO0:05:25
24Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO0:05:30
25Heather Logan-Sprenger (Can) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team0:05:31
26Olivia Dillon (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
27Chloe Forsman (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:05:46
28Sue Butler (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
29Jennifer Purcell (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:05:54
30Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Veloforma0:06:02
31Jenna Rinehart (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:06:15
32Alison Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO0:06:30
33Alex Carle (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike
34Flora Duffy (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:06:32
35Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda0:06:33
36Joanie Caron (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears0:06:51
37Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda0:06:57
38Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO0:07:03
39Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia0:07:40
40Rebecca Wellons (USA) BMW-Bianchi0:07:42
41Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY120:07:46
42Kathleen Billington (USA) BMW-Bianchi0:08:11
43Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders0:08:20
44Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:08:33
45Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO0:08:40
46Bron Ryan (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike0:08:54
47Arielle Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:09:13
48Melissa Dahlmann (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance0:12:17
49Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY120:13:13
50Veronique Labonte (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears0:18:07
51Jennifer Wheeler (USA) Team Freewheel Bike0:18:09
52Silke Wunderwald (USA) Team Kenda0:18:18
53Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda0:18:19
54Stephanie Doering (Ger) GG Events Management0:18:47
55Emily Kachorek (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:18:54
56Mary Elizabeth Maroon (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:20:13
57Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders0:20:15
58Leah Prudhomme (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance0:20:40
59Elle Anderson (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:21:30
60Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma0:21:36
61Cara Bussell (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance0:21:59
62Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders0:22:02
63Anna Drakulich (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:23:04
64Kate Bates (Aus) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team0:23:11
65Emma Bast (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance0:23:40
66Laura Hines (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:23:56
67Cara Gillis (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:24:19
68Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda0:26:39
69Rachel Warner (USA) BMW-Bianchi0:26:55
70Erin Silliman (USA) Team Freewheel Bike0:26:59
71Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team0:29:25
72Shannon Koch (USA) GG Events Management0:30:28
73Kristen Meshberg (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:34:57
74Tammy Wildgoose (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:37:24
75Jacqueline Kurth (USA) Team Kenda0:38:29
76Lauren Hecht (USA) Team Freewheel Bike0:40:29
77Cinthia Lehner (USA) BMW-Bianchi0:41:29

Sprint classification
1Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY1243pts
2Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO27
3Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia23
4Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders16
5Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation10
6Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia10
7Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders10
8Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO9
9Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO9
10Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team9
11Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team8
12Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY125
13Carmen Small (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team5
14Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia3
15Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda3
16Jennifer Wheeler (USA) Team Freewheel Bike1
17Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Veloforma1
18Jennifer Purcell (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars1

Mountains classification
1Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia20pts
2Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY1218
3Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO13
4Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team11
5Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia6
6Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY125
7Alison Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO5
8Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders5
9Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation5
10Katheryn Curi Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders4
11Melissa Dahlmann (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance3

Best young rider classification
1Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia6:16:44
2Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY120:00:48
3Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders0:00:50
4Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO0:01:35
5Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia0:01:37
6Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:04:31
7Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO0:04:53
8Chloe Forsman (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:05:09
9Alison Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO0:05:53
10Alex Carle (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike
11Flora Duffy (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:05:55
12Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda0:05:56
13Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia0:07:03
14Arielle Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:08:36
15Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY120:12:36
16Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders0:19:38
17Elle Anderson (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:20:53
18Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma0:20:59
19Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders0:21:25
20Emma Bast (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance0:23:03
21Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda0:26:02
22Rachel Warner (USA) BMW-Bianchi0:26:18
23Shannon Koch (USA) GG Events Management0:29:51
24Tammy Wildgoose (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:36:47
25Jacqueline Kurth (USA) Team Kenda0:37:52
26Lauren Hecht (USA) Team Freewheel Bike0:39:52
27Cinthia Lehner (USA) BMW-Bianchi0:40:52

Category 2 rider classification
1Chloe Forsman (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus6:21:53
2Sue Butler (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
3Flora Duffy (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:00:46
4Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda0:00:47
5Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:02:47
6Arielle Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:03:27
7Melissa Dahlmann (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance0:06:31
8Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY120:07:27
9Leah Prudhomme (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance0:14:54
10Elle Anderson (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:15:44
11Emma Bast (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance0:17:54
12Laura Hines (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:18:10
13Cinthia Lehner (USA) BMW-Bianchi0:35:43

Teams classification
1Team TIBCO18:50:43
2HTC Columbia0:00:26
3Webcor Builders
4Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:01:21
5Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY120:04:43
6Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team0:04:47
7Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:15:44
8BMW-Bianchi0:18:26
9Team Kenda0:27:24
10Team Freewheel Bike0:31:11
11Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:31:14
12Nature Valley Pro Ride0:42:31
13Bianchi-Grand Performance0:48:21
14Herbalife LaGrange1:22:02

 

