Sutherland, Evans claim NVGP titles
GC decided on final stage
Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) repeated his winning strategy from a year earlier, attacking on Chilkoot Hill to win the Stillwater Criterium, the final stage of the Nature Valley Grand Prix. Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) followed the timely move to place second ahead of David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies).
“You go from the right position and that climb is just hard,” Sutherland said. “If you follow, you follow, and if you can’t, you can’t: it is really that simple. You have to put all your eggs in one basket on this course; one big one to try to get rid of him [Scott Zwizanski].”
Sutherland’s winning attack garnered him the three seconds he needed to win his third consecutive overall title at the Nature Valley Grand Prix. The Australian all-rounder moved ahead of the previous race leader Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefit Strategies) who slipped into second place while teammate David Veilleux claimed third overall.
“I’m happy to win three times and I don’t think it’s been done before,” Sutherland said. “It was fantastic and the crowds were awesome. We are very proud to do these things at this race, especially with UnitedHealthcare being from Minneapolis. It was important to us to do well for them here and create a lot of excitement within the company.
“The boys rode fantastically all week for Hilton [Clarke] and Jake [Keough],” he added. “It is such a good group of guys together and they kill themselves to get in the right position. They did that all week. Today they kept me out of trouble and on Scott’s wheel.”
The Stillwater Criterium is the race’s toughest stage, with the technical course starting at the base of Chilkoot Hill. The ascent was only a couple of hundred metres in length, but steep enough to tear the peloton apart on each lap. The professional men completed 20 laps, which included a gradual climb to the top of a blazing fast descent that wrapped back around to the base of Chilkoot Hill.
Scott Stewart (Team Type 1) kicked off the race with an attack followed by Jeremy Vennell (Bissell) and Anthony Colby (Jelly Belly-Kenda). Stewart continued on solo ahead of a new chase group that included Kiel Reijnen (Jelly Belly-Kenda) and Alessandro Bazzana (Fly V Australia).
All breakaway riders were brought back by a fast tempo set by Kelly Benefit Strategies to protect race leader Zwizanski.
Mike Northey (Rubicon-Orbea) attacked the remnants of the breakaway over the climb with 10 laps remaining and gained a 30-second advantage. He was brought back with seven to go as the pace of the peloton increased in anticipation of the closing laps.
Sutherland attacked over the climb with one lap to go, followed by Amaran and further back was Veilleux. The pair gained a several second lead ahead of Zwizanski who was slightly further back in the bunch. The move stuck and Sutherland won the stage along with the valuable seconds he needed to win the overall title.
Stevens wins final stage; Evans claims overall title
Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Columbia) dug deep to take a solo stage victory, but it was bunch sprint winner Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12) who claimed the overall win with second place on the stage. New Zealand’s Catherine Cheatley (Colavita-Baci) claimed third on the stage.
“Evelyn went for the win and I commend her for that effort,” Evans said. “She was so strong, but I had my teammate Mara [Abbott] with me and she did everything to close the time down. I had to get some time back from Evelyn and sprinted all the way to the line for second. It was extra incentive when I knew I could win the general classification.”
Evans’ was led to victory by directeur sportif Kristin Armstrong, who has won the race on four occasions. Evans claimed the overall by 10 seconds ahead of Stevens, while Australia’s Ruth Corset (Tibco-To the Top) was a further 16 seconds behind overall.
“We are going to celebrate for sure,” Evans said. “I thought it was possible that we could win and I wanted to keep Kristin’s legacy going. It was a matter of going all out for the whole race. I had Kristin screaming at me on the side of the road telling me to give it everything I had. We came into this race to win and that is what we did.”
Evans also won the Wheaties Sprint competition while Stevens took home the Jelly Belly Sport Beans Queen of the Hills jersey.
The sheer difficulty of the Stillwater Criterium caused the field to dwindle on each climb over Chilkoot Hill. The Pro/Elite women’s field completed 13 laps and by mid-race there were only roughly 20 riders remaining in the front group.
A decisive breakaway gained an advantage over the rest of the field with five laps remaining. It included Evans, Stevens, Meredith Miller and Corset, Erinne Willock (Webcor Builders) and Cheatley.
“Cath Cheatley attacked on the climb and we all got a gap,” Evans said. “Evelyn was sitting on because her teammate Linda, who was the race leader, was behind.”
Stevens attacked the small group with three laps to go and gained 25 seconds, making her the overall race leader on the road. Evans relied on support from Abbott to reduce the gap, aided by Webcor Builders efforts to keep Willock in a general classification podium place.
“It was a scary moment,” Evans said. “Evelyn attacked and Ruth Corset and Cath Cheatley were chasing but I had Mara with me to chase those three. She set a strong tempo on the course and brought back Ruth and Cath. I asked for everything I could get out of Mara and she gave it to me.”
Stevens muscled her way through the final circuit and won the stage 14 seconds ahead of the chase group that sprinted up the climb.
|1
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|1:11:15
|2
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:00:03
|3
|David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:06
|4
|Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:00:07
|5
|Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|6
|Benjamin King (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|0:00:09
|7
|Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
|8
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|9
|Bernard van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|10
|Robert Bush (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|11
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|12
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|13
|Robert Sweeting (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|14
|Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|15
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:00:19
|16
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|17
|Davide Frattini (USA) Team Type 1
|0:00:24
|18
|Scottie Weiss (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:00:29
|19
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:00:38
|20
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|21
|Paul Martin (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:00:46
|22
|Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande
|23
|Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|24
|Adam Bergman (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|0:00:49
|25
|Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1
|0:00:50
|26
|Phillip Mann (USA) Team Rio Grande
|27
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|0:01:00
|28
|Josh Dillon (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|0:01:21
|29
|Jake Rytlewski (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:01:37
|30
|Philip Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia
|0:01:49
|31
|Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|32
|Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|0:01:50
|33
|Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:01:57
|34
|Christopher Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:02:00
|35
|Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|0:02:01
|36
|Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:02:06
|37
|Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:02:16
|38
|Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|0:03:05
|39
|Nathan Brown (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|40
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|0:03:08
|41
|Shawn Milne (USA) Team Type 1
|0:03:10
|42
|Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|0:03:13
|43
|Thom Coupe (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|44
|Mike Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:03:14
|45
|Dan Campbell (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|46
|Adam Froemming (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|0:03:19
|47
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1
|0:03:21
|48
|Kevin Hazzard (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|49
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:03:25
|50
|Jonathan Clarke (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|0:03:46
|51
|Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|52
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|53
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:03:53
|54
|Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:03:54
|55
|Gabe Varela (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:04:13
|56
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|57
|Peter Latham (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|58
|Hayden Brooks (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:04:45
|59
|Iggy Silva (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|60
|William Goodfellow (Can) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|0:04:59
|61
|Pat Lemieux (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|62
|Roman van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|63
|Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:05:15
|64
|Michael Woell (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|65
|Jacob Mueller (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|66
|Joe Lewis (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:05:33
|67
|Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|68
|Brad Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|69
|Christian Helmig (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|70
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:05:53
|71
|Chad Burdzilauskas (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|72
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|73
|Nicholas Coil (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|74
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1
|75
|Noah Singer (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:06:17
|76
|Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1
|77
|David Forkner (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|78
|Kip Spaude (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
|79
|Lucas Binder (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|80
|Scott Tietzel (USA) Team Rio Grande
|81
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia
|82
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Fly V Australia
|83
|Shane Kline (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|84
|Alder Martz (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|85
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:06:45
|86
|Charlie Avis (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|87
|Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|88
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|89
|Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande
|90
|Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|91
|Carlos Vargas (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|0:07:17
|92
|Josh Gillingham (Can) IS Corp Cycling Team
|93
|David Byer (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|94
|Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|95
|Josh Whitmore (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|96
|Daniele Defranceschi (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:08:45
|97
|Stefano Barberi (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:09:45
|98
|Justin Williams (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|99
|Jason Allen (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|100
|Christopher Monteleone (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|101
|Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|102
|Chris Doig (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|0:11:02
|103
|Kirk Albers (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|104
|Steven Meyer (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team
|105
|Andrew Llewellyn (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|106
|Alex Wieseler (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
|107
|Brandon Gritters (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|108
|Zach Garrett (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|109
|Leonardo Frayre (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|110
|Benjamin Renkema (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|111
|David Zimmermann (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|112
|Joe Kukolla (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
|113
|Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|114
|Jamie Riggs (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|115
|Graham Foster (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|116
|Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1
|117
|Nick Frey (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|118
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|119
|Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|120
|Stefan Rothe (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|DNF
|Matthew Crane (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|DNF
|David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia
|DNF
|Frank Travieso (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|DNF
|Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|DNF
|Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|DNF
|Phil Gaimon (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|DNF
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNF
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNF
|Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|DNF
|Soren Peterson (Den) Hagens Berman Cycling
|DNF
|Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|DNF
|Tyler Jewell (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|DNF
|Adam Leibovitz (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
|DNF
|Ryan Aitcheson (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team
|DNF
|Austin Carroll (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|1
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|3
|3
|Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1
|1
|1
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|3
|3
|Benjamin King (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|1
|1
|Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|5
|pts
|2
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|3
|Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|1
|Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1
|5
|pts
|2
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|1
|1
|Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1
|5
|pts
|2
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|3
|3
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Fly V Australia
|1
|1
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|pts
|2
|Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|3
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|1
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|1
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|7:28:54
|2
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:06
|3
|David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:20
|4
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:00:28
|5
|Bernard van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:00:38
|6
|Robert Sweeting (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|0:00:43
|7
|Benjamin King (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|0:00:47
|8
|Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:00:51
|9
|Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
|0:00:52
|10
|Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:00:57
|11
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:01:05
|12
|Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:01:14
|13
|Robert Bush (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|14
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:01:18
|15
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|0:01:22
|16
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:01:33
|17
|Paul Martin (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:01:34
|18
|Scottie Weiss (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:01:41
|19
|Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:47
|20
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|0:01:54
|21
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|0:01:57
|22
|Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:02:28
|23
|Jake Rytlewski (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:02:37
|24
|Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|0:02:44
|25
|Davide Frattini (USA) Team Type 1
|0:02:53
|26
|Josh Dillon (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|0:03:04
|27
|Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:03:17
|28
|Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|0:03:32
|29
|Mike Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:03:45
|30
|Nathan Brown (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|0:03:50
|31
|Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:03:52
|32
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:03:55
|33
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1
|0:04:01
|34
|Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|0:04:19
|35
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|36
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:04:39
|37
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:04:41
|38
|Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|0:04:44
|39
|Philip Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia
|0:04:46
|40
|Peter Latham (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:05:05
|41
|Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|0:05:11
|42
|Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:05:43
|43
|Shawn Milne (USA) Team Type 1
|0:05:53
|44
|Hayden Brooks (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:05:57
|45
|Roman van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|46
|Thom Coupe (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|0:06:07
|47
|Pat Lemieux (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|0:06:20
|48
|Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1
|0:06:33
|49
|Gabe Varela (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:06:42
|50
|Phillip Mann (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:06:43
|51
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|0:06:44
|52
|Adam Froemming (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|0:06:51
|53
|Christopher Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:07:03
|54
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:07:05
|55
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1
|0:07:14
|56
|Iggy Silva (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|0:07:25
|57
|Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:07:26
|58
|Adam Bergman (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|0:07:34
|59
|Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1
|0:07:38
|60
|Shane Kline (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:07:46
|61
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|0:08:03
|62
|Joe Lewis (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:08:09
|63
|Jacob Mueller (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:08:27
|64
|Nicholas Coil (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|0:08:32
|65
|Michael Woell (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|0:08:34
|66
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:08:35
|67
|Josh Gillingham (Can) IS Corp Cycling Team
|0:09:36
|68
|Alder Martz (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|0:09:40
|69
|Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|0:09:43
|70
|William Goodfellow (Can) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|0:09:49
|71
|Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:09:58
|72
|Jonathan Clarke (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|0:10:13
|73
|Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:11:25
|74
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:11:36
|75
|Nick Frey (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:11:43
|76
|Kevin Hazzard (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:11:58
|77
|Stefan Rothe (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|0:12:00
|78
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Fly V Australia
|0:12:06
|79
|Chad Burdzilauskas (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:12:39
|80
|Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|0:13:01
|81
|Christian Helmig (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|0:13:03
|82
|Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:13:05
|83
|Kip Spaude (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
|0:13:16
|84
|Kirk Albers (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:13:35
|85
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:13:49
|86
|Scott Tietzel (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:13:53
|87
|Brad Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:14:12
|88
|Noah Singer (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:14:34
|89
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:14:40
|90
|Dan Campbell (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:15:05
|91
|Carlos Vargas (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|0:15:06
|92
|Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:15:20
|93
|Lucas Binder (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:15:44
|94
|David Byer (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:17:19
|95
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:17:36
|96
|Daniele Defranceschi (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:17:42
|97
|Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|0:18:25
|98
|Brandon Gritters (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:18:36
|99
|David Forkner (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|0:18:37
|100
|Andrew Llewellyn (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|0:18:57
|101
|Charlie Avis (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|0:19:01
|102
|Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:19:22
|103
|Alex Wieseler (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
|0:19:48
|104
|Joe Kukolla (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
|0:20:27
|105
|Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:21:00
|106
|Jamie Riggs (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:22:58
|107
|Jason Allen (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|0:24:04
|108
|Zach Garrett (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:24:21
|109
|Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1
|0:24:40
|110
|Leonardo Frayre (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|0:24:44
|111
|Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|0:24:57
|112
|Stefano Barberi (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:26:52
|113
|Christopher Monteleone (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:27:00
|114
|Graham Foster (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|0:28:36
|115
|Josh Whitmore (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|0:30:27
|116
|Benjamin Renkema (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|0:33:51
|117
|Steven Meyer (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:35:06
|118
|Justin Williams (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|0:41:12
|119
|David Zimmermann (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|0:45:35
|120
|Chris Doig (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|0:54:01
|1
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|26
|pts
|2
|Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
|22
|3
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1
|18
|4
|David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|16
|5
|Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1
|13
|6
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|11
|7
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|10
|8
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|8
|9
|Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|7
|10
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia
|6
|11
|Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|6
|12
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|6
|13
|Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|5
|14
|Nick Frey (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|5
|15
|Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|5
|16
|Robert Bush (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|5
|17
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia
|4
|18
|Mike Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|2
|19
|Davide Frattini (USA) Team Type 1
|2
|20
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1
|2
|21
|Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|22
|Benjamin King (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|1
|23
|Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1
|1
|24
|Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|1
|25
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|26
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|1
|Brad Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|25
|pts
|2
|Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1
|17
|3
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia
|15
|4
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|6
|5
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|4
|6
|Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1
|4
|7
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|3
|8
|Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|9
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|3
|10
|Pat Lemieux (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|3
|11
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Fly V Australia
|1
|12
|Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|1
|Benjamin King (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|7:29:41
|2
|Robert Bush (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:00:27
|3
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|0:00:35
|4
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|5
|Nathan Brown (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|0:03:03
|6
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:03:08
|7
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|0:03:32
|8
|Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|0:03:57
|9
|Roman van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|0:05:10
|10
|Iggy Silva (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|0:06:38
|11
|Shane Kline (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:06:59
|12
|Alder Martz (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|0:08:53
|13
|William Goodfellow (Can) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|0:09:02
|14
|Kevin Hazzard (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:11:11
|15
|Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|0:12:14
|16
|Lucas Binder (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:14:57
|17
|Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|0:17:38
|18
|Andrew Llewellyn (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|0:18:10
|19
|Charlie Avis (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|0:18:14
|20
|Alex Wieseler (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
|0:19:01
|21
|Joe Kukolla (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
|0:19:40
|22
|Jamie Riggs (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:22:11
|23
|Christopher Monteleone (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:26:13
|24
|Steven Meyer (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:34:19
|25
|Justin Williams (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|0:40:25
|1
|Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande
|7:30:08
|2
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|0:00:08
|3
|Paul Martin (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:00:20
|4
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|5
|Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:01:14
|6
|Josh Dillon (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|0:01:50
|7
|Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:02:38
|8
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:02:41
|9
|Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|0:03:30
|10
|Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:04:29
|11
|Thom Coupe (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|0:04:53
|12
|Pat Lemieux (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|0:05:06
|13
|Gabe Varela (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:05:28
|14
|Adam Froemming (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|0:05:37
|15
|Christopher Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:05:49
|16
|Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:06:12
|17
|Joe Lewis (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:06:55
|18
|Jacob Mueller (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:07:13
|19
|Nicholas Coil (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|0:07:18
|20
|Michael Woell (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|0:07:20
|21
|Josh Gillingham (Can) IS Corp Cycling Team
|0:08:22
|22
|Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|0:08:29
|23
|Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:10:11
|24
|Kevin Hazzard (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:10:44
|25
|Stefan Rothe (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|0:10:46
|26
|Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|0:11:47
|27
|Christian Helmig (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|0:11:49
|28
|Kip Spaude (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
|0:12:02
|29
|Kirk Albers (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:12:21
|30
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:12:35
|31
|Noah Singer (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:13:20
|32
|Dan Campbell (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:13:51
|33
|Carlos Vargas (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|0:13:52
|34
|Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:14:06
|35
|Lucas Binder (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:14:30
|36
|David Byer (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:16:05
|37
|Daniele Defranceschi (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:16:28
|38
|Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|0:17:11
|39
|Brandon Gritters (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:17:22
|40
|David Forkner (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|0:17:23
|41
|Andrew Llewellyn (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|0:17:43
|42
|Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:18:08
|43
|Alex Wieseler (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
|0:18:34
|44
|Joe Kukolla (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
|0:19:13
|45
|Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:19:46
|46
|Jamie Riggs (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:21:44
|47
|Zach Garrett (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:23:07
|48
|Leonardo Frayre (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|0:23:30
|49
|Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|0:23:43
|50
|Graham Foster (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|0:27:22
|51
|Josh Whitmore (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|0:29:13
|52
|Steven Meyer (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:33:52
|53
|David Zimmermann (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|0:44:21
|54
|Chris Doig (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|0:52:47
|1
|Kelly Benefit Strategies
|22:28:21
|2
|Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:00:30
|3
|United Healthcare p/b MAXXIS
|0:02:38
|4
|Team Type 1
|0:02:55
|5
|Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:03:40
|6
|Team Rio Grande
|0:04:18
|7
|BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:05:11
|8
|Trek-Livestrong
|0:07:17
|9
|Fly V Australia
|0:07:57
|10
|Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:08:52
|11
|Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|0:09:27
|12
|BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|0:10:01
|13
|Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:11:20
|14
|Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|0:14:58
|15
|Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:15:09
|16
|Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:16:05
|17
|MBRC/Flanders
|0:20:41
|18
|Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|0:21:45
|19
|JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:24:15
|20
|Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|0:26:42
|21
|IS Corp Cycling Team
|0:36:29
|22
|Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|0:38:05
|1
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia
|0:50:06
|2
|Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|0:00:14
|3
|Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|4
|Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:00:17
|5
|Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders
|6
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO
|7
|Kristin Sanders (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:00:24
|8
|Amber Neben (USA) Webcor Builders
|9
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders
|0:00:29
|10
|Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|0:00:35
|11
|Katheryn Curi Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders
|0:00:53
|12
|Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|13
|Carmen Small (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|14
|Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:00:58
|15
|Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:01:00
|16
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia
|0:01:02
|17
|Kim Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia
|0:01:23
|18
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia
|0:01:46
|19
|Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:04:25
|20
|Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|21
|Olivia Dillon (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|22
|Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|23
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Heather Logan-Sprenger (Can) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO
|26
|Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO
|27
|Alison Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO
|28
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders
|29
|Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders
|30
|Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda
|31
|Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda
|32
|Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda
|33
|Silke Wunderwald (USA) Team Kenda
|34
|Kate Veronneau (USA) BMW-Bianchi
|35
|Rebecca Wellons (USA) BMW-Bianchi
|36
|Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Veloforma
|37
|Joanie Caron (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
|38
|Veronique Labonte (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
|39
|Chloe Forsman (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|40
|Cara Gillis (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|41
|Jenna Rinehart (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|42
|Tammy Wildgoose (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|43
|Stephanie Doering (Ger) GG Events Management
|44
|Shannon Koch (USA) GG Events Management
|45
|Flora Duffy (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
|46
|Jennifer Purcell (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
|47
|Sue Butler (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|48
|Emily Kachorek (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|49
|Mary Elizabeth Maroon (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|50
|Jennifer Wheeler (USA) Team Freewheel Bike
|51
|Alex Carle (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike
|52
|Bron Ryan (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike
|53
|Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:45
|54
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|0:06:05
|55
|Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|56
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia
|57
|Kathleen Billington (USA) BMW-Bianchi
|58
|Elle Anderson (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
|59
|Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:06:45
|60
|Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO
|61
|Anna Drakulich (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|62
|Leah Prudhomme (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|63
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders
|0:07:05
|64
|Jacqueline Kurth (USA) Team Kenda
|65
|Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda
|66
|Rachel Warner (USA) BMW-Bianchi
|67
|Arielle Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|68
|Laura Hines (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|69
|Melissa Dahlmann (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|70
|Kristen Meshberg (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|71
|Lauren Hecht (USA) Team Freewheel Bike
|72
|Kate Bates (Aus) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:25
|73
|Cinthia Lehner (USA) BMW-Bianchi
|74
|Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma
|75
|Emma Bast (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|76
|Cara Bussell (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|77
|Erin Silliman (USA) Team Freewheel Bike
|DNF
|Katharine Carroll (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|DNF
|Lauren Tamayo (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|DNF
|Jessica Phillips (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Audrey Lemieux (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
|DNF
|Melanie Meyers (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|1
|Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|5
|pts
|2
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO
|3
|3
|Lauren Tamayo (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|1
|1
|Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|5
|pts
|2
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia
|3
|3
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO
|1
|1
|Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|3
|3
|Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders
|1
|1
|Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO
|3
|3
|Katharine Carroll (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|1
|1
|Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|5
|pts
|2
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia
|3
|3
|Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia
|5
|pts
|2
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO
|3
|3
|Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia
|1
|Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|6:16:07
|2
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia
|0:00:10
|3
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO
|0:00:26
|4
|Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders
|5
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia
|0:00:37
|6
|Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|7
|Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:00:53
|8
|Amber Neben (USA) Webcor Builders
|0:01:03
|9
|Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:01:10
|10
|Kristin Sanders (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:01:14
|11
|Carmen Small (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:20
|12
|Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|0:01:25
|13
|Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:01:26
|14
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders
|0:01:27
|15
|Katheryn Curi Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders
|0:01:28
|16
|Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:02:12
|17
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia
|0:02:14
|18
|Kim Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia
|0:02:29
|19
|Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:05:08
|20
|Kate Veronneau (USA) BMW-Bianchi
|0:05:12
|21
|Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:05:15
|22
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:24
|23
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO
|0:05:25
|24
|Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:05:30
|25
|Heather Logan-Sprenger (Can) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:31
|26
|Olivia Dillon (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|27
|Chloe Forsman (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:05:46
|28
|Sue Butler (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|29
|Jennifer Purcell (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
|0:05:54
|30
|Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Veloforma
|0:06:02
|31
|Jenna Rinehart (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:06:15
|32
|Alison Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:06:30
|33
|Alex Carle (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike
|34
|Flora Duffy (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
|0:06:32
|35
|Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda
|0:06:33
|36
|Joanie Caron (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
|0:06:51
|37
|Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda
|0:06:57
|38
|Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:07:03
|39
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia
|0:07:40
|40
|Rebecca Wellons (USA) BMW-Bianchi
|0:07:42
|41
|Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|0:07:46
|42
|Kathleen Billington (USA) BMW-Bianchi
|0:08:11
|43
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders
|0:08:20
|44
|Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:08:33
|45
|Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO
|0:08:40
|46
|Bron Ryan (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike
|0:08:54
|47
|Arielle Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:09:13
|48
|Melissa Dahlmann (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|0:12:17
|49
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|0:13:13
|50
|Veronique Labonte (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
|0:18:07
|51
|Jennifer Wheeler (USA) Team Freewheel Bike
|0:18:09
|52
|Silke Wunderwald (USA) Team Kenda
|0:18:18
|53
|Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda
|0:18:19
|54
|Stephanie Doering (Ger) GG Events Management
|0:18:47
|55
|Emily Kachorek (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:18:54
|56
|Mary Elizabeth Maroon (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:20:13
|57
|Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders
|0:20:15
|58
|Leah Prudhomme (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|0:20:40
|59
|Elle Anderson (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
|0:21:30
|60
|Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma
|0:21:36
|61
|Cara Bussell (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|0:21:59
|62
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders
|0:22:02
|63
|Anna Drakulich (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:23:04
|64
|Kate Bates (Aus) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:11
|65
|Emma Bast (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|0:23:40
|66
|Laura Hines (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:23:56
|67
|Cara Gillis (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:24:19
|68
|Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda
|0:26:39
|69
|Rachel Warner (USA) BMW-Bianchi
|0:26:55
|70
|Erin Silliman (USA) Team Freewheel Bike
|0:26:59
|71
|Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:25
|72
|Shannon Koch (USA) GG Events Management
|0:30:28
|73
|Kristen Meshberg (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:34:57
|74
|Tammy Wildgoose (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:37:24
|75
|Jacqueline Kurth (USA) Team Kenda
|0:38:29
|76
|Lauren Hecht (USA) Team Freewheel Bike
|0:40:29
|77
|Cinthia Lehner (USA) BMW-Bianchi
|0:41:29
|1
|Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|43
|pts
|2
|Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|27
|3
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia
|23
|4
|Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders
|16
|5
|Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|10
|6
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia
|10
|7
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders
|10
|8
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO
|9
|9
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO
|9
|10
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|9
|11
|Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|8
|12
|Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|5
|13
|Carmen Small (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|5
|14
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia
|3
|15
|Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda
|3
|16
|Jennifer Wheeler (USA) Team Freewheel Bike
|1
|17
|Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Veloforma
|1
|18
|Jennifer Purcell (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
|1
|1
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia
|20
|pts
|2
|Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|18
|3
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO
|13
|4
|Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|11
|5
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia
|6
|6
|Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|5
|7
|Alison Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO
|5
|8
|Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders
|5
|9
|Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|5
|10
|Katheryn Curi Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders
|4
|11
|Melissa Dahlmann (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|3
|1
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia
|6:16:44
|2
|Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|0:00:48
|3
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders
|0:00:50
|4
|Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:01:35
|5
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia
|0:01:37
|6
|Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:04:31
|7
|Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:04:53
|8
|Chloe Forsman (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:05:09
|9
|Alison Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:05:53
|10
|Alex Carle (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike
|11
|Flora Duffy (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
|0:05:55
|12
|Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda
|0:05:56
|13
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia
|0:07:03
|14
|Arielle Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:08:36
|15
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|0:12:36
|16
|Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders
|0:19:38
|17
|Elle Anderson (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
|0:20:53
|18
|Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma
|0:20:59
|19
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders
|0:21:25
|20
|Emma Bast (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|0:23:03
|21
|Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda
|0:26:02
|22
|Rachel Warner (USA) BMW-Bianchi
|0:26:18
|23
|Shannon Koch (USA) GG Events Management
|0:29:51
|24
|Tammy Wildgoose (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:36:47
|25
|Jacqueline Kurth (USA) Team Kenda
|0:37:52
|26
|Lauren Hecht (USA) Team Freewheel Bike
|0:39:52
|27
|Cinthia Lehner (USA) BMW-Bianchi
|0:40:52
|1
|Chloe Forsman (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|6:21:53
|2
|Sue Butler (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|3
|Flora Duffy (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
|0:00:46
|4
|Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda
|0:00:47
|5
|Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:02:47
|6
|Arielle Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:03:27
|7
|Melissa Dahlmann (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|0:06:31
|8
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|0:07:27
|9
|Leah Prudhomme (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|0:14:54
|10
|Elle Anderson (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
|0:15:44
|11
|Emma Bast (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|0:17:54
|12
|Laura Hines (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:18:10
|13
|Cinthia Lehner (USA) BMW-Bianchi
|0:35:43
|1
|Team TIBCO
|18:50:43
|2
|HTC Columbia
|0:00:26
|3
|Webcor Builders
|4
|Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:01:21
|5
|Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|0:04:43
|6
|Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:47
|7
|Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:15:44
|8
|BMW-Bianchi
|0:18:26
|9
|Team Kenda
|0:27:24
|10
|Team Freewheel Bike
|0:31:11
|11
|Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
|0:31:14
|12
|Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:42:31
|13
|Bianchi-Grand Performance
|0:48:21
|14
|Herbalife LaGrange
|1:22:02
