Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) repeated his winning strategy from a year earlier, attacking on Chilkoot Hill to win the Stillwater Criterium, the final stage of the Nature Valley Grand Prix. Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) followed the timely move to place second ahead of David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies).

“You go from the right position and that climb is just hard,” Sutherland said. “If you follow, you follow, and if you can’t, you can’t: it is really that simple. You have to put all your eggs in one basket on this course; one big one to try to get rid of him [Scott Zwizanski].”

Sutherland’s winning attack garnered him the three seconds he needed to win his third consecutive overall title at the Nature Valley Grand Prix. The Australian all-rounder moved ahead of the previous race leader Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefit Strategies) who slipped into second place while teammate David Veilleux claimed third overall.

“I’m happy to win three times and I don’t think it’s been done before,” Sutherland said. “It was fantastic and the crowds were awesome. We are very proud to do these things at this race, especially with UnitedHealthcare being from Minneapolis. It was important to us to do well for them here and create a lot of excitement within the company.

“The boys rode fantastically all week for Hilton [Clarke] and Jake [Keough],” he added. “It is such a good group of guys together and they kill themselves to get in the right position. They did that all week. Today they kept me out of trouble and on Scott’s wheel.”

The Stillwater Criterium is the race’s toughest stage, with the technical course starting at the base of Chilkoot Hill. The ascent was only a couple of hundred metres in length, but steep enough to tear the peloton apart on each lap. The professional men completed 20 laps, which included a gradual climb to the top of a blazing fast descent that wrapped back around to the base of Chilkoot Hill.





Scott Stewart (Team Type 1) kicked off the race with an attack followed by Jeremy Vennell (Bissell) and Anthony Colby (Jelly Belly-Kenda). Stewart continued on solo ahead of a new chase group that included Kiel Reijnen (Jelly Belly-Kenda) and Alessandro Bazzana (Fly V Australia).

All breakaway riders were brought back by a fast tempo set by Kelly Benefit Strategies to protect race leader Zwizanski.

Mike Northey (Rubicon-Orbea) attacked the remnants of the breakaway over the climb with 10 laps remaining and gained a 30-second advantage. He was brought back with seven to go as the pace of the peloton increased in anticipation of the closing laps.

Sutherland attacked over the climb with one lap to go, followed by Amaran and further back was Veilleux. The pair gained a several second lead ahead of Zwizanski who was slightly further back in the bunch. The move stuck and Sutherland won the stage along with the valuable seconds he needed to win the overall title.

Stevens wins final stage; Evans claims overall title

Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Columbia) dug deep to take a solo stage victory, but it was bunch sprint winner Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12) who claimed the overall win with second place on the stage. New Zealand’s Catherine Cheatley (Colavita-Baci) claimed third on the stage.

“Evelyn went for the win and I commend her for that effort,” Evans said. “She was so strong, but I had my teammate Mara [Abbott] with me and she did everything to close the time down. I had to get some time back from Evelyn and sprinted all the way to the line for second. It was extra incentive when I knew I could win the general classification.”

Evans’ was led to victory by directeur sportif Kristin Armstrong, who has won the race on four occasions. Evans claimed the overall by 10 seconds ahead of Stevens, while Australia’s Ruth Corset (Tibco-To the Top) was a further 16 seconds behind overall.

“We are going to celebrate for sure,” Evans said. “I thought it was possible that we could win and I wanted to keep Kristin’s legacy going. It was a matter of going all out for the whole race. I had Kristin screaming at me on the side of the road telling me to give it everything I had. We came into this race to win and that is what we did.”

Evans also won the Wheaties Sprint competition while Stevens took home the Jelly Belly Sport Beans Queen of the Hills jersey.

The sheer difficulty of the Stillwater Criterium caused the field to dwindle on each climb over Chilkoot Hill. The Pro/Elite women’s field completed 13 laps and by mid-race there were only roughly 20 riders remaining in the front group.

A decisive breakaway gained an advantage over the rest of the field with five laps remaining. It included Evans, Stevens, Meredith Miller and Corset, Erinne Willock (Webcor Builders) and Cheatley.

“Cath Cheatley attacked on the climb and we all got a gap,” Evans said. “Evelyn was sitting on because her teammate Linda, who was the race leader, was behind.”

Stevens attacked the small group with three laps to go and gained 25 seconds, making her the overall race leader on the road. Evans relied on support from Abbott to reduce the gap, aided by Webcor Builders efforts to keep Willock in a general classification podium place.

“It was a scary moment,” Evans said. “Evelyn attacked and Ruth Corset and Cath Cheatley were chasing but I had Mara with me to chase those three. She set a strong tempo on the course and brought back Ruth and Cath. I asked for everything I could get out of Mara and she gave it to me.”

Stevens muscled her way through the final circuit and won the stage 14 seconds ahead of the chase group that sprinted up the climb.

Elite men--Stage 6 1 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 1:11:15 2 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:00:03 3 David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:06 4 Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:00:07 5 Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 6 Benjamin King (USA) Trek-Livestrong 0:00:09 7 Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 1 8 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 9 Bernard van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 10 Robert Bush (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 11 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 12 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 13 Robert Sweeting (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 14 Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 15 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:00:19 16 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:00:23 17 Davide Frattini (USA) Team Type 1 0:00:24 18 Scottie Weiss (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:00:29 19 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:00:38 20 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 21 Paul Martin (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:00:46 22 Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande 23 Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 24 Adam Bergman (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 0:00:49 25 Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1 0:00:50 26 Phillip Mann (USA) Team Rio Grande 27 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 0:01:00 28 Josh Dillon (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:01:21 29 Jake Rytlewski (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:01:37 30 Philip Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia 0:01:49 31 Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 32 Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:01:50 33 Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:01:57 34 Christopher Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:02:00 35 Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:02:01 36 Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:02:06 37 Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:02:16 38 Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:03:05 39 Nathan Brown (USA) Trek-Livestrong 40 Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-Livestrong 0:03:08 41 Shawn Milne (USA) Team Type 1 0:03:10 42 Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 0:03:13 43 Thom Coupe (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 44 Mike Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:03:14 45 Dan Campbell (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 46 Adam Froemming (USA) MBRC/Flanders 0:03:19 47 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 0:03:21 48 Kevin Hazzard (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 49 Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:03:25 50 Jonathan Clarke (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 0:03:46 51 Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 52 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 53 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:03:53 54 Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:03:54 55 Gabe Varela (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:04:13 56 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling 57 Peter Latham (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling 58 Hayden Brooks (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:04:45 59 Iggy Silva (USA) Trek-Livestrong 60 William Goodfellow (Can) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:04:59 61 Pat Lemieux (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 62 Roman van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 63 Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:05:15 64 Michael Woell (USA) MBRC/Flanders 65 Jacob Mueller (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 66 Joe Lewis (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:05:33 67 Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 68 Brad Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 69 Christian Helmig (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 70 Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:05:53 71 Chad Burdzilauskas (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 72 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 73 Nicholas Coil (USA) MBRC/Flanders 74 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 75 Noah Singer (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:06:17 76 Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 77 David Forkner (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 78 Kip Spaude (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 79 Lucas Binder (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 80 Scott Tietzel (USA) Team Rio Grande 81 Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia 82 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Fly V Australia 83 Shane Kline (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 84 Alder Martz (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 85 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:06:45 86 Charlie Avis (USA) Trek-Livestrong 87 Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 88 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 89 Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande 90 Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 91 Carlos Vargas (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:07:17 92 Josh Gillingham (Can) IS Corp Cycling Team 93 David Byer (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 94 Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 95 Josh Whitmore (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 96 Daniele Defranceschi (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:08:45 97 Stefano Barberi (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:09:45 98 Justin Williams (USA) Trek-Livestrong 99 Jason Allen (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 100 Christopher Monteleone (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 101 Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 102 Chris Doig (USA) MBRC/Flanders 0:11:02 103 Kirk Albers (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 104 Steven Meyer (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team 105 Andrew Llewellyn (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 106 Alex Wieseler (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 107 Brandon Gritters (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 108 Zach Garrett (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 109 Leonardo Frayre (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 110 Benjamin Renkema (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 111 David Zimmermann (USA) MBRC/Flanders 112 Joe Kukolla (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 113 Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 114 Jamie Riggs (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 115 Graham Foster (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 116 Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1 117 Nick Frey (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 118 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 119 Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 120 Stefan Rothe (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher DNF Matthew Crane (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS DNF David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia DNF Frank Travieso (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita DNF Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita DNF Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda DNF Phil Gaimon (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder DNF Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies DNF Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies DNF Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG DNF Soren Peterson (Den) Hagens Berman Cycling DNF Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher DNF Tyler Jewell (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team DNF Adam Leibovitz (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team DNF Ryan Aitcheson (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team DNF Austin Carroll (USA) MBRC/Flanders

Sprint 1 1 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 3 3 Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 1

Sprint 2 1 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 3 3 Benjamin King (USA) Trek-Livestrong 1

Sprint 3 1 Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 5 pts 2 Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 3 Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 1

Mountain 1 1 Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 5 pts 2 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling 3 3 Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 1

Mountain 2 1 Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 5 pts 2 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 3 3 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Fly V Australia 1

Mountain 3 1 Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 pts 2 Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 3 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 1

Most aggressive rider 1 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS

Elite men--Final general classification 1 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 7:28:54 2 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:06 3 David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:20 4 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:00:28 5 Bernard van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:00:38 6 Robert Sweeting (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:00:43 7 Benjamin King (USA) Trek-Livestrong 0:00:47 8 Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:00:51 9 Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 1 0:00:52 10 Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:00:57 11 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:01:05 12 Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:01:14 13 Robert Bush (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 14 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:01:18 15 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:01:22 16 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:01:33 17 Paul Martin (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:01:34 18 Scottie Weiss (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:01:41 19 Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:47 20 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 0:01:54 21 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:01:57 22 Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:02:28 23 Jake Rytlewski (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:02:37 24 Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 0:02:44 25 Davide Frattini (USA) Team Type 1 0:02:53 26 Josh Dillon (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:03:04 27 Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:03:17 28 Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:03:32 29 Mike Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:03:45 30 Nathan Brown (USA) Trek-Livestrong 0:03:50 31 Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:03:52 32 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:03:55 33 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 0:04:01 34 Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:04:19 35 Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-Livestrong 36 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:04:39 37 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:04:41 38 Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 0:04:44 39 Philip Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia 0:04:46 40 Peter Latham (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:05:05 41 Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 0:05:11 42 Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:05:43 43 Shawn Milne (USA) Team Type 1 0:05:53 44 Hayden Brooks (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:05:57 45 Roman van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 46 Thom Coupe (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:06:07 47 Pat Lemieux (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 0:06:20 48 Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1 0:06:33 49 Gabe Varela (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:06:42 50 Phillip Mann (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:06:43 51 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 0:06:44 52 Adam Froemming (USA) MBRC/Flanders 0:06:51 53 Christopher Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:07:03 54 Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:07:05 55 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 0:07:14 56 Iggy Silva (USA) Trek-Livestrong 0:07:25 57 Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:07:26 58 Adam Bergman (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 0:07:34 59 Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 0:07:38 60 Shane Kline (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:07:46 61 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 0:08:03 62 Joe Lewis (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:08:09 63 Jacob Mueller (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:08:27 64 Nicholas Coil (USA) MBRC/Flanders 0:08:32 65 Michael Woell (USA) MBRC/Flanders 0:08:34 66 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:08:35 67 Josh Gillingham (Can) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:09:36 68 Alder Martz (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:09:40 69 Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:09:43 70 William Goodfellow (Can) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:09:49 71 Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:09:58 72 Jonathan Clarke (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 0:10:13 73 Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:11:25 74 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:11:36 75 Nick Frey (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:11:43 76 Kevin Hazzard (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:11:58 77 Stefan Rothe (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:12:00 78 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Fly V Australia 0:12:06 79 Chad Burdzilauskas (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:12:39 80 Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:13:01 81 Christian Helmig (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:13:03 82 Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:13:05 83 Kip Spaude (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:13:16 84 Kirk Albers (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:13:35 85 Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:13:49 86 Scott Tietzel (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:13:53 87 Brad Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:14:12 88 Noah Singer (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:14:34 89 Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:14:40 90 Dan Campbell (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:15:05 91 Carlos Vargas (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:15:06 92 Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:15:20 93 Lucas Binder (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:15:44 94 David Byer (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:17:19 95 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:17:36 96 Daniele Defranceschi (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:17:42 97 Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:18:25 98 Brandon Gritters (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:18:36 99 David Forkner (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:18:37 100 Andrew Llewellyn (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 0:18:57 101 Charlie Avis (USA) Trek-Livestrong 0:19:01 102 Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:19:22 103 Alex Wieseler (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:19:48 104 Joe Kukolla (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:20:27 105 Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:21:00 106 Jamie Riggs (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:22:58 107 Jason Allen (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:24:04 108 Zach Garrett (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:24:21 109 Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1 0:24:40 110 Leonardo Frayre (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:24:44 111 Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:24:57 112 Stefano Barberi (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:26:52 113 Christopher Monteleone (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:27:00 114 Graham Foster (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:28:36 115 Josh Whitmore (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:30:27 116 Benjamin Renkema (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:33:51 117 Steven Meyer (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:35:06 118 Justin Williams (USA) Trek-Livestrong 0:41:12 119 David Zimmermann (USA) MBRC/Flanders 0:45:35 120 Chris Doig (USA) MBRC/Flanders 0:54:01

Sprint classification 1 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 26 pts 2 Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 1 22 3 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 18 4 David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 16 5 Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1 13 6 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 11 7 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling 10 8 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 8 9 Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 7 10 Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia 6 11 Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 6 12 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 6 13 Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 5 14 Nick Frey (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 5 15 Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 5 16 Robert Bush (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 5 17 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia 4 18 Mike Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 2 19 Davide Frattini (USA) Team Type 1 2 20 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 2 21 Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 1 22 Benjamin King (USA) Trek-Livestrong 1 23 Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 1 24 Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 1 25 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 1 26 Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 1

Mountains classification 1 Brad Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 25 pts 2 Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 17 3 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia 15 4 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 5 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 4 6 Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1 4 7 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 3 8 Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 9 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling 3 10 Pat Lemieux (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 3 11 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Fly V Australia 1 12 Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 1

Best young rider classification 1 Benjamin King (USA) Trek-Livestrong 7:29:41 2 Robert Bush (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:00:27 3 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:00:35 4 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:01:10 5 Nathan Brown (USA) Trek-Livestrong 0:03:03 6 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:03:08 7 Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-Livestrong 0:03:32 8 Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 0:03:57 9 Roman van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:05:10 10 Iggy Silva (USA) Trek-Livestrong 0:06:38 11 Shane Kline (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:06:59 12 Alder Martz (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:08:53 13 William Goodfellow (Can) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:09:02 14 Kevin Hazzard (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:11:11 15 Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:12:14 16 Lucas Binder (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:14:57 17 Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:17:38 18 Andrew Llewellyn (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 0:18:10 19 Charlie Avis (USA) Trek-Livestrong 0:18:14 20 Alex Wieseler (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:19:01 21 Joe Kukolla (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:19:40 22 Jamie Riggs (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:22:11 23 Christopher Monteleone (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:26:13 24 Steven Meyer (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:34:19 25 Justin Williams (USA) Trek-Livestrong 0:40:25

Amateur rider classification 1 Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande 7:30:08 2 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:00:08 3 Paul Martin (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:00:20 4 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:00:43 5 Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:01:14 6 Josh Dillon (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:01:50 7 Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:02:38 8 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:02:41 9 Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 0:03:30 10 Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:04:29 11 Thom Coupe (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:04:53 12 Pat Lemieux (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 0:05:06 13 Gabe Varela (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:05:28 14 Adam Froemming (USA) MBRC/Flanders 0:05:37 15 Christopher Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:05:49 16 Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:06:12 17 Joe Lewis (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:06:55 18 Jacob Mueller (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:07:13 19 Nicholas Coil (USA) MBRC/Flanders 0:07:18 20 Michael Woell (USA) MBRC/Flanders 0:07:20 21 Josh Gillingham (Can) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:08:22 22 Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:08:29 23 Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:10:11 24 Kevin Hazzard (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:10:44 25 Stefan Rothe (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:10:46 26 Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:11:47 27 Christian Helmig (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:11:49 28 Kip Spaude (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:12:02 29 Kirk Albers (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:12:21 30 Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:12:35 31 Noah Singer (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:13:20 32 Dan Campbell (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:13:51 33 Carlos Vargas (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:13:52 34 Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:14:06 35 Lucas Binder (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:14:30 36 David Byer (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:16:05 37 Daniele Defranceschi (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:16:28 38 Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:17:11 39 Brandon Gritters (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:17:22 40 David Forkner (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:17:23 41 Andrew Llewellyn (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 0:17:43 42 Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:18:08 43 Alex Wieseler (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:18:34 44 Joe Kukolla (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:19:13 45 Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:19:46 46 Jamie Riggs (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:21:44 47 Zach Garrett (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:23:07 48 Leonardo Frayre (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:23:30 49 Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:23:43 50 Graham Foster (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:27:22 51 Josh Whitmore (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:29:13 52 Steven Meyer (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:33:52 53 David Zimmermann (USA) MBRC/Flanders 0:44:21 54 Chris Doig (USA) MBRC/Flanders 0:52:47

Teams classification 1 Kelly Benefit Strategies 22:28:21 2 Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:00:30 3 United Healthcare p/b MAXXIS 0:02:38 4 Team Type 1 0:02:55 5 Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:03:40 6 Team Rio Grande 0:04:18 7 BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:05:11 8 Trek-Livestrong 0:07:17 9 Fly V Australia 0:07:57 10 Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:08:52 11 Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:09:27 12 BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:10:01 13 Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:11:20 14 Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 0:14:58 15 Hagens Berman Cycling 0:15:09 16 Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:16:05 17 MBRC/Flanders 0:20:41 18 Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:21:45 19 JetFuel Cycling Team 0:24:15 20 Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:26:42 21 IS Corp Cycling Team 0:36:29 22 Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:38:05

Elite women--Stage 6 1 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia 0:50:06 2 Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 0:00:14 3 Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 0:00:16 4 Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 0:00:17 5 Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders 6 Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO 7 Kristin Sanders (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:00:24 8 Amber Neben (USA) Webcor Builders 9 Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders 0:00:29 10 Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 0:00:35 11 Katheryn Curi Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders 0:00:53 12 Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 13 Carmen Small (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 0:00:56 14 Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:00:58 15 Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:01:00 16 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia 0:01:02 17 Kim Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia 0:01:23 18 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia 0:01:46 19 Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:04:25 20 Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 21 Olivia Dillon (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 22 Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 23 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 24 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Can) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 25 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO 26 Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO 27 Alison Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO 28 Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders 29 Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders 30 Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda 31 Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda 32 Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda 33 Silke Wunderwald (USA) Team Kenda 34 Kate Veronneau (USA) BMW-Bianchi 35 Rebecca Wellons (USA) BMW-Bianchi 36 Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Veloforma 37 Joanie Caron (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears 38 Veronique Labonte (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears 39 Chloe Forsman (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 40 Cara Gillis (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 41 Jenna Rinehart (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 42 Tammy Wildgoose (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 43 Stephanie Doering (Ger) GG Events Management 44 Shannon Koch (USA) GG Events Management 45 Flora Duffy (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 46 Jennifer Purcell (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 47 Sue Butler (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 48 Emily Kachorek (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 49 Mary Elizabeth Maroon (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 50 Jennifer Wheeler (USA) Team Freewheel Bike 51 Alex Carle (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike 52 Bron Ryan (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike 53 Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 0:05:45 54 Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 0:06:05 55 Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 56 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia 57 Kathleen Billington (USA) BMW-Bianchi 58 Elle Anderson (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 59 Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:06:45 60 Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO 61 Anna Drakulich (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 62 Leah Prudhomme (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 63 Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders 0:07:05 64 Jacqueline Kurth (USA) Team Kenda 65 Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda 66 Rachel Warner (USA) BMW-Bianchi 67 Arielle Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 68 Laura Hines (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 69 Melissa Dahlmann (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 70 Kristen Meshberg (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 71 Lauren Hecht (USA) Team Freewheel Bike 72 Kate Bates (Aus) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 0:07:25 73 Cinthia Lehner (USA) BMW-Bianchi 74 Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma 75 Emma Bast (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 76 Cara Bussell (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 77 Erin Silliman (USA) Team Freewheel Bike DNF Katharine Carroll (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 DNF Lauren Tamayo (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 DNF Jessica Phillips (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team DNF Audrey Lemieux (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears DNF Melanie Meyers (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus

Sprint 1 1 Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 5 pts 2 Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO 3 3 Lauren Tamayo (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 1

Sprint 2 1 Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 5 pts 2 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia 3 3 Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO 1

Sprint 3 1 Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 3 3 Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders 1

Mountain 1 1 Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO 3 3 Katharine Carroll (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 1

Mountain 2 1 Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 5 pts 2 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia 3 3 Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 3 1 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia 5 pts 2 Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO 3 3 Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 1

Most aggressive rider 1 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia

Elite women--Final general classification 1 Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 6:16:07 2 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia 0:00:10 3 Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO 0:00:26 4 Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders 5 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia 0:00:37 6 Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 0:00:47 7 Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 0:00:53 8 Amber Neben (USA) Webcor Builders 0:01:03 9 Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:01:10 10 Kristin Sanders (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:01:14 11 Carmen Small (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 0:01:20 12 Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 0:01:25 13 Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:01:26 14 Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders 0:01:27 15 Katheryn Curi Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders 0:01:28 16 Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 0:02:12 17 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia 0:02:14 18 Kim Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia 0:02:29 19 Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:05:08 20 Kate Veronneau (USA) BMW-Bianchi 0:05:12 21 Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:05:15 22 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 0:05:24 23 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO 0:05:25 24 Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO 0:05:30 25 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Can) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 0:05:31 26 Olivia Dillon (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 27 Chloe Forsman (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:05:46 28 Sue Butler (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 29 Jennifer Purcell (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 0:05:54 30 Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Veloforma 0:06:02 31 Jenna Rinehart (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:06:15 32 Alison Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO 0:06:30 33 Alex Carle (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike 34 Flora Duffy (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 0:06:32 35 Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda 0:06:33 36 Joanie Caron (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears 0:06:51 37 Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda 0:06:57 38 Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 0:07:03 39 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia 0:07:40 40 Rebecca Wellons (USA) BMW-Bianchi 0:07:42 41 Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 0:07:46 42 Kathleen Billington (USA) BMW-Bianchi 0:08:11 43 Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders 0:08:20 44 Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:08:33 45 Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO 0:08:40 46 Bron Ryan (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike 0:08:54 47 Arielle Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:09:13 48 Melissa Dahlmann (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 0:12:17 49 Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 0:13:13 50 Veronique Labonte (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears 0:18:07 51 Jennifer Wheeler (USA) Team Freewheel Bike 0:18:09 52 Silke Wunderwald (USA) Team Kenda 0:18:18 53 Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda 0:18:19 54 Stephanie Doering (Ger) GG Events Management 0:18:47 55 Emily Kachorek (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:18:54 56 Mary Elizabeth Maroon (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:20:13 57 Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders 0:20:15 58 Leah Prudhomme (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 0:20:40 59 Elle Anderson (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 0:21:30 60 Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma 0:21:36 61 Cara Bussell (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 0:21:59 62 Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders 0:22:02 63 Anna Drakulich (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:23:04 64 Kate Bates (Aus) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 0:23:11 65 Emma Bast (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 0:23:40 66 Laura Hines (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:23:56 67 Cara Gillis (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:24:19 68 Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda 0:26:39 69 Rachel Warner (USA) BMW-Bianchi 0:26:55 70 Erin Silliman (USA) Team Freewheel Bike 0:26:59 71 Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 0:29:25 72 Shannon Koch (USA) GG Events Management 0:30:28 73 Kristen Meshberg (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:34:57 74 Tammy Wildgoose (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:37:24 75 Jacqueline Kurth (USA) Team Kenda 0:38:29 76 Lauren Hecht (USA) Team Freewheel Bike 0:40:29 77 Cinthia Lehner (USA) BMW-Bianchi 0:41:29

Sprint classification 1 Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 43 pts 2 Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 27 3 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia 23 4 Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders 16 5 Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 10 6 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia 10 7 Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders 10 8 Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO 9 9 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO 9 10 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 9 11 Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 8 12 Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 5 13 Carmen Small (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 5 14 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia 3 15 Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda 3 16 Jennifer Wheeler (USA) Team Freewheel Bike 1 17 Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Veloforma 1 18 Jennifer Purcell (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 1

Mountains classification 1 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia 20 pts 2 Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 18 3 Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO 13 4 Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 11 5 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia 6 6 Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 5 7 Alison Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO 5 8 Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders 5 9 Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 5 10 Katheryn Curi Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders 4 11 Melissa Dahlmann (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 3

Best young rider classification 1 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia 6:16:44 2 Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 0:00:48 3 Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders 0:00:50 4 Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 0:01:35 5 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia 0:01:37 6 Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:04:31 7 Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO 0:04:53 8 Chloe Forsman (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:05:09 9 Alison Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO 0:05:53 10 Alex Carle (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike 11 Flora Duffy (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 0:05:55 12 Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda 0:05:56 13 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia 0:07:03 14 Arielle Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:08:36 15 Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 0:12:36 16 Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders 0:19:38 17 Elle Anderson (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 0:20:53 18 Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma 0:20:59 19 Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders 0:21:25 20 Emma Bast (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 0:23:03 21 Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda 0:26:02 22 Rachel Warner (USA) BMW-Bianchi 0:26:18 23 Shannon Koch (USA) GG Events Management 0:29:51 24 Tammy Wildgoose (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:36:47 25 Jacqueline Kurth (USA) Team Kenda 0:37:52 26 Lauren Hecht (USA) Team Freewheel Bike 0:39:52 27 Cinthia Lehner (USA) BMW-Bianchi 0:40:52

Category 2 rider classification 1 Chloe Forsman (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 6:21:53 2 Sue Butler (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 3 Flora Duffy (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 0:00:46 4 Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda 0:00:47 5 Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:02:47 6 Arielle Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:03:27 7 Melissa Dahlmann (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 0:06:31 8 Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 0:07:27 9 Leah Prudhomme (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 0:14:54 10 Elle Anderson (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 0:15:44 11 Emma Bast (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 0:17:54 12 Laura Hines (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:18:10 13 Cinthia Lehner (USA) BMW-Bianchi 0:35:43