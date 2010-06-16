Zwizanski, Starnes top time trial
No aero-equipment rule sees new names on podium
Alison Starnes (Tibco-To The Top) won the opening time trial at the Nature Valley Grand Prix held in St. Paul on Wednesday. The young talent outpaced world-class riders like HTC-Columbia teammates Linda Villumsen in second and Evelyn Stevens in third.
"I'm pretty excited about winning the time trial and because this is my first time in a leader's jersey," Starnes said. "But at the same time we have a really strong team here and a lot of cards to play. My goal is to be the best teammate I can this week. It is up to our director as to how we play out this week."
Starnes will wear the leader's jersey heading into the stage two criterium held in downtown St. Paul this evening.
Executive Director David LaPorte announced that the Nature Valley Grand Prix had opted to invoke a new USA Cycling rule that allowed race organizers to specify that "massed-start legal" bicycles would be required for time trials. The rule was enforced for the six-staged events opening 9.6 km St. Paul Riverfront time trial.
The time trial is among the toughest for its flat and fast start along Lilydale Road followed by a steep finale up the Ohio Street hill to the finish line.
"I think you could definitely benefit from having a time trial bike on a course like this," Starnes said. "It was about a five mile flat section before the climb. But, it was still a time trial and still going hard against the clock."
Zwizanski nabs controversial time trial win
Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefit Strategies) stormed into a convincing victory at the opening time trial held in St. Paul at the Nature Valley Grand Prix. Zwizanski bested the overall defending champion Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) who placed second by nine seconds and teammate Zach Bell by an additional six seconds, good enough in third place.
"This is my first time trial win this year," Zwizanski said. "It feels good to win here because my team is based here so it was important for our team to do well and makes this win extra special. I was confident that I could do well. Plus, it is always exciting to wear a yellow jersey."
Zwizanski took the early lead in the overall classification ahead of Sutherland and Bell heading into the evening's stage two criterium.
The ‘time trial bike ban' rule hit the headlines weeks before the start of the Nature Valley Grand Prix and caused a stir amongst several of the riders and team directeur sportifs, some in agreement and some not.
Controversy over Zwizanki's victory erupted when it became known that he, along with several of his teammates, used a time trial bicycle frame rebuilt with standard road racing parts and road-style handlebars.
As it turned out, the headlines boasted a very general description of the rule that actually stated that the riders must use ‘mass-start legal' bicycles with no aero equipment such as clip on bars, time trial helmets and shoe covers.
"They said they had to be mass-start legal bikes and I rode a mass-start legal bike," Zwizanski said. "We used our time trial frames and the officials approved it before the start of the race. They said my bike was within the rules. I used it so that I could ride close to my time trial position."
"There are guys who race on the road with time trial frames everyday because they like them," Zwizanski said. "We weren't trying to bend the rules. We stayed with in the rules and checked with the officials and they said it was OK so we used them."
Full men's results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:12:55
|2
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) United Healhtcare p/b MAXXIS
|0:00:09
|3
|Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:15
|4
|Bernard van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:00:23
|5
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|6
|Mike Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:00:26
|7
|Robert Sweeting (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|0:00:29
|8
|Luis Romero Amaran (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:00:32
|9
|David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|10
|Benjamin King (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|0:00:33
|11
|Nick Frey (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:00:36
|12
|Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:00:37
|13
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:00:38
|14
|Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|15
|Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|0:00:39
|16
|Nathan Brown (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|0:00:40
|17
|James Driscill (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:00:41
|18
|Matthew Crane (USA) United Healhtcare p/b MAXXIS
|19
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:00:42
|20
|Jonathan Chodroff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|21
|Paul Martin (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:00:43
|22
|David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:00:44
|23
|Peter Latham (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:00:47
|24
|Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:00:48
|25
|Brad White (USA) United Healhtcare p/b MAXXIS
|0:00:50
|26
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:00:51
|27
|Brad Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:00:52
|28
|Roman van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|29
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|30
|Stefan Rothe (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|0:00:53
|31
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:54
|32
|Jake Rytlewski (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|33
|Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:00:55
|34
|Alejandro Borrajo (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|35
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1
|0:00:56
|36
|Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|37
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|38
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:00:58
|39
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) United Healhtcare p/b MAXXIS
|40
|Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|0:01:00
|41
|Jacob Mueller (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:01:01
|42
|Phil Gaimon (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|43
|Robert Bush (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|44
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|45
|Gabe Varela (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:01:02
|46
|Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande
|47
|Adam Bergman (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|0:01:03
|48
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:01:04
|49
|Chad Burdzilauskas (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|50
|Josh Gillingham (Can) IS Corp Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|51
|Adam Leibovitz (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
|52
|Philip Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia
|0:01:06
|53
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|54
|Karl Menzies (Aus) United Healhtcare p/b MAXXIS
|55
|Hayden Brooks (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:01:07
|56
|Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande
|57
|Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|58
|Scottie Weiss (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|59
|Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|60
|Josh Dillon (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|0:01:08
|61
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|62
|Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
|63
|Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:01:09
|64
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia
|65
|Dan Campbell (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|66
|Luca Damiani (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|67
|Ivan Dominguez (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:01:11
|68
|Davide Frattini (USA) Team Type 1
|0:01:12
|69
|Frank Travieso (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|70
|Brandon Gritters (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:01:13
|71
|Jonathan Clarke (USA) United Healhtcare p/b MAXXIS
|0:01:14
|72
|Christopher Monteleone (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|73
|William Goodfellow (Can) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|0:01:15
|74
|Shawn Milne (USA) Team Type 1
|0:01:16
|75
|Pat Lemieux (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|76
|Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1
|77
|Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|78
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1
|79
|Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:01:17
|80
|Boyd Johnson (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|0:01:18
|81
|Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:01:20
|82
|Austin Carroll (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|83
|Soren Peterson (Den) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:01:21
|84
|Noah Singer (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:01:22
|85
|Shane Kline (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:01:24
|86
|Cody O'Reilly (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:01:25
|87
|Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|0:01:26
|88
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Fly V Australia
|89
|Christian Helmig (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|0:01:27
|90
|Thom Coupe (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|91
|Christopher Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:01:28
|92
|Daniel Holloway (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:01:29
|93
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|94
|Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1
|0:01:30
|95
|Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|96
|Jacob Keough (USA) United Healhtcare p/b MAXXIS
|97
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande
|98
|Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|99
|Sean Sullivan (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|100
|Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:01:31
|101
|Jamie Riggs (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:01:32
|102
|Hilton Clarke (USA) United Healhtcare p/b MAXXIS
|103
|Charlie Avis (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|104
|Kevin Hazzard (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:01:33
|105
|Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|106
|Josh Whitmore (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|0:01:34
|107
|Iggy Silva (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|0:01:35
|108
|David Forkner (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|109
|Steven Meyer (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:01:36
|110
|Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|111
|Carlos Vargas (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|0:01:37
|112
|Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:01:38
|113
|Ryan Aitcheson (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:01:40
|114
|Phillip Mann (USA) Team Rio Grande
|115
|Noah Metzler (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|116
|Alex Wieseler (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
|0:01:42
|117
|Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1
|0:01:43
|118
|Stefano Barberi (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:01:44
|119
|David Byer (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|120
|Ben Kersten (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:01:46
|121
|Lucas Binder (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:01:47
|122
|Andrew Llewellyn (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|0:01:48
|123
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:01:50
|124
|Michael Woell (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|0:01:52
|125
|Justin Williams (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|0:01:54
|126
|Alder Martz (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|0:01:56
|127
|Daniele Defranceschi (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:01:58
|128
|Kirk Albers (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|129
|Scott Tietzel (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:02:01
|130
|Graham Foster (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|131
|Joe Lewis (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team
|132
|Chris Freeland (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:02:03
|133
|Nicholas Coil (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|0:02:04
|134
|Adam Froemming (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|0:02:05
|135
|Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|136
|Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|0:02:06
|137
|Zach Garrett (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|138
|Leonardo Frayre (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|0:02:07
|139
|Joshua Carter (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|0:02:08
|140
|Benjamin Renkema (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|141
|Chris Doig (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|0:02:16
|142
|Tim Mulrooney (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|0:02:18
|143
|Jason Allen (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|0:02:19
|144
|David Zimmermann (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|145
|Joe Kukolla (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
|0:02:21
|146
|Tyler Jewell (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|0:02:23
|147
|Kolt Bates (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|0:02:37
|148
|Kip Spaude (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
|0:02:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin King (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|0:13:28
|2
|Nathan Brown (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|0:00:07
|3
|Roman van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|0:00:20
|4
|Robert Bush (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:00:28
|5
|Adam Leibovitz (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|6
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|0:00:33
|7
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|0:00:35
|8
|Christopher Monteleone (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:00:41
|9
|William Goodfellow (Can) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|0:00:42
|10
|Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|0:00:43
|11
|Shane Kline (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:00:51
|12
|Cody O'Reilly (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:00:52
|13
|Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|0:00:53
|14
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|15
|Jamie Riggs (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|16
|Charlie Avis (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|17
|Kevin Hazzard (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|18
|Iggy Silva (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|0:01:02
|19
|Steven Meyer (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:01:03
|20
|Ryan Aitcheson (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:01:07
|21
|Alex Wieseler (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|22
|Lucas Binder (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:01:14
|23
|Andrew Llewellyn (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|0:01:15
|24
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:01:17
|25
|Alder Martz (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|0:01:23
|26
|Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|0:01:32
|27
|Justin Williams (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|0:01:40
|28
|Joe Kukolla (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
|0:01:48
|29
|Kolt Bates (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|0:02:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paul Martin (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:13:38
|2
|Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:00:05
|3
|Stefan Rothe (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|0:00:10
|4
|Jacob Mueller (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:00:18
|5
|Gabe Varela (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:00:19
|6
|Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande
|7
|Josh Gillingham (Can) IS Corp Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|8
|Adam Leibovitz (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
|9
|Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:00:24
|10
|Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|11
|Josh Dillon (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|0:00:25
|12
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|13
|Dan Campbell (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:00:26
|14
|Brandon Gritters (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:00:30
|15
|Pat Lemieux (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|0:00:33
|16
|Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|17
|Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:00:34
|18
|Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:00:37
|19
|Noah Singer (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:00:39
|20
|Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|0:00:43
|21
|Christian Helmig (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|0:00:44
|22
|Thom Coupe (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|23
|Christopher Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:00:45
|24
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|25
|Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|0:00:47
|26
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande
|27
|Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|28
|Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:00:48
|29
|Jamie Riggs (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|30
|Kevin Hazzard (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|31
|Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|32
|Josh Whitmore (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|0:00:51
|33
|David Forkner (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|0:00:52
|34
|Steven Meyer (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|35
|Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|36
|Carlos Vargas (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|0:00:54
|37
|Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:00:55
|38
|Ryan Aitcheson (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|39
|Noah Metzler (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|40
|Alex Wieseler (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|41
|David Byer (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:01:01
|42
|Lucas Binder (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:01:04
|43
|Andrew Llewellyn (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|0:01:05
|44
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:01:07
|45
|Michael Woell (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|0:01:09
|46
|Daniele Defranceschi (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:01:15
|47
|Kirk Albers (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|48
|Graham Foster (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|0:01:18
|49
|Joe Lewis (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team
|50
|Chris Freeland (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:01:20
|51
|Nicholas Coil (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|0:01:21
|52
|Adam Froemming (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|0:01:22
|53
|Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|54
|Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|0:01:23
|55
|Zach Garrett (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|56
|Leonardo Frayre (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|0:01:24
|57
|Joshua Carter (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|0:01:25
|58
|Chris Doig (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|0:01:33
|59
|David Zimmermann (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|0:01:36
|60
|Joe Kukolla (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
|0:01:38
|61
|Tyler Jewell (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|0:01:40
|62
|Kolt Bates (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|0:01:54
|63
|Kip Spaude (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
|0:02:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:39:32
|2
|Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:00:40
|3
|United Healhtcare p/b MAXXIS
|0:00:53
|4
|BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:00:55
|5
|Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:01:02
|6
|Trek-Livestrong
|0:01:32
|7
|Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|0:01:51
|8
|Fly V Australia
|0:02:01
|9
|Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:02:09
|10
|Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|0:02:13
|11
|Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:02:27
|12
|Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:02:29
|13
|Team Type 1
|14
|Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|0:02:34
|15
|Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:02:39
|16
|Team Rio Grande
|0:02:42
|17
|Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|0:02:58
|18
|BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|0:03:03
|19
|IS Corp Cycling Team
|0:03:05
|20
|JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:03:54
|21
|Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|0:04:16
|22
|MBRC/Flanders
|0:04:29
Full Women's Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alison Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:14:38
|2
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia
|0:00:04
|3
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia
|0:00:05
|4
|Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:00:07
|5
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO
|0:00:09
|6
|Katharine Carroll (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|0:00:16
|7
|Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:00:21
|8
|Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|0:00:23
|9
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia
|10
|Carmen Small (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|11
|Jessica Phillips (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|12
|Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|13
|Katheryn Curi Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders
|0:00:30
|14
|Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:00:31
|15
|Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|0:00:33
|16
|Amber Neben (USA) Webcor Builders
|0:00:34
|17
|Lauren Tamayo (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|0:00:37
|18
|Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:00:38
|19
|Kate Veronneau (USA) BMW-Bianchi
|0:00:42
|20
|Olivia Dillon (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|21
|Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:00:45
|22
|Kristin Sanders (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|23
|Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders
|24
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Team Kenda
|0:00:47
|25
|Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:00:50
|26
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders
|0:00:53
|27
|Bron Ryan (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike
|0:00:54
|28
|Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:58
|29
|Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:01:00
|30
|Kim Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia
|0:01:01
|31
|Heather Logan-Sprenger (Can) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO
|0:01:02
|33
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:03
|34
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|35
|Chloe Forsman (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:01:05
|36
|Veronique Labonte (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
|0:01:06
|37
|Melissa Dahlmann (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|0:01:07
|38
|Jennifer Wheeler (USA) Team Freewheel Bike
|0:01:08
|39
|Mary Elizabeth Maroon (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:01:09
|40
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|0:01:11
|41
|Joanie Caron (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
|42
|Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:01:13
|43
|Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|0:01:15
|44
|Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|45
|Sue Butler (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:01:16
|46
|Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda
|0:01:17
|47
|Silke Wunderwald (USA) Team Kenda
|48
|Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda
|0:01:18
|49
|Leah Prudhomme (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|0:01:19
|50
|Jennifer Purcell (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
|0:01:24
|51
|Melanie Meyers (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:01:26
|52
|Shannon Koch (USA) GG Events Management
|53
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders
|0:01:28
|54
|Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Veloforma
|0:01:32
|55
|Maura Kinsella (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels
|0:01:33
|56
|Rachel Warner (USA) BMW-Bianchi
|0:01:34
|57
|Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma
|0:01:35
|58
|Alex Carle (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike
|0:01:36
|59
|Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO
|0:01:38
|60
|Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda
|0:01:39
|61
|Kathleen Billington (USA) BMW-Bianchi
|62
|Cara Gillis (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:01:42
|63
|Flora Duffy (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
|0:01:43
|64
|Jenna Rinehart (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:01:45
|65
|Karey Miles (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|66
|Stephanie Doering (Ger) GG Events Management
|0:01:46
|67
|Leia Tyrrell (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
|0:01:49
|68
|Tammy Wildgoose (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:01:50
|69
|Rebecca Wellons (USA) BMW-Bianchi
|0:01:51
|70
|Arielle Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|71
|Jacqueline Kurth (USA) Team Kenda
|0:01:52
|72
|Emily Kachorek (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:01:53
|73
|Emma Bast (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|0:01:55
|74
|Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Team Freewheel Bike
|0:01:57
|75
|Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda
|0:01:58
|76
|Erin Silliman (USA) Team Freewheel Bike
|77
|Cara Bussell (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|78
|Jazzy Hurikino (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike
|79
|Kate Bates (Aus) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:00
|80
|Audrey Lemieux (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
|81
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia
|82
|Rita Klofta (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
|0:02:04
|83
|Carrie Cartnill (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
|0:02:06
|84
|Kristen Meshberg (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:02:07
|85
|Elle Anderson (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
|0:02:09
|86
|Anna Barensfeld (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:02:13
|87
|Nichole Wangsgard (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels
|88
|Jadine Rolcik (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels
|0:02:14
|89
|Bianca Bergman (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|0:02:19
|90
|Cinthia Lehner (USA) BMW-Bianchi
|0:02:21
|91
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders
|92
|Laura Hines (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:02:25
|93
|Lauren Hecht (USA) Team Freewheel Bike
|94
|Anna Drakulich (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:02:33
|95
|Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders
|0:02:34
|96
|Jennifer Greenberg (USA) Team Kenda
|97
|Clara Kelly (USA) Team Freewheel Bike
|0:03:03
|98
|Nancy Jones (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:03:11
|99
|Kimberley Turner (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
|0:03:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Forsman (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:15:43
|2
|Melissa Dahlmann (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|0:00:02
|3
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|0:00:06
|4
|Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:00:08
|5
|Sue Butler (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:00:11
|6
|Leah Prudhomme (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|0:00:14
|7
|Maura Kinsella (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels
|0:00:28
|8
|Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda
|0:00:34
|9
|Flora Duffy (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
|0:00:38
|10
|Karey Miles (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|0:00:40
|11
|Leia Tyrrell (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
|0:00:44
|12
|Arielle Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:00:46
|13
|Emma Bast (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|0:00:50
|14
|Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Team Freewheel Bike
|0:00:52
|15
|Rita Klofta (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
|0:00:59
|16
|Elle Anderson (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
|0:01:04
|17
|Bianca Bergman (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|0:01:14
|18
|Cinthia Lehner (USA) BMW-Bianchi
|0:01:16
|19
|Laura Hines (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:01:20
|20
|Clara Kelly (USA) Team Freewheel Bike
|0:01:58
|21
|Nancy Jones (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:02:06
|22
|Kimberley Turner (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
|0:02:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|HTC Columbia
|0:44:26
|2
|Team TIBCO
|0:00:08
|3
|Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:00:34
|4
|Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|0:00:40
|5
|Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|6
|Webcor Builders
|0:01:17
|7
|Team Kenda
|0:02:49
|8
|Team Freewheel Bike
|0:03:06
|9
|BMW-Bianchi
|0:03:23
|10
|Bianchi-Grand Performance
|0:03:39
|11
|Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:03:41
|12
|Team Nanoblur-Gears
|0:03:45
|13
|Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:03:46
|14
|Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
|0:04:24
|15
|Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels
|0:05:28
|16
|Herbalife LaGrange
|0:06:16
