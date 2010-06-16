Trending

Zwizanski, Starnes top time trial

No aero-equipment rule sees new names on podium

Anne Samplonius (Team Vera Bradley Foundation), with the ctiy of Saint Paul in the background, set the early best time of 14'59" and finished 7th overall.

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Davide Frattini (Team Type 1) blazes past while catching other riders on the way up.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Jerome Townsend (Bikereg.com/Cannondale) looks forward to the climb ahead.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Ben King (Trek-Livestrong) had a good ride today to round out the top ten.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Jeremy Vennell (Bissell) rode well at only "23 seconds back on the leader.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Rory Sutherland (United HealthCare-Maxxis) is back to defend last years title and came in second on the day.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita-Baci) is right back to racing after her spectacular crash this past weekend.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Amanda Miller (TIBCO) going hard on the way up.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co) was spinning her way up in her junior gears.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Kim Anderson (HTC-Columbia) is always one to keep an eye on in the breaks.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) ended up only 32 seconds down and is always a GC threat.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Michael Friedman (Jelly Belly) worked his way up the climb and into 6th place.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Ivan Dominguez (Jamis-Sutter Home) will be going after a crit win this week with 3 on the schedule.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia) flying on the steep time trial climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefit) was best on the day at 12'55".

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Linda Villumsen (HTC-Columbia) was second today at only 4 seconds back.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Nick Frey (Jamis-Sutter Home) goes all out on the climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Amelia Fahlin (HTC-Columbia) is skipping some racing in Europe to spend time here in Minnesota.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Allison Starnes (TIBCO) giving it her all to make it in with the fastest time today.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Mary Elizabeth Maroon was the top placed women selected to ride from the Nature Valley Pro Ride competition.

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Katharine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co/TWENTY12) powered into the top 5.

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Linda Melanie Villumsen (HTC Columbia) finished in a time of 14'42" to take 2nd place in stage 1.

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Alison Starnes(Team TIBCO) rode to the stage 1 time trial win with a time of 14'38".

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefit Strategies) wins stage 1 of the Nature Valley Grand Prix in a time of 12'55", he was the only rider to go under the 13 minute mark.

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Jacob Mueller was the top placed man selected to ride from the Nature Valley Pro Ride competition.

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Zach Bell (Kelly Benefit Strategies) rounds out the podium in third place in a time of 13'10".

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Ben King (Trek-Livestrong) was the best young rider in stage 1 in a time of 13'28".

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Defending Nature Valley Grand Prix Champion Rory Sutherland (United Healthcare p/b Maxxis) had to settle with a second place finish in a time of 13'04".

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co) comes through looking strong on the climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Errine Willock (Webcor) will be one to watch during the road races this week.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Columbia) flies by on her way to third place.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Robin Farina (Vera Bradley Foundation) fresh of her win in Crystal City this past weekend.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Jessica Phillips (Colavita-Baci) sporting the National Champs stars and stripes.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Amber Neben (Webcor) could be one to take the overall this week.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Zach Bell (Kelly Benefit) came in third to make it two riders in the top three for the team.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Alison Starnes (Tibco-To The Top) won the opening time trial at the Nature Valley Grand Prix held in St. Paul on Wednesday. The young talent outpaced world-class riders like HTC-Columbia teammates Linda Villumsen in second and Evelyn Stevens in third.

"I'm pretty excited about winning the time trial and because this is my first time in a leader's jersey," Starnes said. "But at the same time we have a really strong team here and a lot of cards to play. My goal is to be the best teammate I can this week. It is up to our director as to how we play out this week."

Starnes will wear the leader's jersey heading into the stage two criterium held in downtown St. Paul this evening.

Executive Director David LaPorte announced that the Nature Valley Grand Prix had opted to invoke a new USA Cycling rule that allowed race organizers to specify that "massed-start legal" bicycles would be required for time trials. The rule was enforced for the six-staged events opening 9.6 km St. Paul Riverfront time trial.

The time trial is among the toughest for its flat and fast start along Lilydale Road followed by a steep finale up the Ohio Street hill to the finish line.

"I think you could definitely benefit from having a time trial bike on a course like this," Starnes said. "It was about a five mile flat section before the climb. But, it was still a time trial and still going hard against the clock."

Zwizanski nabs controversial time trial win

Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefit Strategies) stormed into a convincing victory at the opening time trial held in St. Paul at the Nature Valley Grand Prix. Zwizanski bested the overall defending champion Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) who placed second by nine seconds and teammate Zach Bell by an additional six seconds, good enough in third place.

"This is my first time trial win this year," Zwizanski said. "It feels good to win here because my team is based here so it was important for our team to do well and makes this win extra special. I was confident that I could do well. Plus, it is always exciting to wear a yellow jersey."

Zwizanski took the early lead in the overall classification ahead of Sutherland and Bell heading into the evening's stage two criterium.

The ‘time trial bike ban' rule hit the headlines weeks before the start of the Nature Valley Grand Prix and caused a stir amongst several of the riders and team directeur sportifs, some in agreement and some not.

Controversy over Zwizanki's victory erupted when it became known that he, along with several of his teammates, used a time trial bicycle frame rebuilt with standard road racing parts and road-style handlebars.

As it turned out, the headlines boasted a very general description of the rule that actually stated that the riders must use ‘mass-start legal' bicycles with no aero equipment such as clip on bars, time trial helmets and shoe covers.

"They said they had to be mass-start legal bikes and I rode a mass-start legal bike," Zwizanski said. "We used our time trial frames and the officials approved it before the start of the race. They said my bike was within the rules. I used it so that I could ride close to my time trial position."

"There are guys who race on the road with time trial frames everyday because they like them," Zwizanski said. "We weren't trying to bend the rules. We stayed with in the rules and checked with the officials and they said it was OK so we used them."

Full men's results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:12:55
2Rory Sutherland (Aus) United Healhtcare p/b MAXXIS0:00:09
3Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:15
4Bernard van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:23
5Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling
6Mike Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:26
7Robert Sweeting (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:00:29
8Luis Romero Amaran (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:00:32
9David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
10Benjamin King (USA) Trek-Livestrong0:00:33
11Nick Frey (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:00:36
12Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:37
13Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:38
14Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
15Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:00:39
16Nathan Brown (USA) Trek-Livestrong0:00:40
17James Driscill (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:00:41
18Matthew Crane (USA) United Healhtcare p/b MAXXIS
19Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:42
20Jonathan Chodroff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
21Paul Martin (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:00:43
22David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia0:00:44
23Peter Latham (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:47
24Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:00:48
25Brad White (USA) United Healhtcare p/b MAXXIS0:00:50
26Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:00:51
27Brad Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:52
28Roman van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
29Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
30Stefan Rothe (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher0:00:53
31Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:54
32Jake Rytlewski (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
33Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:00:55
34Alejandro Borrajo (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
35Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 10:00:56
36Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
37Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
38Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia0:00:58
39Adrian Hegyvary (USA) United Healhtcare p/b MAXXIS
40Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher0:01:00
41Jacob Mueller (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:01:01
42Phil Gaimon (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
43Robert Bush (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
44Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
45Gabe Varela (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:01:02
46Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande
47Adam Bergman (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:01:03
48Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:01:04
49Chad Burdzilauskas (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
50Josh Gillingham (Can) IS Corp Cycling Team0:01:05
51Adam Leibovitz (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
52Philip Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia0:01:06
53Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-Livestrong
54Karl Menzies (Aus) United Healhtcare p/b MAXXIS
55Hayden Brooks (Aus) Fly V Australia0:01:07
56Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande
57Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
58Scottie Weiss (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
59Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
60Josh Dillon (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:01:08
61Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
62Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
63Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:01:09
64Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia
65Dan Campbell (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
66Luca Damiani (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
67Ivan Dominguez (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:01:11
68Davide Frattini (USA) Team Type 10:01:12
69Frank Travieso (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
70Brandon Gritters (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:01:13
71Jonathan Clarke (USA) United Healhtcare p/b MAXXIS0:01:14
72Christopher Monteleone (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
73William Goodfellow (Can) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:01:15
74Shawn Milne (USA) Team Type 10:01:16
75Pat Lemieux (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
76Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1
77Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
78Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1
79Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:01:17
80Boyd Johnson (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:01:18
81Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande0:01:20
82Austin Carroll (USA) MBRC/Flanders
83Soren Peterson (Den) Hagens Berman Cycling0:01:21
84Noah Singer (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:01:22
85Shane Kline (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:01:24
86Cody O'Reilly (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:01:25
87Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:01:26
88Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Fly V Australia
89Christian Helmig (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:01:27
90Thom Coupe (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
91Christopher Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:01:28
92Daniel Holloway (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:01:29
93Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
94Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 10:01:30
95Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
96Jacob Keough (USA) United Healhtcare p/b MAXXIS
97Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande
98Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
99Sean Sullivan (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
100Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande0:01:31
101Jamie Riggs (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team0:01:32
102Hilton Clarke (USA) United Healhtcare p/b MAXXIS
103Charlie Avis (USA) Trek-Livestrong
104Kevin Hazzard (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team0:01:33
105Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
106Josh Whitmore (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:01:34
107Iggy Silva (USA) Trek-Livestrong0:01:35
108David Forkner (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
109Steven Meyer (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team0:01:36
110Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
111Carlos Vargas (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher0:01:37
112Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:01:38
113Ryan Aitcheson (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team0:01:40
114Phillip Mann (USA) Team Rio Grande
115Noah Metzler (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
116Alex Wieseler (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team0:01:42
117Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 10:01:43
118Stefano Barberi (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:01:44
119David Byer (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
120Ben Kersten (Aus) Fly V Australia0:01:46
121Lucas Binder (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:01:47
122Andrew Llewellyn (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:01:48
123Joseph Schmalz (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:01:50
124Michael Woell (USA) MBRC/Flanders0:01:52
125Justin Williams (USA) Trek-Livestrong0:01:54
126Alder Martz (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:01:56
127Daniele Defranceschi (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team0:01:58
128Kirk Albers (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
129Scott Tietzel (USA) Team Rio Grande0:02:01
130Graham Foster (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
131Joe Lewis (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team
132Chris Freeland (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team0:02:03
133Nicholas Coil (USA) MBRC/Flanders0:02:04
134Adam Froemming (USA) MBRC/Flanders0:02:05
135Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
136Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:02:06
137Zach Garrett (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
138Leonardo Frayre (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:02:07
139Joshua Carter (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher0:02:08
140Benjamin Renkema (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
141Chris Doig (USA) MBRC/Flanders0:02:16
142Tim Mulrooney (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:02:18
143Jason Allen (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:02:19
144David Zimmermann (USA) MBRC/Flanders
145Joe Kukolla (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team0:02:21
146Tyler Jewell (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:02:23
147Kolt Bates (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:02:37
148Kip Spaude (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team0:02:44

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:12:55
2Rory Sutherland (Aus) United Healhtcare p/b MAXXIS0:00:09
3Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:15
4Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:23
5Bernard van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:24
6Mike Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:26
7Robert Sweeting (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:00:29
8Luis Romero Amaran (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:00:32
9David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
10Benjamin King (USA) Trek-Livestrong0:00:33
11Nick Frey (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:00:36
12Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:37
13Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:38
14Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
15Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:00:39
16Nathan Brown (USA) Trek-Livestrong0:00:40
17James Driscill (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:00:41
18Matthew Crane (USA) United Healhtcare p/b MAXXIS
19Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:42
20Jonathan Chodroff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
21Paul Martin (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:00:43
22David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia0:00:44
23Peter Latham (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:47
24Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:00:48
25Brad White (USA) United Healhtcare p/b MAXXIS0:00:50
26Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:00:51
27Brad Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:52
28Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
29Stefan Rothe (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher0:00:53
30Roman van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
31Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:54
32Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:00:55
33Jake Rytlewski (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
34Alejandro Borrajo (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
35Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 10:00:56
36Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
37Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
38Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia0:00:58
39Adrian Hegyvary (USA) United Healhtcare p/b MAXXIS
40Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher0:01:00
41Jacob Mueller (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:01:01
42Phil Gaimon (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
43Robert Bush (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
44Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
45Gabe Varela (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:01:02
46Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande
47Adam Bergman (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:01:03
48Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:01:04
49Chad Burdzilauskas (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
50Josh Gillingham (Can) IS Corp Cycling Team0:01:05
51Adam Leibovitz (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
52Philip Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia0:01:06
53Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-Livestrong
54Karl Menzies (Aus) United Healhtcare p/b MAXXIS
55Hayden Brooks (Aus) Fly V Australia0:01:07
56Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande
57Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
58Scottie Weiss (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
59Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
60Josh Dillon (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:01:08
61Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
62Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia0:01:09
63Dan Campbell (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
64Luca Damiani (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
65Ivan Dominguez (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:01:11
66Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:01:12
67Davide Frattini (USA) Team Type 1
68Frank Travieso (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
69Brandon Gritters (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:01:13
70Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
71Jonathan Clarke (USA) United Healhtcare p/b MAXXIS0:01:14
72Christopher Monteleone (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
73William Goodfellow (Can) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:01:15
74Shawn Milne (USA) Team Type 10:01:16
75Pat Lemieux (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
76Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1
77Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
78Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1
79Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:01:17
80Boyd Johnson (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:01:18
81Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande0:01:20
82Austin Carroll (USA) MBRC/Flanders
83Soren Peterson (Den) Hagens Berman Cycling0:01:21
84Noah Singer (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:01:22
85Shane Kline (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:01:24
86Cody O'Reilly (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:01:25
87Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:01:26
88Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Fly V Australia
89Christian Helmig (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:01:27
90Thom Coupe (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
91Christopher Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:01:28
92Daniel Holloway (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:01:29
93Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
94Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 10:01:30
95Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
96Jacob Keough (USA) United Healhtcare p/b MAXXIS
97Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande
98Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
99Sean Sullivan (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
100Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande0:01:31
101Jamie Riggs (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team0:01:32
102Hilton Clarke (USA) United Healhtcare p/b MAXXIS
103Charlie Avis (USA) Trek-Livestrong
104Kevin Hazzard (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team0:01:33
105Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
106Josh Whitmore (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:01:34
107Iggy Silva (USA) Trek-Livestrong0:01:35
108David Forkner (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
109Steven Meyer (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team0:01:36
110Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
111Carlos Vargas (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher0:01:37
112Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:01:38
113Ryan Aitcheson (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team0:01:40
114Phillip Mann (USA) Team Rio Grande
115Noah Metzler (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
116Alex Wieseler (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team0:01:42
117Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 10:01:43
118Stefano Barberi (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:01:44
119David Byer (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
120Ben Kersten (Aus) Fly V Australia0:01:46
121Lucas Binder (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:01:47
122Andrew Llewellyn (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:01:48
123Joseph Schmalz (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:01:50
124Michael Woell (USA) MBRC/Flanders0:01:52
125Alder Martz (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:01:56
126Daniele Defranceschi (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team0:01:58
127Kirk Albers (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
128Scott Tietzel (USA) Team Rio Grande0:02:01
129Graham Foster (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
130Joe Lewis (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team
131Chris Freeland (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team0:02:03
132Nicholas Coil (USA) MBRC/Flanders0:02:04
133Adam Froemming (USA) MBRC/Flanders0:02:05
134Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
135Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:02:06
136Zach Garrett (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
137Leonardo Frayre (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:02:07
138Joshua Carter (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher0:02:08
139Benjamin Renkema (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
140Justin Williams (USA) Trek-Livestrong0:02:13
141Chris Doig (USA) MBRC/Flanders0:02:16
142Tim Mulrooney (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:02:18
143Jason Allen (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:02:19
144David Zimmermann (USA) MBRC/Flanders
145Joe Kukolla (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team0:02:21
146Tyler Jewell (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:02:23
147Kolt Bates (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:02:37
148Kip Spaude (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team0:02:44

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin King (USA) Trek-Livestrong0:13:28
2Nathan Brown (USA) Trek-Livestrong0:00:07
3Roman van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:00:20
4Robert Bush (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:00:28
5Adam Leibovitz (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team0:00:32
6Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-Livestrong0:00:33
7Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:00:35
8Christopher Monteleone (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:00:41
9William Goodfellow (Can) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:00:42
10Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher0:00:43
11Shane Kline (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:51
12Cody O'Reilly (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:52
13Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:00:53
14Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:00:56
15Jamie Riggs (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team0:00:59
16Charlie Avis (USA) Trek-Livestrong
17Kevin Hazzard (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team0:01:00
18Iggy Silva (USA) Trek-Livestrong0:01:02
19Steven Meyer (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team0:01:03
20Ryan Aitcheson (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team0:01:07
21Alex Wieseler (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team0:01:09
22Lucas Binder (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:01:14
23Andrew Llewellyn (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:01:15
24Joseph Schmalz (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:01:17
25Alder Martz (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:01:23
26Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:01:32
27Justin Williams (USA) Trek-Livestrong0:01:40
28Joe Kukolla (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team0:01:48
29Kolt Bates (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:02:04

Amateur rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul Martin (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:13:38
2Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:00:05
3Stefan Rothe (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher0:00:10
4Jacob Mueller (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:00:18
5Gabe Varela (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:00:19
6Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande
7Josh Gillingham (Can) IS Corp Cycling Team0:00:22
8Adam Leibovitz (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
9Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande0:00:24
10Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
11Josh Dillon (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:00:25
12Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
13Dan Campbell (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:00:26
14Brandon Gritters (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:00:30
15Pat Lemieux (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:00:33
16Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
17Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:00:34
18Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande0:00:37
19Noah Singer (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:00:39
20Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:00:43
21Christian Helmig (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:00:44
22Thom Coupe (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
23Christopher Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:00:45
24Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:00:46
25Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:00:47
26Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande
27Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
28Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande0:00:48
29Jamie Riggs (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team0:00:49
30Kevin Hazzard (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team0:00:50
31Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
32Josh Whitmore (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:00:51
33David Forkner (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:00:52
34Steven Meyer (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team0:00:53
35Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
36Carlos Vargas (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher0:00:54
37Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:00:55
38Ryan Aitcheson (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team0:00:57
39Noah Metzler (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
40Alex Wieseler (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team0:00:59
41David Byer (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team0:01:01
42Lucas Binder (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:01:04
43Andrew Llewellyn (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:01:05
44Joseph Schmalz (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:01:07
45Michael Woell (USA) MBRC/Flanders0:01:09
46Daniele Defranceschi (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team0:01:15
47Kirk Albers (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
48Graham Foster (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:01:18
49Joe Lewis (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team
50Chris Freeland (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team0:01:20
51Nicholas Coil (USA) MBRC/Flanders0:01:21
52Adam Froemming (USA) MBRC/Flanders0:01:22
53Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
54Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:01:23
55Zach Garrett (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
56Leonardo Frayre (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:01:24
57Joshua Carter (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher0:01:25
58Chris Doig (USA) MBRC/Flanders0:01:33
59David Zimmermann (USA) MBRC/Flanders0:01:36
60Joe Kukolla (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team0:01:38
61Tyler Jewell (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:01:40
62Kolt Bates (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:01:54
63Kip Spaude (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team0:02:01

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kelly Benefit Strategies0:39:32
2Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:40
3United Healhtcare p/b MAXXIS0:00:53
4BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:55
5Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:01:02
6Trek-Livestrong0:01:32
7Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:01:51
8Fly V Australia0:02:01
9Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:02:09
10Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher0:02:13
11Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:02:27
12Nature Valley Pro Ride0:02:29
13Team Type 1
14Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:02:34
15Hagens Berman Cycling0:02:39
16Team Rio Grande0:02:42
17Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:02:58
18BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:03:03
19IS Corp Cycling Team0:03:05
20JetFuel Cycling Team0:03:54
21Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:04:16
22MBRC/Flanders0:04:29

Full Women's Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO0:14:38
2Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia0:00:04
3Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia0:00:05
4Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:00:07
5Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO0:00:09
6Katharine Carroll (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY120:00:16
7Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:00:21
8Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY120:00:23
9Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia
10Carmen Small (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team0:00:24
11Jessica Phillips (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team0:00:26
12Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team0:00:27
13Katheryn Curi Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders0:00:30
14Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO0:00:31
15Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY120:00:33
16Amber Neben (USA) Webcor Builders0:00:34
17Lauren Tamayo (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY120:00:37
18Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:00:38
19Kate Veronneau (USA) BMW-Bianchi0:00:42
20Olivia Dillon (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
21Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:00:45
22Kristin Sanders (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
23Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders
24Denise Ramsden (Can) Team Kenda0:00:47
25Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO0:00:50
26Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders0:00:53
27Bron Ryan (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike0:00:54
28Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team0:00:58
29Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO0:01:00
30Kim Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia0:01:01
31Heather Logan-Sprenger (Can) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
32Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO0:01:02
33Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team0:01:03
34Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team0:01:04
35Chloe Forsman (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:01:05
36Veronique Labonte (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears0:01:06
37Melissa Dahlmann (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance0:01:07
38Jennifer Wheeler (USA) Team Freewheel Bike0:01:08
39Mary Elizabeth Maroon (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:01:09
40Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY120:01:11
41Joanie Caron (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
42Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:01:13
43Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY120:01:15
44Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
45Sue Butler (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:01:16
46Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda0:01:17
47Silke Wunderwald (USA) Team Kenda
48Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda0:01:18
49Leah Prudhomme (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance0:01:19
50Jennifer Purcell (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:01:24
51Melanie Meyers (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:01:26
52Shannon Koch (USA) GG Events Management
53Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders0:01:28
54Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Veloforma0:01:32
55Maura Kinsella (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels0:01:33
56Rachel Warner (USA) BMW-Bianchi0:01:34
57Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma0:01:35
58Alex Carle (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike0:01:36
59Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO0:01:38
60Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda0:01:39
61Kathleen Billington (USA) BMW-Bianchi
62Cara Gillis (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:01:42
63Flora Duffy (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:01:43
64Jenna Rinehart (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:01:45
65Karey Miles (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
66Stephanie Doering (Ger) GG Events Management0:01:46
67Leia Tyrrell (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:01:49
68Tammy Wildgoose (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:01:50
69Rebecca Wellons (USA) BMW-Bianchi0:01:51
70Arielle Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
71Jacqueline Kurth (USA) Team Kenda0:01:52
72Emily Kachorek (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:01:53
73Emma Bast (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance0:01:55
74Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Team Freewheel Bike0:01:57
75Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda0:01:58
76Erin Silliman (USA) Team Freewheel Bike
77Cara Bussell (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
78Jazzy Hurikino (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike
79Kate Bates (Aus) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team0:02:00
80Audrey Lemieux (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
81Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia
82Rita Klofta (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:02:04
83Carrie Cartnill (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears0:02:06
84Kristen Meshberg (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:02:07
85Elle Anderson (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:02:09
86Anna Barensfeld (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:02:13
87Nichole Wangsgard (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels
88Jadine Rolcik (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels0:02:14
89Bianca Bergman (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance0:02:19
90Cinthia Lehner (USA) BMW-Bianchi0:02:21
91Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders
92Laura Hines (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:02:25
93Lauren Hecht (USA) Team Freewheel Bike
94Anna Drakulich (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:02:33
95Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders0:02:34
96Jennifer Greenberg (USA) Team Kenda
97Clara Kelly (USA) Team Freewheel Bike0:03:03
98Nancy Jones (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:03:11
99Kimberley Turner (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:03:19

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO0:14:38
2Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia0:00:04
3Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia0:00:05
4Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:00:07
5Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO0:00:09
6Katharine Carroll (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY120:00:16
7Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:00:21
8Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY120:00:23
9Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia
10Carmen Small (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team0:00:24
11Jessica Phillips (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team0:00:26
12Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team0:00:27
13Katheryn Curi Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders0:00:30
14Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO0:00:31
15Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY120:00:33
16Amber Neben (USA) Webcor Builders0:00:34
17Lauren Tamayo (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY120:00:37
18Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:00:38
19Kate Veronneau (USA) BMW-Bianchi0:00:42
20Olivia Dillon (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
21Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:00:45
22Kristin Sanders (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
23Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders
24Denise Ramsden (Can) Team Kenda0:00:47
25Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO0:00:50
26Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders0:00:53
27Bron Ryan (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike0:00:54
28Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team0:00:58
29Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO0:01:00
30Kim Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia0:01:01
31Heather Logan-Sprenger (Can) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
32Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO0:01:02
33Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team0:01:03
34Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team0:01:04
35Chloe Forsman (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:01:05
36Veronique Labonte (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears0:01:06
37Melissa Dahlmann (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance0:01:07
38Jennifer Wheeler (USA) Team Freewheel Bike0:01:08
39Mary Elizabeth Maroon (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:01:09
40Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY120:01:11
41Joanie Caron (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
42Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:01:13
43Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY120:01:15
44Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
45Sue Butler (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:01:16
46Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda0:01:17
47Silke Wunderwald (USA) Team Kenda
48Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda0:01:18
49Leah Prudhomme (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance0:01:19
50Jennifer Purcell (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:01:24
51Melanie Meyers (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:01:26
52Shannon Koch (USA) GG Events Management
53Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders0:01:28
54Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Veloforma0:01:32
55Maura Kinsella (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels0:01:33
56Rachel Warner (USA) BMW-Bianchi0:01:34
57Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma0:01:35
58Alex Carle (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike0:01:36
59Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO0:01:38
60Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda0:01:39
61Kathleen Billington (USA) BMW-Bianchi
62Cara Gillis (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:01:42
63Flora Duffy (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:01:43
64Jenna Rinehart (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:01:45
65Karey Miles (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
66Stephanie Doering (Ger) GG Events Management0:01:46
67Leia Tyrrell (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:01:49
68Tammy Wildgoose (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:01:50
69Rebecca Wellons (USA) BMW-Bianchi0:01:51
70Arielle Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
71Jacqueline Kurth (USA) Team Kenda0:01:52
72Emily Kachorek (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:01:53
73Emma Bast (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance0:01:55
74Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Team Freewheel Bike0:01:57
75Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda0:01:58
76Erin Silliman (USA) Team Freewheel Bike
77Cara Bussell (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
78Jazzy Hurikino (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike
79Kate Bates (Aus) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team0:02:00
80Audrey Lemieux (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
81Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia
82Rita Klofta (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:02:04
83Carrie Cartnill (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears0:02:06
84Kristen Meshberg (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:02:07
85Elle Anderson (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:02:09
86Anna Barensfeld (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:02:13
87Nichole Wangsgard (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels
88Jadine Rolcik (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels0:02:14
89Bianca Bergman (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance0:02:19
90Cinthia Lehner (USA) BMW-Bianchi0:02:21
91Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders
92Laura Hines (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:02:25
93Lauren Hecht (USA) Team Freewheel Bike
94Anna Drakulich (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:02:33
95Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders0:02:34
96Jennifer Greenberg (USA) Team Kenda
97Clara Kelly (USA) Team Freewheel Bike0:03:03
98Nancy Jones (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:03:11
99Kimberley Turner (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:03:19

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO0:14:38
2Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia0:00:04
3Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia0:00:23
4Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY120:00:33
5Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:00:38
6Denise Ramsden (Can) Team Kenda0:00:47
7Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO0:00:50
8Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders0:00:53
9Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO0:01:00
10Chloe Forsman (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:01:05
11Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY120:01:11
12Melanie Meyers (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:01:26
13Shannon Koch (USA) GG Events Management
14Maura Kinsella (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels0:01:33
15Rachel Warner (USA) BMW-Bianchi0:01:34
16Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma0:01:35
17Alex Carle (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike0:01:36
18Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda0:01:39
19Flora Duffy (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:01:43
20Leia Tyrrell (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:01:49
21Tammy Wildgoose (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:01:50
22Arielle Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:01:51
23Jacqueline Kurth (USA) Team Kenda0:01:52
24Emma Bast (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance0:01:55
25Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda0:01:58
26Jazzy Hurikino (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike
27Audrey Lemieux (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears0:02:00
28Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia
29Rita Klofta (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:02:04
30Elle Anderson (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:02:09
31Bianca Bergman (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance0:02:19
32Cinthia Lehner (USA) BMW-Bianchi0:02:21
33Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders
34Lauren Hecht (USA) Team Freewheel Bike0:02:25
35Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders0:02:34
36Jennifer Greenberg (USA) Team Kenda
37Kimberley Turner (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:03:19

Category 2 classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Forsman (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:15:43
2Melissa Dahlmann (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance0:00:02
3Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY120:00:06
4Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:00:08
5Sue Butler (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:00:11
6Leah Prudhomme (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance0:00:14
7Maura Kinsella (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels0:00:28
8Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda0:00:34
9Flora Duffy (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:00:38
10Karey Miles (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance0:00:40
11Leia Tyrrell (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:00:44
12Arielle Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:00:46
13Emma Bast (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance0:00:50
14Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Team Freewheel Bike0:00:52
15Rita Klofta (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:00:59
16Elle Anderson (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:01:04
17Bianca Bergman (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance0:01:14
18Cinthia Lehner (USA) BMW-Bianchi0:01:16
19Laura Hines (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:01:20
20Clara Kelly (USA) Team Freewheel Bike0:01:58
21Nancy Jones (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:02:06
22Kimberley Turner (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:02:14

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1HTC Columbia0:44:26
2Team TIBCO0:00:08
3Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:00:34
4Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY120:00:40
5Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team0:00:45
6Webcor Builders0:01:17
7Team Kenda0:02:49
8Team Freewheel Bike0:03:06
9BMW-Bianchi0:03:23
10Bianchi-Grand Performance0:03:39
11Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:03:41
12Team Nanoblur-Gears0:03:45
13Nature Valley Pro Ride0:03:46
14Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:04:24
15Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels0:05:28
16Herbalife LaGrange0:06:16

 

