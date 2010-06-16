Image 1 of 36 Anne Samplonius (Team Vera Bradley Foundation), with the ctiy of Saint Paul in the background, set the early best time of 14'59" and finished 7th overall. (Image credit: Matthew Moses) Image 2 of 36 Davide Frattini (Team Type 1) blazes past while catching other riders on the way up. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 36 Jerome Townsend (Bikereg.com/Cannondale) looks forward to the climb ahead. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 36 Ben King (Trek-Livestrong) had a good ride today to round out the top ten. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 36 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell) rode well at only "23 seconds back on the leader. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 36 Rory Sutherland (United HealthCare-Maxxis) is back to defend last years title and came in second on the day. Alison Starnes (Tibco-To The Top) won the opening time trial at the Nature Valley Grand Prix held in St. Paul on Wednesday. The young talent outpaced world-class riders like HTC-Columbia teammates Linda Villumsen in second and Evelyn Stevens in third.

"I'm pretty excited about winning the time trial and because this is my first time in a leader's jersey," Starnes said. "But at the same time we have a really strong team here and a lot of cards to play. My goal is to be the best teammate I can this week. It is up to our director as to how we play out this week."

Starnes will wear the leader's jersey heading into the stage two criterium held in downtown St. Paul this evening.

Executive Director David LaPorte announced that the Nature Valley Grand Prix had opted to invoke a new USA Cycling rule that allowed race organizers to specify that "massed-start legal" bicycles would be required for time trials. The rule was enforced for the six-staged events opening 9.6 km St. Paul Riverfront time trial.

The time trial is among the toughest for its flat and fast start along Lilydale Road followed by a steep finale up the Ohio Street hill to the finish line.

"I think you could definitely benefit from having a time trial bike on a course like this," Starnes said. "It was about a five mile flat section before the climb. But, it was still a time trial and still going hard against the clock."

Zwizanski nabs controversial time trial win

Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefit Strategies) stormed into a convincing victory at the opening time trial held in St. Paul at the Nature Valley Grand Prix. Zwizanski bested the overall defending champion Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) who placed second by nine seconds and teammate Zach Bell by an additional six seconds, good enough in third place.

"This is my first time trial win this year," Zwizanski said. "It feels good to win here because my team is based here so it was important for our team to do well and makes this win extra special. I was confident that I could do well. Plus, it is always exciting to wear a yellow jersey."

Zwizanski took the early lead in the overall classification ahead of Sutherland and Bell heading into the evening's stage two criterium.

The ‘time trial bike ban' rule hit the headlines weeks before the start of the Nature Valley Grand Prix and caused a stir amongst several of the riders and team directeur sportifs, some in agreement and some not.

Controversy over Zwizanki's victory erupted when it became known that he, along with several of his teammates, used a time trial bicycle frame rebuilt with standard road racing parts and road-style handlebars.

As it turned out, the headlines boasted a very general description of the rule that actually stated that the riders must use ‘mass-start legal' bicycles with no aero equipment such as clip on bars, time trial helmets and shoe covers.

"They said they had to be mass-start legal bikes and I rode a mass-start legal bike," Zwizanski said. "We used our time trial frames and the officials approved it before the start of the race. They said my bike was within the rules. I used it so that I could ride close to my time trial position."

"There are guys who race on the road with time trial frames everyday because they like them," Zwizanski said. "We weren't trying to bend the rules. We stayed with in the rules and checked with the officials and they said it was OK so we used them."

Full men's results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:12:55 2 Rory Sutherland (Aus) United Healhtcare p/b MAXXIS 0:00:09 3 Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:15 4 Bernard van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:00:23 5 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling 6 Mike Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:00:26 7 Robert Sweeting (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:00:29 8 Luis Romero Amaran (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:00:32 9 David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 10 Benjamin King (USA) Trek-Livestrong 0:00:33 11 Nick Frey (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:00:36 12 Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:00:37 13 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:00:38 14 Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 15 Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:00:39 16 Nathan Brown (USA) Trek-Livestrong 0:00:40 17 James Driscill (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:00:41 18 Matthew Crane (USA) United Healhtcare p/b MAXXIS 19 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:00:42 20 Jonathan Chodroff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 21 Paul Martin (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:00:43 22 David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:00:44 23 Peter Latham (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:00:47 24 Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:00:48 25 Brad White (USA) United Healhtcare p/b MAXXIS 0:00:50 26 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:00:51 27 Brad Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:00:52 28 Roman van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 29 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 30 Stefan Rothe (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:00:53 31 Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:54 32 Jake Rytlewski (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 33 Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:00:55 34 Alejandro Borrajo (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 35 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 0:00:56 36 Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 37 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 38 Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:00:58 39 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) United Healhtcare p/b MAXXIS 40 Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:01:00 41 Jacob Mueller (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:01:01 42 Phil Gaimon (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 43 Robert Bush (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 44 Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 45 Gabe Varela (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:01:02 46 Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande 47 Adam Bergman (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 0:01:03 48 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:01:04 49 Chad Burdzilauskas (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 50 Josh Gillingham (Can) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:01:05 51 Adam Leibovitz (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 52 Philip Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia 0:01:06 53 Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-Livestrong 54 Karl Menzies (Aus) United Healhtcare p/b MAXXIS 55 Hayden Brooks (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:01:07 56 Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande 57 Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 58 Scottie Weiss (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 59 Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 60 Josh Dillon (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:01:08 61 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 62 Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 1 63 Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:01:09 64 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia 65 Dan Campbell (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 66 Luca Damiani (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 67 Ivan Dominguez (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:01:11 68 Davide Frattini (USA) Team Type 1 0:01:12 69 Frank Travieso (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 70 Brandon Gritters (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:01:13 71 Jonathan Clarke (USA) United Healhtcare p/b MAXXIS 0:01:14 72 Christopher Monteleone (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 73 William Goodfellow (Can) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:01:15 74 Shawn Milne (USA) Team Type 1 0:01:16 75 Pat Lemieux (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 76 Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 77 Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 78 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 79 Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:01:17 80 Boyd Johnson (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:01:18 81 Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:01:20 82 Austin Carroll (USA) MBRC/Flanders 83 Soren Peterson (Den) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:01:21 84 Noah Singer (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:01:22 85 Shane Kline (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:01:24 86 Cody O'Reilly (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:01:25 87 Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 0:01:26 88 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Fly V Australia 89 Christian Helmig (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:01:27 90 Thom Coupe (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 91 Christopher Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:01:28 92 Daniel Holloway (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:01:29 93 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 94 Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1 0:01:30 95 Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 96 Jacob Keough (USA) United Healhtcare p/b MAXXIS 97 Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande 98 Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 99 Sean Sullivan (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 100 Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:01:31 101 Jamie Riggs (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:01:32 102 Hilton Clarke (USA) United Healhtcare p/b MAXXIS 103 Charlie Avis (USA) Trek-Livestrong 104 Kevin Hazzard (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:01:33 105 Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 106 Josh Whitmore (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:01:34 107 Iggy Silva (USA) Trek-Livestrong 0:01:35 108 David Forkner (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 109 Steven Meyer (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:01:36 110 Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 111 Carlos Vargas (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:01:37 112 Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:01:38 113 Ryan Aitcheson (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:01:40 114 Phillip Mann (USA) Team Rio Grande 115 Noah Metzler (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 116 Alex Wieseler (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:01:42 117 Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1 0:01:43 118 Stefano Barberi (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:01:44 119 David Byer (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 120 Ben Kersten (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:01:46 121 Lucas Binder (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:01:47 122 Andrew Llewellyn (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 0:01:48 123 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:01:50 124 Michael Woell (USA) MBRC/Flanders 0:01:52 125 Justin Williams (USA) Trek-Livestrong 0:01:54 126 Alder Martz (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:01:56 127 Daniele Defranceschi (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:01:58 128 Kirk Albers (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 129 Scott Tietzel (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:02:01 130 Graham Foster (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 131 Joe Lewis (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team 132 Chris Freeland (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:02:03 133 Nicholas Coil (USA) MBRC/Flanders 0:02:04 134 Adam Froemming (USA) MBRC/Flanders 0:02:05 135 Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 136 Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:02:06 137 Zach Garrett (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 138 Leonardo Frayre (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:02:07 139 Joshua Carter (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:02:08 140 Benjamin Renkema (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 141 Chris Doig (USA) MBRC/Flanders 0:02:16 142 Tim Mulrooney (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 0:02:18 143 Jason Allen (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:02:19 144 David Zimmermann (USA) MBRC/Flanders 145 Joe Kukolla (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:02:21 146 Tyler Jewell (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:02:23 147 Kolt Bates (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:02:37 148 Kip Spaude (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:02:44

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:12:55 2 Rory Sutherland (Aus) United Healhtcare p/b MAXXIS 0:00:09 3 Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:15 4 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:00:23 5 Bernard van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:00:24 6 Mike Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:00:26 7 Robert Sweeting (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:00:29 8 Luis Romero Amaran (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:00:32 9 David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 10 Benjamin King (USA) Trek-Livestrong 0:00:33 11 Nick Frey (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:00:36 12 Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:00:37 13 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:00:38 14 Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 15 Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:00:39 16 Nathan Brown (USA) Trek-Livestrong 0:00:40 17 James Driscill (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:00:41 18 Matthew Crane (USA) United Healhtcare p/b MAXXIS 19 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:00:42 20 Jonathan Chodroff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 21 Paul Martin (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:00:43 22 David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:00:44 23 Peter Latham (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:00:47 24 Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:00:48 25 Brad White (USA) United Healhtcare p/b MAXXIS 0:00:50 26 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:00:51 27 Brad Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:00:52 28 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 29 Stefan Rothe (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:00:53 30 Roman van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 31 Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:54 32 Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:00:55 33 Jake Rytlewski (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 34 Alejandro Borrajo (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 35 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 0:00:56 36 Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 37 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 38 Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:00:58 39 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) United Healhtcare p/b MAXXIS 40 Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:01:00 41 Jacob Mueller (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:01:01 42 Phil Gaimon (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 43 Robert Bush (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 44 Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 45 Gabe Varela (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:01:02 46 Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande 47 Adam Bergman (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 0:01:03 48 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:01:04 49 Chad Burdzilauskas (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 50 Josh Gillingham (Can) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:01:05 51 Adam Leibovitz (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 52 Philip Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia 0:01:06 53 Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-Livestrong 54 Karl Menzies (Aus) United Healhtcare p/b MAXXIS 55 Hayden Brooks (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:01:07 56 Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande 57 Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 58 Scottie Weiss (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 59 Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 60 Josh Dillon (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:01:08 61 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 62 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:01:09 63 Dan Campbell (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 64 Luca Damiani (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 65 Ivan Dominguez (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:01:11 66 Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:01:12 67 Davide Frattini (USA) Team Type 1 68 Frank Travieso (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 69 Brandon Gritters (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:01:13 70 Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 1 71 Jonathan Clarke (USA) United Healhtcare p/b MAXXIS 0:01:14 72 Christopher Monteleone (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 73 William Goodfellow (Can) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:01:15 74 Shawn Milne (USA) Team Type 1 0:01:16 75 Pat Lemieux (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 76 Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 77 Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 78 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 79 Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:01:17 80 Boyd Johnson (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:01:18 81 Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:01:20 82 Austin Carroll (USA) MBRC/Flanders 83 Soren Peterson (Den) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:01:21 84 Noah Singer (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:01:22 85 Shane Kline (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:01:24 86 Cody O'Reilly (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:01:25 87 Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 0:01:26 88 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Fly V Australia 89 Christian Helmig (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:01:27 90 Thom Coupe (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 91 Christopher Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:01:28 92 Daniel Holloway (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:01:29 93 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 94 Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1 0:01:30 95 Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 96 Jacob Keough (USA) United Healhtcare p/b MAXXIS 97 Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande 98 Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 99 Sean Sullivan (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 100 Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:01:31 101 Jamie Riggs (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:01:32 102 Hilton Clarke (USA) United Healhtcare p/b MAXXIS 103 Charlie Avis (USA) Trek-Livestrong 104 Kevin Hazzard (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:01:33 105 Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 106 Josh Whitmore (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:01:34 107 Iggy Silva (USA) Trek-Livestrong 0:01:35 108 David Forkner (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 109 Steven Meyer (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:01:36 110 Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 111 Carlos Vargas (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:01:37 112 Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:01:38 113 Ryan Aitcheson (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:01:40 114 Phillip Mann (USA) Team Rio Grande 115 Noah Metzler (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 116 Alex Wieseler (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:01:42 117 Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1 0:01:43 118 Stefano Barberi (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:01:44 119 David Byer (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 120 Ben Kersten (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:01:46 121 Lucas Binder (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:01:47 122 Andrew Llewellyn (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 0:01:48 123 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:01:50 124 Michael Woell (USA) MBRC/Flanders 0:01:52 125 Alder Martz (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:01:56 126 Daniele Defranceschi (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:01:58 127 Kirk Albers (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 128 Scott Tietzel (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:02:01 129 Graham Foster (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 130 Joe Lewis (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team 131 Chris Freeland (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:02:03 132 Nicholas Coil (USA) MBRC/Flanders 0:02:04 133 Adam Froemming (USA) MBRC/Flanders 0:02:05 134 Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 135 Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:02:06 136 Zach Garrett (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 137 Leonardo Frayre (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:02:07 138 Joshua Carter (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:02:08 139 Benjamin Renkema (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 140 Justin Williams (USA) Trek-Livestrong 0:02:13 141 Chris Doig (USA) MBRC/Flanders 0:02:16 142 Tim Mulrooney (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 0:02:18 143 Jason Allen (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:02:19 144 David Zimmermann (USA) MBRC/Flanders 145 Joe Kukolla (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:02:21 146 Tyler Jewell (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:02:23 147 Kolt Bates (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:02:37 148 Kip Spaude (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:02:44

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin King (USA) Trek-Livestrong 0:13:28 2 Nathan Brown (USA) Trek-Livestrong 0:00:07 3 Roman van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:00:20 4 Robert Bush (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:00:28 5 Adam Leibovitz (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:00:32 6 Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-Livestrong 0:00:33 7 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:00:35 8 Christopher Monteleone (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:00:41 9 William Goodfellow (Can) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:00:42 10 Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:00:43 11 Shane Kline (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:00:51 12 Cody O'Reilly (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:00:52 13 Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 0:00:53 14 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:00:56 15 Jamie Riggs (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:00:59 16 Charlie Avis (USA) Trek-Livestrong 17 Kevin Hazzard (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:01:00 18 Iggy Silva (USA) Trek-Livestrong 0:01:02 19 Steven Meyer (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:01:03 20 Ryan Aitcheson (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:01:07 21 Alex Wieseler (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:01:09 22 Lucas Binder (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:01:14 23 Andrew Llewellyn (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 0:01:15 24 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:01:17 25 Alder Martz (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:01:23 26 Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:01:32 27 Justin Williams (USA) Trek-Livestrong 0:01:40 28 Joe Kukolla (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:01:48 29 Kolt Bates (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:02:04

Amateur rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Martin (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:13:38 2 Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:00:05 3 Stefan Rothe (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:00:10 4 Jacob Mueller (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:00:18 5 Gabe Varela (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:00:19 6 Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande 7 Josh Gillingham (Can) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:00:22 8 Adam Leibovitz (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 9 Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:00:24 10 Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 11 Josh Dillon (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:00:25 12 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 13 Dan Campbell (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:00:26 14 Brandon Gritters (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:00:30 15 Pat Lemieux (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 0:00:33 16 Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 17 Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:00:34 18 Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:00:37 19 Noah Singer (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:00:39 20 Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 0:00:43 21 Christian Helmig (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:00:44 22 Thom Coupe (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 23 Christopher Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:00:45 24 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:00:46 25 Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:00:47 26 Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande 27 Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 28 Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:00:48 29 Jamie Riggs (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:00:49 30 Kevin Hazzard (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:00:50 31 Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 32 Josh Whitmore (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:00:51 33 David Forkner (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:00:52 34 Steven Meyer (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:00:53 35 Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 36 Carlos Vargas (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:00:54 37 Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:00:55 38 Ryan Aitcheson (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:00:57 39 Noah Metzler (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 40 Alex Wieseler (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:00:59 41 David Byer (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:01:01 42 Lucas Binder (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:01:04 43 Andrew Llewellyn (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 0:01:05 44 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:01:07 45 Michael Woell (USA) MBRC/Flanders 0:01:09 46 Daniele Defranceschi (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:01:15 47 Kirk Albers (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 48 Graham Foster (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:01:18 49 Joe Lewis (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team 50 Chris Freeland (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:01:20 51 Nicholas Coil (USA) MBRC/Flanders 0:01:21 52 Adam Froemming (USA) MBRC/Flanders 0:01:22 53 Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 54 Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:01:23 55 Zach Garrett (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 56 Leonardo Frayre (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:01:24 57 Joshua Carter (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:01:25 58 Chris Doig (USA) MBRC/Flanders 0:01:33 59 David Zimmermann (USA) MBRC/Flanders 0:01:36 60 Joe Kukolla (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:01:38 61 Tyler Jewell (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:01:40 62 Kolt Bates (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:01:54 63 Kip Spaude (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:02:01

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:39:32 2 Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:00:40 3 United Healhtcare p/b MAXXIS 0:00:53 4 BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:00:55 5 Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:01:02 6 Trek-Livestrong 0:01:32 7 Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:01:51 8 Fly V Australia 0:02:01 9 Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:02:09 10 Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:02:13 11 Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:02:27 12 Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:02:29 13 Team Type 1 14 Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:02:34 15 Hagens Berman Cycling 0:02:39 16 Team Rio Grande 0:02:42 17 Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 0:02:58 18 BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:03:03 19 IS Corp Cycling Team 0:03:05 20 JetFuel Cycling Team 0:03:54 21 Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:04:16 22 MBRC/Flanders 0:04:29

Full Women's Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alison Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO 0:14:38 2 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia 0:00:04 3 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia 0:00:05 4 Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:00:07 5 Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO 0:00:09 6 Katharine Carroll (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 0:00:16 7 Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:00:21 8 Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 0:00:23 9 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia 10 Carmen Small (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 0:00:24 11 Jessica Phillips (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 0:00:26 12 Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 0:00:27 13 Katheryn Curi Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders 0:00:30 14 Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 0:00:31 15 Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 0:00:33 16 Amber Neben (USA) Webcor Builders 0:00:34 17 Lauren Tamayo (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 0:00:37 18 Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:00:38 19 Kate Veronneau (USA) BMW-Bianchi 0:00:42 20 Olivia Dillon (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 21 Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:00:45 22 Kristin Sanders (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 23 Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders 24 Denise Ramsden (Can) Team Kenda 0:00:47 25 Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 0:00:50 26 Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders 0:00:53 27 Bron Ryan (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike 0:00:54 28 Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 0:00:58 29 Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO 0:01:00 30 Kim Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia 0:01:01 31 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Can) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 32 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO 0:01:02 33 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 0:01:03 34 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 0:01:04 35 Chloe Forsman (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:01:05 36 Veronique Labonte (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears 0:01:06 37 Melissa Dahlmann (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 0:01:07 38 Jennifer Wheeler (USA) Team Freewheel Bike 0:01:08 39 Mary Elizabeth Maroon (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:01:09 40 Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 0:01:11 41 Joanie Caron (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears 42 Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:01:13 43 Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 0:01:15 44 Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 45 Sue Butler (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:01:16 46 Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda 0:01:17 47 Silke Wunderwald (USA) Team Kenda 48 Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda 0:01:18 49 Leah Prudhomme (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 0:01:19 50 Jennifer Purcell (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 0:01:24 51 Melanie Meyers (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:01:26 52 Shannon Koch (USA) GG Events Management 53 Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders 0:01:28 54 Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Veloforma 0:01:32 55 Maura Kinsella (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels 0:01:33 56 Rachel Warner (USA) BMW-Bianchi 0:01:34 57 Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma 0:01:35 58 Alex Carle (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike 0:01:36 59 Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO 0:01:38 60 Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda 0:01:39 61 Kathleen Billington (USA) BMW-Bianchi 62 Cara Gillis (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:01:42 63 Flora Duffy (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 0:01:43 64 Jenna Rinehart (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:01:45 65 Karey Miles (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 66 Stephanie Doering (Ger) GG Events Management 0:01:46 67 Leia Tyrrell (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 0:01:49 68 Tammy Wildgoose (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:01:50 69 Rebecca Wellons (USA) BMW-Bianchi 0:01:51 70 Arielle Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 71 Jacqueline Kurth (USA) Team Kenda 0:01:52 72 Emily Kachorek (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:01:53 73 Emma Bast (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 0:01:55 74 Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Team Freewheel Bike 0:01:57 75 Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda 0:01:58 76 Erin Silliman (USA) Team Freewheel Bike 77 Cara Bussell (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 78 Jazzy Hurikino (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike 79 Kate Bates (Aus) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 0:02:00 80 Audrey Lemieux (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears 81 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia 82 Rita Klofta (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 0:02:04 83 Carrie Cartnill (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears 0:02:06 84 Kristen Meshberg (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:02:07 85 Elle Anderson (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 0:02:09 86 Anna Barensfeld (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:02:13 87 Nichole Wangsgard (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels 88 Jadine Rolcik (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels 0:02:14 89 Bianca Bergman (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 0:02:19 90 Cinthia Lehner (USA) BMW-Bianchi 0:02:21 91 Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders 92 Laura Hines (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:02:25 93 Lauren Hecht (USA) Team Freewheel Bike 94 Anna Drakulich (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:02:33 95 Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders 0:02:34 96 Jennifer Greenberg (USA) Team Kenda 97 Clara Kelly (USA) Team Freewheel Bike 0:03:03 98 Nancy Jones (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:03:11 99 Kimberley Turner (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 0:03:19

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alison Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO 0:14:38 2 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia 0:00:04 3 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia 0:00:05 4 Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:00:07 5 Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO 0:00:09 6 Katharine Carroll (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 0:00:16 7 Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:00:21 8 Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 0:00:23 9 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia 10 Carmen Small (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 0:00:24 11 Jessica Phillips (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 0:00:26 12 Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 0:00:27 13 Katheryn Curi Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders 0:00:30 14 Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 0:00:31 15 Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 0:00:33 16 Amber Neben (USA) Webcor Builders 0:00:34 17 Lauren Tamayo (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 0:00:37 18 Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:00:38 19 Kate Veronneau (USA) BMW-Bianchi 0:00:42 20 Olivia Dillon (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 21 Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:00:45 22 Kristin Sanders (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 23 Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders 24 Denise Ramsden (Can) Team Kenda 0:00:47 25 Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 0:00:50 26 Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders 0:00:53 27 Bron Ryan (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike 0:00:54 28 Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 0:00:58 29 Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO 0:01:00 30 Kim Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia 0:01:01 31 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Can) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 32 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO 0:01:02 33 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 0:01:03 34 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 0:01:04 35 Chloe Forsman (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:01:05 36 Veronique Labonte (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears 0:01:06 37 Melissa Dahlmann (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 0:01:07 38 Jennifer Wheeler (USA) Team Freewheel Bike 0:01:08 39 Mary Elizabeth Maroon (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:01:09 40 Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 0:01:11 41 Joanie Caron (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears 42 Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:01:13 43 Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 0:01:15 44 Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 45 Sue Butler (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:01:16 46 Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda 0:01:17 47 Silke Wunderwald (USA) Team Kenda 48 Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda 0:01:18 49 Leah Prudhomme (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 0:01:19 50 Jennifer Purcell (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 0:01:24 51 Melanie Meyers (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:01:26 52 Shannon Koch (USA) GG Events Management 53 Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders 0:01:28 54 Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Veloforma 0:01:32 55 Maura Kinsella (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels 0:01:33 56 Rachel Warner (USA) BMW-Bianchi 0:01:34 57 Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma 0:01:35 58 Alex Carle (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike 0:01:36 59 Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO 0:01:38 60 Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda 0:01:39 61 Kathleen Billington (USA) BMW-Bianchi 62 Cara Gillis (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:01:42 63 Flora Duffy (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 0:01:43 64 Jenna Rinehart (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:01:45 65 Karey Miles (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 66 Stephanie Doering (Ger) GG Events Management 0:01:46 67 Leia Tyrrell (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 0:01:49 68 Tammy Wildgoose (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:01:50 69 Rebecca Wellons (USA) BMW-Bianchi 0:01:51 70 Arielle Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 71 Jacqueline Kurth (USA) Team Kenda 0:01:52 72 Emily Kachorek (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:01:53 73 Emma Bast (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 0:01:55 74 Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Team Freewheel Bike 0:01:57 75 Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda 0:01:58 76 Erin Silliman (USA) Team Freewheel Bike 77 Cara Bussell (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 78 Jazzy Hurikino (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike 79 Kate Bates (Aus) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 0:02:00 80 Audrey Lemieux (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears 81 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia 82 Rita Klofta (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 0:02:04 83 Carrie Cartnill (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears 0:02:06 84 Kristen Meshberg (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:02:07 85 Elle Anderson (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 0:02:09 86 Anna Barensfeld (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:02:13 87 Nichole Wangsgard (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels 88 Jadine Rolcik (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels 0:02:14 89 Bianca Bergman (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 0:02:19 90 Cinthia Lehner (USA) BMW-Bianchi 0:02:21 91 Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders 92 Laura Hines (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:02:25 93 Lauren Hecht (USA) Team Freewheel Bike 94 Anna Drakulich (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:02:33 95 Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders 0:02:34 96 Jennifer Greenberg (USA) Team Kenda 97 Clara Kelly (USA) Team Freewheel Bike 0:03:03 98 Nancy Jones (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:03:11 99 Kimberley Turner (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 0:03:19

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alison Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO 0:14:38 2 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia 0:00:04 3 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia 0:00:23 4 Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 0:00:33 5 Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:00:38 6 Denise Ramsden (Can) Team Kenda 0:00:47 7 Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 0:00:50 8 Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders 0:00:53 9 Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO 0:01:00 10 Chloe Forsman (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:01:05 11 Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 0:01:11 12 Melanie Meyers (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:01:26 13 Shannon Koch (USA) GG Events Management 14 Maura Kinsella (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels 0:01:33 15 Rachel Warner (USA) BMW-Bianchi 0:01:34 16 Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma 0:01:35 17 Alex Carle (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike 0:01:36 18 Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda 0:01:39 19 Flora Duffy (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 0:01:43 20 Leia Tyrrell (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 0:01:49 21 Tammy Wildgoose (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:01:50 22 Arielle Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:01:51 23 Jacqueline Kurth (USA) Team Kenda 0:01:52 24 Emma Bast (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 0:01:55 25 Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda 0:01:58 26 Jazzy Hurikino (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike 27 Audrey Lemieux (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears 0:02:00 28 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia 29 Rita Klofta (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 0:02:04 30 Elle Anderson (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 0:02:09 31 Bianca Bergman (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 0:02:19 32 Cinthia Lehner (USA) BMW-Bianchi 0:02:21 33 Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders 34 Lauren Hecht (USA) Team Freewheel Bike 0:02:25 35 Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders 0:02:34 36 Jennifer Greenberg (USA) Team Kenda 37 Kimberley Turner (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 0:03:19

Category 2 classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Forsman (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:15:43 2 Melissa Dahlmann (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 0:00:02 3 Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 0:00:06 4 Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:00:08 5 Sue Butler (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:00:11 6 Leah Prudhomme (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 0:00:14 7 Maura Kinsella (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels 0:00:28 8 Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda 0:00:34 9 Flora Duffy (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 0:00:38 10 Karey Miles (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 0:00:40 11 Leia Tyrrell (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 0:00:44 12 Arielle Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:00:46 13 Emma Bast (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 0:00:50 14 Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Team Freewheel Bike 0:00:52 15 Rita Klofta (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 0:00:59 16 Elle Anderson (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 0:01:04 17 Bianca Bergman (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 0:01:14 18 Cinthia Lehner (USA) BMW-Bianchi 0:01:16 19 Laura Hines (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:01:20 20 Clara Kelly (USA) Team Freewheel Bike 0:01:58 21 Nancy Jones (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:02:06 22 Kimberley Turner (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 0:02:14