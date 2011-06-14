Nature Valley Grand Prix past winners
Men's and women's champions from 2001 to 2010
|2010
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|2009
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) OUCH Presented By Maxxis
|2008
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Healthnet - Maxxis
|2007
|Ivan Stevic (Toyota - United)
|2006
|Karl Menzies (Aus) Health Net p/b Maxxis
|2005
|John Lieswyn (USA) Health Net - Maxxis
|2004
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Sierra Nevada
|2003
|Trent Klasna (USA) Saturn
|2002
|John Lieswyn (USA) 7UP
|2001
|Frank McCormack (USA) Saturn
|2010
|Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|2009
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) Cervelo Test Team
|2008
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) Cervelo-Lifeforce
|2007
|Kristin Armstrong (TEAm Lipton)
|2006
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) TEAm Lipton
|2005
|Christine Thorburn (USA) Webcor
|2004
|Lyne Bessette (Can) Quark
|2003
|Katie Mactier (Aus) Saturn
|2002
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) Trek Plus
|2001
|Suzanne Sonya (USA) Saturn
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
-
Mein wins U23 men's race at Tabor World CupKuhn and Benoist round out the podium
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup: Worst wins in TaborDel Carmen Alvarado and Kastelijn round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy