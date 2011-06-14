Trending

Nature Valley Grand Prix past winners

Men's and women's champions from 2001 to 2010

Elite men
2010Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
2009Rory Sutherland (Aus) OUCH Presented By Maxxis
2008Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Healthnet - Maxxis
2007Ivan Stevic (Toyota - United)
2006Karl Menzies (Aus) Health Net p/b Maxxis
2005John Lieswyn (USA) Health Net - Maxxis
2004Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Sierra Nevada
2003Trent Klasna (USA) Saturn
2002John Lieswyn (USA) 7UP
2001Frank McCormack (USA) Saturn

Elite women
2010Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
2009Kristin Armstrong (USA) Cervelo Test Team
2008Kristin Armstrong (USA) Cervelo-Lifeforce
2007Kristin Armstrong (TEAm Lipton)
2006Kristin Armstrong (USA) TEAm Lipton
2005Christine Thorburn (USA) Webcor
2004Lyne Bessette (Can) Quark
2003Katie Mactier (Aus) Saturn
2002Laura Van Gilder (USA) Trek Plus
2001Suzanne Sonya (USA) Saturn

